ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s wildly popular Love Is Blind show has proven that couples can fall in love by developing emotional connections without seeing each other first.

A reality TV dating game hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey begins with quick interactions (similar to speed dating) between men and women in pods where they can’t see each other. The pod dating lasts 10 days, or around 20 dates.

Emotional connections form, but the contestants must engage to meet their potential life partner. If they accept, they can spend time together and meet family before marrying on the show. Surely, not every couple finds their soulmate on the show, but some have defied the odds and are still happily married.

In this piece, we have rounded up all the “Love Is Blind” couples still together in 2024. We break down their journey to find love in the pods and what each couple has been up to since the cameras stopped rolling. So sit back, relax, and pop some bubbly with us to celebrate love.