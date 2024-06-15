When it comes to living a good and meaningful life, many of us have collected some nuggets of wisdom over the years. If you were to go up to a random stranger on the street, the odds are that they’d have at least a handful of advice they’d be happy to share with you. The sprawling r/LifeProTips community does the same thing, but more conveniently. We’ve collected some of their members’ best tips from this month, from health and wealth to relationships, work, and DIY. Read on to check them out. Some of them are going to be completely new to you, so make sure you apply them instead of just taking notes. Meanwhile, others might sound familiar to you, so they serve as a reminder to keep doing what works! We got in touch with Jodi Wellman, MAPP, to hear her thoughts on why some people don’t want to listen to well-intended advice and what someone should prioritize if they’re overwhelmed with everything they’re ‘supposed’ to do. You'll find Bored Panda's full interview with her below. Wellman is the author of 'You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets' and the founder of 'Four Thousand Mondays.'

#1 If You're Married And Have Children, Take Pto And Go On A Lunch Date My wife and I have three young children. It's impossible to get away in the evening for a proper date without grandparent's texting saying my children are out of control, or the babysitter texting saying the kids want to talk to mom.

My wife's schedule and mine have aligned the last couple of weeks where we've gone out to lunch just the two of us. It's an amazing break in the workday, and my kids have no idea we're gone. 10/10 highly recommend.

Even though some of us feel like we've got some quality nuggets of wisdom to share, the reality is that far from everyone wants to listen to what we have to say. Bored Panda asked Wellman why this happens and what we could all do to make those tips seem a tad more appealing. "A funny thing happens when we offer advice—even if it's well intended. It creates a relationship dynamic of ‘I am above you, and you are beneath me,’ which is likely not what we want to project, right?! We want to help, not hold ourselves on high above 'the people who don't know any better!'" she shed some light on the issue in an email. "People tend to receive advice if it's framed within a series of coaching questions. Asking how the person is feeling about the situation, what they've tried that has worked/not worked in the past, what outcomes they'd like to see happen... these questions show the other person you're truly curious and care about them," Wellman explained.

#2 “Siri Call Mom” Life pro tip: “ Siri, Call Mom “



Got a call from my daughter which I answered with “ Hi luv! ”. Nope. It wasn’t “ luv” it was a very benevolent dude who had found my daughters phone at crowded event .



He was a genius and asked Siri to “ Call Mom”. I was able to reach out to her friends, share his number. Phone secured!



She owes him a drink.



( I’m waiting for the: “ and that’s how I met your mother “ comment :-)



So…. if you find a phone and want to reconnect it with the rightful owner. Engage Siri to do the sluthing for you!

#3 If Someone Says They Don't Want To Do Anything For Their Birthday, It's Okay To Believe Them When people ask me what I want to do and I say "nothing" they keep asking like I'm being coy or maybe I'll change my mind. Some people just aren't into celebrating and pressing them about it makes it worse.

"You can then transition by commenting that you have a thought or two based on your own experience, and ask them if they're open to advice." She said that, for instance, we could ask the person if they'd like to just talk and vent or if they'd prefer to get an opinion in that particular situation. "Leave room to simply be a listening friend, not an advice-giver. Giving advice to an unreceptive person is unproductive and risks damaging the relationship." Meanwhile, Wellman pointed out that it's a "fabulous first step" to accept the fact that we won't have the time to do even a fraction of the things we want to. "Focusing on our diminishing time can be helpful, even if it seems to increase the pressure. Counting how many Mondays you have left, for example, can get us focused on the limited time we have. This heightens our sense of what matters and can help with prioritization," she told Bored Panda.

#4 If You Only Do One Thing On Your Phone To Save Battery, Delete The Facebook App And Use The Browser For Facebook I use an iPhone and my battery use showed a lot of background activity with the app and 0% with Safari, which is where I use Facebook now.

#5 Consciously Get A Job At A Place Which Offers A Useful Discount My current job, at a local quality food market, offers a 30% discount on everything and we often have access to tons of free produce and other free items. That savings adds up quick. Especially during inflation, I think it's a good idea to get a job like this.

