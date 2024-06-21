“Karen” Arrested For Yanking Down Woman’s Skirt She Said Was “Too Short” Launches GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April, a “Karen” from Utah, USA, was charged with sexual battery and lost her job after pulling down a teenager’s mini skirt because it was “too short.” Now, she is asking for money using an online fundraiser to help support herself and her two sons.

As of Friday (June 21), Ida Lorenzo has raised $535 out of her $5,000 target on the GoFundMe page she set up on May 27.

“Due to circumstances beyond my control, my career and sole means of income is currently on hold for an indefinite period, and it is urgent that I reach out to try and raise funds to help support my two sons and myself during this difficult period,” the 48-year-old wrote.

Ida, who identified as a “community advocate in need,” revealed that she was a single mother who had devoted the last decade to helping marginalized people access housing and reducing youth homelessness and crime.

Image credits: ccsnowwww

She claimed to be an advocate for suicide prevention, anti-bullying, and “the preservation of our youth’s innocence” before revealing that her son was a suicide survivor and that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

“For the 1st time in my life, I myself could use the help,” Ida concluded.

Earlier this week, the viral mom dubbed “Karen” appeared in the 5th District Court in St. George, Utah, in what was her first court appearance since being charged with a Class A misdemeanor in April, The Daily Mail reported on Friday (June 21).

Image credits: ccsnowwww

In Utah, a defendant convicted of a Class A misdemeanor may be sentenced to a jail term of no more than 364 days, Overson & Bugden Law Offices explain.

In addition, they might also be fined up to $2,500. However, jail time is not usually a mandatory penalty.

According to the criminal defense attorney business from Salt Lake City, this means that a Class A misdemeanor defendant could potentially be sentenced to probation or other penalties.

Image credits: hairbyccsnow

The damning April viral clip showed Ida in a St. George Japanese steakhouse called Sakura confronting a group of girls after allegedly pulling down one of their pieces of clothing.

At the time, the angered restaurant-goer threatened the alleged victim, saying if she had “to watch [her] *ss cheeks hanging out again” and see her pubic hair, she would call Child Protective Services.

Ida said she planned to pursue the girls for indecent exposure. Moreover, the victim’s friends reportedly made it clear that she was over 18, stressing Ida shouldn’t touch her.

But the tables quickly turned for Ida as her job with Utah’s Attorney General (AG) was put in jeopardy following the video’s social media notoriety.

After being charged in 5th District Court on April 25 with sexual battery, Ida’s employment with the Washington County office was terminated the same day, The Daily Mail reported.

The struggling mom-of-two had reportedly only been in the job for around six weeks, having been hired on March 4 by the office as a legal secretary.

Image credits: ABC4

As per the British tabloid, her termination letter read: “I am writing to inform you that you have not passed your probationary employment period successfully and today, April 25, 2024, you are being separated from state employment with the attorney general’s office.

“Your noncompliance with policies and standards related to performance contributed to this decision.”

According to police documents, on the evening of the assault, an officer told Ida that she had “engaged in criminal behavior by touching the female’s clothing, and her behavior was not appropriate.”

Image credits: ABC4

The officer reportedly explained that touching someone’s private areas was against the law, even if just touching clothing.

Following the incident, the teenager contacted the police to report that she had been “sexually assaulted while in the lobby” of the St. George restaurant, The Daily Mail reported.

Ida had reportedly “confronted” her “while her back was turned to her, and without any notice, or formal warning, she felt cold hands go up her skirt, touching her buttocks before she felt her skirt being pulled on.”

The young woman said she felt “startled” and “violated” by the encounter after Ida came up to her without warning and pulled her skirt down from behind, The Daily Mail reported.

