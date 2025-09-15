But what if you're a character in one of these stories, even unknowingly? And what if you find it out? That's a lot of drama, but now you're in the middle of it! Well, today we're serving you a whole list of stories like that. Yes, there are enough of them to fill a whole list. So, let's dive in, shall we?

Let's admit it: Many of us love to enjoy Reddit stories from time to time. After all, there's a reason why they're all so popular -- there's a big entertainment factor in them. By this, we mean that it's nearly always interesting to read about others' drama .

#1 My SIL passed a year ago after a long battle with ovarian cancer and I found her reddit account not long after she died. It was full of posts and comments about her upcoming death and how she felt about it. It was incredibly sad to read and it broke my heart.

#2 Yes. He was flirting with women and commenting on their pictures. The worst tho was the posts he made about my kids and how much he hated them. We had been living together for a couple years at that point.

#3 Yeah found my partners Reddit account a month ago, pretending to be a single dad and picking up other women. Was even sending them pics of food that I had cooked pretending he had done it, proper built a whole life without me in it!

If you spend a lot of time online, there must be something you love doing or at least a reason why you even come here. Some people use the internet solely for looking for information, others to keep in touch with people in their lives, or things like that. Of course, entertainment is a big part of the internet's success—it provides so many choices that no matter what your interests are, you're bound to find something worth investing time in. Some people love easily accessible music, movies and TV shows online on streaming services. Even though there is currently a discourse about the declining quality of these services, as the market is becoming too saturated with a variety of them, prices are skyrocketing, and people are getting tired of subscription-based models.

#4 Not quite on topic but I found a friend from college’s account. He talks a lot about how important our friend group is to him and how we saved him from a very dark place.



He’s harmless, incredibly kind and understanding, but can come on a little strong and overzealous in some friendships. But ever since I read his posts, I’ve had infinitely more empathy towards him. I, too, have come out of dark places with these same friends. These are the relationships we protect and build and grow with.

#5 We shared our Reddit usernames with each other and I saw he’d posted on a relationship subreddit saying he feels sparks with this other girl (who he told me he “hated”) and didn’t know what to do about it. I asked him about it and he said he was asking for a friend. We’d been together for 5 years at that point LOL.

#6 No, but i did find my boss’s reddit post accusing me of being disgusting, dirty, mentally ill, and possibly on d***s. all while being super kind to my face (i worked in her home) and me having ZERO clue there were any issues. i would’ve thought we had the most perfect professional relationship.



i reached out to her and within seconds the post was deleted and gone. still have screenshots of it though - the internet is forever. from then on, i got amazing performance reviews, regular raises, plenty of PTO and grace, etc. but it’s never left my mind.



and before anyone asks: no, none of it was true. it was thinly veiled fat shaming. i started a weight loss journey after i left the job and came back for a party and got treated like an entirely different human being after losing some weight. it was 100% just body shaming.

Other people enjoy the content that social media provides them -- and there's a lot of it. Probably every day, a new content creator is "born", but even without them, social media gets filled with various content, for instance, stories on Reddit. You definitely have heard about them. Well, if you’re among those rare folks who don’t know about these communities, let us enlighten you. As we said previously, there are online forums where people come to whine about troubles, ask for advice, and consult about the situation they find themselves in. As Melanie Myers and Amber Gwynne on the Conversation put it, folks go there to “crowd-source ‘moral clarity’”.

#7 Found his & all his posts were about our "open marriage" & my "kink" for him cheating... i had no idea we were open & that i loved him having s*x with other women /s🙄.

#8 Found my ex’s account and he was secretly a mod for a flat earth sub. Like, hardcore. That was a weird day.

#9 Yeah, I found he used his main account to ask on the divorce subreddit if he needed a lawyer before or after he told me he wanted a divorce. Gave me a real specific timeline for when he made the decision to leave. (Spoiler: it was really fast).

