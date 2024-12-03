Woman Shares How She Lied On Her Resume And Gives Tips And Tricks To Others

ADVERTISEMENT

Lying to some people might seem like a great way to improve their chances of landing a job in a competitive market. Indeed, exaggerated skills, experience, and certifications can make an applicant more appealing to recruiters. However, if the interviewer gets a whiff of dishonesty, it can result in a sabotaged career.

Surprisingly, this woman has been embellishing her résumé for quite a few years and has never been caught—until recently, that is. But in the end, she still managed to get out of the situation and even secured the position.

It seems that many people are looking for any advantage to land a job nowadays. According to StandOutCV’s research, 64.2% of people have lied on their résumé at least once. Those who did indicated wanting to improve their chances of getting hired as their number one reason for doing it.

Reference check website, Harver, found that 78% of applicants have stretched the truth about their skills and the duration of their previous jobs, gave dishonest reasons for leaving a workplace, and made up relevant experiences. The 3 most common lies job hunters tell on their CVs include education embellishments, covering up employment gaps, and pretending to be experts in skills they have basic knowledge about.

Even though companies check potential employees’ credentials and have advancing technology and social media in their favor to make it easier, a lot of people still choose to bend the truth. “I think fear is the main reason,” says Kim Isaacs, Monster’s résumé expert. “Fear of not being good enough, fear of not measuring up to their peers, fear of not getting called for interviews. Some people will do whatever it takes to get an edge.”

While 80% of dishonest people were still hired, nearly half of them lost the job offer after getting caught. “Hiring managers have their antennae up when reviewing resumes,” says Isaacs, “and they’re relying on background checks, reference checks, online research, social media sleuthing, and in-person interviews to determine the truth.”

Chances are, recruiters will realize that a person’s CV is full of lies during skill assessments or background checks. If any facts and dates don’t match with the person’s social media, websites, or other places where such information can be found online with the one they send to employer, it can come to bite them later. So if a job seeker resorts to lying, they should at least make sure that the information they included in their résumé is the same as the one found online.

However, it’s still highly recommended to stay honest while job hunting. The saying ‘no one is perfect’ is true in this case, despite it being very cheesy and cliché. Recruiters might get suspicious of a flawless application. Not to mention that they don’t expect perfection—they want the résumé to represent who the person truly is.

Rather than lying, job hunters can employ other ways to creatively construct their CVs, like formatting information differently. If a person is trying to downplay their frequent workplace changes, they should avoid setting the dates apart from the rest of the text. Instead, grouping the dates with job titles or company names blends them more with other content on the page and makes them stand out less.

“Most of us have had bumps in the road that don’t exactly look great on the resume,” says Isaacs. Sometimes bad things happen and the only way to get around them is to be upfront about them. Hiring managers will understand that as long as the person honestly acknowledges them.

