If you’re wondering just how bad kitchen mishaps can be, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the absolute worst fails and faux pas that have taken place in personal kitchens and restaurants around the world. Some were honest mistakes, and others were purely bad luck. But we hope you’re entertained by them, and be sure to upvote the photos that you find most shocking!

Lots of people say that they can’t cook . But what does that really mean? Surely, they can read a recipe and follow directions! Perhaps they just don’t enjoy cooking, and they’d rather order takeout. Or maybe, they nearly burned their house down after melting a kettle, and now they’re keeping their distance from the kitchen.

#1 She Hasn’t Even Told Us What Happened Or Addressed The Situation

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#2 Slight Kitchen Mishap

#3 This Is Why I Don't Cook

Cooking is a skill that almost nobody is naturally born with. It takes time, practice, and ideally, a great teacher to show you the ropes. Even if you started learning from your parents at 3 years old, you still picked up those skills from somewhere. And unfortunately, some people make it well into adulthood without knowing their way around a kitchen. ADVERTISEMENT According to a YouGov survey, the majority of Britons consider themselves to be fairly good or very good cooks. But only 28% are “very confident” that they could cook a meal from scratch using only fresh ingredients without a recipe or instructions. And a measly 25% say that they actually do that often.

#4 The Cook At Work Lost His Glasses A Few Days Ago. We Found Them Today

#5 My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face

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#6 We Doing Spills? 22 quarts of cranberry puree, and they still haven't fixed the grip on the stairs.



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When it comes to how many meals Britons feel prepared to make a meal from scratch without having a recipe on hand, 35% say they could make between one and five different dishes. Nearly a quarter say that they could make between six and ten different meals on the fly, and about one-fifth say they could make more than 11 meals. Unsurprisingly, young Britons are less confident in the kitchen than their elders, and one in ten Britons wouldn’t be able to cook a single meal from scratch without the help of a recipe.

#7 I Guess It's Time For A New Pepper Grinder

#8 I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This

#9 Left The Kettle On The Stove Got a set from Goodwill, mostly for decor cuz they’re cute, but I’ve used them both multiple times, and they work just fine. But don’t really whistle. And usually I’m in the kitchen while I’m making tea, but this time I wasn’t and forgot about it. Came back in a few hours later to this. Wondering if the stove is salvageable and how I’m supposed to clean this up.



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The UK certainly isn’t the only country where people feel uneasy in the kitchen. Linz Shop’s 2024 Clueless Cooks Report found that 54% of Americans don’t consider themselves to be proficient in the kitchen. Nearly one-fifth describe themselves as “beginner” cooks, and one-third have received negative feedback about their cooking skills. This can even cause issues within marriages, as 31% of people said their spouse can’t cook. (But this is something that 57% have decided to keep a secret. Probably a smart move.)

#10 First Time Trying To Fry Buffalo Wings. I Think It Went Pretty Well Valuable lesson: do not leave your heated oil unattended for any reason.



#11 Tomato Bisque Blew Up

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#12 I Spilled A 10 Lb Bag Of Rice All Over The Kitchen Well, this is my life now.



Unfortunately, many Americans aren’t motivated to improve their cooking skills, as 35% say they won’t ever try to become a better cook. And as far as where the most clueless cooks in America live, Cleveland, Ohio, takes the cake, apparently. Other cities in the top ten include: Pittsburgh; Seattle; Madison, Wisconsin; Lubbock; Portland, Oregon; Austin; Minneapolis; Atlanta; and Nashville.

#13 Blender Exploded As I Was Making A Smoothie

#14 Our Dog Turned On The Stove Burner While I Was At The Gym And Melted The Spatula Into The Pan

#15 The Tiramisu Is Extra Sad

Now, you might be wondering what it is exactly that’s stopping these Americans from improving their cooking skills. The Clueless Cooks Report found that lack of time is the most common excuse cited. Americans also said that lack of motivation, lack of skills/experience, limited kitchen resources, and lack of confidence hold them back in the kitchen. And as far as what influences how Americans cook, having parents who were good cooks and watching cooking videos online seem to make the most impact.

