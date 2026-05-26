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Lots of people say that they can’t cook. But what does that really mean? Surely, they can read a recipe and follow directions! Perhaps they just don’t enjoy cooking, and they’d rather order takeout. Or maybe, they nearly burned their house down after melting a kettle, and now they’re keeping their distance from the kitchen.

If you’re wondering just how bad kitchen mishaps can be, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the absolute worst fails and faux pas that have taken place in personal kitchens and restaurants around the world. Some were honest mistakes, and others were purely bad luck. But we hope you’re entertained by them, and be sure to upvote the photos that you find most shocking!

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#1

She Hasn’t Even Told Us What Happened Or Addressed The Situation

Kitchen fail with melted pot stuck on electric stove burner

_aniebananie9 Report

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    #2

    Slight Kitchen Mishap

    Kitchen wall and ceiling heavily stained with grease and grime around hanging pans

    deleted Report

    13points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A short story in one image.

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    #3

    This Is Why I Don't Cook

    Cookware broken in half on stove with food spilled kitchen fail

    eo326 , eo326 Report

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    Cooking is a skill that almost nobody is naturally born with. It takes time, practice, and ideally, a great teacher to show you the ropes. Even if you started learning from your parents at 3 years old, you still picked up those skills from somewhere. And unfortunately, some people make it well into adulthood without knowing their way around a kitchen.

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    According to a YouGov survey, the majority of Britons consider themselves to be fairly good or very good cooks. But only 28% are “very confident” that they could cook a meal from scratch using only fresh ingredients without a recipe or instructions. And a measly 25% say that they actually do that often. 
    #4

    The Cook At Work Lost His Glasses A Few Days Ago. We Found Them Today

    Damaged kitchen knife with broken handle as kitchen fail example

    Restorethis17 Report

    13points
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    #5

    My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face

    Kitchen fail with tomato sauce splattered all over kitchen wall behind countertop items

    AussieBee96 Report

    13points
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    #6

    We Doing Spills?

    Staircase covered in spilled red liquid kitchen fail cleanup

    22 quarts of cranberry puree, and they still haven't fixed the grip on the stairs.

    IAmFaddie Report

    13points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may be taking copious notes for....research purposes.

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    When it comes to how many meals Britons feel prepared to make a meal from scratch without having a recipe on hand, 35% say they could make between one and five different dishes. Nearly a quarter say that they could make between six and ten different meals on the fly, and about one-fifth say they could make more than 11 meals. 

    Unsurprisingly, young Britons are less confident in the kitchen than their elders, and one in ten Britons wouldn’t be able to cook a single meal from scratch without the help of a recipe. 
    #7

    I Guess It's Time For A New Pepper Grinder

    Kitchen fail with egg cooking in pan full of black peppercorns

    rumdrunkprogrammer Report

    12points
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    #8

    I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This

    Refrigerator door open with many cracked eggs spilled on the floor kitchen fail

    Jonnyyrage Report

    12points
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    #9

    Left The Kettle On The Stove

    Burned kettle melted on stove surface kitchen fail

    Got a set from Goodwill, mostly for decor cuz they’re cute, but I’ve used them both multiple times, and they work just fine. But don’t really whistle. And usually I’m in the kitchen while I’m making tea, but this time I wasn’t and forgot about it. Came back in a few hours later to this. Wondering if the stove is salvageable and how I’m supposed to clean this up.

    Professional-Will-42 Report

    12points
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    The UK certainly isn’t the only country where people feel uneasy in the kitchen. Linz Shop’s 2024 Clueless Cooks Report found that 54% of Americans don’t consider themselves to be proficient in the kitchen. Nearly one-fifth describe themselves as “beginner” cooks, and one-third have received negative feedback about their cooking skills. This can even cause issues within marriages, as 31% of people said their spouse can’t cook. (But this is something that 57% have decided to keep a secret. Probably a smart move.) 
    #10

    First Time Trying To Fry Buffalo Wings. I Think It Went Pretty Well

    Kitchen stove and cabinets damaged by fire kitchen accident aftermath

    Valuable lesson: do not leave your heated oil unattended for any reason.

    psycholarry1 Report

    12points
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    #11

    Tomato Bisque Blew Up

    Bright orange sauce spilled across restaurant kitchen floor with workers cleaning up kitchen fail

    glake603 Report

    12points
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    #12

    I Spilled A 10 Lb Bag Of Rice All Over The Kitchen

    Rice spilled all over kitchen stovetop and floor from pressure cooker kitchen fail

    Well, this is my life now.