#6 Turn Shipping Bags Inside Out For Returns! Returning something that was shipped in a plastic shipping bag? Tired of tearing the bag trying to remove all the old shipping labels or trying to fold the bag in a specific way to hide the old labels?



Turn the bag inside out. Old labels are all now hidden and you arent having to tape it up into a diaper shape for the return trip!



Credit: My most amazing girlfriend.

"Listen to the things that resonate with you, and give them a go first. Like if meditation sounds interesting, try that. If green smoothies and gratitude journals make you nauseous, skip them. Release the pressure to adopt All The Things and pick one thing at a time that makes you feel alive. We can only live one day at a time, so being intentional about TODAY tends to decrease long-term anxiety." Feel free to calculate the number of Mondays you (probably) have left and check out Wellman's book 'You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.' ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When Going On Vacation, Always Leave Your Dishwasher Door Open A Few Inches It will dry it out and help to prevent any mold from growing in a dark, damp place.

#8 The Fastest Ways To Get Your Car Cooling Down This Summer It's no surprise that it's getting hot hot hot out there, especially here in the sub-tropics. Here's a time-tested way to get your car cooling down ASAP on these brutal days. Inspired by my brother, bless his heart, who will do it literally any other way and spend the next 20 minutes cussing about how hot his car is.



Open the windows. As hot as it is, the air outside is cooler than the air in your car. We want to flush that 115ish degree air out of the car as quick as we can. If possible, drive a bit down the street with the windows open to force the super-heated air out.



Fresh Air A/C. At the same time, set your car A/C to pull in air from outside (i.e. not recycled). We want to bleed that super hot air out of the system as well. Keep your spare hand by the vent (while being safe, of course) until it starts blowing good and cold, hopefully only a minute to two.



Windows up. Let's keep that nice cool air inside the car.



Recycle A/C. Now we're going to switch the A/C to "recycle" which keeps cooling the air from the cabin, letting it blow colder faster than pulling in hot outside air.



Of course it may still take a while for it to get comfortable depending on how hot the car was but at least now you've got frosty cold air to make it at least bearable.

#9 Try Carwash Sponges Instead Of Waterballoons For Water Games With warmer months coming up soon, here's a tip for a fun way to stay cool. I've run games for many summer programs, including water games, and I've hated trying to use waterballoons. They take a ton of time to prep and clean up, and they run out very quickly. So I looked for another option and ended up trying carwash sponges from Walmart and they worked great. Cut the sponges in half and soak them in a bucket or tub of water. Each sponge half will be good for hundreds of throws, they don't hurt at all when you get hit with one, and they're easy to refill quickly. They work great for dodgeball games.

Folks might have different thoughts on what matters the most in life. But the general trends are more or less the same. From our perspective, you should focus on two main things: your social life and your health. And, yes, we’re putting your relationships above your physical fitness! But get both right, and you’ll have plenty of energy and resilience to pursue whatever purpose in life that’s calling your name. The longest-running study on human happiness, conducted by researchers at Harvard over more than eight decades, found that your relationships have the biggest impact on your well-being. In short, the more positive relationships you have, the deeper they are, and the more socially active you are, the more resilient you are to stress. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 You Can Become Reasonably Proficient In Just About Anything In Six Months The key is consistent practice. 10-20 minutes a day, 4-5 days a week. Following a structured routine or plan helps a lot too. Most skills are just stamina and muscle memory, with a little technique thrown in.



What does "reasonably proficient" mean? Better than average, basically.



With an instrument, it's enough to be able to have a small catalogue of songs you can play for people and they'll be glad you did.



With a sport, it means you'll be good enough to be a steady player on your local amateur team, or in competition to place in the top 50% of people your age.



With any skill, it'll be enough to impress others who don't have that skill.



Just six months. Start today and by Xmas you'll be a whole new person with a whole new skill that you'll never lose.



Maybe it's my age, but six months is no time at all.

