Look, we all make mistakes in the kitchen. But some errors are so bad that they might just make your jaw drop. If you have a sense of humor and don’t mind poking a bit of fun at yourself, you might just be tempted to share photos of your less-than-stellar baking results online.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most disastrously delicious baking fails from the far corners of the internet. They’re a reminder that it’s okay not to be perfect. Scroll down for a good laugh, a lot of facepalming, and to feel better about those muffins you once burned a long time ago.

#1

I Tried Baking Frog Bread And Failed Horribly. Meet Jerry

Loaf of bread shaped oddly and baked imperfectly, an example of ruining dessert in unexpected ways.

theowlbee Report

16 points
POST
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Hi Jerry! You look marvelous!!

2
2points
reply
    #2

    Tried Baking A Pie. Ended Up Baking The Necronomicon

    Pie with burnt filling leaking out, creating an unintended face-like expression, a dessert ruined unintentionally.

    illegalmonkey Report

    15 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited)

    Klaatu, baroda, nik.....alodeon!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    And This Is Why I Don’t Bake. My Cursed Hedgehog For My BF’s Birthday Last Year

    Chocolate dessert ruined with pretzel spikes and candy eyes, showcasing unexpected ways people managed to ruin dessert.

    starpiece Report

    14 points
    POST

    If cooking is more akin to art, then baking is a science. The specifics and tiny details are incredibly important in the latter. If you substitute some ingredients for others, use different techniques and baking temperatures, mess up the quantities, and skip steps, you will end up with something radically different from what you intended.

    Some kitchen disasters are completely out of your control, sure. But as a rule of thumb, when it comes to baking, if your end results look different from the gorgeous photos in the recipes, the responsibility lies with you. It’s back to the drawing board, then.
    #4

    My Sister Forgot The Dry Ingredients

    Thick dessert batter overflowing in a baking pan with chocolate chips, showing a common way people managed to ruin dessert.

    We call this the cookie soup incident.

    commiephag Report

    14 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Dare I ask how you can forget the dry ingredients when making cookies?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #5

    My Boyfriend's Attempt At Making Me Cupcakes For My Birthday

    Overburnt muffins in a pan next to a pot with batter on a stovetop, showing a dessert ruined unexpectedly.

    I have no idea how he managed to explode batter like this.

    wyze-litten Report

    14 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    By burning it to charcoal? 🤔

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    So... This Looked To Be Baking Perfectly And Happily In The Oven... This Was The Surprise On The Other Side

    A burnt dessert cake overflowing and misshapen in a parchment-lined loaf pan showing ruined dessert mishap.

    moominesthers_kitchen Report

    13 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    I have several questions. . . starting with "What the heII is that?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Be honest with yourself if you intentionally did anything different from the recipe, or if you might have misread or miscalculated something. If you spot your mistake, try making the baked good again, correctly this time, and see if you succeed.

    Later, once you’ve mastered that particular recipe, you can experiment a bit to create something new. Or just move on to learning a new recipe and expanding your skill set.
    #7

    My Birthday Cake Just Had A Nose Dive

    Dessert ruined on wooden floor with a smashed waffle and spilled cream spread in multiple directions.

    shapeshif7er Report

    13 points
    POST
    #8

    Lamb Fail

    Failed dessert attempt resembling a misshapen animal covered in icing with googly eyes on a foil-covered surface.

    mikehtiger Report

    13 points
    POST
    #9

    I Failed At Making A Thank You Cake For My Grandmother

    Cake with uneven frosting and poorly piped blue icing text as an example of ruined dessert decoration failure.

    6ftonalt Report

    13 points
    POST
    Getting good at a new skill requires some dedication, patience, perseverance, and (if you can muster it) a good sense of humor. If we all quit the moment we made a mistake, nobody on Earth would know how to do anything. It’s pushing past our failure that creates room for growth.