    Ethburger Report

    12points
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    Unfortunately, many Americans aren’t motivated to improve their cooking skills, as 35% say they won’t ever try to become a better cook. And as far as where the most clueless cooks in America live, Cleveland, Ohio, takes the cake, apparently. Other cities in the top ten include: Pittsburgh; Seattle; Madison, Wisconsin; Lubbock; Portland, Oregon; Austin; Minneapolis; Atlanta; and Nashville. 
    #13

    Blender Exploded As I Was Making A Smoothie

    Blender exploded covering kitchen counter and floor with food mess

    ShinyNinjaYT Report

    12points
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    #14

    Our Dog Turned On The Stove Burner While I Was At The Gym And Melted The Spatula Into The Pan

    Burnt frying pan with melted handle on stove kitchen fail

    AEBRA44 Report

    12points
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    #15

    The Tiramisu Is Extra Sad

    Multiple kitchen spills and broken items causing mess and damage

    for_the_chefs Report

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    Now, you might be wondering what it is exactly that’s stopping these Americans from improving their cooking skills. The Clueless Cooks Report found that lack of time is the most common excuse cited. Americans also said that lack of motivation, lack of skills/experience, limited kitchen resources, and lack of confidence hold them back in the kitchen. And as far as what influences how Americans cook, having parents who were good cooks and watching cooking videos online seem to make the most impact.

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    #16

    Mom’s Sweet Potato Casserole

    Burnt kitchen loaf with overcooked ruin turned black and bubbled

    hellolillyyy Report

    12points
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    #17

    We Were Standing In Our Kitchen, And The Cabinet Door Flew Open, And Every Single Plate On The Middle Shelf Fell Out And Broke And Dented The Floor

    Broken ceramic dishes scattered across kitchen hardwood floor

    dustingrovewthr Report

    12points
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    #18

    So This Just Happened. So Many Lost Eggs

    Spilled eggshells and yolk mess on floor after kitchen accident

    queenbeepantry Report

    12points
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    More than a quarter of Americans admit that they’re intimidated by the idea of cooking a meal from scratch. And over three-quarters say that dinner is the scariest meal to have to prepare. As for what intimidates them the most, Americans say time constraints, cleanup, complexity of recipes, lack of experience, and fear of failure worry them the most.  
    #19

    When You Become Impatient And Suddenly Leave The Syrup, It Can Be A Bad Idea

    Burnt pot with melted black residue inside from kitchen fail

    pussernus Report

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    #20

    Started My 15-Hour Shift With This Today

    Kitchen fail with spilled olives coating tiled floor

    tumhokan Report

    12points
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    #21

    I Can Smell These Olives From Here

    Kitchen floor flooded with spilled liquid food near storage containers

    for_the_chefs Report

    12points
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    Past negative experiences might also be scaring Americans out of the kitchen. 75% say that they’ve failed miserably at cooking a meal before, so they might not feel confident getting back in there. The most common mistakes these chefs have made are burning a meal, undercooking a meal, forgetting a key ingredient, misreading the recipe or adding the wrong ingredient, breaking or shattering dishes or cookware, and using expired or spoiled ingredients.  
    #22

    Just Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen. The Glass Wasn't Moved After

    Kitchen fail with spilled milk dripping down kitchen cabinets and floor

    unknown Report

    11points
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    #23

    While I Am Known As The Worst Cook... I Am Officially Banned From My Kitchen

    Kitchen fail with broken glass scattered over cooked ground meat in pan

    While I have had many kitchen disasters, this one left me speechless. My friends say I could make Chef Ramsay speechless with my cooking.