#11 At Some Point In Your Life, Try Living In A Place Where You Can Walk To Amenities (Entertainment, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bars, Etc.) I've been living in apartments with my wife the last 7 years or so. We've chosen to live in a spot that's walkable, near a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, parks, music/film venues, bars, etc. Though we live in relatively cramped quarters compared to a house, we really enjoy our lifestyle. There's been some press about the lack of a "3rd space" in today's world. We have 3rd spaces all around us. Gets us out of the house more often, keeps us healthier walking everywhere, and spurs impromptu social encounters. I’m not the most social person, but I know that it’s good for me on occasion.



If possible, for a portion of your life, even if only a year or two, try living in a space that has walkable amenities around you. Though we've compromised on space, it's really nice not having to get into a car to access the world around us.



For context, we're at $1775 a month for a 2 bed 1 bath in CA.

#12 If You Want A Fancy Cat Get A Ragdoll Not A Bengal To provide a good home for a bengal you really have to be ready to put some effort in, they’re wildly smart and a tiny bit bloodthirsty given they are miniature panthers. If you’re looking for your first cat and are considering getting a fancy bread, consider himalayans or ragdolls. They look just as beautiful and are very chill.



In general it’s best practice to adopt cats from shelters since they’re so many strays out there, but if you are set on a purebred FYI.

Those meaningful relationships, in turn, makes you healthier and happier. On the flip side, bad relationships and loneliness are awful for our well-being. So if you can do one thing today to improve your life, take the time to intentionally connect with someone you care about and who makes you feel good. In terms of exercise and diet, it’s hard to know what to do when everybody seems to have an opinion about everything. The key thing to remember is not to get hyped up over short-term trends. Listen to your body and what it needs. Find a few forms of exercise that you genuinely enjoy and do them consistently. If you hate jogging but love hiking, do that! If you’re a swimmer and a tennis player rather than a footballer or power-lifter, embrace that. When you love what you do, it’s easier to stay consistent. Just make sure that you get some cardio and strength training in.

#13 Your Friend Didn’t “Forget” They Borrowed Money This is a follow up to the age-old saying “Don't lend money to people. If you want to help out, give it as a gift instead. That way, you don't have to worry about getting paid back or what to do if they don't.”



As a past lender to friends and family, I’ve come across this problem many, many times. The borrower never (rarely) comes out to pay their loan on their own. You always have to bring it up, because they always seem to “forget”.



Let me tell you this, they DON’T forget! They’re just hoping you forget about it and they don’t have to pay you back. After reminding them over and over, you as a lender start feeling guilty for pestering them. Then you start to grow resentment, and they possibly are getting annoyed by you.



LPT - Don’t feel bad for asking for your money back, they did not forget and they’re playing you.



Just don’t lend money, just don’t do it. Unless you want to find out if your friend is a true friend…

#14 Be Open To Friendships With People Younger And Older Than You In Adulthood I’m friends with someone 30 years older than me. He could be my dad. We have a genuine friendship though, it’s not a mentor/mentee type relationship. We just really get along and click.



I’ve learned a lot from him and he’s also learned a lot from me. We’re prisoners of time. It’s easy to get trapped in our generation’s thinking. A lot to be learned from people older and younger than you, and they have a lot to learn from you too. I like to think that this friendship has given me a greater sense of perspective about the world and I’m thankful for it.

#15 If You're Leaving A Professional Voicemail, Say Your Name And Number Before Saying Anything Else If you're leaving a message for someone to return your call, clearly state your name and telephone number at the beginning. That way the person doesn't have to listen to the whole message repeatedly just to get your information.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week for adults. Or a combination of the two. Meanwhile, you also need to aim for at least two days of muscle-strengthening activity per week. Diet-wise, avoid junk and processed foods, added sugar, and saturated fat, as well as alcohol and nicotine. Opt for more veggies, legumes, healthy fats, and protein. And consider getting tested to see if you have any food allergies or can’t tolerate certain ingredients: you’ll want to steer clear of those.