    Putting time into learning a new skill is one thing. But your efforts also have to be focused. In other words, it’s not enough to work hard; you also have to work smart. Think about where you could have messed up, consciously change your strategy, and see if you get different results.
    #10

    What The Hell

    Hand holding a large misshapen cluster of red macarons baked together, illustrating dessert fails and ruined desserts.

    midorito_101 Report

    13 points
    POST
    #11

    Make Sure To Feed The Floor Too Sometimes

    Broken dessert spilled on the floor with foil wrapping and wooden flooring showing a messy dessert ruin scene.

    No-Sun-6425 Report

    13 points
    POST
    #12

    I Dont Even Want To Try To Explain What Went Wrong With These Cookies Me And My Girlfriend Made

    Burnt and melted dessert with chocolate chips on a baking tray, showing a ruined dessert fail.

    enby_pidgon Report

    12 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    You forgot the dry ingredients, as did the person above?

    1
    1point
    reply

    Understanding the fact that we all make mistakes in theory doesn’t automatically make it easy to accept them. Failure hurts. Failure isn’t nice. Failure sometimes keeps you up at night, cringing at being so far from perfect.

    But if you develop a growth-oriented mindset, your disasters won’t sting as much. Instead, you’ll learn to embrace them because you see them as opportunities and lessons to help you improve, instead of ‘proof’ that you’re somehow awful at everything you do.

    Someone who has a growth mindset understands that they can improve their skills and grow as an individual. On the flip side, if you have a fixed mindset, you don’t see much room for growth.
    #13

    Tried To Make My Blackberry Blondies, Made A Slab Of Ground Beef With Suspicious Sauce

    Failed red velvet cake with uneven glaze spread on parchment paper, an example of ruined dessert attempts.

    SugarVibes Report

    12 points
    POST
    #14

    This Was Supposed To Be A Dino Cake

    Round cake with uneven pale green frosting and green sprinkles, decorated with candy eyes and a simple face, a dessert fail.

    No-Amount-6137 Report

    12 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    It looks like a protozoa cake. With green sprinkles.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    So We Tried…

    Failed dessert attempt with green frosting and sprinkles that looks nothing like the layered cookie Christmas tree shown on phone screen.

    NellaJade98 Report

    12 points
    POST

    As the Harvard Business School explains, individuals with a growth mindset view challenges as opportunities, embrace constructive feedback, learn and grow from failure, and believe in skill development.

    Growth-oriented individuals believe that they are capable of improving their abilities, talents, and intelligence through effort. They see things as learnable with practice.

    On the other hand, according to HBS, people who have a fixed mindset avoid challenges, don’t accept failure or mistakes, believe that talent is static, and shy away from unfamiliar things.

    A growth mindset is empowering, while a fixed one is limiting. This applies to any new skill or endeavor, not necessarily just baking.

    #16

    The Icing Went Wrong So I Turned The Cake Into A Worm

    Chocolate dessert with uneven frosting and visible baking mistakes, showing how people managed to ruin dessert in surprising ways.

    milenoopy Report

    12 points
    POST
    #17

    Second Attempt At Macarons

    Broken and c*****d cookies with sad faces drawn, showing creative ways people managed to ruin dessert unexpectedly.

    My first attempt went great. And then I got overconfident and tried to make shapes.

    ol0516 Report

    12 points
    POST
    #18

    My BFF With A Lot Of Food Allergies Wanted Meli's Monster Cookies "Substitute The Peanut Butter For Water" For Her Birthday. Can't Say I Didn't Try

    Overbaked and misshapen dessert on parchment paper, showing one of the many ways people managed to ruin dessert.

    reddit.com Report

    12 points
    POST

    Building a growth mindset won’t happen overnight, though. You’ll need to turn it into a habit, step by step.

    To start off, you can begin changing your perspective on challenges. Embrace them, instead of shying away from them.

    It’s also essential that you celebrate your effort, not just flashy successes.
    #19

    Mom Tried To Make Buttercream While Drunk And Unsupervised

    Kitchen counter with a stand mixer overflowing with batter, surrounded by a messy spill of ingredients and utensils, showing dessert ruin.

    It was also on the ceiling, and completely covered her front side too.

    pass-me-a-beer Report

    12 points
    POST
    #20

    White Chocolate & Caramel Cookies

    Burnt and misshapen cookies with caramel chips on parchment paper and a plate, showing dessert ruining fails.

