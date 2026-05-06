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Today, we’re excited to share candid photography by Max Marienko, a New York–based independent documentary and street photographer with a background in physics. His work explores public life, migration, ritual, and the shifting identities of contemporary cities, with a focus on structure, chance, and human behavior. He combines a documentary approach with a more artistic sensibility, creating images that feel both observed and thoughtfully composed.

Scroll down to explore a selection of photographs from his two latest series, Borderless City and Imitation of Chaos, and read more about the ideas behind them.

More info: maxmarienko.com | Instagram