Don’t know about you, but stomping on Goombas, collecting coins, and constantly getting told that Princess Peach is in another castle is a core memory of mine. A core memory forged in a universe that transcended generations, conquered our gaming consoles, and then took over social media with a constant, unstoppable wave of memes. Mario memes.

Mario has been around since the 1980s, facing more challenges than most of us do in a lifetime (unless you count untangling earphones, then that's on par). Fast forward to 2023, when the world of Mario expanded beyond our screens with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film was a nostalgic trip down memory lane that ignited box office numbers and triggered a new era of Mario movie memes.

While the franchise has evolved in all the best ways over the years — from Mario games' pixelated 2D worlds to hype-worthy adaptations for the silver screen — the core essence remains the same: fun. And fun is precisely what we're about to have, diving deep into memes inspired by our beloved plumber!

We may have mentioned the movie, but no worries, fellow gamers. Our list features a vast array of Mario Kart memes too! This compilation is a nod to those moments of racing around tracks and acing minigames, captured in funny Mario memes from all eras. Take a moment, relive some nostalgia, and enjoy a good chuckle or two. Let's-a go!