#16 When Buying One Greeting Card, Get A Second When buying this weeks Mothers Day card, Birthday, Get Well, Sorry I *(#&(@*#$ Up, etc. get a spare. Over time you will have a folder full of various cards for those moment you forgot or last minute surprise. You will be amazed how handy a spare "Thinking of You, Love You" at random times can help a relationship in times of trial or strength.

#17 When Running Into An Old Acquaintance, Introduce Yourself By Name To Help Prevent Awkward Moments Most of the times people really do remember you but not your name - by simply stating who you are it will allow them to engage in conversation more comfortably. It also allows them to ask for your number to reconnect easier too!

#18 If You're Going To Quit A Full-Time Job In The USA, Quit At The Beginning Of The Month Not The End When you quit a job at many companies most benefits including health insurance continue until the end of the month in which you quit. If you have a gap between the end of your job and the start of the next you can maximize the time you are covered by quitting at the beginning of the month. This gives you time to take a break, relocate, etc.

People absolutely love reading and sharing life advice on the internet. The proof is in the pudding. The r/LifeProTips subreddit boasts 23 million members from all around the globe. Many of them actively share their best advice with everyone else, as well as comment on other people’s posts. There’s a lot of wisdom to be found among the digital pages of their archives. The tips themselves are incredibly varied. You can find posts on topics both broad and incredibly niche. And in the rare case that you need even more personalized advice, you can always ask the community for help directly. They’re very friendly and often more than happy to lend a hand. Or, well, in this case, a digital quill.

#19 Start Talking To Your Dogs Before An Important Phone Call If you are at home and don't talk to your dogs all the time, there's no one else they are going to think you are talking to other than them. Give their excitement time to cool down before talking to someone they can't see.

#20 Open Share Apps An Hour Before You Need Them Rideshare, e-Scooters, food delivery… a lot of times of you open and close them without using they will send a discount notification for use that day.

#21 Enter The Recipient Of Your Emails Last So You Never Accidentally Press Send Early Again Pretty self explanatory really. It was difficult to switch at first and I've to catch myself and correct it but I've since built up the habit and do it on autopilot. It's saved my life so many times!

Which of the tips in this list did you personally find the most useful? What’s the best life advice that you could give anyone right here, right now, dear Pandas? What wisdom would you share with your past self if you could go back in time? We’re always happy to read what you have to say, so feel free to drop by the comments!

#22 Men’s Antiperspirant Will Very Quickly Remove Black Marks From Wood Floors I discovered this by accident. My Dove brand Men’s antiperspirant (I am a lady but the men’s stuff smells better to me) fell on the floor and a piece broke off. After grabbing the bigger hunks, I grabbed a microfiber cloth and started rubbing to get the rest up and it happened to have fallen on a giant black scuff mark I had been trying and failing forever to get off. It literally wiped clean in seconds. Then I tried it on another black mark I had assumed was some kind of stain. It worked. My floor has never looked better!

#23 When Adopting A Pet, Ask The Volunteers For Their Recommendations I have been a volunteer at a shelter working with dogs and cats, and now I foster cats for a rescue organization. Whenever people adopt a new pet, they often just meet the animals and hang out for 5-10 minutes before making this really big decision. But the volunteers and foster parents know these animals really well and they have opinions. You should ask them which animal they would adopt if they could and why. It’s heartbreaking to watch the sweetest dogs and cats get passed up because they don’t give the best first impressions.



Edit to clarify: I specifically recommend talking to volunteers. While there are a lot of great staff, they often have a lot of other work and don’t spend much time with the animals. The volunteers don’t have any reason to lie to you and they all have their favorites. They are there simply because they love animals, not for a pay check.

#24 When Buying Bigger Ticket Items Online, It Often Pays To Abandon The Check Out Process Right Before Payment This is likely something many already have experienced...but a lot of online shops selling items above say $100 have automated flows that target users which have aborted a purchase, and they will not only remind you about your abandoned checkout but many times will offer you an extra incentive to complete your purchase in the form of a discount, which can sometimes be upwards of 20%. It's the e-commerce version of playing hardball.



