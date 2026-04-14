Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Demanding $145k From Man She Falsely Identified As Homicide Convict

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Kim Kardashian is putting herself through another legal headache over an error she made.

She mistakenly connected an innocent man to a homicide case, and now she wants the same man to pay for her legal bills.

Fans were divided over the incident, with one saying, “That’s gross. She made a mistake that hurt someone else.” Others sided with Kim and said she made a “harmless mistake.”

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Highlights Kim Kardashian asked a New York man to cough up money for legal bills over a mistake she made.

In 2024, the reality TV star was vocal about an inmate awaiting execution over the double homicide of his cousin and cousin’s fiancée.

But in one message about the case, she mistakenly used the picture of another man with the same name.

“Pay up Kim, stop pretending to be a saint,” one commented online.

Kim Kardashian asked a New York man to cough up money for legal bills over a mistake she made

Image credits: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

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Kim Kardashian’s latest legal move is raising eyebrows online.

She is currently demanding compensation for her legal bills from Ivan Cantu after the man attempted to sue her.

Billionaire Kim, who reportedly has a net worth of more than $1.9 billion, asked the Westchester, New York, native to cough up $145,000.

Image credits: Ivan A. Cantu

The unexpected turn of events began in February, 2024, when the reality TV star misidentified a Texas inmate who was awaiting execution. The man was executed on February 28, 2024, over his conviction in the 2000 double homicide of his cousin and cousin’s fiancée.

At the time, Kim was studying to be a lawyer and shared posts to raise awareness about the case as part of her push for criminal justice reform.

She was vocal back then about her advocacy for changing how the US justice system treats prisoners, especially nonviolent offenders and people who were possibly wrongfully convicted.

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In 2024, Kim was vocal about an inmate awaiting execution over the double homicide of his cousin and cousin’s fiancée

Image credits: KimKardashian

When she shared a message online about the convicted Ivan Cantu, she mistakenly used the picture of a completely different New York man with the same name.

Her attorney said at the time that it was a “simple mistake,” where she used a public photo of a man named Ivan Cantu “to promote [her] longstanding commitment to the cause of criminal justice reform.”

The reality TV star shared a message in 2024 using the image of the wrong Ivan Cantu in her post

Image credits: kimkardashian

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Kim’s legal team also said the image was taken down immediately after the error was discovered.

The misidentified Ivan said he was subjected to hatred, contempt, and ridicule due to the reality TV star’s mix-up.

“Kardashian published and disseminated false information about Cantu that was clearly untrue, erroneous, unfounded, shocking, scandalous, degrading, disgraceful, and/or shameful,” read Ivan’s complaint against her.

Image credits: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The father-of-two sued her for libel, slander, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and representing him in false light and negligence. He hoped to receive money for compensatory and punitive damages.

However, the case was dismissed by a federal judge, who said in the court ruling last year that Ivan “failed to provide out that he suffered any injury as a result of Kardashian’s misappropriation of his likeness.”

A federal judge dismissed the wrongly identified New York man’s lawsuit against Kim last year

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Image credits: Ivan Cantu

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The ruling created the way for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to possibly force Ivan to pay for her legal bills.

Kim is now demanding $145,000 from the man she erroneously linked to a double homicide.

Ivan responded in a filing last week, saying the Skims founder “labeled him a criminal to her 350+ million followers … at a very sensitive time in his life, causing anxiety and depression.”

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Image credits: Ivan A. Cantu

The father of two daughters said Kim was “born and raised in great wealth and luxury” and enjoys “substantial income and wealth” through her large fan-following and through brand sponsorships.

“While some of her posts may concern social causes, most of her posts published sponsored products and services and celebrity news,” the filing added.

Image credits: Noticias Telemundo

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Ivan’s attorney Greg Sobo previously described his client as a “very private family man with two daughters.”

He told the Daily Mail that Kim knows the “power of social media,” which is often used to “bully” innocent people.

“As a result of the Kardashian ab*se, Mr. Cantu’s privacy was destroyed at a most critical and sensitive time, and he has suffered very real trauma that will last a lifetime,” the lawyer previously said.

Netizens were divided over Kim making the misidentified Ivan cought up money for her legal bills

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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The lastest update in the case left netizens divided, with some siding with Kim and saying, “The post was clearly a mistake and what sort of harm was done to you? The post was taken down.”

“That amount is a mall trip for her. She was in the wrong,” said another.

“The guy was obviously just trying to get a payday from a celebrity’s harmless mistake,” one wrote.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Others defended Ivan, saying, “If someone posted my photo stating free him from de*th row I’d be pissed too. It’s defamation of character.”

“Do your due diligence next time, Kimmy Kakes. Leave the man alone and pay your bills,” said another.

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“Pay up Kim, stop pretending to be a saint,” one commented online

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