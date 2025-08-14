People Sent This Guy Their Favorite Pokémon To Sculpt, And The Results Are Comedy Gold (37 Pics)
Many people have grown up playing Pokémon, battling with these fascinating creatures, and exploring each game’s creative storyline. It’s no wonder folks also have favorite Pokémon that they hold near and dear to their heart.
One Redditor from the r/pokemon subreddit asked fans to tell him which characters they loved best so that he could poorly make the figures out of clay. At first, folks were skeptical, but then they got into the enthusiasm once they saw how adorable the sculptures were. Safe to say, we love them all!
More info: Reddit
Pikachu
Quagsire
Squirtle (With Sunglasses)
The person behind this incredible franchise is actually a man named Satoshi Tajiri. He came up with the idea for Pokémon and is also the developer behind the games. The electronic games debuted in Japan in 1996, and then became so popular around the world that the series grew exponentially.
The video game franchise became so successful that it was second in popularity only to Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. One interesting thing about Pokémon’s “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” phrase is that it came about due to Satoshi's love for collecting insects and bugs in his garden as a child. He spent so much time doing it that his friends had nicknamed him Dr. Bug.
Vaporeon
Dragonite
Ditto
In the 29 years since the Pokémon games have come out, more than 500 million units have been sold, which shows just how loved the series truly is. There have been many spin-offs as well, including an augmented reality version called Pokémon Go. In this game, players could move about in real life and catch the creatures that showed up in that place with the help of their mobile device.
An interesting part about this AR game is that it uses the smartphone’s Global Positioning System (GPS) to show players the different Pokémon they can capture. Due to its interactiveness, people started going out in droves to catch the creatures, and it helped create many tight-knit gaming communities.
Bellsprout
Bulbasaur
Cyndaquil
Even though this game is incredibly popular, there is so much to learn about it, as well as how it’s been perceived across the world. One mind-blowing fact is that Saudi Arabia banned Pokémon as they felt that the series promoted polytheism, which is the belief in more than one God.
Another wonderful thing about the series is how it brought people together through Pokémon battles and also card trading. Some of the rarest cards are worth over $100k, and there are only a handful of these kinds in existence. Collectors always hope to get their hands on the amazing 1999 Charizard or the 24-carat gold Pikachu card.
Slowbro
Moltres
Totodile
These amazing creatures have provided people with so much joy and entertainment, as you can clearly see from the figures in this list. Despite that, people still don’t fully know all there is to know about Pokémon. There are over a 1000 kinds that have been confirmed, and possibly many more that are yet to be discovered.
One of the weirdest ones that has been found is Trubbish, which is literally just a bag of rubbish. Another one is Burmy, which is a bug that likes to hide in things. Each of the Pokémon is creatively made, and many are based on Japanese legends. It’s always fun to guess how many more types could be created.
Gengar
Squirtle
Zebstrika
Whether you’re just a noob to the Pokémon world or a die-hard fan, you’ve got to appreciate the effort this Redditor put into all these amazing figurines. Even though they might be a bit haphazardly made, they’re incredibly adorable and have clearly provided a lot of people with joy.
We’d love to hear if you’ve got a favorite Pokémon or even more than one. Let us know in the comments.