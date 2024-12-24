Justin Baldoni’s “Setup” Wedding Apology Goes Viral After Blake Lively’s Harrasment Lawsuit

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni’s tender moment of apologizing to his wife while giving their wedding vows has been making its rounds across the Internet after Blake Lively’s claim that he sexually harassed her on set.

Rumors of a hidden conflict have been up in the air for a while following the release date of It Ends With Us, especially after fans noted the difference in how the two stars described the movie.

Now that those speculations have been confirmed, people have been sharing their differing thoughts on the happiest day of Baldoni’s life.

As the two tied the knot in July 2013 in Corona, California, Baldoni decided to start things off with an “apology.”

“I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and ego and for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you,” he said. “And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.”

The director then added, “But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honor you and I will respect you.”

His wife Emily’s response was just as genuine.

“I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live more fully.”

Baldoni apologized for this “faults” and “shortcomings” to his wife before promising to do better

Comments appeared somewhat divided at the allegations — and whether or not Baldoni’s vows played into it, in some way.

“This dude is going down,” one person predicted.

“Yeah that’s gonna hurt him… sorry I loved his vows… they were honest,” another defended.

But one netizen was skeptical of the entire situation, writing, “This reads like a setup.”

Others questioned how genuine Lively’s allegations were.

“Blake’s PR trying to fling anything at the wall to see what sticks,” someone penned.

“Just watch all of Blake’s interviews, [it’s] on YouTube, and social media. Also watch her interviewer’s response then you’ll all know who’s capable of lying and manipulation,” read a comment.

For a handful, it seemed as though both Baldoni and Lively’s PR team was “smear campaigning both sides at this point.”

Fans have noticed the tension between Lively and Baldoni as they were promoting their film It Ends With Us

As reported by Independent, Lively is suing her movie co-star for sexual harassment, as well as a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

In the film, the Gossip Girl stars as Lily Bloom — a character who gets mistreated and abused by her partner, Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni.

Viewers have found it suspicious that the two main stars of the movie always managed to avoid one another as they promoted the film, additionally calling out Lively for her “tone-deaf” answers when asked about the abuse Lily Boom goes through.

Things looked especially bad after Baldoni continuously praised his co-worker.

He described Lively as “strong, funny and intelligent — all the things you want from a female heroine.”

The 40-year-old later tagged on, “There wasn’t a part of this production that she didn’t touch and have an influence on. And everything she put her hands on and her mind to, she made it better.”

It Ends With Us is a story of abusive relationships

But the outlet reports that the lawsuit alleges that this backlash was all a part of a plan meticulously constructed by Baldoni’s PR team.

Since the lawsuit, Baldoni has had the Voices of Solidarity Award from Vital Voices — an award given on December 9 that recognizes “remarkable” men who show support and compassion towards women — rescinded from his name.

“The communications among Mr. Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit — and the PR effort they indicate — are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award,” the statement read.

“Blake just needs attention,” read one of the comments