Hey Pandas, AITA For Hiding My Husband’s Trading Cards?
Kira McPherson
Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I have consistently had a problem with my husband refusing to clean up/pick up his trading cards on a regular basis. I’ll pick them up and put them away every couple of weeks or so when I get tired of looking at the mess, but I’m handling all the other housework as well (we both work full time, but his week is about 60+ hours while mine is 40), so I don’t have time to do this every day. Our dining table is so covered with them that we have no room to sit there.

So one day, I got fed up and I told him, “these need to be picked up on a daily basis, or the next time I have to do it, I’m getting rid of them”

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

Lo and behold, he does nothing. So I picked them all up again, and instead of throwing them away (some of them are valuable, and I’m not petty or foolish enough to just throw away money), I hid them all in his sock drawer.

He came home that night and asked me where they were right away because he had sold one of the cards

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

I told him I’d thrown them out like I said I would. That he was aware of the consequences, and that he had a chance to deal with the mess before I ever got involved. He was quietly mad, but he called the buyer back right away and told them that the sale was off.

Then I showed him the drawer with all his stuff in it, and I think he was more mad about that than about me actually throwing the cards away

Image credits: Die Handwerksmeister (not the actual photo)

I’m not saying I did the right thing; I know it was petty and childish. But I’ve been trying to ask nicely for the better part of a month, and he’s just not paying attention to it. I’ve spent upwards of $100 on organizers and shelves for him to use to put this stuff away, and they might as well be decorations for all the good they’re doing. I feel like nothing I do seems to matter. How bad did I just mess up?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, should have opened up about the lie before he told the buyer the deal was off. It's not the buyers fault what happened

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
