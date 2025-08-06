Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Inmate Cries Out During Painful Execution After State Refuses To Turn Off Defibrillator
Mugshot of inmate with height chart background related to inmate cries during painful execution and defibrillator refusal.
Crime, Society

Inmate Cries Out During Painful Execution After State Refuses To Turn Off Defibrillator

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron Black cried out in pain as he was executed by lethal injection, nearly four decades after fatally shooting his girlfriend and her two children.

Prior to his execution, there was some back-and-forth in court whether his defibrillator should have been switched off to avoid causing unnecessary pain and prolonging his suffering.

Highlights
  • Byron Black appeared to be in pain during his execution by lethal injection in Tennessee.
  • He was the second man to be executed in Tennessee since May and the 28th person executed in the US this year.
  • “Oh, it’s hurting so bad,” Byron said while strapped to his gurney.
  • His attorneys insisted that his implanted defibrillator would necessarily prolong his suffering during the execution.

“I can’t say I’m sorry because we never got an apology,” said the slain girlfriend’s family.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Byron Black cried out in pain as he was executed by lethal injection in Tennessee 

    Mugshot of inmate against height chart, related to painful execution after state refuses to turn off defibrillator.

    Image credits: Tennessee Department of Correction

    Trigger warning: contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Byron was convicted for shooting his girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, in 1988 during what prosecutors called a jealous rage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also shot Angela’s daughters Latoya Clay, 9, and Lakeisha Clay, 6, in their home.

    At the time, Angela’s family told Nashville police that Bryron threatened to harm her when she considered ending their relationship.

    Portrait of a woman and two children inside with a blurred background, unrelated to inmate cries out during execution or defibrillator.

    Image credits: BBC

    When he ended the lives of the mother and children, the boyfriend was on work-release while serving time for shooting Angela’s estranged husband, Bennie Clay.

    Investigators believed Angela and Latoya were shot in their sleep, while 6-year-old Lakeisha tried to escape but did not survive.

    “My kids, they were babies … They never got the chance,” Bennie Clay said

    Police car blocking residential street with yellow tape during investigation related to inmate cries out during painful execution defibrillator.

    Image credits: Criminal Records – True Crime / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Estranged husband Bennie believed Byron shot his daughters out of spite.

    “My kids, they were babies,” he previously told The Tennessean. “They were smart, they were gonna be something. They never got the chance.”

    Decades after the 1988 shootings, Byron became the second man to be executed in Tennessee since May and the 28th person executed in the US this year.

    Execution gurney with restraints in sterile room related to inmate cries during painful execution and defibrillator issues.

    Image credits: NewsChannel 5 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Byron talked about being in pain during his final moments at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Tuesday.

    “No sir,” he said when asked for any last words.

    With an IV line in his arm, he lay in his gurney, while his arms and chest were restrained.

    “Oh, it’s hurting so bad,” Byron said while strapped to his gurney

    Execution chamber with wooden electric chair and medical stretcher in a sterile beige room during prison procedure

    Image credits: NewsChannel 5 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by James Aloysius-Patrick Golden expressing satisfaction about an inmate crying out during a painful execution involving a defibrillator.

    Comment by Irma Lopez expressing no sympathy for the inmate crying out during painful execution with defibrillator on.

    As the execution began, he lifted his head off the gurney several times and was breathing heavily.

    “Oh, it’s hurting so bad,” he said.

    Sitting beside him was his spiritual leader, singing and praying and even touching his face at one point.

    “I’m so sorry. Just listen to my voice,” the advisor told him.

    Byron was pronounced deceased at 10:43 local time.

    “I’m so sorry. Just listen to my voice,” Byron’s spiritual advisor said to him during his final moments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tennessee Supreme Court building exterior under blue sky related to inmate cries out during painful execution case.

    Image credits: NewsChannel 5 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prior to his execution, Byron’s lawyers insisted that his defibrillator should be deactivated to avoid a torturous passing.

    They claimed the defibrillator—a device placed in the chest to detect and correct irregular heartbeats—could repeatedly shock his heart while attempting to bring it back to the normal rhythm.

    This would violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment, his lawyers claimed in court.

    Woman speaking at a press conference about inmate cries out during painful execution with defibrillator still on

    Image credits: Tennessean / YouTube

    A trial court judge agreed with Byron’s attorneys and said the defibrillator should be deactivated when the lethal injection is administered.

