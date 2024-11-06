Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship
This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Hidrėlėy
Sometimes, life surprises us in the most heartwarming ways. One day, Riyadh Khalaf from BBC Morning Live found an abandoned egg and decided to take it home.

When the egg finally hatched, a tiny duckling named Spike came into his life. Spike quickly became special to Khalaf, capturing both his and his followers’ hearts.

More info: Instagram | spikeandriyadh.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

One day, Riyadh Khalaf from BBC Morning Live came across a mysterious egg that had been left behind by its mother

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

@riyadhkhalaf This could be the start of something beautiful 🥹🐣 #animalrescue #duckling ♬ The Winner Is – DeVotchKa & Mychael Danna

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

“I felt a presence and a weird paternal bond almost straight away. It sounded silly saying or even thinking it, but what an underestimation that turned out to be,” Khalaf wrote on Instagram.

He brought the egg home, placed it in an incubator, and eagerly waited for it to hatch

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

When the egg eventually hatched, a tiny duckling, soon named Spike, came into the world

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

Khalaf paid close attention to Spike, making sure the duckling had everything it needed

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

“I’ve learned more about duck biology than I ever thought I could and it’s been fascinating. I’m beginning to believe more and more that my hyperfocus and obsession with him (because of my ADHD) is really turning out to be a gorgeous symbiosis between us. He is my daily purpose, centering, joyful mindfulness and he gets to hopefully flourish as a result!”

He built a cozy home for him, which he fondly named “Duckingham Palace,” ensuring the duckling had a safe and comfortable space to grow

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

Teaching Spike how to eat and swim was a challenge, but Khalaf came up with creative solutions, using mirrors and a plush duck to show Spike the way

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

Khalaf plans to take Spike to an animal rehabilitation center so the duckling can learn to be a duck and join a flock

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

“Each day that passes I’m realising how much closer we’re drawing to the big goodbye. Beginning to feel it in my heart and the pit of my stomach. I’ll be ok with time, cuddles with my cats, friends, and junk food!”

Although it will be hard to say goodbye, Khalaf understands that it’s the right decision

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

“Every day while gazing at him it still amazes me that such a complex, intelligent, beautiful little life could have sprung out of that abandoned egg. Nature is incredible”

This Man Saved A Lost Duck Egg And Hatched A New Friendship

Image credits: riyadhk

Hidrėlėy

Hidrėlėy

Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Duckingham Palace 😆 Not sure he is going to be able to be part of a flock as he will have imprinted and has been brought up by hooman. Really hope so though.

