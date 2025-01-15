Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Male Stripper Exposes What Brides Often Do At Bachelorette Parties That Crosses The Line
Lifestyle, News

Male Stripper Exposes What Brides Often Do At Bachelorette Parties That Crosses The Line

Interview With Expert
Women cheat, and a lot, at least according to Nath Wyld, a 31-year-old male stripper, whose job has led him to witness firsthand how they would use bachelorette parties as an excuse to do things their partners would hate to know about.

“Every single one of the girls in the party cheated on their partners,” Wyld said, recounting an interstate event where he was hired to dance. “It was so crazy, and they all made a pact that they would never talk about it again.”

Highlights
  • A male stripper reports women cheat at bachelorette parties, claiming one in ten are unfaithful.
  • Wyld states women believe they won't get caught, making them as guilty as men.
  • A 2023 survey found 70% of bachelorette and bachelor party attendees cheat in some form.
  • Experts attribute cheating to peer pressure and substances at bachelorette parties.

For Wyld, who abandoned a life as a tradesman in order to become a stripper, female unfaithfulness has become almost a routine. According to him, approximately one in ten women who go to these parties ends up cheating on their significant other.

“The narrative is always that guys mess up more at bucks parties, but women are no different,” he stated.

“In some ways, they might be worse because they don’t think they’ll get caught.”

    Male stripper shared his experience witnessing women cheat on their partners at bachelorette parties: “Women are no different”

    Women in swimsuits with heart-shaped sunglasses celebrate at a bachelorette party, posing playfully in front of a blue bus.

    Image credits: tabitha turner / Unsplash

    Despite his shocking statistics, Wyld believes he might be selling it short, as in his experience most attendees keep their relationship statuses vague, considering themselves “single for the night,” and not informing the stripper if they’re involved with someone else.

    The experience led the dancer to question preestablished notions of infidelity, which often painted men as the main culprits of such behavior.

    Man in a graphic tee discussing boundaries at bachelorette parties, with colorful art in the background.

    Image credits: nath_wyld

    His observations however, were supported by broader research into the patterns of pre-wedding infidelity. For instance, a 2023 survey conducted on 6,000 bachelor party attendees found that 70% of them cheated on their partners while at these events.

    The figures were virtually identical between men and women. However, it’s important to note that the study defined cheating as anything from flirting, to sexting, and engaging in sexual acts of varying intensity.

    According to experts, the cheating is the result of social and peer pressure, as the events are characterized as a “last hurrah” before marriage

    Muscular male stripper taking a selfie in a towel, illustrating bachelorette party experiences.

    Image credits: nath_wyld

    According to experts like Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, the behavior is explained by a combination of societal and peer pressure.

    “Bachelor and bachelorette parties, it’s the last hurrah,” Gandhi stated. “These events are often fueled by alcohol, controlled substances, peer pressure, and a lack of communication between partners.”

    Man in a white robe looks at his reflection in a bathroom mirror, related to male stripper experiences at bachelorette parties.

    Image credits: nath_wyld

    According to Wyld, things can get “out of control” pretty quickly, with attendees pushing boundaries fueled by drugs and alcohol, as well as the overall atmosphere of the events.

    As per the survey, the most common forms of infidelity involve receiving lap dances in 33% of cases, kissing the dancer in 21% of cases, and escalating to intimate sexual acts at 11%, a figure that coincides with Wyld’s previous assessment.

    An industry veteran explained to Bored Panda that each agency sets the boundaries their dancers are allowed to cross, and urged people to choose wisely

    Brides at a bachelorette party laughing and pouring champagne, wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

    Image credits: tabitha turner / Unsplash

    To better understand the complexities of the male stripper world, Bored Panda spoke with Pablo Castro, the owner of Vedettos Chile, a high-class male dancer agency with over 26 years organizing bachelorette parties.

    Castro, who worked as a dancer himself for 25 years before retiring, explained that the quality and nature of the service offered by the strippers is linked to the prestige of each agency.

    “Agencies are in charge of setting the boundaries the dancers operate within,” he said. “Some offer services that are more explicit in nature, while others like us do not tolerate nudity.

    Man in a casual cap and beard, discussing bachelorette parties from a male stripper's perspective.

    Image credits: nath_wyld

    However, running a male dancer business comes with a host of challenges, as bachelorette parties are intrinsically linked with alcohol and other recreational substances that the agency can’t manage.

    “We protect our dancers from harassment, but that’s not something that every agency does,” Castro explained, recounting how at times women can become quite intense due to the atmosphere of said events.

    Muscular man in shorts taking a mirror selfie in a well-lit room before an event.

    Image credits: nath_wyld

    For Castro, an agency’s reputation is of utmost importance, and avoiding situations that can facilitate cheating has been essential for their longtime success.

    “We pride ourselves in the service and security we provide, but that’s not always the case for other agencies or dancers.”

    “Ultimately, each customer is responsible for the experience they hire, which why choosing wisely and communicating with your partner is very important,” he said.

    “No wonder marriages don’t last.” Netizens lamented the stripper’s account, feeling disheartened about marriage in general

    Social media comment reacting to behavior at bachelorette parties.

    Comment questioning surprise about male stripper's bachelorette experience.

    Comment on brides' bachelorette party behavior by gameofswag2022, expressing doubt about marriage longevity.

    Comment about marriage and bachelorette parties in response to a male stripper's insights.

    Comment on a post about male stripper experiences at bachelorette parties, expressing disappointment with a sad emoji.

    Instagram comment about bachelorette parties with text: "Damn. What an era to stay single.

    Comment expressing disbelief in bachelor and bachelorette parties.

    Comment on a social media post about bachelorette parties, reading "I'm not surprised trust me".

    Instagram comment expressing opinions on groom and bride parties' appropriateness.

    Comment on social media discussing perspectives with the quote "What's right is wrong and what's wrong is right.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have thought getting a stripper for either gender is a red flag. If you cant stay faithful to your fiance, you're probably not going to be faithful to your spouse. It's the same person you're cheating on.

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol the photo of him in the bathrobe where he tucked it into his butt crack to show off his big glutes, hilarious.

    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many years ago, can't remember where I was but heard a conversation about a bachelorette party, maybe early 2000's. The part that stuck with me was 'the (male) stipper locked himself in the bathroom and started crying pleading to me let out of the house' Aparentlly they were heavily inoxicated and the harrasement was strong on those women.