    However, Tennessee’s Supreme Court overturned that decision last week and said the lower-court judge didn’t have the authority to issue such an order.

    Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also said before the execution that he wouldn’t show any leniency to Byron.

    Byron’s attorneys argued that his defibrillator should be deactivated to avoid prolonging his suffering

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a person wearing a justice t-shirt with family portraits, relating to inmate cries out during painful execution news.

    Image credits: BBC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I interpret that my client was tortured today,” Kelley Henry, one of Black’s lawyers, told reporters after his passing.

    The attorney accused the state of Tennessee of executing “a gentle, kind, fragile, intellectually disabled man in a violation of the laws of our country simply because they could.”

    Previously, Kelley unsuccessfully argued that Byron shouldn’t be administered the lethal injection because of his apparent intellectual disability.

    Lawyers in a courtroom discussing legal documents during a case about inmate cries out during execution procedure.

    Image credits: WSMV 4 Nashville / YouTube

    Byron was wheelchair-bound and suffering from dementia, brain damage, kidney failure, congestive heart failure and other conditions during the execution.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Linette Bell, the sister of slain girlfriend Angela, shared a statement after the execution.

    “I thank God for making this happen,” Linette said. “His family is going through the same thing now that we went through 37 years ago.”

    “I can’t say I’m sorry, because we never got an apology,” she added. “He never apologized, and he never admitted it.”

    “His family is going through the same thing now that we went through 37 years ago,” Angela’s sister said

    Person wearing a shirt opposing the death penalty, highlighting inmate cries during painful execution controversy.

    Image credits: BBC

    Bennie said before the execution that he forgave Byron for the shootings.

    “God has a plan for everything,” he said. “He had a plan when he took my girls. He needed them more than I did, I guess.”

    White van entering a fenced prison facility with barbed wire, representing inmate execution and defibrillator controversy.

    Image credits: NewsChannel 5 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most netizens suggested Byron deserved a painful end for his heinous crime, with one saying, “Imagine how his victims cried out!”

    “Finally felt just a little of what he put others through,” another said.

    Bennie Clay said before the execution that he forgave Byron for the shootings

    One wrote, “He deserves what he gets. The victims family needs closure.”

    “Did he care how his victims felt?” one asked.

    Another said, “Good he got a taste of his own medicine.”

    Most netizens suggested Byron deserved a painful end for his heinous crime

    Comment by Joseph Latini questioning the discomfort experienced during a painful inmate execution with defibrillator on.

    A social media comment by Anouchka Sofia-Calabro expressing calm reaction to a controversial inmate execution incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Steve N Rita Blackburn questioning defibrillator use during painful execution and its impact on time on Death Row.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Juanita Wells questioning the long prison time before electrocution in inmate pain during execution.

    Comment by Michael Yackovich saying Now he knew how his victims felt in a social media post about inmate cries out during painful execution.

    Comment by Debbie Perry Hicks noting the inmate appears to be smiling in the mugshot during painful execution dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rebecca Grizzle saying well he got exactly what he wanted, discussing inmate cries out during painful execution defibrillator refusal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kimberly Fultz expressing a strong opinion about pain experienced during an execution involving a defibrillator.

    Comment by Holly Testa expressing no sympathy for inmate who cried out in pain during execution with defibrillator active.

    Comment expressing pain during execution after state refuses to turn off defibrillator, referencing inmate's suffering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Frank Lumia expressing opinion on inmate crying out during painful execution with defibrillator active.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Lynn McMillen expressing doubt about victims not crying out in pain during an inmate's execution.

    Comment from Brandon Holland expressing approval with a statement about an inmate crying out during painful execution involving defibrillator use.

    Comment by Nikki Richardson expressing that the inmate cried during painful execution involving defibrillator refusal by state.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a supposedly Christian country the USA sure is big on revenge and short on forgiveness and compassion.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why the same people against abortion for a 12 year old victim of rápe is for the death penalty. Force females to give birth at risk of death but also k**l people as a spectator sport. It makes no sense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    34% of the people the US executes are black people. The US is about 14.4% black people.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a supposedly Christian country the USA sure is big on revenge and short on forgiveness and compassion.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why the same people against abortion for a 12 year old victim of rápe is for the death penalty. Force females to give birth at risk of death but also k**l people as a spectator sport. It makes no sense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    34% of the people the US executes are black people. The US is about 14.4% black people.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT