Few pleasures in life are better than enjoying a delicious, hearty meal. But if you’re not eating, the next best thing might just be a meme that perfectly captures your love for food.

That’s why we’ve put together a new compilation of the funniest posts from the Instagram page ‘I Am Starving AF.’ Scroll down to check them out, give your favorites an upvote, and don’t be surprised if they leave you hungry for more (literally)!

#1

@punished_picnic Report

charlotte-nora-butler avatar
char
char
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

just today I ate a cucumber that tasted like sunscreen T_T

#2

@watn_tarnation Report

leealon2323 avatar
RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Midwestern flare lolol, that's a menu full of casseroles/hot dish with melted cheese on everything

It’s no wonder we can’t stop thinking, talking, and even making memes about food. We eat every day, and there’s something special about how a tasty meal can lift our spirits. But what makes humans so fascinated with food? Unlike other animals that simply eat to survive, we’ve taken it to the next level—playing with flavors, experimenting with spices, baking, frying, and more.
#3

@dfarella Report

#4

iamstarvingaf , @chickpee_ Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are the kind of friends we all need in our lives.

#5

iamstarvingaf Report

As evolutionary biologist Darren Curnoe from UNSW explains, it likely began when our ancestors started cooking meat about a million years ago. Cooking not only made food safer by killing off harmful parasites and bacteria, but it also made it easier to chew and digest. This allowed humans to evolve with smaller teeth and weaker jaws, making space for our brains to grow bigger.

#6

@cat_elg Report

#7

@mrtimlong Report

#8

@ChrisBramwell Report

#9

iamstarvingaf Report

Learning to cook also meant humans didn’t need to eat as frequently. Many vegetables and other raw foods we once relied on didn’t offer much nutritional value. Cooking released more nutrients, which helped our ancestors get more energy from fewer meals—a luxury our raw-food-eating chimpanzee relatives don’t have, Curnoe notes.
#10

@Dadof2crazyboys Report

#11

@slim_shakyy Report

#12

@KatieDeal99 Report

#13

@jtrain56 Report

But getting more calories wasn’t the main reason our ancestors decided to start cooking. “Scientists often focus on what the eventual benefit is, rather than the immediate mechanism that allowed our ancestors to make the choice. We made the choice because of deliciousness. And then the eventual benefit was more calories and fewer pathogens,” says Rob Dunn, a professor of applied ecology at North Carolina State University and author of Delicious: The Evolution of Flavour and How it Made Us Human.
#14

iamstarvingaf Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My MIL's "secret" cheesecake recipe was the same as the one printed on the cream cheese packet.

#15

iamstarvingaf Report

oliveharper_1 avatar
The Mediterranean Fruit
The Mediterranean Fruit
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to do this sometimes and pretend that I am living somewhere in the Mediterranean

#16

iamstarvingaf Report

data1001 avatar
Data1001
Data1001
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just be aware that there is still some alcohol left in the sauce after cooking, so the 14-year-old is probably *really* enjoying that meal...

Early humans who preferred the taste of cooked food over raw food started gaining an evolutionary advantage. “In general, flavour rewards us for eating the things we’ve needed to eat in the past,” Dunn says.

For example, the smell of cooked meat is much more complex than that of raw meat. So, those who developed a preference for these richer aromas were likely more evolutionarily advanced. “Meat goes from having tens of aromas to having hundreds of different aroma compounds,” adds Dunn.
#17

iamstarvingaf Report

#18

iamstarvingaf Report

meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
Meyrin
Meyrin
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes cooking is 30 min, the prep and cleanup are about 3-4h

#19

iamstarvingaf Report

As humans evolved, so did their taste receptors. For instance, the reason many of us enjoy sour foods and fermented drinks like beer and wine could be because the acid in sour foods signaled to our ancestors whether something was safe to eat.

“Most mammals have sour taste receptors,” says Dunn. “But in almost all of them, with very few exceptions, the sour taste is aversive—so most primates and other mammals, in general, will, if they taste something sour, spit it out. They don’t like it.”
#20

@blaireerskine Report

#21

iamstarvingaf Report

#22

iamstarvingaf Report

According to Dunn, flavor is also what drove humans to innovate and explore. He suggests that our ancestors began using tools to reach tasty foods they couldn’t otherwise access. “If you look at what chimpanzees use tools to get, it’s almost always really delicious things, like honey,” he says.

#23

iamstarvingaf Report

#24

iamstarvingaf Report

#25

iamstarvingaf Report

Having a variety of tools to help them find tasty food gave our ancestors the confidence to venture into new environments, knowing they could always find something to eat, no matter the season. “It really allows our ancestors to move out into the world and do new things,” Dunn shares.
#26

iamstarvingaf Report

#27

iamstarvingaf Report

#28

iamstarvingaf Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Open mouth. Shut mouth. Repeat continuously, pausing to spread with butter if possible.

At the same time, Dunn believes humanity’s quest for delicious food has had serious consequences for other species. “We know that humans around the world hunted species to extinction, once they figured out how to hunt really effectively,” he says.

And unfortunately, we’re still guilty of this today, as overconsumption continues to harm the environment and displace many animals from their natural habitats. So while it’s understandable that we all love our meals and take pride in how creative we’ve become with food, it’s important that we start treating it more responsibly and sustainably.
#29

iamstarvingaf Report

#30

iamstarvingaf Report

#31

@GenericBologna Report

#32

@kryzazzy Report

#33

iamstarvingaf Report

#34

iamstarvingaf Report

#35

iamstarvingaf Report

#36

Also The Crumbs Please Report

#37

iamstarvingaf Report

#38

@OrdinaryAlso Report

#39

iamstarvingaf Report

danieljsinger avatar
Daniel Singer
Daniel Singer
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a whole book on palindromes with that as the title.

#40

iamstarvingaf Report

#41

iamstarvingaf Report

#42

@KatieDeal99 Report

#43

iamstarvingaf Report

#44

@beingbernz Report

loubyjohnson avatar
Louisa johnson
Louisa johnson
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum used to say to my husband when I was in a mood "have you fed her Steve?" Cause she knew what was up lol

#45

@midwestern_ope Report

loubyjohnson avatar
Louisa johnson
Louisa johnson
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America is so wild to me, I did not realise how different one state could be to another until recently. It has given me a sense of wanderlust, I would like to rent a camper van and tour the whole country because of its diversity.

#46

@steelydante Report

#47

iamstarvingaf Report

danieljsinger avatar
Daniel Singer
Daniel Singer
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or try to talk to strangers on Facebook. It seems creepy somehow

#48

@teewatterss Report

#49

iamstarvingaf Report

anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the same woman who brought mozzarella sticks to her sister's wedding?

#50

iamstarvingaf Report

#51

iamstarvingaf Report

#52

iamstarvingaf Report

#53

iamstarvingaf Report

#54

iamstarvingaf Report

#55

iamstarvingaf Report

oliveharper_1 avatar
The Mediterranean Fruit
The Mediterranean Fruit
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Charcuterie is delicious and I would eat it every day if it wasn’t so expensive

#56

iamstarvingaf Report

#57

iamstarvingaf Report

#58

iamstarvingaf Report

#59

iamstarvingaf Report

#60

iamstarvingaf Report

#61

iamstarvingaf Report

#62

iamstarvingaf Report

#63

iamstarvingaf Report

#64

iamstarvingaf Report

leealon2323 avatar
RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At an average of $100+ per person at that place, I might incite a violent riot if this were put in front of me

#65

iamstarvingaf Report

#66

iamstarvingaf Report

#67

iamstarvingaf Report

#68

iamstarvingaf Report

#69

iamstarvingaf Report

#70

iamstarvingaf Report

#71

iamstarvingaf Report

#72

iamstarvingaf Report

#73

iamstarvingaf Report

#74

iamstarvingaf Report

#75

iamstarvingaf Report

#76

@gkushbaby Report

leealon2323 avatar
RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I now know exactly what I will be doing on my next birthday 🥔

#77

iamstarvingaf Report

#78

iamstarvingaf Report

#79

iamthirtyaf Report

#80

iamemployedaf Report

#81

iamstarvingaf Report

#82

iamstarvingaf Report

#83

iamstarvingaf Report

#84

iamstarvingaf Report

#85

iamstarvingaf Report

#86

iamstarvingaf Report

#87

iamstarvingaf Report

#88

iamstarvingaf Report

#89

iamstarvingaf Report

#90

iamstarvingaf Report

#91

@bethbourdon Report

#92

iamstarvingaf Report

#93

iamstarvingaf Report

#94

iamstarvingaf Report

#95

iamstarvingaf Report

#96

iamstarvingaf Report

#97

iamstarvingaf Report

#98

iamstarvingaf Report

#99

iamstarvingaf Report