    They taste very good, they’re just flat and ugly unfortunately.

    Envyra Report

    12 points
    POST
    #21

    Asked My Husband For A Frog Cake For My Birthday

    Brown frosted dessert with poorly executed green and red icing decoration resembling a spider ruining the dessert appearance.

    tirzys Report

    12 points
    POST
    “Shift your focus from only praising outcomes to recognizing and rewarding effort. Understand that consistent effort over time is the key to mastery. Try to celebrate small victories and incremental progress, which are vital steps toward achieving larger goals,” HBR suggests.

    Other things to focus on include staying curious and being willing to learn new things. This might mean being open to attending workshops, learning about new trends, or asking other people for help. The new knowledge you get can help you adapt and grow.
    #22

    I Requested A Hedgehog Cake. This Is What My Husband Made

    Baking disaster with a burnt chocolate dessert decorated awkwardly with cookies, candy, and uncooked spaghetti sticks.

    tirzys Report

    12 points
    POST
    #23

    My Fiance's Birthday Is Tomorrow. Icing Is Harder To Write With Than I Thought It Would Be

    Cake with uneven pink icing text and strawberry decoration showcasing a dessert ruin fail.

    TeamChaosPrez Report

    12 points
    POST
    #24

    Baked Actual Poison

    Hand holding a burnt brownie piece with a blackened dessert and a pirate flag on a kitchen counter showing ruined dessert.

    Tried making brownies for the first time, recipe called for 16 gramms of vanilla extract, but it's not sold in the stores here. I had the bright idea to add 16g of pure vanillin, once they were done I found out that's effectively 100x the vanilla extract than the recipe called for. After further googling, found out that this much vanillin can put a small child in the hospital.

    NEVER substitute vanilla extract for pure vanillin.

    Mushroom38294 Report

    11 points
    POST
    Furthermore, you have to be willing to prioritize your learning, instead of just seeking others’ approval. “This perspective shift reduces fear of judgement and frees you to pursue more ambitious, innovative projects,” HBS states.

    And, of course, it’s important to actually spend time surrounded by people who embrace growth while challenging and encouraging you.
    #25

    Goal Was Cookies, Outcome Was Bread

    Desserts with unusual shapes baking in oven and a close-up of misshapen, dense chocolate treats on a plate.

    Corndoginheels Report

    11 points
    POST
    #26

    Black Bean Brownies Turned Out Somehow Both Burnt And Raw?

    Burnt chocolate dessert in a glass baking dish showing common ways people managed to ruin dessert unexpectedly.

    I used chia seeds as a substitute for eggs. My theory is that there was too much water in the chia egg to cook the insides, but I don't know.

    Guy_with_no_ideas Report

    11 points
    POST
    #27

    The Inspiration vs. The Result

    Side-by-side comparison of a beautifully decorated coffee cake and a failed attempt at ruining dessert presentation.

    FragrantChipmunk4238 Report

    11 points
    POST
    Which of these baking disasters did you find the funniest and most cringeworthy? Were there any that genuinely made you laugh out loud?

    What are the biggest, boldest, bravest fails that you’ve ever produced in your own kitchen? Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list. And if you have photos of your food fails, we’d be happy to see them, too!
    #28

    Ugly Blueberry Muffins

    Blueberry muffins with mold in a baking tray, next to an illustration of a disgusting, ruined dessert burger.

    Tried making homemade dairy-free blueberry muffins for the first time. They came out looking like the nasty patty from SpongeBob. They taste great thankfully!

    Ok-General-5119 Report

    11 points
    POST
    #29

    AAA For Effort

    Failed dessert with pink and white frosting, partially destroyed on a glass plate, showing ways to ruin dessert.

    josherwalla Report

    11 points
    POST
    #30

    Dream Bake, Koala Bread (Fail). So Many Faces Of Nightmare Fuel In One Loaf

    Slices of bear-shaped bread with uneven coloring, showcasing a funny example of ruining dessert in unexpected ways.

