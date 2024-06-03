Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral
Celebrities, Movies & tv

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski shut down a TikToker after she asked him a random question about his workout routine on the red carpet of IF.

Kate Mackz, who goes by The Running Interviewer online, posts content in which she encourages people to exercise with her in exchange for an incentive.

The New York resident approaches people on the street and tells them that if they join her for a run, she will pay for their meals or gift them a pair of sneakers.

Highlights
  • John Krasinski shut down a TikToker who asked him about his workout routine on the red carpet of IF.
  • Kate Mackz, known as The Running Interviewer, asks people to join her for a run in exchange for incentives.
  • John seemed to think Kate was mocking his sneakers, resulting in an awkward exchange that went viral.

On many occasions, she starts the conversation by asking the strangers, “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

A content creator asked John Krasinski a random question about his workout routine, but the actor seemed to think she was roasting his outfit
John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: ScreenCrush

So that’s what Kate did when she was invited to the New York premiere of John Krasinski’s new animated film, IF, at the SVA Theater on May 13. 

However, the actor didn’t seem familiar with Kate’s content and brushed her off in a clip that went viral on the video-sharing platform.

Kate Mackz, who goes by The Running Interviewer online, posts content encouraging people to exercise with her in exchange for an incentive, such as a new pair of sneakers

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: katemackz

“I gotta ask you how many miles you’re running today. I see you got those sneakers,” the TikToker told the 44-year-old star, who had paired his suit with casual footwear.

“Okay…” the actor responded while smiling awkwardly at her.

“How many miles are you running today?” Kate insisted before John ignored her and walked away.

She often approaches strangers by asking, “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: katemackz

People argued that the content creator should have introduced herself to the Jack Ryan actor as a “running interviewer” before asking the question. Without any context about Kate’s videos, John may have thought she was making fun of him for wearing sneakers on the red carpet.

“He did not understand the assignment,” someone wrote. 

“He needs to know. To know what that was. Help him,” another fan said.

However, after she asked John that same question at the premiere of IF, the 44-year-old actor ignored her and walked away

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: katemackz

“The ‘okay’ is sending me,” commented a third person.

“Just assuming that he’d know you and get your bit is wild,” a critic wrote, to which Kate responded: “We didn’t assume we just couldn’t finish the bit. Posting this because it was so awkward that it makes me laugh.”

People argued that the interviewer should have given the Jack Ryan star more context about her videos before her question

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Image credits: katemackz

Watch the awkward moment below:

@katemackz🥺👉👈♬ original sound – KATE MACKZ

Kate was more successful when she asked Jason Derulo to exercise with her

@katemackz Top comment get’s Jason’s sneakers!! 👀🫶#TheRunningInterviewShow #runwithkate ♬ original sound – KATE MACKZ

The Running Interviewer has over 720,000 followers on TikTok

@katemackz Replying to @Tik Toker Comment your followup questions for @Barbara Corcoran, I’ll ask in our next episode together 🩵 #TheRunningInterviewShow #runwithkate ♬ original sound – KATE MACKZ

@katemackz Replying to @car This entire run was just great, wait to see who Cug challenges at the end 👀 #therunninginterviewer #longdistancerunner #mackzrunz #runtok #thenycrunnergirl #cugine #mealsbycug #runtok #katemackz ♬ original sound – KATE MACKZ

“We were trying to get a response and then ask how many miles his imaginary friend was running because it’s a premier for the movie IF but we really fumbled,” she added.

In April, Kate posted a video jogging with Jason Derulo while she asked the Florida-born singer about his early years in music, his “I made it” moment, and Spicy Margarita, his recent collaboration with Michael Bublé.

“Just assuming that he’d know you and get your bit is wild,” a TikTok user commented
John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

