Don’t know about you, but stomping on Goombas, collecting coins, and constantly getting told that Princess Peach is in another castle is a core memory of mine. A core memory forged in a universe that transcended generations, conquered our gaming consoles, and then took over social media with a constant, unstoppable wave of memes. Mario memes.

Mario has been around since the 1980s, facing more challenges than most of us do in a lifetime (unless you count untangling earphones, then that's on par). Fast forward to 2023, when the world of Mario expanded beyond our screens with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film was a nostalgic trip down memory lane that ignited box office numbers and triggered a new era of Mario movie memes.

While the franchise has evolved in all the best ways over the years — from Mario games' pixelated 2D worlds to hype-worthy adaptations for the silver screen — the core essence remains the same: fun. And fun is precisely what we're about to have, diving deep into memes inspired by our beloved plumber!

We may have mentioned the movie, but no worries, fellow gamers. Our list features a vast array of Mario Kart memes too! This compilation is a nod to those moments of racing around tracks and acing minigames, captured in funny Mario memes from all eras. Take a moment, relive some nostalgia, and enjoy a good chuckle or two. Let's-a go!

#1

Two cars and one bus are driving in a rounded game like road

Broke_Gam3r Report

#2

A man looking like Mario standing in supermarket at cashier

Report

#3

Mario is sleeping in bed with screwdriver and toilet pump crossed in his hands

Report

How Has The Mario Franchise Influenced Popular Culture Over The Years?


Since his first appearance in Donkey Kong in 1981, Mario has become a global phenomenon and, hands down, one of the best video game characters.

The Mario games, especially Super Mario Bros. for the NES, set a gold standard for side-scrolling platform games. They laid out the fundamentals for what a good platformer should feel like in terms of controls, level design, and pacing.

Super Mario 64 is among the best video games of all time and one of the first successful implementations of a 3D platformer, showcasing the potential of 3D gaming. Super Mario Galaxy introduced inventive gravity-based mechanics. Super Mario Odyssey continued this tradition with the Cappy capture mechanic.

Beyond games, Mario has inspired merchandise, theme park attractions, and even educational programs. Songs have sampled the game's music, fashion brands have collaborated profusely with Nintendo for special clothing lines, and countless other media have referenced its lore.
#4

A woman standing near food truck and playing Mario Kart while waiting for food

TheGuyAtGameStop Report

#5

A cartoon man looking like Mario in game surrounding talks about mushrooms

Report

#6

Mario is sleeping and dreaming about pasta

Report

How Has The 2023 Mario Movie Been Received By Fans Of The Video Game Series?


Historically, film adaptations of video games have often been met with skepticism and varying degrees of reception. Fans of video game series are often passionate and have specific expectations about how characters, storylines, and the universe should be portrayed. Deviations from the original source material can result in mixed or negative reactions.

However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was positively received by many fans of the original series. Viewers lauded the animation, with many touting it as Illumination’s finest work to date. Game references peppered throughout the film delighted die-hard fans, while its engaging storyline made it accessible to newcomers.

As of August 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed $1.358 billion worldwide.
#7

Mario about becoming small

Report

#8

Mario game bushes and clouds are the same design

Report

#9

Mario is standing with his shoe end on a ledge and not falling into the pit

Report

Which Memorable Music Tracks And Sound Effects Are Associated With The Mario Series?


The Super Mario Bros. Theme, composed by Koji Kondo, is the hallmark tune of the Mario series, complemented by instantly recognizable sounds like the coin chime and power-up effect. These audio elements have become synonymous with the franchise and are instantly recognizable to fans worldwide.

Pro tip: Search for the 2023 Mario movie on Google and click that familiar coin block icon for a fun Easter egg!
#10

Mario didn't save his game before it crashed and jumped off the roof

CaledonianWarrior Report

#11

Mario is a clown and sits near computer

Report

#12

Mario and Toad in-game and there is text about adulthood

Report

Why Are Video Game Memes So Popular?


Video game memes are like inside jokes for players. They capture those "been there, done that" moments every gamer knows too well — from those sweet, sweet victories to the frustrating moments that make us rage-quit.

Video gaming is no longer a niche hobby, after all. With smartphones, PCs, and consoles proliferating in many households, video games have reached a vast and diverse audience worldwide. As more people play and become familiar with this form of entertainment, the number of people who understand and share associated memes grows.