    Kalamazee Report

    11 points
    POST
    #31

    Tea Party Petits Fours (Tasty But Huge Fail)

    Chunks of dessert on parchment paper with uneven purple icing melted and dripping, showing a ruined dessert attempt.

    laceyinsandiego Report

    11 points
    POST
    #32

    Tart Shell Fail

    Partially baked dessert crust leaking filling onto baking sheet inside an oven, showing ways people managed to ruin dessert.

    I tried making a tart, but it just broke while baking. What can I do to prevent this in the future? I was planning to leave the tart to bake with the custard for about 2 hours at 135°C, but this happened around half an hour in the oven.

    Ignis_Vespa Report

    11 points
    POST
    #33

    Scared Of The Rango Cake I Made

    Failed dessert with green frosting and candy eyes resembling a distorted face, an example of ruined dessert attempts.

    Live-Internal-959 Report

    11 points
    POST
    #34

    My Wife Decided To Try Homemade Bread For The First Time. How Do Y’all Think It Turned Out?

    Overbaked dessert loaf with uneven shape and c*****d center sitting on cooling rack after ruining dessert attempt.

    natebark Report

    10 points
    POST
    #35

    Note To Self: Think Sprinkles Are Not Meant For The Oven

    Unbaked and baked cookies with misshapen figures and uneven decorations showing desserts ruined unintentionally.

    Enjoy our nightmare cookies from this year’s Christmas Bake Off.
    Picture 1 is just to show the types of sprinkles we used for eyes before they got blown out.

    beanfox101 Report

    10 points
    POST
    #36

    Let's See Everyone's Macaron Fails... I'll Go First

    Flat, c*****d dessert cookies arranged in rows on a baking tray showcasing ways people managed to ruin dessert.

    Not even sure how I did this to be honest. Im more impressed than upset.

    xXNovaPrimeXx Report

    10 points
    POST
    #37

    Don't Even Know How I Failed At Cookies That I've Baked Countless Times. This Is Not My Night. No Comfort Cookies For Me I Guess

    Two aluminum trays with overbaked and ruined dessert featuring unevenly melted chocolate chips.

    My crush slept with some guy and texted me about it. I congratulated her and asked for details. This always happens to me. I need a win so bad right now.

    RoleplayingLlamaa Report

    10 points
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Why are you asking for details?!?!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Massive Fail At Prue’s Chocolate Rolls, But It Still Tasted Good This Way

    Dessert ruined with melted ice cream and broken chocolate cake pieces in a messy baking pan.

    thatsnotmuchcheese Report

    10 points
    POST
    #39

    Protein Muffin Fail

    Overbaked and collapsed dessert treats stuck in a baking pan, showcasing dessert ruin fails and baking mistakes.

    BoxedWineBonnie Report

    10 points
    POST
    #40

    Air-Inspired Vegan Blue Velvet Cake With White Frosting Clouds

    Cake with uneven, poorly applied frosting on a plate, an example of how people managed to ruin dessert unexpectedly

    Leisurelybro Report

    10 points
    POST
    #41

    Levain Cookie Failed On First Attempt

    Baked chocolate chip cookies ruined with burnt edges spreading out on parchment paper in a baking tray.

    kcajor Report

    10 points
    POST
    #42

    Tried Making A Rum Cake For My Husband After We Began Dating

    Cake covered with uneven, melted frosting resembling a failed dessert attempt on a kitchen stove.

    Careless_Order5271 Report

    10 points
    POST
    #43

    My Grandma Made This Cake. Bless Her Heart. She Tried, And It Will Be Delicious, Will Be Appreciated Regardless Of Its Appearance

    Green frosted cake shaped like a Christmas tree with uneven icing and colorful sprinkles, a dessert ruin fail.

    kermit_the_froggie Report

    10 points
    POST
    #44

    My Husband Made This Frosted Layer Cake For Our Friend’s Birthday

    Burnt dessert covered in an uneven layer of crumbly frosting, showcasing another way people managed to ruin dessert.

    Felicity_Calculus Report

    10 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    Is the frosting curdled, or separated?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #45

    Accidentally Made A Bean Cake

    Chocolate cake covered in uneven peanuts and frosting, an example of a ruined dessert mishap.

