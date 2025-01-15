Male Stripper Exposes What Brides Often Do At Bachelorette Parties That Crosses The Line

ADVERTISEMENT

Women cheat, and a lot, at least according to Nath Wyld, a 31-year-old male stripper, whose job has led him to witness firsthand how they would use bachelorette parties as an excuse to do things their partners would hate to know about.

“Every single one of the girls in the party cheated on their partners,” Wyld said, recounting an interstate event where he was hired to dance. “It was so crazy, and they all made a pact that they would never talk about it again.”

For Wyld, who abandoned a life as a tradesman in order to become a stripper, female unfaithfulness has become almost a routine. According to him, approximately one in ten women who go to these parties ends up cheating on their significant other.

“The narrative is always that guys mess up more at bucks parties, but women are no different,” he stated.

“In some ways, they might be worse because they don’t think they’ll get caught.”

Image credits: tabitha turner / Unsplash

Despite his shocking statistics, Wyld believes he might be selling it short, as in his experience most attendees keep their relationship statuses vague, considering themselves “single for the night,” and not informing the stripper if they’re involved with someone else.

The experience led the dancer to question preestablished notions of infidelity, which often painted men as the main culprits of such behavior.

Image credits: nath_wyld

His observations however, were supported by broader research into the patterns of pre-wedding infidelity. For instance, a 2023 survey conducted on 6,000 bachelor party attendees found that 70% of them cheated on their partners while at these events.

The figures were virtually identical between men and women. However, it’s important to note that the study defined cheating as anything from flirting, to sexting, and engaging in sexual acts of varying intensity.

According to experts, the cheating is the result of social and peer pressure, as the events are characterized as a “last hurrah” before marriage

Image credits: nath_wyld

According to experts like Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, the behavior is explained by a combination of societal and peer pressure.

“Bachelor and bachelorette parties, it’s the last hurrah,” Gandhi stated. “These events are often fueled by alcohol, controlled substances, peer pressure, and a lack of communication between partners.”

Image credits: nath_wyld

According to Wyld, things can get “out of control” pretty quickly, with attendees pushing boundaries fueled by drugs and alcohol, as well as the overall atmosphere of the events.

As per the survey, the most common forms of infidelity involve receiving lap dances in 33% of cases, kissing the dancer in 21% of cases, and escalating to intimate sexual acts at 11%, a figure that coincides with Wyld’s previous assessment.

An industry veteran explained to Bored Panda that each agency sets the boundaries their dancers are allowed to cross, and urged people to choose wisely

Image credits: tabitha turner / Unsplash

To better understand the complexities of the male stripper world, Bored Panda spoke with Pablo Castro, the owner of Vedettos Chile, a high-class male dancer agency with over 26 years organizing bachelorette parties.

Castro, who worked as a dancer himself for 25 years before retiring, explained that the quality and nature of the service offered by the strippers is linked to the prestige of each agency.

“Agencies are in charge of setting the boundaries the dancers operate within,” he said. “Some offer services that are more explicit in nature, while others like us do not tolerate nudity.

Image credits: nath_wyld

However, running a male dancer business comes with a host of challenges, as bachelorette parties are intrinsically linked with alcohol and other recreational substances that the agency can’t manage.

“We protect our dancers from harassment, but that’s not something that every agency does,” Castro explained, recounting how at times women can become quite intense due to the atmosphere of said events.

Image credits: nath_wyld

For Castro, an agency’s reputation is of utmost importance, and avoiding situations that can facilitate cheating has been essential for their longtime success.

“We pride ourselves in the service and security we provide, but that’s not always the case for other agencies or dancers.”

“Ultimately, each customer is responsible for the experience they hire, which why choosing wisely and communicating with your partner is very important,” he said.

