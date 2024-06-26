Kim Kardashian Trolled For Giving “George Washington Vibes” With New Platinum White Basket Braids

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian has done it again, setting the internet ablaze with her latest hair experiment.

This time, the reality TV queen showcased a new hairdo that had fans wondering if she was preparing for a historical reenactment or just trying out a new picnic basket-inspired look.

In the caption-less post she shared on Instagram, the 43-year-old star sported platinum white braids and wore nude leggings with a mesh tank top to match.

Her gray basket-weave pigtails quickly became the talk of social media, inviting a torrent of cheeky and hilarious comments.

Kim Kardashian showed off a new hair experiment online, which had people comparing her to George Washington

“Kimberly what is this?” one asked, while another quipped, “Kimberly when they said weave they didn’t mean basket.”

“What a cheap looking wig,” said another.

One wrote, “Basket head. But make it fashion.”

“Soo she’s taken up basket weaving” and “it’s giving basket” also showed up in the comments section.

“Kimberly when they said weave they didn’t mean basket,” one social media user commented

Some joked about how the hairdo reminded them of the powdered periwigs of America’s Founding Fathers.

“What in the constitution is going on here?” read one of the top comments.

“Okay George Washington,” one said, and another agreed it was giving “George Washington vibes.”

“Kimmy you’re my founding father,” said one fan.

“She getting ready to write the declaration of independence,” another joked.

The Kardashians star said she spent about 14 hours on her hair transformation for her 2022 Met Gala look

The SKIMS founder doesn’t seem to mind spending hours getting her hair done. She once spent about 14 hours for a hair transformation to perfect her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the 2022 Met Gala.

“I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight,” she told Vogue with a laugh in the middle of getting her hair bleached blonde.

Back when she was in her platinum blonde hair era, the billionaire shape-wear mogul spoke about having to sit eight hours straight to touch up her hair.

“It’s so much work,” she said in a 2022 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In the same episode, she claimed that she hadn’t found a single strand of gray hair on her head at the time.

“I have not gone gray yet,” the then-41-year-old said. “Isn’t that weird?”

“[Ye] gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him,” the SKIMS founder said about her ex-husband in 2018

Speaking of gray hair, she claimed two years prior to that interview that her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was the reason behind her “first gray hair.”

“He gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him,” she said with a laugh in a 2018 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.