    MacroMolecula Report

    10 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Other than the chocolate crispies, that look wonderful. The cake looks level and the frosting looks perfect.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #46

    I Thought I Could Use A Leftover Sheet Of Puff Pastry As A Tart Shell. In My Hubris, I Did Not Google It. It’s The Ugliest Thing I’ve Ever Made

    Burnt and misshapen dessert with unevenly cooked crust, showing a clear example of how people managed to ruin dessert.

    climbing_headstones Report

    9 points
    POST
    #47

    I Made Blueberry Muffins, Hold The Blueberries

    Overbaked muffins with burnt edges cooling on stove next to bags of blueberries, showing dessert ruined unexpectedly.

    Available_Link_9832 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #48

    Apparently One Was 8 Years Out Of Date-

    Two pies baking with one overflowing and spilled, alongside expired baking mix boxes, showing dessert ruined mistakes.

    The one on the left is the one we bought today and the one on the right was in the cupboard- Was going to make a 2 layer funfetti cake for my dad since it’s Father’s Day but apparently not.

    Late-Camera5616 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #49

    They Are The Size Of Cakes

    Overbaked cinnamon rolls with uneven shapes, showing how people managed to ruin dessert in unexpected ways.

    tiny-catgirl Report

    9 points
    POST
    #50

    They Look So Disappointed In You

    Baked cookies with misshapen forms and uneven chocolate faces showing dessert ruin fails.

    KetanJ0 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #51

    My Hideous (But Delicious) Cake Fail

    Cake with uneven layers and messy frosting, an example of how people managed to ruin dessert unexpectedly.

    Kindly_Switch_4964 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #52

    Epic Fail

    Sticky dessert batter stuck to a metal bowl with red lip print patterns, showing a common dessert ruin mishap.

    Rookie mistake. Forgot I was proofing in the oven and then turned it on to preheat for granola bars.

    Nurs_Ria_0215 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #53

    On Today's Episode Of Baking Fails, I Overbaked My Cookies And They Turned Out Completely Hollow

    Hand holding a chocolate cookie broken in half showing undercooked gooey center among more cookies on a tray, dessert ruined.

    drjimmybrungus Report

    9 points
    POST
    #54

    Is There Any Way To Salvage These Brownies? I Thought I'd Be Clever And Bake Them As Cupcakes. I Failed

    C*****d and broken brownies in a muffin tray with one piece crumbled on a baking mat showing dessert ruined attempts.

    Ok, so I thought it'd be fun to bake these brownies as little individual cupcakes. I heavily oiled each individual cup, but the brownies still stuck because I didn't have a cup liner big enough (they're basically giant muffin size). Getting them out is a bit of a disaster, and the middle is just barely cooked (so that they'd be fudgy).

    rvp0209 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #55

    I Mixed. I Baked. I Failed. My Father Says It Looks Like A Kindergartener Wrote It

    Dessert with uneven icing and messy writing in blue icing, showing a failed attempt to decorate a cake.

    Ill-Wear-8662 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #56

    Baking Fail. I Followed A Recipe For Snickerdoodles To A Tee And It Came Out Liquified

    Melted and misshapen dessert on a baking tray, showing a clear case of people ruining dessert unexpectedly.

    Environmental_Fun749 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #57

    “I Have Become A Baked Dough Shape. Test Failed”

    Burnt and misshapen dessert with an added captain’s hat, illustrating a failed attempt to ruin dessert creatively.

    RabidLeroy Report

    9 points
    POST
    #58

    Had An Absolute Baking Fail Today

    Messy dessert with smashed raspberries and uneven cream spread, an example of people ruining dessert unexpectedly.

    I was prepared for it, as I just randomly put together the recipe at 10 pm last night. Pistachio and raspberry coulis cheesecake. I think I need to put gelatin in both the coulis layer and cheesecake layer next time, so it doesn’t flop.

    Particular_History50 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #59

    Dairy-Free Blueberry And Coconut Cake Fail

    Blueberry cake ruined after baking failure, broken and misshapen on a wooden cutting board with a bent red bundt pan nearby.