This is not a given, there are some industries where profit margins are already razor-thin and/or it's a seller's market, but it pays to wait and see what happens.

#25 When Buying A Car, Write Into Your Contract That You Want A Full Tank Of Fuel On Delivery My family picked up two cars recently (one new Hyundai and one used Mitsubishi) and neither came with a full tank of petrol. When I picked up my Mazda a few years ago, it came fully detailed and included a full tank of fuel. I learned from a friend who works in the industry that there's little margin in car sales for dealers so they're cost cutting by no longer including a full tank of fuel. This can be overcome by writing into the contract of sale that you want a full tank of fuel (or for EV's, a full charge) on delivery.

#26 If You Walk Into A Restaurant 30 Minutes Before The Kitchen Is Closing, Ask The Staff If It's Ok For You To Order Knowing They Are Closing Soon. You Will Get Better Service, Cleaner, Food, And Sometimes A Hook Up! anyone in the food service industry knows that 30 minutes before closing can be an opportunity to start prepping for close so you can leave as soon as the door is locked, or at least as close to it as possible. Acknowledging their time is valuable and maybe you’re the last customer they’ve seen in 45 minutes. 9 out of 10 I have gotten a positive response that it is cool to order, and you’re not being “that-guy” (because you are, and you could apologize for it)



If you are within 10 minutes of closing, ask them what is the easiest to make without a mess. Not only does this show you know what they’re going through, it’s also polite and sometimes at the end of the day there are extra food items that may have been thrown out or taken home, but now they are encouraged to hook you up with it!



Also, at the end of the day, certain tools or surfaces might be dirty from a long day of work and potentially give you food poisoning if they are not wiped down properly, and a tired employee might not GAF about the jerk ordering right before close time , so keep that in mind as well !

#27 If You Or Your Child Is Learning A New Instrument, Don’t Buy A “Beginner” Instrument Invest in a good, quality instrument. If that’s not affordable, rent one.



Beginner instruments don’t produce good tones. As a student, you have to work harder to get the notes to sound right. It makes the learning process harder, which makes it easier to get frustrated and give up.

#28 Once You Catch Someone's Attention In A Negative Way--Even Just One Time--You Are Forever Watched More Closely If I have learned anything in life, it is that time and time again, the statement in the title holds true. Based on my experiences and observations, no one truly ever believes others are capable of change, or even believes that mistakes happen; and that said mistakes are not indicative of your overall character. Bottom line: even if a bad decision or mistake is an oddity or outlier scenario, you have already sewn the seed of mistrust and that is nearly impossible to change in the minds of others.



Best advice: ALWAYS fly below the radar to protect your reputation because you will never outrun a bad one.

#29 Plan A Secondary Exit That's Not The Way You Came In In deadly emergencies where too many people are trying to exit a confined space at the same time (Station Nightclub fire for example), panic causes people to attempt to flee from the same way they entered. Many fewer people would have died at the Station Nightclub fire had they thought to use the stage door exit, which went nearly unused for a few minutes while the front had already become jammed with people trying to get out.



If you're in a crowded space, know a way out that's not the way most people came in.

#30 Never Tell People You Are Teaching That The Task You Are Showing Them How To Do Is Easy I see people doing this often. I think it is an attempt at encouraging them. “They are thinking you can do this it is easy” when they say it, but it doesn’t come off well. When people are first learning something, it can be rather complicated if their capabilities don’t match yours. Telling them it is easy means if they fail to be able to complete the tasks well and efficiently, they are going to feel dumb and insufficient.



When I was young and dumber I made this mistake. I wish someone would have corrected me. I had to realize it on my own.

#31 When Someone Long-Winded Calls, Put Them On Speaker And Start Cooking Something. That Way You Have An Excuse To Hang Up When It's Ready I figured this out bc we have a family friend who won't shut up. so whenever she calls I choose what to make based on how long I feel like talking lol

#32 Instead Of Saying, 'Can I Have A Hug?' Say 'Do You Want A Hug?' This tip works particularly well if you have small nieces, nephews or grandkids. They get to practice autonomy and they don't feel forced to give hugs by their parents. And you get more hugs.

