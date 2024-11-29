ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s wildly popular Love Is Blind show has proven that couples can fall in love by developing emotional connections without seeing each other first.

A reality TV dating game hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey begins with quick interactions (similar to speed dating) between men and women in pods where they can’t see each other. The pod dating lasts 10 days, or around 20 dates.

Emotional connections form, but the contestants must engage to meet their potential life partner. If they accept, they can spend time together and meet family before marrying on the show. Surely, not every couple finds their soulmate on the show, but some have defied the odds and are still happily married.

In this piece, we have rounded up all the “Love Is Blind” couples still together in 2024. We break down their journey to find love in the pods and what each couple has been up to since the cameras stopped rolling. So sit back, relax, and pop some bubbly with us to celebrate love.

This post may include affiliate links.

Lauren and Cameron 

Love is blind couples still together, couple sitting on a bench, the man in a suit gives thumbs up, from "Love Is Blind."

In Season 1 of the show, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton quickly knew their love was real. While speaking on the Tamron Hall Show in February 2022, Lauren said she felt so strongly about Cameron that “by the second date, I was in love…I was all in.” 

During their pod dates and subsequent time together after getting engaged, the couple built on their successful communication, sharing intimate details and discussing important topics like their interracial relationship. 

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in November 2024, marking the milestone on Instagram with a picture of them simply captioned, “Still floating #6years into forever.”

Since the show’s broadcast in 2020, the couple has written a book, “Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way,” which describes their time on the show and offers tips about dating and relationships. They have their own successful YouTube channel, Hanging with the Hamiltons, which has over 700,000 subscribers. Most recently, the couple also launched their own podcast, “The Love Seat.”

Next up, while appearing on the Tamron Hall Show in December 2023, the couple disclosed they hope to have their own dating show to help others find love. 

Cameron and Lauren also hope to have children one day and revealed their struggles with fertility on an October 2024 episode of “The Love Seat.” Despite their difficulties conceiving, Lauren shared that the process has brought them closer together as a couple. 

David Becker / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Amber and Matt 

Love is blind couples still together, couple at an event, smiling for the camera, representing "Love Is Blind" couples.

Matt Barnett and Amber Barnett wed on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, and although their relationship was eventually successful, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Initially, Matt developed feelings for Amber and another contestant (Jessica Batten). Amber also revealed she had some significant financial debt. But despite some doubts at the beginning, Matt ultimately realized his future lay with Amber and proposed.

Life after the show has been relatively routine for the couple. They regularly share their life on Instagram and some sponsored content. However, despite meeting on the show and their successful marriage, the couple has been outspoken against the Love Is Blind show. 

Matt revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, “The cameras were a little bit overwhelming…I was just done with it sometimes.” He continued that marriage was, at first, not easy, “We fought, and we fought for each other a lot.”

In a post shared on Amber’s Instagram in April 2023, a fan asked which contestants they were rooting for on Season 4 of Love Is Blind; Amber responded, “We don’t watch LIB…We are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it” (per Entertainment Tonight). 

Matt and Amber rarely do interviews. However, they made an exception to appear on Cameron and Lauren’s podcast, “The Love Seat,” in October 2024. Matt and Amber shared during their chat that they were expecting their first child together. Amber jokingly detailed her plans to return to school were derailed when “over summer break, [Matt] just went and knocked me up.”

Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Alexa and Brennon

Couple enjoying popcorn at a social event, surrounded by snacks and drinks, highlighting "Love Is Blind" couples' activities.

Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux were the first couple to get engaged on Season 3 of LIB and were committed from the beginning. Speaking to Elite Daily in 2022, Brennon revealed he knew Alexa was “the one” in the pods, saying, “She has this way of talking, communicating… she’s so sweet and so she’s into family and all the values in life that I hold dear.” Alexa shared there was no exact moment for her; rather, she gradually fell in love with Brennon.

Since the show aired in 2022, Alexa and Brennon have had to adjust to life in the spotlight. The couple spoke to People in February 2023, revealing that fans sometimes publicly recognize them. Alexa said she has to be more mindful of how she expresses her sense of humor now that she’s a public figure, stating, “Because people can’t take [a joke]…my sarcasm doesn’t do well with all of this.”

The couple announced via Instagram that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in July 2024.

Roger Kisby / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Colleen and Matt

Couple from Love Is Blind smiling, standing closely together, wearing casual sweaters in an indoor setting.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, another Season 3 couple, had a rocky start to their love story. Despite being in love, the two often fought, questioning whether love was enough.

