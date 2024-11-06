This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, life surprises us in the most heartwarming ways. One day, Riyadh Khalaf from BBC Morning Live found an abandoned egg and decided to take it home.

When the egg finally hatched, a tiny duckling named Spike came into his life. Spike quickly became special to Khalaf, capturing both his and his followers’ hearts.

More info: Instagram | spikeandriyadh.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Image credits: riyadhk

Image credits: riyadhk

“I felt a presence and a weird paternal bond almost straight away. It sounded silly saying or even thinking it, but what an underestimation that turned out to be,” Khalaf wrote on Instagram.

Image credits: riyadhk

Image credits: riyadhk

Khalaf paid close attention to Spike, making sure the duckling had everything it needed

Image credits: riyadhk

“I’ve learned more about duck biology than I ever thought I could and it’s been fascinating. I’m beginning to believe more and more that my hyperfocus and obsession with him (because of my ADHD) is really turning out to be a gorgeous symbiosis between us. He is my daily purpose, centering, joyful mindfulness and he gets to hopefully flourish as a result!”

He built a cozy home for him, which he fondly named “Duckingham Palace,” ensuring the duckling had a safe and comfortable space to grow

Image credits: riyadhk

Teaching Spike how to eat and swim was a challenge, but Khalaf came up with creative solutions, using mirrors and a plush duck to show Spike the way

Image credits: riyadhk

Khalaf plans to take Spike to an animal rehabilitation center so the duckling can learn to be a duck and join a flock

Image credits: riyadhk

“Each day that passes I’m realising how much closer we’re drawing to the big goodbye. Beginning to feel it in my heart and the pit of my stomach. I’ll be ok with time, cuddles with my cats, friends, and junk food!”

Although it will be hard to say goodbye, Khalaf understands that it’s the right decision

Image credits: riyadhk

“Every day while gazing at him it still amazes me that such a complex, intelligent, beautiful little life could have sprung out of that abandoned egg. Nature is incredible”

Image credits: riyadhk