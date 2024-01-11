Expert Lip Reader Reveals John Krasinski Wasn’t Asking Emily Blunt For “Divorce”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was “a quiet place” indeed. So quiet it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fortunately, the truth about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s apparent red carpet exchange at the 2024 Golden Globes has finally been unveiled, debunking rumors of marital trouble on social media.

A conversation between the married couple of actors at the 81st prestigious ceremony sparked speculations earlier this week, with people suggesting they spoke about divorce, while others believed they were discussing the weather or hors d’oeuvres.

Image credits: johnkrasinski

A video of the pair posing for photos on the red carpet on Sunday (January 7) went viral on CBS’ official TikTok page.

Despite being captioned: “Date night?”, millions of viewers thought their mumbled conversation suggested otherwise.

Some of the most serious theories at the forefront of the guessing game suggested that The Office star was separating from the 40-year-old actress, as a TikTok user commented: “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.”



The internet believed the Jack Ryan actor told his wife “I can’t wait to divorce”

Image credits: cbs

Another person echoed the theory: “Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…”

“I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying ‘get through this,’” a separate individual also theorized.

Some suggested that while they could make out the word “divorce” from the 44-year-old actor, they believed John was lightly teasing his wife, as a TikTok user wrote: “Even if he did say that, maybe it was just a joke between them that went over all of our heads lol. Seems like the kind of joke he would make.”

Others speculated about him saying “I can’t wait to get indoors” or “I can’t wait for hors d’oeuvres”

Image credits: cbs

Others had a more innocent understanding of the pair’s exchange, as a person commented: “‘I can’t wait to get indoors.’ It was really windy and cold.”

“Maybe he said ‘I can’t wait for hors d’oeuvres,'” a separate individual chimed in.

Now, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed that the couple was actually noting that photographers were “waiting for them.”

They explained that in the TikTok footage, Emily turned to John and said: “It’s a bit chilly John right,” before he laughed and said: “They’re waiting for us,” the DailyMail reported.

As Emily added: “Yeah,” John seemingly said to someone off-camera: “You alright?” Moreover, the 10-second clip ended with Emily asking: “Should we…”

Freeman also reportedly confirmed that divorce wasn’t mentioned by John.



Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed that the couple was actually noting that photographers were “waiting for them”

Image credits: cbs

Watch the couple’s red carpet video below

The British actress was nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer. As a result, she attended the ceremony with her hubby, John.

Emily and the A Quiet Place actor began dating in 2008 before getting engaged in August 2009. They went on to tie the knot in Como, Italy, in July 2010.

They reportedly reside in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood with their two daughters, one born in 2014 and the other in 2016.

Over the years, John has showered his wife with plenty of praise in interviews.

He told Parade in 2022: “I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her. As a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do.”

People thought the viral clip reminded them of an “auditory puzzle”

