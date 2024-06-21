Man Accepts An Upgrade For An Overnight Flight, Wife Has To Manage Their 3 Small Kids Alone
Children often struggle with the confined space and prolonged sitting that come with flying. So parents need to pack a stash of toys and books and come up with all sorts of mini activities to keep them entertained in the air.
If that sounds difficult, well, it is! That’s why having someone to share the responsibilities with can make a world of difference in ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable flight for everyone onboard.
Father and Reddit user Fit-Kangaroo585 should have known this—after all, he and his wife have three kids. However, during their recent family vacation, he got a chance to upgrade to first class for a fraction of the usual cost and left his partner to manage the little ones alone in economy, something the woman was very unhappy with.
Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual image)
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)
Image credits: Fit-Kangaroo585
28
3