Kate Beckinsale Calls Out Body Shamers Amid Stress-Related Weight Loss: “I’m Trying To Survive”

What is that thing we should say about women’s bodies again? Oh yeah, nothing! Kate Beckinsale quickly shut down people commenting on her “thin” frame before deleting the Instagram post that caused backlash about her physique in the first place. As it turns out, the actress had been busy being a caregiver to her terminally ill father.

Highlights Kate Beckinsale shut down body-shaming comments on Instagram about her weight loss.

Kate attributed her recent weight loss to stress from caring for her terminally ill stepfather and other personal losses.

Kate spent six weeks in the hospital due to a Mallory-Weiss tear caused by severe stress.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (May 26), Kate uploaded a clip of herself donning a slew of retro-styled fits and hairstyles while goofing around in her trailer in preparation for her forthcoming 1990s-based film, Stolen Girl, Page Six reported on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress reportedly described her on-set experience as a “redo” of the 1990s as she recalled the days she used to cut her own hair, wear her brother’s pajamas, live in her Dr. Martens, and over-apply translucent powder.

In the 1990s, Kate still lived in her native England, where she made her movie debut in a 1991 ITV adaptation of P. D. James’ Devices and Desires.

Kate Beckinsale quickly shut down people commenting on her “thin” frame

The Brit seemed thrilled to be back at work after her weeks-long hospital stay, yet, her joy bubble was quickly burst by haters who couldn’t help but share their opinion about her appearance.

As per Page Six, a person commented: “Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin.

“You always [struck] a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost …”

However, the Underworld star didn’t hesitate to clap back, as she wrote: “I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year.

“My mum also has stuff going on.

“I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was five, one in January of this year.”

The actress deleted an Instagram post that caused backlash about her physique

In January, Kate lost her stepfather Roy Battersby after a brief illness. She also discovered her father Richard Beckinsale’s body after he died from a heart attack when she was a child, Page Six reported.

She continued: “I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year.

“I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach.”

A Mallory-Weiss tear is a tear of the tissue of your lower esophagus. It is most often caused by violent coughing or vomiting, Johns Hopkins Medicine explains.

As per Page Six, Kate explained she also “experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease,” which is “mitigated by stress, shock and grief.”

The Pearl Harbor talent added: “That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss.”

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (May 26), Kate uploaded a clip of herself donning a slew of retro-styled fits in her trailer

“What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important.

“I am trying to survive what feels like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left.”

Kate went on to reportedly call out the critic for feeling the need “to bully females about their appearance.”

She said: “The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant.

“I don’t care what your taste in women is.

“I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it … Do better.”

Kate came back to work for her forthcoming 1990s-based film, Stolen Girl, after spending weeks in a hospital

The actress, known for her usual wit, also reportedly responded to a troll who wrote: “Please eat something. I love you, I’m very worried with your skinny look.”

Kate replied: “Enough.”

The actress grew up experiencing mental health issues, as she found herself traumatized following the death of her father Richard, Hello Magazine reported in March.

By the age of 15, she reportedly experienced a “breakdown” and suffered from anorexia.

At her lowest, she weighed five stone (31.75 kilograms).

In a 1997 interview with The Independent, she reflected on it and said: “Had I been older when I had a breakdown I think I would have been an alcoholic.”

Kate added: “Although I know not everybody who gets anorexia has a parent that’s died, if you learn as a kid that seemingly fairly healthy people drop dead at 31 it sets you up in a fairly cr*p way.

“And there’s a certain amount of guilt that flies around.”

“You never know what people are going through,” a reader commented