    Kimberly Diamond-Catazaro Report

    11points
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    #24

    My Husband Just Wanted Some Crackers And Cheese

    Cheese block with knife stuck awkwardly causing kitchen cutting fail

    TheShizknitt Report

    11points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did not, in fact, cut the cheese.

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    Are these photos making you terrified to try out a new recipe for dinner tonight, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you’re extremely glad didn’t happen in your kitchen, and let us know what the worst cooking disaster you’ve ever experienced was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring absolute nightmares in the kitchen, look no further than right here!
    #25

    I Made Coffee While I Was Still Half-Asleep

    Coffee maker brewing mug placed upside down causing spill on kitchen countertop

    Silverback55 Report

    11points
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    #26

    I Accidentally Burned Down My Parent's Outdoor Kitchen By Placing A Still Burning Fire Log On Top Of The Rest Of The Firewood

    Outdoor kitchen barbecue area covered with ashes and burnt debris after fire fail

    cheekibreekio Report

    11points
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    #27

    I Made A Mistake

    Melted bag of marshmallows on top of toaster oven kitchen fail

    blamethejd Report

    11points
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    #28

    I Can't Use My Oven Unless I Connect It To The Internet

    Broken oven display showing feature needs Wi-Fi to connect message kitchen fail

    Komm Report

    11points
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    #29

    The Handle On One Of Our Basically New Kitchen Knives Melted In The Dishwasher And Fused To The Heating Element At The Bottom

    Burned and dirty cooking pot base showing kitchen fail signs

    I say basically new because we've had them for maybe a month. Had to run the dishwasher again to get it unstuck. It's a bad apartment with a provided dishwasher that doesn't do its job well. There's still melted plastic on the heating element, and the plastic fumes are strong.

    I was never taught that you're not supposed to put knives in the dishwasher. Going forward, I will wash them by hand.

    im_not_ready_for_it9 Report

    11points
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    #30

    Was Cooking Dinner When My Stove Top Randomly Exploded

    Gas stove with melted and broken burner grates kitchen cooking fail

    ilikecats92712 Report

    11points
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    #31

    My Kitchen Is Now 100% Lickable. Thanks, Sweet And Condensed Milk Grenade

    Kitchen walls and ceiling covered in splattered food causing major kitchen fail

    I now own the world's only official lickable kitchen. Send help and spoons, as the caramel is still delicious.

    HistoricalPermit6959 Report

    11points
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    #32

    When You Hand Slice And Pickle 300 Chillies Only To Promptly Drop Them All On The Floor

    Frustrated chef standing in kitchen flooded with spilled food and liquid

    JPreadsyourstuff Report

    11points
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    #33

    Coffee Anyone?

    Messy kitchen stove and wall with dirty coffee maker and spilled stains

    etompis Report

    11points
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    #34

    Sink Drain Exploded The Exact Day After I Got The Apartment Professionally Cleaned. Oh Well

    Kitchen sink and counter splattered with black dirty substance kitchen fail

    The guy 2 floors above me had some maintenance done. Hoping the landlord figures it out. I’m moving out soon anyway.

    AnomalyTFT Report

    11points
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    #35

    My Watermelon Just Exploded, Now My Kitchen Has Juice Everywhere

    Watermelon split open leaking red pulp on kitchen counter

    Accomplished-Tie-774 Report

    11points
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    #36

    “Microwave And Oven Safe” But Not Safe To Make Soup Or Boil Water. I Cleaned The Water Up But Now The Stove Won’t Turn On

    Broken ceramic cookware shattered on a stove in kitchen fail

    lauren.nicole_fallucco Report

    11points
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    #37

    Pure Disasters

    Multiple kitchen fails including spilled food and broken containers in commercial kitchen

    for_the_chefs Report

    11points
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    #38

    Before Bed Snack Exploded

    Microwave ruined after ceramic dish shattered inside during cooking kitchen fail

    goblingir1 Report

    11points
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    #39

    Uh Oh

    Kitchen fail with spilled liquids and food containers creating a mess on floor

    for_the_chefs Report

    11points
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    #40

    This Is My True Crime

    Kitchen spill of pancake batter covering floor and counter near worker

    for_the_chefs Report

    11points
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    #41

    Picked Up The Salt Jar

    Spilled sugar on kitchen countertop next to overturned glass jar and utensils

    heythereitssteve Report

    10points
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    #42

    Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can’t Get It Out

    Kitchen sink drain clogged with utensil causing kitchen fail

    Wayto_obsessed Report

    10points
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    #43

    Was Away From My Apartment For One Night And I Came Home To This. Yes It Was Sewage. Yes It Filled The Entire Kitchen With Sediment

