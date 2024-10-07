Lily Allen Sparks Concerns Among Fans As She Shows Off Her Slim Figure: “Are You OK?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Allen sparked a wave of concern over her slender frame following a recent public appearance.

The 39-year-old musician had attended an event at Chiltern Firehouse in London for its 10th anniversary on Thursday, October 3.

As she flaunted her outfit for the evening, the British singer reportedly received a flood of comments regarding her weight and appearance.

Highlights Lily Allen's slim figure sparked concern among fans after a London event.

“You’re beautiful but I’m worried, are you OK?” asked one social media user.

The comments section of her post are currently turned off.

Lily Allen shared pictures from her visit to Chiltern Firehouse in London for its 10th anniversary last week



Image credits: The Mega Agency / Vida Press

This isn’t the first time the Smile vocalist has received unsolicited advice related to her body. She hit back at social media users in 2021 after a flurry of body-related comments showed up on one of her videos.

The British singer sparked concerns about her slender figure as she flaunted the strapless, sheer Aadenvik gown

Image credits: Lily Allen

Image credits: Lily Allen

“Worried about you Lily. I feel like we’ve grown up together and I’ve never see you this thin,” one fan said.

“Your fans care about you, your health and we love you very much,” wrote another. “Please take care dear.”

Lily responded to the concerns with: “You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day.”

The 39-year-old singer has spoken about how her preparation before a show in the past would include having to “vomit for 20 minutes”

Image credits: Lily Allen

Image credits: Lily Allen

The outspoken singer, who recently faced intense backlash for saying she gave up her puppy for eating her family’s passports, has opened up in the past about her health and her eating habits.

She mentioned in a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan that she dealt with an eating disorder around the release of her It’s Not Me, It’s You album.

“I was gearing up to do promo for the second album. That’s when I started not eating, when I started thinking about having to do photo shoots and red carpets,” she said.

“When I was feeling really bad, everything that I ate would come back up. If I wasn’t, it would be just lunch or dinner,” she continued. “Part of me getting ready for a show would be to vomit for 20 minutes. Then I’d clean up my face and start doing my hair and make-up. I just felt really fat and grotesque.”

More recently, in an episode for the Off Menu podcast last year, she spoke about how she doesn’t “really get hungry.”

“I’m actually really bad … I don’t really get hungry,” she said. “It’s when I see food I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I should eat.’”

The artist shot to fame for her cheeky style and catchy tunes like Smile and The Fear

“I think basically my stomach goes quite long distances without eating then it has a little bit and it goes ‘yes,’” she added.

She clarified that it wasn’t because she didn’t like eating.

“I love eating, but I’m just not very good at remembering to do things,” she noted. “I get up in the morning and I’m looking after kids and I just forget.”