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#16 Mom’s Sweet Potato Casserole

#17 We Were Standing In Our Kitchen, And The Cabinet Door Flew Open, And Every Single Plate On The Middle Shelf Fell Out And Broke And Dented The Floor

#18 So This Just Happened. So Many Lost Eggs

More than a quarter of Americans admit that they’re intimidated by the idea of cooking a meal from scratch. And over three-quarters say that dinner is the scariest meal to have to prepare. As for what intimidates them the most, Americans say time constraints, cleanup, complexity of recipes, lack of experience, and fear of failure worry them the most.

#19 When You Become Impatient And Suddenly Leave The Syrup, It Can Be A Bad Idea

#20 Started My 15-Hour Shift With This Today

#21 I Can Smell These Olives From Here

Past negative experiences might also be scaring Americans out of the kitchen. 75% say that they’ve failed miserably at cooking a meal before, so they might not feel confident getting back in there. The most common mistakes these chefs have made are burning a meal, undercooking a meal, forgetting a key ingredient, misreading the recipe or adding the wrong ingredient, breaking or shattering dishes or cookware, and using expired or spoiled ingredients.

#22 Just Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen. The Glass Wasn't Moved After

#23 While I Am Known As The Worst Cook... I Am Officially Banned From My Kitchen While I have had many kitchen disasters, this one left me speechless. My friends say I could make Chef Ramsay speechless with my cooking.



#24 My Husband Just Wanted Some Crackers And Cheese

Are these photos making you terrified to try out a new recipe for dinner tonight, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you’re extremely glad didn’t happen in your kitchen, and let us know what the worst cooking disaster you’ve ever experienced was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring absolute nightmares in the kitchen, look no further than right here!

#25 I Made Coffee While I Was Still Half-Asleep

#26 I Accidentally Burned Down My Parent's Outdoor Kitchen By Placing A Still Burning Fire Log On Top Of The Rest Of The Firewood

#27 I Made A Mistake

#28 I Can't Use My Oven Unless I Connect It To The Internet

#29 The Handle On One Of Our Basically New Kitchen Knives Melted In The Dishwasher And Fused To The Heating Element At The Bottom I say basically new because we've had them for maybe a month. Had to run the dishwasher again to get it unstuck. It's a bad apartment with a provided dishwasher that doesn't do its job well. There's still melted plastic on the heating element, and the plastic fumes are strong.



I was never taught that you're not supposed to put knives in the dishwasher. Going forward, I will wash them by hand.



#30 Was Cooking Dinner When My Stove Top Randomly Exploded

#31 My Kitchen Is Now 100% Lickable. Thanks, Sweet And Condensed Milk Grenade I now own the world's only official lickable kitchen. Send help and spoons, as the caramel is still delicious.



#32 When You Hand Slice And Pickle 300 Chillies Only To Promptly Drop Them All On The Floor

#33 Coffee Anyone?

#34 Sink Drain Exploded The Exact Day After I Got The Apartment Professionally Cleaned. Oh Well The guy 2 floors above me had some maintenance done. Hoping the landlord figures it out. I’m moving out soon anyway.



#35 My Watermelon Just Exploded, Now My Kitchen Has Juice Everywhere

#36 “Microwave And Oven Safe” But Not Safe To Make Soup Or Boil Water. I Cleaned The Water Up But Now The Stove Won’t Turn On

#37 Pure Disasters

#38 Before Bed Snack Exploded

#39 Uh Oh

#40 This Is My True Crime

#41 Picked Up The Salt Jar

#42 Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can’t Get It Out

#43 Was Away From My Apartment For One Night And I Came Home To This. Yes It Was Sewage. Yes It Filled The Entire Kitchen With Sediment