    Sink filled with dirty water next to gas stove kitchen plumbing fail

    bluebull62 Report

    10points
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    #44

    Okay, So I Messed Up

    Hand opening rice cooker filled with loose rice inside showing kitchen appliance fail

    We have a buffet-style service and normally leave the rice cooker out in the galley when we prep a new pot of rice. Someone brings the entire thing into the kitchen while someone else goes to clean the pot. I mistakenly threw the rice and water into the cooker without the pot…

    toilet55 Report

    10points
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    #45

    I'm Pretty Sure I Saw My Coworkers Soul Leave His Body This Morning

    Commercial kitchen mixer spilled large amount of liquid onto floor causing kitchen fail

    What actually happened is someone left a plastic scooper in a bag of confectioners' sugar. He was doing a double batch, so he dumped 100 lbs worth into the mixer and didn't see the scooper. When he turned it on, the scooper got stuck in the whisk a few minutes in, and I don't understand the physics of what happened after that, but here we are.

    littlepup26 Report

    10points
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    #46

    If You Start Mashed Potatoes Then Go Home It Will Burn Through The Pot

    Burnt food residue inside large blackened pot kitchen fail

    Lufiks Report

    10points
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    #47

    Both Juicers Broke On The First Try And Were Loaned

    Broken manual citrus juicer kitchen fail with parts scattered on floor

    There are plastics that are more resistant than that metal.

    Opposite_Ad6022 Report

    10points
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    #48

    Woke Up At 5 Am To Make Eggs And Knocked Over A Bottle Of Soy Sauce

    Broken bottle spilled dark liquid on tiled kitchen floor

    I accidentally knocked over a bottle of soy sauce while making breakfast, causing it to splatter across the floor and wall.

    The worst part, the bottle was still pretty full. Best part, the floors are cleaner!!

    0254am Report

    10points
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    #49

    The Glass Bowl Exploded After 3 Minutes Of Eating

    Burnt and spoiled food on a glass dining table with salt shaker

    No soup for me, then I guess.

    Marfoo34 Report

    10points
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    #50

    Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This

    Moldy kitchen rice cooker fail with fuzzy growth covering rice inside

    chimericmacandcheese Report

    10points
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    #51

    Super Thankful For Smoke Detectors Tonight. My Best Guess Is That The Instant Pot Was Bumped And Somehow Turned The Front Burner On

    Burned kitchen appliance causing ash and damage on countertop

    the_monie_middle Report

    10points
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    #52

    Me With A Kilo Of Sorghum

    Chef standing behind spilled seeds and open packages in kitchen

    for_the_chefs Report

    10points
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    #53

    Making Green Oil Gone Wrong

    Chef covered in green stain in kitchen wearing apron giving thumbs up

    areyouhungry.off Report

    10points
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    #54

    Much Misery

    Kitchen fail with spilled batter and flour covered spoons on counter

    for_the_chefs Report

    10points
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    #55

    I Dropped A Pot On My Parents' Stove Top While Putting Dishes Away

    Kitchen fail showing shattered glass top electric stove burner

    laughableInflection Report

    9points
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    #56

    Apparently, My Scissors Couldn't Handle A Kool-Aid

    Kitchen scissors with broken handle next to red condiment bottle on countertop

    The twist top wouldn't twist. Spent a minute messing with it.

    SimonTVesper Report

    9points
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    #57

    My Mom Was Just Finishing Cleaning The Kitchen And Then Spilled A Bag Of Chia Seeds On The Ground

    Bag of chia seeds spilled on kitchen floor creating messy kitchen fail

    Streetcar21 Report

    9points
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    #58

    When Your Husband Forgets To Set A Timer For Hard Boiled Eggs

    Person's face covered in tomato sauce splatters in kitchen fail mishap

    I heard a pop. I go into the kitchen to see this.

