Hey Pandas, AITA For Hiding My Husband’s Trading Cards?

I have consistently had a problem with my husband refusing to clean up/pick up his trading cards on a regular basis. I’ll pick them up and put them away every couple of weeks or so when I get tired of looking at the mess, but I’m handling all the other housework as well (we both work full time, but his week is about 60+ hours while mine is 40), so I don’t have time to do this every day. Our dining table is so covered with them that we have no room to sit there.

So one day, I got fed up and I told him, “these need to be picked up on a daily basis, or the next time I have to do it, I’m getting rid of them”

Lo and behold, he does nothing. So I picked them all up again, and instead of throwing them away (some of them are valuable, and I’m not petty or foolish enough to just throw away money), I hid them all in his sock drawer.

He came home that night and asked me where they were right away because he had sold one of the cards

I told him I’d thrown them out like I said I would. That he was aware of the consequences, and that he had a chance to deal with the mess before I ever got involved. He was quietly mad, but he called the buyer back right away and told them that the sale was off.

Then I showed him the drawer with all his stuff in it, and I think he was more mad about that than about me actually throwing the cards away

I’m not saying I did the right thing; I know it was petty and childish. But I’ve been trying to ask nicely for the better part of a month, and he’s just not paying attention to it. I’ve spent upwards of $100 on organizers and shelves for him to use to put this stuff away, and they might as well be decorations for all the good they’re doing. I feel like nothing I do seems to matter. How bad did I just mess up?

