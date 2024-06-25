Doctor Explains What Is Making Jennifer Aniston’s Face Look “More Tired And Aged”

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-proclaimed Aesthetic Doctor shared a TikTok video dissecting Jennifer Aniston’s alleged facial filler and what went wrong with it.

Doctor Richard Devine collected more than 8 million views with a single clip shared on social media titled “Why does Jennifer Aniston look so different?”

“I’m an Aesthetic Doctor. Let me tell you what’s going on… Jennifer Aniston was recently seen on the red carpet with her undereyes looking extremely puffy and swollen. She had these ridges-like structures under her eye, which she did not have before,” the influencer physician said in a video uploaded on June 7.

Founder of a London-based luxury mobile aesthetic clinic Carriages of Harley Street, Dr. Richard claimed there are definitely telltale signs of too much filler on her face.

Doctor Richard Devine shared a TikTok video claiming Jennifer Aniston’s under eyes were “looking extremely puffy and swollen”

“Whilst the under eyes do change with age, this is definitely not what we’re seeing here. There are clear telltale signs of too much tear trough filler. Firstly, the area of swelling is precisely the area that’s targeted with tear trough filler, and the ridge-like structure you can see under the eyes is exactly where the dermal filler is sitting,” he said.

“The filler is projecting so much that it’s actually causing these shadows to form around her eyes and these deep ridges in the mid-cheek, which is actually making her look more tired and aged,” he went on to say.

Several fans came to the Friends star’s defense and pointed out that celebrities should just be left alone to do as they please.

“There are clear telltale signs of too much tear trough filler,” the self-proclaimed Aesthetic Doctor claimed

“Don’t care she’s still gorgeous,” said one comment, while another said, “I wish people would leave her alone. She’s beautiful, no matter what.”

“Must be so much pressure as an aging woman in the Hollywood business, she looks lovely for her age,” a third comment said.

One offered another explanation for why the onscreen veteran looks different and said: “Or she has allergies. Never had filler but my eyes look exactly like that with hayfever.”

“I can’t imagine being a celebrity and ppl do this thorough analysis of your face,” said one of the comments on the TikTok video

Jennifer is just one of the many celebrities who are frequently scrutinized for potential cosmetic procedures. Fans and tabloids often speculate about their appearance changes, adding pressure to conform to beauty standards and maintain an image of perpetual youth and perfection.

Reports from earlier this year claimed the Marley & Me actress was seen with Sandra Bullock leaving a well-known plastic surgeon’s office in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk also claimed that the Emmy award-winning celebrity has undergone some cosmetic procedures.

“She definitely had surgery,” he told the New York Post.

The Friends star once said in 2007 that she underwent a medical procedure to fix a deviated septum

“The type that improved her cheeks, jowls, and neck. And her eyes look refreshed, and that’s more than Botox,” he said and added that he believes she had a “deep plane facelift,” which “lifts more of the tissue around the jowl and cheek.”

He also thinks she got a “blepharoplasty,” another procedure to remove excess skin around the eyelid.

The Hollywood icon once admitted to getting a nose job done in 2007.

“It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed – best thing I ever did,” she told People in 2007. “I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine.”

“I am not injecting s— into my face,” the Hollywood icon said years back in a 2014 interview

In an interview she gave all the way back in 2014, the Horrible Bosses actress spoke about the pressure to stay “ageless” and how it breaks her heart to see fellow A-listers undergo cosmetic surgery.

“There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless. I think what I have been witness to is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s— into my face,” she told Yahoo Beauty.

“No honestly, I see them and my heart breaks,” she continued. “I think, ‘Oh god if you only know how much older you look.’ They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let themselves just age.”