#33 Requote Your Auto Insurance Every Renewal My car insurance has been with progressive for the last 5 years. It consistently has gone up a bit every 6 months. This renewal bumped up coverage another 10%. I decided to shop around including getting another quote from progressive. The new quote from progressive was almost 50% lower than the renewal rate for the same coverage. Needless to say, I have one expiring progressive plan and one new plan starting the same day...

#34 Get A Pair Of Headphones With A Detachable Cable I spent years dealing with headphone failures. Replacing them when one ear died, or audio just stopped. Then a friend recommended a pair that had a detachable cable, and pointed out that the highest point of failure in headphones was the wire.



It's been over a decade and I don't really have any major issues with my headphones. I did have one cable fail on me, but I was able to swap it with another cable it came with.



And as a side bonus (and maybe related), cables are super easy to un tangle when you detach them. Since both sides are free they lose all tension and naturally untwist.



Also I highly recommend getting a quality dedicated microphone, and just buy headphones that are headphones. That's yet another moving part that can force you to buy a new pair of cans.

#35 When Starting A New Job, Save A Copy/Screenshot Of The Job Description After a bit of time working there, you can compare what you are actually doing to what your responsibilities were supposed to be to give you an idea of how honest the company is and if you should stick with the role.



Down the line, you can also use the original posting info as leverage to get a raise/promotion. If you find yourself doing a lot more or higher level work than you were hired to do, you can point to evidence that your current rate does not match your current level of work.

#36 Degrees Celcius * 2 + 30 Is A Great Approximation For Fahrenheit A lot of the time, when trying to convert between Fahrenheit and Celcius, people get tripped up by the conversion formula (C * 9/5 + 32), which is not something easy to do mentally.



Unless you're working in a lab, most of the time, people just want a general sense of how warm a given temperature is. The approximation of C * 2 + 30 is both easy to calculate in your head and also accurate to within 3 degrees between 30 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit!



Beyond that, the gap grows to 5 degrees at 0 and 100 Fahrenheit, though by that point, accuracy isn't terribly important since it will either be freezing or scorching outside.

#37 If A Company Is Forcing You To Speak To A Virtual Assistant Or Chatbot To Get Help, Tell It You Want To Cancel Your Services/Plan/Subscription/Etc And They Will Redirect You To A Human Assistant This was a tip from my girlfriend who works in customer support, because I was struggling to get urgent help from my energy provider as they had me on loop trying to explain my issue to an AI who didn't understand anything I was saying, and same thing with a chatbot on their website. The virtual assistant wanted me to recite my 12-digit account number, and the chatbot only had 3 predefined questions I could ask.



I then told the virtual assistant I wanted to cancel my plan and they immediately redirected me to a human agent. No waiting line whatsoever. I'm guessing it was the retention department, but when I explained my issue, the agent transferred me to the correct department and my problem was solved in 5 minutes. Then I did the same with my healthcare provider because I also needed to ask them something, so I said I wanted to cancel it and they sent me to a human agent. I will 100% be trying this in the future whenever I need help from lazy companies whose services I have to pay for.



So there you go. I'm sure this won't work in all cases but it's worth a try if you're going in loops with an unhelpful AI.

#38 Plant Bamboo Wisely Unless you have a gaggle of pandas there are only two ways to plant bamboo:



1. keep it in a pot as an accent



2. in the ground of an overlooked corner of your enemy's backyard.



If you are going to buy a house that has a bamboo zen garden, be prepared for a yearly battle with an invasive plant.

#39 Let Your Spouse Know Your Passwords You should let your spouse know your passwords and have access to your phone. My wife and i have thumbprint access to each others phones. She knows where I keep my pass code book. She doesn't need access, until she does.



I had a series of strokes a few years ago. Feeling better now, but at the time I was full on gimpy. It could happen again.



