Right, so you might think, "Who are we to give out relationship advice?" That's like the blind leading the blind. And you are right. We are not some relationship counselors; however, if you add every Panda's dating experience, you might be able to learn a thing or two. And frankly, we've been given some pretty bad relationship advice in the past. And we are not talking about bad dating advice like "only date someone with money." (No further explanation is required as to why it's wrong.) Instead, we want to stress that not all advice is good or good for you, no matter how common and deeply rooted in society.

Many dating tips and relationship advice are either overly romanticized or strongly polarized, leaving no room for choice or interpretation. And considering that things are rarely so either black or white in real life, much of this advice can be misleading. Hence, we will attempt to take the pink-colored glasses off, see things for what they actually are, and try to "debunk" some of, in our opinion, the worst dating advice, non-negotiables in a relationship, and marriage tips that you should probably think twice about before giving to someone, much less following yourself. Not because none of the advice has proven itself true in the past (as certainly some of it has), but because there's often more to it than meets the eye. And what worked for some might not necessarily work for everyone.

Below, we've compiled some, in our opinion, bad dating tips and bad relationship advice that shouldn't be followed blindly and, instead, taken with a (huge) grain of salt. Do you agree with some of the examples? If so, give those an upvote. Also, if you had to offer (you probably already did) a bit of advice to a friend in a bad relationship, what would it be? Let us know in the comments!