Basically, it’s forums filled with dramatic stories and people not holding back what they think. Not that different from the rest of the internet, is it? So, what makes these corners of the internet so popular? As mentioned earlier, the Conversation piece explains that they have a very enticing formula that produces dilemmas in a way that is easily digestible for the masses. With such a quality, over time, they became a collaborative form of first-person storytelling suited for online consumption.

#10 Yes. They were posting pictures of me, catfishing everyone pretending to be me..

#11 Found his post that went viral, he was making fun of me and had posted a picture of my home to insult me.

Also, his comments against people of the country I’m from.

#12 Yes, my partner is thoughtful and kind in person and online.

I’ve ss’d and saved a few things I’ve read he’s posted about me, my favorite is “I absolutely adore her, the way her face lights up when she’s excited, anything she wants I’ll do or give her within my means.”.

The thing is that all of these stories are written by people. Whether they all actually happened or not is a topic for another day. But the point remains that they are written by people. Due to the sheer amount of posts that come in daily, it’s even possible that some of us know people who have written there and maybe even went kind of viral with their posts. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Maybe these people wrote anonymously with hopes that no one they know will figure out it’s them. Or perhaps they wrote with the hope that no one they knew would find the posts. After all, oftentimes the OPs of these posts tend to do things like that.

#13 Yes my Mrs read my Reddit content on a previous account. She was disgusted in the conversations I’d had and the reddits I was active in. Said she was seriously considering leaving me. I then dug through her online history to find multiple fake names on dating profiles and confirmed cheating. Stones in glasshouses etc. 😂 bet she regrets that!



We are about done now I’d say….

#14 I once found an ex boyfriend’s secret twitter. It was full of just hate comments towards all sorts of people.



I took screenshots and sent them to him saying “oh my god look at this dumb hate page twitter keeps recommending to me. I guess someone in my contacts is so bored with their pathetic life they have to spread hate towards strangers”

I knew it was his.



He tried to play it off like it wasnt him but the page was deleted right after I sent him that text. I think I broke up with him the next week.

#15 This is I found out I dated a serial cheater because I found his throwaway account. And all of the posts were asking about how to cheat and get away with it. Spoke in great detail about every individual person he cheated on me with. Found out from that account it was a minimum of 6 people within a year and how the girl he dated after me, he cheated on me with her at least 3 months before I broke up with him. 🫩 im over him now but idk how i can trust someone again after that haha.

Doesn’t mean that they always succeed. From time to time, Reddit posters get uncovered by the people in their lives, and at worst by the people they’re writing about. That’s what today’s list is about. To be more specific, it’s about people uncovering not just random people from their lives writing on Reddit, but their significant others. This basically guarantees that there’s gonna be some drama there. And reading about others’ drama is always entertaining, isn’t it? ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever uncovered anything similar about your significant other, family, or friends? We want to hear your stories in the comments!

#16 I found an ex who died’s reddit not long ago. It was all just him being very earnest about his career/hobbies and giving thoughtful advice. It was really endearing and sweet :’).

#17 Went to see what other funny things he posted and found out he was the admin of a hookups subreddit for our *then* local area and was asking questions about swingers clubs in a different area he was stationed in on certain weekends.



He denied being sober when posting on the swinger pages at first, then later admitted "He was bored and curious". I would have told him to go read a book but "you know I don't read books!"



I ended up returning his very nice, very expensive gift for what would have been our 4 year anniversary and broke up with him!

#18 I found a girl posting pics of him and her on a recent first date the weekend I had been planning a visit but he canceled. I then made my own post in the same subreddit with pics. Sent him screenshots as a way to break up.

#19 I found my ex's, it was posts asking if they should break up with me for X reason, and all the reasons were pretty normal/boring and all the commenters said it seems extreme, she would then fight with them in the comments about why she was right. essentially looking for validation to break up with me through reddit. very weird.

#20 Yes! My ex was commenting on multiple trans subreddits complimenting women. This wouldn't have been a big deal, except for the fact that he started being openly transphobic irl.