    CoffeeHead22 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #60

    Chocolate Mousse With Cherry Jelly In A Heart-Shaped Silicone Mold (Fail)

    Heart-shaped chocolate dessert on white plate with spilled berry sauce, showing a mishap that ruined the dessert.

    Eliza08 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #61

    Me And My Sister Had High Ambitions For Our First Cake. It’s The Experience That Counts Though

    Blue frosted cake with uneven icing and misshaped ducks, an example of people managing to ruin dessert unexpectedly.

    thechildrenofbrisus Report

    9 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    If those are supposed to be ducks on water, let me just say that is much better than what I could do.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #62

    Tried To Make A Sun And Moon Cake

    Partially broken birthday cake with messy frosting and uneven decoration, an example of ruined dessert.

    I was at a birthday party, and they decided to decorate the cake during the party. They started breaking apart the cake somehow just by cutting the circle out of it, so I ended up doing the whole thing myself while they went to a convenience store for snacks. I tried to make a little sun pattern with gold sprinkles on the yellow cake before it got covered up with the writing. I also made the frosting from scratch. This is my first time doing any of this, if that excuses me for any of it.

    codog_13 Report

    9 points
    POST
    #63

    I Made This Lovely Crime Scene Of A Raspberry Crepe Cake

    Messed up dessert with smashed layers and uneven topping of cream and berry sauce spilling over the plate.

    barredowl123 Report

    8 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I tried making one of those and the crepes were somehow not done. That irritated me no end.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #64

    Cheesecake Cracked So Hard It Greeted Me

    C*****d and uneven cheesecake in a pan showing a common example of ruined dessert mishaps.

    Spent an hour looking for the perfect cheesecake recipe, „no cracks“, followed all the hacks, didn’t overbeat the batter, didn’t overbake, let it cool slowly… Next time I walked into the kitchen - cake said „Hi!"

    PuzzleheadedAd3060 Report

    8 points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Put a water bath in the oven while it's baking.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #65

    I Told My Family I Would Make Rolls For Thanksgiving And Practiced Tonight

    Unintentionally ruined dessert dough shapes before and after baking, highlighting dessert fails and baking mistakes.

    They taste great and were nice and soft and perfect. They just didn't look like turkeys.

    TheQueenIsHere55 Report

    8 points
    POST
    #66

    My Sad Bday Cake Which I Attempted To Make For Myself

    Cake ruined with messy frosting and colorful drizzles, topped with a single lit candle on a red plate.

    0chronomatrix Report

    8 points
    POST
    #67

    I’m A Professional Baker And Cake Decorator. Take Heart That Sometimes The Baking Gods Exact Their Vengeance Randomly

    Burnt and overflowing chocolate desserts in baking pans left a mess inside the oven, showing ruined dessert attempts.

    Currently trying to rid my house of the smell of burnt cake. Honestly floored at how horribly it went wrong. It’s almost impressive.

    Erisouls Report

    8 points
    POST
    #68

    You May Win The Most-Failed Banana Bread, But I Am The Champion Of Most-Failed Normal Bread. I Give You This:

    Overcooked and burnt dessert on wooden board showing unexpected dessert ruin mishap.

    KellyHevel Report

    8 points
    POST
    #69

    My Dad's Disastrous Attempt At Baking A Cake

    Partially hollowed cake with raisins inside on a white plate showing a dessert ruin example from baking gone wrong.

    Stoner10220 Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    Tried My Hand At Lemon Curd. But Then I Added Too Much Onto Fillo Dough Which Ended Up As This Baking Fail. Good Thing I Can Eat This Mistake

    Lemon pie with a curdled, uneven filling showing a common dessert fail that ruins texture and appearance.

    420chickens Report

    8points
    POST
    #71

    I Made Those Pillsbury Croissants. I Burnt Them, But I Still Ate Them. I Don't Waste Food

    Croissants on a baking sheet with foil, showing uneven baking and misshapen forms ruining the dessert appearance.

    meantu83 Report

    7points
    POST