When my dad died, we couldn't access his phone or online accounts. It was horrible.



I trust my wife. I get some of you don't (why stay married?). It could make the difference in a very difficult time.

#40 Always Carry A Whistle When Hiking Or Camping During a camping trip, my friend got separated from our group in a thick forest as night was falling. We spent hours shouting and searching with no luck. Thankfully, she had a whistle with her and started blowing it. The sound carried much farther than our voices, and we were able to locate her quickly. God knows what might have happened had she not brought it with her. A whistle is a small, lightweight tool that can make a huge difference in an emergency, helping rescuers or fellow campers find you if you get lost or injured.

#41 Quit Buying Individual Bottles Of Surface Cleaner The amount of people I know that waste money buying individual bottles of 409 and Simple Green and stuff for like $3-$7 so frequently. You can buy a good spray bottle (or just use the empty previous one!) and get a big bottle of surface cleaner like Pine-Sol or Fabuloso and you mix it with water as per the instructions and I get maybe 15-20 bottles for the price of one, maybe more.

#42 Use Your Change At Self-Checkout Instead Of Going To Coinstar/ Getting It Cashed Some self checkouts in Canada have the option to pay with cash and coins. I bring all of my accumulated small change and pay with that instead of my usual debit card. this way I am able to use the full value of the coins (most cashing programs take a percentage of the value of the coins) and it’s an immediate cash for goods transaction. And you don’t have to torture a human cashier with $30 worth of nickels and dimes

#43 If Your Power Goes Out While You're At Home, Unplug Your TV And Computer, And Wait About A Minute After The Power Comes On Before Plugging Them Back In The reason is that surges and rapid cycling is probably most common at the moment power is restored following an outage/blackout. Rapid cycling can be almost as bad as a surge for some devices.



Similarly, if your lights are flickering or dimming erratically, unplug your expensive stuff until the power is stable again.

#44 If You’re Moving, Call You Local Bike Shop Before Your Move And Get Boxes From Them I’m in the process of moving and asked my friends if they had any empty boxes I could have for the move and my friend gave me a mountain bike box.



That box was awesome for packing since it’s very durable and has multiple handles..so I called my local bike shops and asked them to save me some boxes and I packed probably half of my stuff in 6-7 bike boxes..they are awesome, they stack beautifully because they’re just huge flat boxes



Highly recommend!

#45 Mark Your Two Back Tires With A Dab Of White Out On The Wall Before Getting Your Tires Rotated. You Will Easily Know If They Performed The Task And How They Did It Rotations can easily cost $15-30 dollars and SHOULD be done left rear/right front and right rear/left front (I'm sure some vehicle may recommend just pure front to back).



Mark your tires so you can easily identify if what you paid for was performed. The health of your tires (and vehicle in general) depends on properly rotated tires.

#46 Packing Stressing You Out? Itemize A Definitive List Of What You Need For Every Vacation I used to hate packing for trips, but then I made a google doc checklist of everything I need (power bank, toothbrush+paste+floss, cash, dramamine, et cetera) and now it's a breeze. I'm usually done packing within ten minutes.



I have extra sections for specific trip types. For instance, on a tropical trip I'm bringing sandals, swim trunks, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a waterproof shell jacket.



And each trip, if there's something I missed, or that I don't really use, I simply add or remove an item.

#47 When Prompted To Accept Website Cookies Instead of clicking "accept all" button, click "manage options" and "save & exit", or the equivalent to what you're seeing. By default only necessary cookies are selected.



Many websites will trick you by asking you to accepting all cookies (and they can reach up to a thousand) or flustering you with a list of vendors in the expanded options.



Just click "manage" and "save and exit" . It's an extra click that guarantees extra privacy.

#48 Using Empty Prepaid Cards For "14 Day Free Trial" Subscriptions Without The Worry Of Forgetting To Cancel Basically: Use prepaid cards



You can always just cancel the subscription but - i always forget 14 days later.



You may also just not want to have your info online.



