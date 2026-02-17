Who Is Paris Hilton? Paris Hilton is an American media personality known for her distinctive blonde persona and entrepreneurial drive. She has transformed her socialite status into a global brand that spans various industries. Her breakout moment arrived with the reality television series The Simple Life, co-starring Nicole Richie. The show’s success launched her into global fame, leading to a significant expansion of her public profile and business ventures.

Full Name Paris Whitney Hilton Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Dwight School Father Richard Hilton Mother Kathy Hilton Siblings Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton, Conrad Hilton Kids Phoenix Barron Reum, London Marilyn Reum

Early Life and Education Born into the prominent Hilton family, Paris Whitney Hilton spent her early years amidst wealth and social events in New York City and Los Angeles. She is the oldest of four children, with parents Richard and Kathy Hilton. Her education included stints at various private institutions like Dwight School in New York City and Marywood-Palm Valley School in California, before she pursued self-directed learning in fashion and hospitality.

Notable Relationships Currently married to venture capitalist Carter Reum since November 2021, Paris Hilton has had several high-profile romances. Earlier relationships garnered significant media attention, contributing to her public persona. Hilton shares two children with Reum, a son named Phoenix Barron Reum and a daughter named London Marilyn Reum, both welcomed via surrogate in recent years.

Career Highlights Paris Hilton launched into global consciousness with her reality television series The Simple Life, which premiered in 2003 and solidified her status as a pop culture icon. The show’s success spanned multiple seasons and garnered millions of viewers. Beyond television, Hilton established a diverse business empire, most notably 11:11 Media, a multi-billion-dollar company she founded in 2006. She has also successfully launched 27 fragrances globally and made a significant impact as a pioneer in social media and celebrity branding. Her advocacy work in the Troubled Teen Industry and her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary “This Is Paris” further underscore her evolving influence.