The couple opened up to People in November 2022 about their uncertainty leading up to the wedding. Ultimately, the duo believed they had enough potential to make it work. Colleen stated, “We knew that we had these immense feelings for each other, but marriage is a very serious thing, and we’re not taking this lightly...as soon as I saw him crying and snorting down the aisle, I knew that that was my person.”

While most married couples move in together, Colleen and Matt choose to retain their individual properties for the first two years of their marriage. Colleen playfully announced they were finally living together on Instagram, captioning a photo with “Honey, I’m home” in June 2023.

Matt and Colleen’s post-LIB life is fairly typical. Both couples regularly post on their respective Instagram accounts, sharing sweet snippets of their life together. 

Eugenia R. Washington / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Zack and Bliss 

Couple in Mariners baseball jerseys posing at stadium, representing "Love Is Blind" couples.

Season 4 couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski did not get off to a great start. In fact, Zack proposed to another contestant (Irina Solomonova) first! However, after he broke off his engagement with Irina, Bliss showed tremendous forgiveness by accepting his proposal.

Married life has since been good to the couple; you could even say they’ve enjoyed over two years of wedded…bliss.

Like other LIB contestants, the couple launched a podcast in April 2024. It is called the “Blind Love Podcast,” and it focuses on family, relationships, and parenthood. The couple also welcomed their first child in April 2024, Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski (per People).

@zackgoytowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
Kwame and Chelsea

Couple posing at a "Love Is Blind" event, with the woman in a pink dress and the man in a blue suit.

Season 4 contestants Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah’s relationship seemed uncertain initially. At first, Kwame became embroiled in a love triangle as he developed feelings for Chelsea and Micah Lussier. He was devastated when Micah broke things off with him to pursue a relationship with another contestant. However, Kwame quickly realized that Chelsea was the one for him.

The couple encountered another obstacle when Kwame’s mother was not very supportive of his engagement. Despite Kwame’s close relationship with his mother, she refused to meet Chelsea or attend the couple’s wedding. However, Chelsea has since met the matriarch and told People in April 2023, “It was a beautiful first experience [but] there’s room to grow.”

Currently, the couple seem to be embracing their roles as influencers, posting regular, often sponsored, content to Instagram — much of which features adorable photos and videos of the pair. 

Like many couples, Kwame and Chelsea are plagued with questions about when they will expand their family. In September 2024, the couple shared a pointed video on Instagram responding to the question, captioned, “When the time is right. For now, we are enjoying each other and growing in our marriage…Every couple has their own timeline and desires, and that’s more than okay!” =

Araya Doheny / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Brett and Tiffany

Two individuals from "Love Is Blind" seated in an interactive gaming setup, smiling and engaged.

Even though Tiffany Brown dozed off during a pod date with Brett Brown, the couple from Season 4 felt a genuine connection by about day five or six. This was impressive, especially since they both valued their independence fiercely.

Speaking on the insideLINES Podcast in August 2024, the couple reminisced on their time in the pods together. Tiffany revealed that her attraction to Brett was gradual. She admitted that she respected how he grew up with humble beginnings and worked hard for where he got to, saying, “This is a background I can relate to…Brett just had more depth to him because of his experiences… that’s what made me really fall for him.” She also trusts in Brett’s ability to lead their relationship when needed.

Like Tiffany, Brett did not experience a specific moment; rather, his feelings developed steadily. He stated that Tiffany brought out a softer side of him, and he realized she was “it” after reflecting on his family and what he wanted for his future.

Since the show, the couple has lived fairly normal lives. They purchased their first home together in March 2024 and celebrated their second wedding anniversary in later same year.

According to his LinkedIn, Brett continues his work as director of immersive design at Nike. On the other hand, Tiffany appears to be dipping her toes into the world of being an influencer.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Lydia and Milton

Couple from “Love Is Blind” in elegant black outfits, posing together on a blue carpet.

Being in love rocks! And rocks (yes, actual rocks) are one of the things that Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson bonded over during their time in the pods on Season 5 of LIB; Lydia is a geologist, and Milton works as an engineer in the oil and energy industry. While Lydia was initially involved in a love triangle with two other contestants (Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder), she was hesitant about embarking on a relationship with Milton because she was seven years older than him.
 
Nevertheless, the duo had an instant connection that just worked. Speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, Milton explained, “It really just comes down to [that] our values were the same...We had the same morals…we wanted the same things out of life.”

Those shared morals and values led the couple down the aisle and into a successful marriage. Since Season 5 of LIB aired, Lydia and Milton celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May 2024. Lydia shared a sweet snap of the two on Instagram, captioned, “I love you more deeply with every passing second… Let’s continue to prove that love is truly blind.”

Milton is also completing his second master’s degree, which will be completed in 2025 (per People, 2024). The couple hopes to continue traveling and strengthening their relationship.

Eugenia R. Washington / Getty Images  Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Amy and Johnny

Couple from Love Is Blind sitting together outdoors, smiling, with building signage in the background.

Amy Cortès and Johnny McIntyre were the first to get engaged on Season 6 of LIB. While their dates in the pods showed an instant connection, the couple had to navigate a few matters as they adjusted to sharing their lives.

One such issue was their views on family planning. The couple was unable to consummate their relationship after the engagement because Amy was not using birth control at the time, and Johnny was unwilling to have a vasectomy. Amy was open to getting pregnant, while Johnny wanted to be more financially secure before adding a baby into the mix.

The couple eventually found a solution and happily tied the knot in May 2023. Since the wedding, Amy and Johnny seem to embrace their roles as influencers, with many brand collaborations on social media. 

Honoring his vows, Johnny also stood by Amy in sickness at the outset of their marriage. In 2024, Amy told People, “I was very overwhelmed, and so it came to a point where, at the beginning of the year, I felt the worst pain.” Her discomfort was due to stress, and Johnny supported her decision to leave her job.

Adorably, Amy shared photos on Instagram of their first anniversary; Johnny re-proposed to her while on holiday in Paseo de la Princesa. We’re not crying, you’re crying. 

@johnny__mcintyre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Ashley and Tyler

A couple wearing parachute harnesses, standing outside, smiling at each other on a sunny day.

Season 7 couple Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis did not have it easy. They had to overcome a game-changing bombshell before saying, “I do.”

After getting engaged, Ashley learned that Tyler had already fathered three children (as a donor to help a friend) — finding out only two weeks before the couple were due to get married. Unsurprisingly, Ashley was distraught and seriously reconsidered her decision to marry Tyler.

In November 2024, Ashley spoke to Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files. She recalled that Tyler revealed his biological children to her when the cameras weren’t rolling. She explained that Tyler was concerned about losing her, so he kept the information from her despite discussing children multiple times during their pod dates.

Eventually, the couple overcame this challenge and wed on the season finale. In October 2024, Tyler shared several photos of the couple to commemorate their first anniversary, ending the Instagram post’s caption with, “I love you, Ashley, more than words can say. This isn’t for anyone to understand but us.”

@tylerlfrancis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Taylor and Garrett

Couple from “Love Is Blind” smiling outdoors, embracing in casual attire by a brick walkway and lush greenery.

Despite texting back exes and concerns over ethnicity, Season 7 couple Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans married in November 2023.

During their pod dates, Taylor and Garrett (both scientists) formed an instant connection and bonded over matching chemistry-inspired tattoos. Speaking to Elite Daily in 2024, Taylor revealed Garrett was her choice from day one. However, she also mentioned that Garrett’s method was much more methodical — the scientist in him had him keeping a notebook!

Taylor purposely chose to conceal her ethnicity because she felt it was important to test whether love is truly blind, and she “just wanted to take ethnicity out the equation” (per Us Weekly, 2023).

After the engagement, Garrett mishandled a situation involving an ex-girlfriend who texted him. He told Taylor he hadn’t responded to the message beyond liking it. However, Taylor later overheard him speaking about the incident to others and found out he had sent a message wishing the woman well but explaining he was now engaged. The incident left Taylor reeling and hurt.

Ultimately, the couple overcame the small speedbump and wed on November 13, 2023 — the same day as Garret and Taylor’s parents’ anniversaries.

After one year of marriage, the couple regularly posts photos of each other on Instagram with sweet captions, demonstrating that they are still happily together.

@chinesediscobaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Lessons We Can Learn from “Love Is Blind” Couples

Reality television and successful marriages are often seen as a contradiction — relationships from dating shows don’t last. In fact, after examining 210 couples from across eight reality dating shows, only 25 stayed together (via Currys). However, Love Is Blind US has the highest success rate, with 33% of couples remaining married.

Given most reality television couples‘ typically low success rates, audiences are dying to know the LIB secrets to a happy marriage. Ultimately, it seems to come down to the show’s premise that love is blind and couples form bonds through communication rather than physical attraction.

All of the still-married couples from LIB credit communication as the foundation of their marriages and the secrets to remaining happily wed.

For example, Lauren revealed during their 2023 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, “It was all about conversation, and we just kind of kept that going throughout our marriage, being vulnerable with each other, telling the truth.” 

Alexa echoed those sentiments to People in 2023, “It really is just restructuring how you say things and how you go about it.” Brennon added, “Being able to talk about it, being able to voice your opinion or voice your feelings and know the other person is going to listen to you... that’s what we’ve been doing better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!