John Krasinski’s Cringe Red Carpet Moment With “Running Interviewer” Goes Viral

John Krasinski shut down a TikToker after she asked him a random question about his workout routine on the red carpet of IF.

Kate Mackz, who goes by The Running Interviewer online, posts content in which she encourages people to exercise with her in exchange for an incentive.

The New York resident approaches people on the street and tells them that if they join her for a run, she will pay for their meals or gift them a pair of sneakers.

On many occasions, she starts the conversation by asking the strangers, “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

So that’s what Kate did when she was invited to the New York premiere of John Krasinski’s new animated film, IF, at the SVA Theater on May 13.

However, the actor didn’t seem familiar with Kate’s content and brushed her off in a clip that went viral on the video-sharing platform.

Kate Mackz, who goes by The Running Interviewer online, posts content encouraging people to exercise with her in exchange for an incentive, such as a new pair of sneakers

“I gotta ask you how many miles you’re running today. I see you got those sneakers,” the TikToker told the 44-year-old star, who had paired his suit with casual footwear.

“Okay…” the actor responded while smiling awkwardly at her.

“How many miles are you running today?” Kate insisted before John ignored her and walked away.

She often approaches strangers by asking, “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

People argued that the content creator should have introduced herself to the Jack Ryan actor as a “running interviewer” before asking the question. Without any context about Kate’s videos, John may have thought she was making fun of him for wearing sneakers on the red carpet.

“He did not understand the assignment,” someone wrote.

“He needs to know. To know what that was. Help him,” another fan said.

However, after she asked John that same question at the premiere of IF, the 44-year-old actor ignored her and walked away

“The ‘okay’ is sending me,” commented a third person.

“Just assuming that he’d know you and get your bit is wild,” a critic wrote, to which Kate responded: “We didn’t assume we just couldn’t finish the bit. Posting this because it was so awkward that it makes me laugh.”

People argued that the interviewer should have given the Jack Ryan star more context about her videos before her question

Watch the awkward moment below:

Kate was more successful when she asked Jason Derulo to exercise with her

The Running Interviewer has over 720,000 followers on TikTok

“We were trying to get a response and then ask how many miles his imaginary friend was running because it’s a premier for the movie IF but we really fumbled,” she added.

In April, Kate posted a video jogging with Jason Derulo while she asked the Florida-born singer about his early years in music, his “I made it” moment, and Spicy Margarita, his recent collaboration with Michael Bublé.

