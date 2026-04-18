“How Does He Have $200k?”: Internet Baffled After Pete Davidson Shows Off Bare Arms Following Tattoo Removal

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Pete Davidson recently stepped out with a noticeably different look, showing his bare arms after removing most of his tattoos.

The comedian, who once had over 200 tattoos, has been working on getting them removed for the past few years, a process he has described as painful and time-consuming.

As photos of his recent look went online, viewers were left baffled.

Highlights Pete Davidson debuted a nearly ink-free look at a recent public appearance, showing off his bare arms after spending several years and approximately $200,000 on laser tattoo removal.

The comedian explained that the main motivation for the removal was his acting career.

Davidson has been candid about the physical toll of the journey.

“How does Pete Davidson have $200k?” one user wrote.

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Pete Davidson debuted a nearly ink-free look after a years-long tattoo removal journey

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On April 15, Davidson revealed his updated appearance during a public outing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He wore a red T-shirt that exposed his now mostly bare arms.

Previously covered in full sleeves of tattoos, his arms now show only faint traces of old ink, marking a major shift from his earlier look.

The process has been ongoing since around 2020, with Davidson steadily working to remove the tattoos that once covered much of his body.

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Celebrities worth millions cover themselves in tattoos, millions of nobodies copy the trend, then when it falls out of fashion they drop $200K on laser removal while everyone else is left with permanent ink scars and regret. pic.twitter.com/5hPt6Lhkk7 — Russ 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SoCalRuss1983) April 18, 2026

In a 2021 interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, he explained one of the main reasons behind the decision, pointing to how tattoos affected his acting career.

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“For some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” he said, adding that covering them for roles could take “three hours” in makeup.

More recently, he confirmed that he’s nearly finished removing tattoos from his arms after spending $200,000 and has started working on his torso.

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Following his recent appearance with bare arms, viewers remained divided

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I need an update on this one. pic.twitter.com/k69zLrLx4v — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 18, 2026

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As images of Davidson’s updated look spread, reactions ranged from supportive to critical.

“Pete Davidson really said new skin, new era. $200K for peace of mind is money well spent,” one user wrote.

“I mean, he did look like a high school desk,” another added, while a third wrote, “Now it just looks like varicose veins,” one comment read.

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“Looks like when I erase my homework page,” another joked.

Now, as the results of the process are visible, Davidson has been candid about how difficult the whole ordeal has been.

“It’s terrible,” he told Page Six, describing how the removal works. “They burn off your skin, and then you’ve got to do it 10 more times.”

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Pete Davidson shows off nearly bare arms in Las Vegas after dropping $200K to remove his tattoos https://t.co/oMbROQYtabpic.twitter.com/xccWM3RoFh — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2026

He further noted how long and repetitive the process can be, explaining that multiple sessions are required for each tattoo.

“They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks. You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times,” he said in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2025.

Davidson revealed the tattoo removal process had been terrible and painful

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Despite the discomfort, Davidson has continued with the treatments, even joking that tattoo removal might be a smart business to invest in.

I think if you can invest in any business, you should invest in the tattoo removal business.”

Davidson has also opened up about why he got so many tattoos in the first place, linking it to a difficult period in his life.

“I was a sad boy… it was a weird time,” he admitted, recalling how common tattoos had become at the time.

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Over the years, many of his tattoos made headlines, especially those tied to his relationships.

He had ink dedicated to former partners, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Cazzie David, most of which are now being removed.

However, some of his tattoos appear to hold lasting significance.

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Davidson previously shared that he plans to keep only “two or three”, including one of Hilary Clinton.

“What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up… ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’” he recalled in an appearance on The Breakfast Club in August 2025, adding, “Of course not… Hillary stays.”

His other tattoos were based on friendships, family, idols, and TV shows & movies quotes.

“His tattoos were so bad,” wrote one user

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