#21 Not a SO but a guy that I was in an on and off situationship with... he told me his reddit account early when we met and encouraged me to read into him and his posts. Turned out to be a player with daddy issues that was just using me to fill in the gaps while he wanted to find a more culturally appropriate girl that fit his true plan for a long-term relationship. Years later, he reached out to apologize and grovel for a second chance which was highly sus... so I went to his reddit and found out he just broken up and was on the rebound, but also still pining for his ex and trying to talk to her and get back with her.



I called him out on it and he proceeded to gaslight me about invading his privacy lol. I went no contact with this guy after. He ended up marrying his perfect ideal woman... I say good luck to her dealing with his massive hoarding situation, dead mice at his townhouse, his lack of self awareness, misogyny, and his cheating nature!

#22 No but I did find my old boss’ reddit account. He did me dirty when we had management changes and new owners purchase our company, and I found out from others that he told new management he refused to work with me and wanted me fired (instead of transferred or anything else). They insisted he fire me himself and he still punked out on it. It was a mess



A severance check, couple of years, and a new career later and he’s divorced cause his wife cheated. He cried up and down that post about how he was faithful and would have -never- even considered it.



Except he used to sexually harass girls at work all of the time and bragged about his tinder account.



How’s your wife’s new boyfriend Darrell? 😭😂 the kids seem to love him!

#23 Not to be one of those people who’s like “technically not what you’re asking but…”



But I found the profile of an ex-friend of my best friend, it was eerie to look through. Nothing really crazy was on the account, but I had forgotten what she put my friend through and most of the shock came from being reminded of how insane her actions were. (long story short: she was super codependent and when she felt my friend pulling away, she tried to spread rumors that my friend was a closet lesbian and had s****************d her on multiple occasions. even after this, and admitting she lied her a*s off, she still wanted to be all buddy buddy and insists she’s done nothing wrong)



I hope she’s doing better, everything she did was clearly a sign of severe untreated mental illness and unspeakable trauma… but some posts implied she was only doing worse.

#24 Saw my partner venting about me, it hurt more than i expected.

#25 My partner found my account and showed me all the times I’ve gushed about him in the comments… It’s really embarrassing when they’re all laid out like that. I dno what he expected tho.

#26 I found my hubby's Reddit, it was all political ranting and tabletop war game stuff.

#27 No but I found my cousin who claims he was bullied relentlessly growing by the rest of the cousin cohort which was so upsetting because it was blatantly false. He was the only bully in the family and had pretty much one target who he is still a bit of a d**k to, to this day. Edit - he also seems to have a lot of rage towards his mother which is concerning.

#28 Not as shocking as some of the other entries but here goes. I found my ex's throwaway on one of the relationship advice subs. At the time of his post, we were still together. I was 18 then. His religious family was pressuring us to get married as we had commited some wayward actions in the eyes of their faith. He was asking for advice on how to navigate the situation.



Guess it was shocking to me because I'd never expected to see myself as a character in a relationship post. I knew it was him immediately due to the timing of the post coinciding w the family blowout irl. Never told him I knew.

#29 Not my SO but someone I know. His wife has stage 4 cancer and have had it since 2021. found him bec he posted on one of the local subs asking for donation. the post was familiar bec I've seen the same post on facebook and we're friends there.



went to his profile and confirmed it was him bec he posted some workout vid, then also saw him leaving dirty comments on local hookup subs, simping on r/18 subs. smh.

#30 My ex partner created a new reddit account and posted in relationshipadvice about how I went to concert with some friends and not him. We had recently broken up and he couldn’t understand why I would go with friends and not him.



I told him that he wasn’t going to manipulate me into feeling bad that he sold the tickets and then I ended up buying my own to go when we broke up (because he cheated on me!)



He followed my account with his new account and probably doesn’t realize I know yet. It took a lot of will power to not correct him on his version of events in his post.