Gaming memes, like the Mario memes we shared here, are part of the global gamer language. They resonate not just because they're hilarious, but also because they remind us of the collective joys and even frustrations of gaming. They're a way of saying, "Hey, I get it!" to gamers all around the world.
#13

Mario Kart game track compared to Canada road in winter

The_Darksword Report

#14

Exciting Mario Kart game track

Hornet_Scout Report

#15

Mario and Princess laying on grass and enjoying their time together

Report

How Do Memes Impact Nostalgia And Our Connection To Childhood Games?


Memes often amplify feelings of nostalgia by referencing iconic moments from childhood games, instantly transporting players back to memorable gaming experiences and strengthening their emotional connection to these games.

References and witty in-jokes can serve not just as a source of laughter, but also as a ticket back to those lazy afternoons spent glued to our consoles. Memes that highlight a famous game scene or quirky mechanic tug at our heartstrings, reminding us of simpler times and the games we adored. This mix of humor and deep-seated longing for the good old days —  together with the fandom’s passion and re-releases or remasters — has the potential to keep those childhood games alive.
#16

Statistical pie showing things that taught life

Report

#17

Mario and four Ninja Turtles in underground level

Report

#18

One black cat lies on the roof and another cat lying on the ledge like Mario

PlsOneTapMe Report

How Do Memes Play A Role In Marketing And Promoting Video Games?


Memes are the digital equivalent of word-of-mouth marketing. Their shareable nature ensures they spread easily, offering games free and organic publicity. A well-timed or particularly relatable meme can garner more attention than traditional marketing methods. For developers, it's a sign that their game has struck a chord with players, while for potential buyers, it's a glimpse into the game's cultural impact.

Players often create their own memes about a game, enriching the pool of promotional content available. This user-generated content can sometimes be even more impactful than what's produced by game developers or marketers because it's perceived as more authentic.
#19

Sausages from Mario and Luigi in supermarket shelf

ChainArtz__ Report

#20

House decorated with colorful LED light strips

baron_iird123 Report

#21

Mario's attitude about saving the Princess and being friends with a character who kidnapped her

Gabriel711 Report

#22

Mario butt is different in Mario releases

Shinfekta Report

#23

A worker cements square bricks and Mario breaks them

Report

#24

Mario and Yoshi preparing to jump from one ground to other

Report

#25

Mario in level with the killer sun

Report

#26

Peach commercial with Bowser poster in the supermarket

Report

#27

Survey's 8th question about emotional attachment for video game character

Report

#28

Yoshi's cheek comparison in American and Japan game releases

madd_ppup Report

#29

Pushing cart as an adult and as a kid

N19H4LJ Report

#30

Mario milk

Report

#31

Cartoon Mario and Mario character in reality

Report

#32

Mario with a vivid rainbow background

Report

#33

Luigi sits at desk and thinks of good memes

Report

#34

Mario and Luigi came to Toad house

Report

#35

Ninja Turtle, Mario's game turtle and Mario in a game

Report

#36

Mario in a dark room thinks of his life for 20 seconds while the game is loading

Report

#37

Mario with Yoshi on low ground against monk with light sword on high ground

Report

#38

Princess Peach's security list

Report

#39

Meme about Mario dramatically looking for Princess

Jesse_Killz Report

#40

Kid has Mario face hairstyle

Nico_SW_05 Report

#41

Instructions with despicable tactics on how to win in Mario Kart

flabby-doo-dad Report

#42

Mario's hair and mustaches

nixonico Report

#43

Someone is playing Mario Kart on the house wall through a wide-screen projector

Ramaax Report

#44

Mario without a mustache

Report

#45

Black Mario Kart themed RV bus

hbiber Report

#46

Mario-style green sink pipes with Mario and Bowser figurines

Report

#47

A man in a suit announces Nintendo's loss of 300 million dollars

Report

#48

Mario throws fireballs underwater

Report

#49

Real Yoshi style motorcycle outside the house

Cadao_Nguyen Report

#50

Mario holds onto the American flag pole that is on the moon

DeadBody69 Report

#51

DJ Luigi is having a blast

Koalasarebae Report

#52

Mario sadly sits on stairs in a rain

Report

#53

Luigi is trying to sign up for a free trial

Report

#54

A man dressed up like Mario is walking with a woman dressed up like a Princess and looking at a woman dressed up like Pauline character

Haaisee Report

#55

Toys R Us employee holds a dusted boxed copy of Mario Kart 64 game

Commontrucker Report

#56

A man looks like Mario and pushes the cart in supermarket

Report

#57

Mario's pasta bag Marco

Report

#58

Mario mascot

Report

#59

Meme about relationships between Mario, Princess and Bowser

Report

#60

Meme about life being a cruel and unjust place without Princess Peach

flowerydee64 Report

