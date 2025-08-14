ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have grown up playing Pokémon, battling with these fascinating creatures, and exploring each game’s creative storyline. It’s no wonder folks also have favorite Pokémon that they hold near and dear to their heart. 

One Redditor from the r/pokemon subreddit asked fans to tell him which characters they loved best so that he could poorly make the figures out of clay. At first, folks were skeptical, but then they got into the enthusiasm once they saw how adorable the sculptures were. Safe to say, we love them all!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pikachu

Pikachu comparison showing original design next to a poorly-made favorite pokemons clay sculpture on a paint-splattered surface

TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Quagsire

    Comparison of a poorly-made clay figure of a favorite Pokemon with the original animated character side by side.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Squirtle (With Sunglasses)

    Side-by-side comparison of original Squirtle wearing sunglasses and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The person behind this incredible franchise is actually a man named Satoshi Tajiri. He came up with the idea for Pokémon and is also the developer behind the games. The electronic games debuted in Japan in 1996, and then became so popular around the world that the series grew exponentially.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The video game franchise became so successful that it was second in popularity only to Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. One interesting thing about Pokémon’s “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” phrase is that it came about due to Satoshi's love for collecting insects and bugs in his garden as a child. He spent so much time doing it that his friends had nicknamed him Dr. Bug.
    #4

    Vaporeon

    Vaporeon Pokémon character next to a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay sculpture on a messy art table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Dragonite

    Side-by-side comparison of a Dragonite Pokemon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a messy table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Ditto

    Comparison of a favorite Pokemon character and a poorly-made clay version of the same Pokemon figure on a table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the 29 years since the Pokémon games have come out, more than 500 million units have been sold, which shows just how loved the series truly is. There have been many spin-offs as well, including an augmented reality version called Pokémon Go. In this game, players could move about in real life and catch the creatures that showed up in that place with the help of their mobile device.

    An interesting part about this AR game is that it uses the smartphone’s Global Positioning System (GPS) to show players the different Pokémon they can capture. Due to its interactiveness, people started going out in droves to catch the creatures, and it helped create many tight-knit gaming communities.
    #7

    Bellsprout

    Comparison of a poorly-made clay model and original cartoon version of a favorite Pokemon with leaves and yellow head.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Bulbasaur

    Side-by-side comparison of a Bulbasaur and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cyndaquil

    Side-by-side image of a Cyndaquil Pokémon and a poorly-made clay model version of the same character on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though this game is incredibly popular, there is so much to learn about it, as well as how it’s been perceived across the world. One mind-blowing fact is that Saudi Arabia banned Pokémon as they felt that the series promoted polytheism, which is the belief in more than one God.

    Another wonderful thing about the series is how it brought people together through Pokémon battles and also card trading. Some of the rarest cards are worth over $100k, and there are only a handful of these kinds in existence. Collectors always hope to get their hands on the amazing 1999 Charizard or the 24-carat gold Pikachu card.
    #10

    Slowbro

    Poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure resembling Slowbro with rough shapes and uneven details on a messy surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Moltres

    Side-by-side comparison of a fiery bird Pokemon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay model on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Totodile

    Two images side by side showing a favorite Pokemon and a poorly-made clay version of the same character on a workbench.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    These amazing creatures have provided people with so much joy and entertainment, as you can clearly see from the figures in this list. Despite that, people still don’t fully know all there is to know about Pokémon. There are over a 1000 kinds that have been confirmed, and possibly many more that are yet to be discovered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the weirdest ones that has been found is Trubbish, which is literally just a bag of rubbish. Another one is Burmy, which is a bug that likes to hide in things. Each of the Pokémon is creatively made, and many are based on Japanese legends. It’s always fun to guess how many more types could be created.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Gengar

    Side-by-side comparison of a favorite Pokémon and a poorly-made clay version with exaggerated features on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Squirtle

    Side-by-side comparison of a Squirtle Pokémon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure with exaggerated features.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Zebstrika

    Side-by-side comparison of a Pokemon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemon clay model with uneven details on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Whether you’re just a noob to the Pokémon world or a die-hard fan, you’ve got to appreciate the effort this Redditor put into all these amazing figurines. Even though they might be a bit haphazardly made, they’re incredibly adorable and have clearly provided a lot of people with joy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d love to hear if you’ve got a favorite Pokémon or even more than one. Let us know in the comments.
    #16

    Charmander

    Side-by-side comparison of original Charmander character and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a messy table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Lunala

    Side-by-side image of a cartoon bat-like character and a poorly-made favorite Pokémon clay figure on a messy surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Riolu

    Comparison of poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure next to original animated Pokemon character image.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Eevee

    Side-by-side comparison of a poorly-made favorite Pokémon Eevee clay figure and its original animated character.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Eternatus

    Side-by-side image showing a well-designed Pokemon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemon figure crafted from clay.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Eternamax

    Left image shows a detailed fantasy creature with glowing eyes; right image shows a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a paint-covered table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Guzzlord

    Side-by-side image of a poorly-made favorite Pokemon's clay model next to the original animated character design.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Rowlet

    Clay model of a favorite Pokemon with a poorly-made appearance, resembling a round bird with uneven features.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Glaceon

    Poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure resembling Glaceon with uneven shapes and rough texture on a craft table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Spoink

    Side-by-side comparison of poorly-made favorite Pokemon clay figure next to original animated character in a forest setting.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Shinx

    Shinx clay figure with rough details beside a clear animated Shinx character, showcasing poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Torchic

    Side-by-side comparison of a well-made Pokémon character and a poorly-made favorite Pokémon clay figure.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Chikorita

    Comparison of a poorly-made favorite Pokemon clay figure next to its original animated version on a colorful background.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cacturne

    Side-by-side comparison of a well-made Pokémon and a poorly-made favorite Pokémon clay figure with simple details.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Stufful

    Side-by-side comparison of a Pokémon character and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a messy craft table.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Lickitung

    Side-by-side comparison of a cartoon Pokémon and a poorly-made favorite Pokémon clay figurine with a large tongue.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Maractus

    Clay figure of a favorite Pokemon character with a poorly-made, rough appearance on a messy art surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Ho-Oh

    Side-by-side comparison of Ho-Oh Pokémon and a poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure on a paint-splattered surface

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Blastoise

    Poorly-made favorite Pokemons clay figure resembling Blastoise with rough texture and simple details on a paint-splattered surface.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Goomy

    Poorly-made clay model of a favorite Pokémon next to a clear animated image of the original character.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Clodsire

    Side-by-side comparison of a clay figure and original cartoon of a favorite Pokemon, showcasing a poorly-made clay model.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Garchomp

    Comparison of a poorly-made clay figure of a favorite Pokémon next to the original animated character.

    TriggerHappy_Spartan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!