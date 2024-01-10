Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Speculate About The Meaning Of John Krasinski’s Words To Wife Emily Blunt In Viral Video
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Speculate About The Meaning Of John Krasinski’s Words To Wife Emily Blunt In Viral Video

A conversation between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes red carpet sparked speculations, with people suggesting they spoke about divorce, while others believed they were discussing the weather or hors d’oeuvres.

A video of the married couple posing for photos on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday (January 7) went viral on CBS’ official TikTok page.

Despite being captioned: “Date night?”, approximately 1.5 million viewers thought their mumbled conversation suggested otherwise.

A conversation between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes red carpet sparked divorce speculations

Image credits: cbs

Some of the most serious theories at the forefront of the guessing game suggested that The Office star was separating from the 40-year-old actress, as a TikTok user commented: “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.”

Another person echoed the theory: “Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…” 

“I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying ‘get through this,’” a separate individual also theorized.

People are convinced the Jack Ryan actor whispered “I can’t wait to divorce”

Image credits: cbs

Some suggested that whilst they could make out the word “divorce” from the 44-year-old actor, they believe John was lightly teasing his wife as a TikTok user wrote: “Even if he did say that, maybe it was just a joke between them that went over all of our heads lol. Seems like the kind of joke he would make.”

Others had a more innocent understanding of the pair’s exchange, as a person commented: “‘I can’t wait to get indoors.’ It was really windy and cold.”

“Maybe he said “I can’t wait for hors d’oeuvres,” a separate individual chimed in.

“I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying ‘get through this,’” a TikTok user commented on the viral clip

Image credits: cbs

Watch the married couple’s talked-about video below

@cbs Date night? #EmilyBlunt #JohnKrasinski #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound – CBS

The British actress was nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer. As a result, she attended the ceremony with her hubby, John.

Emily and the A Quiet Place actor began dating in 2008 before getting engaged in August 2009. They went on to tie the knot in Como, Italy, in July 2010.

They reportedly reside in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood with their two daughters, one born in 2014 and the other in 2016.

“I’ve watched this 500 times,” an attempted lip reader admitted
POST
resetilisteamarokovac avatar
ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a life, people! The level of interest and people's investment makes me sad.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not even about something concerning people, like their job. you know..acting. It's nothing about any upcoming projects, movies, etc. It's their bloody personal life. why do people care about that?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nifile9972 avatar
Nike Pancakes
Nike Pancakes
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is BP turning into a celebrity gossip magazine? These articles get downvoted to hell yet they keep cramming it down our throats. Why are you trying to get your audience to go somewhere else?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
loridery avatar
Bewarethere@gmail.com
Bewarethere@gmail.com
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

U guys need to a grip. U guys r just trying to stirr things up. Shame on u

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