The solution is buying a 25$ prepaid card, swiping it on whatever and the with 4 dollars on it, you can sign up for all the free trials doing this and theres no risk of you losing money - after 7 days, the payment doesn't go through. Sometimes they charge 1c



My Visa Vanilla card always works but recently i got a Joker Mastercard and it usually does not work for online purchases so watch out. Not a life changer but i dont feel as stressed or concerned about having to cancel the subscription that I only wanted to use once for a premium feature. If you really wanted to milk a site you could also likely just get a new email.

#49 If You Are Tired Of The Windows "Let's Set Up Your Device" Nag Screen After Major Updates, You Can Turn It Off Pretty sure this nag screen only exists to try selling you into their 365 ecosystem. I got tired of the same thing after every update.



Settings > System > Notifications > [scroll all the way to bottom] expand Additional settings > uncheck "Suggest ways to get the most out of Windows and finish setting up this device"



Enjoy your Windows updates without the nag screen.

#50 When Getting Bids From Contractors, Don’t Let Them Convince You Your Job Is Unusually Hard Most of us are so alienated from physical labor that we assume it’s nearly impossible. Contractors do it all day long—to them your job is no harder than any other. Don’t convince yourself that the job is unusually difficult, and don’t let them convince you of that either. They love having clients who are already convinced that the job is going to be super expensive and time-consuming.

#51 If You Can't Get Yourself To Clean A Kitchen, Get A Remote Headset And Call A Friend You Haven't Talked To For A While You will have a nice conversation, will be glad that you reached out to someone and - as you can't do much during the call anyway - will clean a kitchen (or other chore which is not too loud as vacumming). I just did that accidentaly today and after had two reasons to be happy about.

#52 Continuous Spray Sun Block Dissolves Temporary Tattoos I found out the tough way a few years ago when I covered my neck and arms in fake tattoos for a festival. They immediately melted off after applying the spray sunscreen. This was useful the other night when my son applied a fake tattoo to the middle of his forehead. I did a quick spritz with the sunscreen and it came off without any scrubbing or fuss!

#53 Before Relocating, Take Sample Commutes At Peak Times I believe that you should keep what you use most often closest at hand. For jobs I’ve had where I needed to be in person, I’ve tried to live close, within a mile or two. I that when I relocated to Orlando. We chose a new place in a very nice neighborhood just 1.7 miles away. We even did a midday test drive to work to get a feel. But what I didn’t factor in was how bad traffic gets. At 5pm, it often takes 30 minutes or more to get home, even without accidents or stalled vehicles. I now find myself going to bed by 8, or earlier, just to get up at 4:30, or earlier, so I can get to work early enough to leave by 4pm or earlier. So, my advice is, before you relocate, or heck, even take a new job, do a practice run to/from work at peak times to ensure it won’t drive you nuts , cause undue anxiety, and prevent you from having a social life during “normal” evening hours.

#54 Life Hack For Becoming A Minimalist: Follow the "One In, One Out" rule: for every new item you bring in, let go of one existing item. This prevents clutter, makes you mindful of purchases, and helps create a peaceful, organized space.

#55 Get Better At Remembering People’s Names By Repeating Them Back When You First Meet Life Pro Tip: If you want to get better at remembering people’s names, try repeating their name back to them when you first meet. For example, when they introduce themselves, respond with, "Nice to meet you, [Name]." This reinforces the name in your memory and makes a good impression.

#56 When In Doubt, Throw It Out This applies to food, but also could apply to many other things. If you find yourself debating whether you should eat that piece of chicken that's sat for too long or that one piece of food that doesn't look or smell quite right, don't. Unless you're in a life or death situation, throw it out.



For cheese and bread or anything that can get moldy, you can't cut out the mold. Even if you cut it out it will have grown micelles all around the food. For meat, if it feels slimey, is concerningly discolored or smells of ammonia, DO NOT EAT.

For rice, do not keep it isolated in a warm and humid spot (e.g. sealable bowls) and leave it. Any starchy food that has been kept at room temperature for more than a couple of hours runs the risk of poisoning you.