#44 Okay, So I Messed Up We have a buffet-style service and normally leave the rice cooker out in the galley when we prep a new pot of rice. Someone brings the entire thing into the kitchen while someone else goes to clean the pot. I mistakenly threw the rice and water into the cooker without the pot…



#45 I'm Pretty Sure I Saw My Coworkers Soul Leave His Body This Morning What actually happened is someone left a plastic scooper in a bag of confectioners' sugar. He was doing a double batch, so he dumped 100 lbs worth into the mixer and didn't see the scooper. When he turned it on, the scooper got stuck in the whisk a few minutes in, and I don't understand the physics of what happened after that, but here we are.



#46 If You Start Mashed Potatoes Then Go Home It Will Burn Through The Pot

#47 Both Juicers Broke On The First Try And Were Loaned There are plastics that are more resistant than that metal.



#48 Woke Up At 5 Am To Make Eggs And Knocked Over A Bottle Of Soy Sauce I accidentally knocked over a bottle of soy sauce while making breakfast, causing it to splatter across the floor and wall.



The worst part, the bottle was still pretty full. Best part, the floors are cleaner!!



#49 The Glass Bowl Exploded After 3 Minutes Of Eating No soup for me, then I guess.



#50 Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This

#51 Super Thankful For Smoke Detectors Tonight. My Best Guess Is That The Instant Pot Was Bumped And Somehow Turned The Front Burner On

#52 Me With A Kilo Of Sorghum

#53 Making Green Oil Gone Wrong

#54 Much Misery

#55 I Dropped A Pot On My Parents' Stove Top While Putting Dishes Away

#56 Apparently, My Scissors Couldn't Handle A Kool-Aid The twist top wouldn't twist. Spent a minute messing with it.



#57 My Mom Was Just Finishing Cleaning The Kitchen And Then Spilled A Bag Of Chia Seeds On The Ground

#58 When Your Husband Forgets To Set A Timer For Hard Boiled Eggs I heard a pop. I go into the kitchen to see this.



#59 Half-Cooked Eggs Can't Be Cooked Further In The Microwave

#60 Found Out My Sink Has Been Glued To The Counter This Entire Time. I Hate It Here

#61 Just Wanted A Homemade Dinner After 40 Hours Of Hospital Cafeteria

#62 As I Do Every Morning Upon Waking, Stumbled To The Kitchen And Blindly Pressed Start On The Coffee Maker

#63 Nice Fire Pit

#64 My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board By putting it in the dishwasher. She's done this with other things not safe for dishwashers. I think I should be doing dishes full-time now.



#65 When You Come Home Late From Work And Husband Announces He Might Have Had A Little Accident Making Dinner He turned the hob on to heat up some rice in a saucepan and had the plate ready (he placed it next to the hob plate he THOUGHT he turned on). Turns out he turned the front hob on, not the back one, and then the phone rang, and he forgot all about it...



#66 Spanish Omelette Flipping Went Wrong

#67 My Great Friend Put Soup In A Crock Pot And It Wasn’t Heating Up Fast Enough, So She Put The Crock Pot On My Stove Top To Heat It Up Faster. Big Mistake

#68 Don’t Pour Cold Water Into A Glass Dish On A Hot Stove

#69 Dropped Some Eggs Down The Forbidden Abyss

#70 I Knew Those Pancakes Smelled Weird

#71 This Happened I froze a salmon chowder in a pot for quick reheating, then while it was reheating, the bottom part boiled before the top thawed, so pressure built up in the pot until it ejected a 10 lb plug of frozen soup upwards with enough momentum to destroy our range hood, and then carry the soupcicle all the way across the kitchen.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but I got to spend the rest of the day scrubbing salmon out of every nook and cranny in the kitchen. And thankfully, I get to learn from this mistake, when I could have easily been seriously injured.



#72 Apartment Oven Fried Itself In The Middle Of The Night

#73 When Life Gives You Key Lime Pie, Apparently The Floor Wanted Some Too