    SinStarsGalaxy Report

    9points
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    #59

    Half-Cooked Eggs Can't Be Cooked Further In The Microwave

    Microwave interior covered in splattered food kitchen fails mess

    Bauvolk Report

    9points
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    #60

    Found Out My Sink Has Been Glued To The Counter This Entire Time. I Hate It Here

    Kitchen sink installed crookedly with uneven edges and gaps kitchen fail

    ElectricMango6 Report

    9points
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    #61

    Just Wanted A Homemade Dinner After 40 Hours Of Hospital Cafeteria

    Broken baking dish and spilled food mess on kitchen floor

    No_Leading3793 Report

    9points
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    #62

    As I Do Every Morning Upon Waking, Stumbled To The Kitchen And Blindly Pressed Start On The Coffee Maker

    Kitchen coffee machine spill causing a large brown liquid mess on counter

    Jeffrey_Friedl Report

    9points
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    #63

    Nice Fire Pit

    Blender disassembled with blade separated on kitchen counter

    for_the_chefs Report

    9points
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    #64

    My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board

    Cracked and damaged wooden cutting boards with water stains kitchen fail

    By putting it in the dishwasher. She's done this with other things not safe for dishwashers. I think I should be doing dishes full-time now.

    Fatman365 Report

    8points
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    #65

    When You Come Home Late From Work And Husband Announces He Might Have Had A Little Accident Making Dinner

    Glass plate broken and melted on stovetop after kitchen accident

    He turned the hob on to heat up some rice in a saucepan and had the plate ready (he placed it next to the hob plate he THOUGHT he turned on). Turns out he turned the front hob on, not the back one, and then the phone rang, and he forgot all about it...

    stingraykisses Report

    8points
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    #66

    Spanish Omelette Flipping Went Wrong

    Kitchen pancake fail splattered on wall and floor near oven

    disgraciau Report

    8points
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    #67

    My Great Friend Put Soup In A Crock Pot And It Wasn’t Heating Up Fast Enough, So She Put The Crock Pot On My Stove Top To Heat It Up Faster. Big Mistake

    Cracked pumpkin spilling orange pulp on kitchen stove burner

    babsboards Report

    8points
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    #68

    Don’t Pour Cold Water Into A Glass Dish On A Hot Stove

    Broken glass stove top with shattered pieces scattered on burner

    moodie_foodie_ig Report

    8points
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    #69

    Dropped Some Eggs Down The Forbidden Abyss

    Egg cracked and spilled on kitchen countertop near stove causing kitchen fail

    unfinished-piece- Report

    7points
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    #70

    I Knew Those Pancakes Smelled Weird

    Ground cinnamon and taco seasoning containers mixed up on kitchen counter fail

    JoEdGus Report

    7points
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    #71

    This Happened

    Overflowing pot with spilled food and dirty kitchen floor

    I froze a salmon chowder in a pot for quick reheating, then while it was reheating, the bottom part boiled before the top thawed, so pressure built up in the pot until it ejected a 10 lb plug of frozen soup upwards with enough momentum to destroy our range hood, and then carry the soupcicle all the way across the kitchen.
    Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but I got to spend the rest of the day scrubbing salmon out of every nook and cranny in the kitchen. And thankfully, I get to learn from this mistake, when I could have easily been seriously injured.

    graaaaaaaam Report

    7points
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    #72

    Apartment Oven Fried Itself In The Middle Of The Night

    Oven exploded kitchen fail with charred residue and broken heating element

    Leather-Loquat-5487 Report

    7points
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    #73

    When Life Gives You Key Lime Pie, Apparently The Floor Wanted Some Too

    Baked dessert fallen out of pan with crumbs scattered on black surface

    custom_made_by_anna Report

    7points
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    #74

    To The Person Whose Pepper Grinder Is Broken, The Lid Of My Pepper Shaker Fell Off

    Large piece of raw meat covered in seasoning in glass baking dish kitchen fail

    idfknk123 Report

    6points
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