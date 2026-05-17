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Kim Kardashian Triggers Fashion Scrutiny After “Ridiculous” Gucci Outfit Fuels Chaos At Times Square Show
Kim Kardashian in oversized brown fur and sunglasses at Times Square event amid fashion scrutiny for Gucci outfit.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Triggers Fashion Scrutiny After “Ridiculous” Gucci Outfit Fuels Chaos At Times Square Show

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Kim Kardashian has once again found herself under scrutiny over her fashion choices after stepping out at the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in New York City on May 16.

The reality star made a grand entrance in Times Square over the weekend, but many viewers were more distracted by her oversized jacket than by the event.

“Oh, please, she looks ridiculous! It’s 80 degrees in NYC, and we’re not wearing jackets, let alone fur,” one person wrote.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Kim Kardashian faced heavy online criticism over her outfit choice while attending the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show in Times Square.
    • Social media users pointed out that the reality star wore a heavy, fuzzy-trimmed winter jacket despite New York City experiencing warm spring temperatures in the 80s.
    • Despite the wardrobe controversy, Kardashian sat in the front row alongside other major A-list celebrities, including Anna Wintour and Mariah Carey.

    Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Gucci show in NYC quickly confused fans who pointed out one major issue 

    Kim Kardashian in a sculpted orange Gucci outfit at a glamorous event

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Kardashian attended the star-studded Gucci Cruise 2027 Collection Show on Saturday night in the middle of Times Square.

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    For the event, the SKIMS founder wore fitted black leggings, black closed-toe heels, and a faded green jacket with a dramatic fuzzy brown trim.

    She completed the look with a small black purse, a sparkling silver necklace, and small earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo.

    Videos of Kardashian arriving at the event were later shared by Vogue on Instagram, after which the comment section immediately turned into a debate.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a fur-collared jacket and black outfit at Times Square

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Many people could not understand why she appeared dressed for colder weather, even though New York was experiencing warm temperatures.

    “It was 83 degrees in NY,” one person pointed out, while another wrote, “Temps were in the 70s tonight. Ridiculous!”

    Others focused on the jacket itself.

    “Girl, it’s spring-summer with that fur girl. Bye,” one user commented.

    “This Gucci is so ugly I’m surprised Tom Ford hasn’t sent a cease and desist letter! Fr,” another joked.

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    Kim Kardashian wearing a fur collared jacket sitting with others at a fashion event

    Image credits: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

    Negative public comments on Kim Kardashian's fashion outfit

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    Critical comment on Kim Kardashian's post-divorce fashion style

    Others focused on Kardashian herself rather than the outfit.

    “Why is it whatever she’s wearing, she always looks the same?” one person wrote.

    “A robot would do a better job at being Kimmy then Kimmy does,” another added.

    “Does she not have enough money to fix her hairline?” one user wrote.

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    Still, not everyone hated the look. Some fans defended her.

    “As she should, what a queen,” one person commented.

    Kim’s appearance came shortly after she gave fans a look inside son Psalm’s birthday celebration

    Kim Kardashian in a fur-collared jacket and black pants in an industrial indoor setting

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

    Kardashian’s latest fashion discussion came only days after she shared a very different side of her life online, a family-focused look at her son Psalm’s lavish seventh birthday party.

    The SKIMS founder posted photos and videos from the Pokémon-themed celebration on Instagram and captioned the post, “Pokémon Psalm!”

    Psalm celebrated with swimming, arts and crafts, music, and a live DJ while surrounded by friends and family.

    Kardashian also shared photos with daughters Chicago and North and sons Saint and Psalm.

    Two images of Kim Kardashian in a fur-collared jacket and black outfit at an event

    Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram

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    Negative comment about Kim Kardashian's hairstyle and outfit

    Criticism suggesting Kris Jenner could wear the look better

    Several Kardashian family members attended, including Kris Jenner and cousins from the family. One detail viewer immediately noticed, however, was that Kanye West did not appear in any photos.

    Kardashian later followed the birthday post with a Mother’s Day tribute featuring home videos of all four of her children.

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    “My babies!!! Thank you for choosing me to be your mom,” she wrote.

    Despite the backlash, Kim Kardashian sat front row among major celebrities at the Gucci event

    Image credits: mariahcarey/Instagram

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    Kardashian still had one of the biggest seats at the event.

    She later took a front row spot alongside Anna Wintour, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, and Gucci executive Francesca Bellettini.

    Wintour wore a bright red dress with floral detailing and a matching leather jacket. She also attended with her daughter, Bee Shaffer.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear)

    Carey arrived wearing black trousers, a black blouse, and a tan coat while smiling for photographers.

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    Lindsay Lohan embraced a darker style in a black leather top and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit, while Paris Hilton showed up with brunette hair and a black fuzzy coat over her shoulder.

    Other attendees included Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, Candice Swanepoel, and Alix Earle.

    “I’m sorry but ew no,” wrote one netizen

    Kim Kardashian Gucci outfit criticized for unflattering fit and small nose with glasses

    Kim Kardashian used to be considered gorgeous before Gucci outfit controversy

    Kim Kardashian Gucci outfit described as lazy look by fashion critics

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    Kim Kardashian Gucci pants called extremely unflattering by viewers

    Kim Kardashian's face looks overly filled and strange in Gucci outfit

    Kim Kardashian Gucci outfit received negative reaction from social media

    Social media questions Kim Kardashian's hairline amid Gucci outfit scrutiny

    Image credits: rvpunlocked

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    Gucci outfit on Kim Kardashian called ugly, with mentions of Tom Ford

    Image credits: HvicF

    Critics say Kim Kardashian looks the same regardless of Gucci outfit

    Image credits: tsp65

    Social media suggests a robot could do a better job than Kim Kardashian with Gucci outfit

    Image credits: joy86868689

    Tweet commenting on Kim Kardashian's extravagant Gucci outfit.

    Image credits: Godochipromax

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    Tweet referencing finding similar Gucci style outfits elsewhere.

    Image credits: saritinn

    Tweet expressing emotional reaction to Kim Kardashian fashion.

    Image credits: mmmml_0

    Tweet joking about Kim Kardashian wanting to be bald.

    Image credits: yezante

    Tweet discussing insecurities related to fashion choices.

    Image credits: design70176

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    Tweet referencing Bianca in the context of Gucci fashion.

    Image credits: Ayowhits

    Tweet complimenting Kim Kardashian's appearance at Gucci event.

    Image credits: sportyspicce

    Tweet complimenting Kim Kardashian's scent in fashion context.

    Image credits: _MoneyMase

    Tweet highlighting personal branding related to Kim Kardashian.

    Image credits: terunnk

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    Tweet praising Kim Kardashian's style and confidence at Gucci event.

    Image credits: illerjazz

    Tweet discussing Kim Kardashian's Gucci outfit sparking fashion scrutiny at Times Square show

    Image credits: servercrasherk

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