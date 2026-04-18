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“How Does He Have $200k?”: Internet Baffled After Pete Davidson Shows Off Bare Arms Following Tattoo Removal
Pete Davidson showing off bare arms following tattoo removal while holding a microphone on stage in a red shirt and sunglasses
Celebrities, Entertainment

“How Does He Have $200k?”: Internet Baffled After Pete Davidson Shows Off Bare Arms Following Tattoo Removal

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Pete Davidson recently stepped out with a noticeably different look, showing his bare arms after removing most of his tattoos.

The comedian, who once had over 200 tattoos, has been working on getting them removed for the past few years, a process he has described as painful and time-consuming.

As photos of his recent look went online, viewers were left baffled.

Highlights
  • Pete Davidson debuted a nearly ink-free look at a recent public appearance, showing off his bare arms after spending several years and approximately $200,000 on laser tattoo removal.
  • The comedian explained that the main motivation for the removal was his acting career.
  • Davidson has been candid about the physical toll of the journey.

“How does Pete Davidson have $200k?” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Pete Davidson debuted a nearly ink-free look after a years-long tattoo removal journey

    Pete Davidson wearing a white t-shirt showing tattoos on his bare arms after tattoo removal at event.

    Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about his $200k wealth.

    Image credits: Zee_Naught

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    On April 15, Davidson revealed his updated appearance during a public outing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He wore a red T-shirt that exposed his now mostly bare arms.

    Previously covered in full sleeves of tattoos, his arms now show only faint traces of old ink, marking a major shift from his earlier look.

    The process has been ongoing since around 2020, with Davidson steadily working to remove the tattoos that once covered much of his body.

    Pete Davidson on a boat showing bare arms after tattoo removal, wearing sunglasses and a black cap by the water.

    Image credits: petedavidson.93

    In a 2021 interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, he explained one of the main reasons behind the decision, pointing to how tattoos affected his acting career.

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    “For some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” he said, adding that covering them for roles could take “three hours” in makeup.

    More recently, he confirmed that he’s nearly finished removing tattoos from his arms after spending $200,000 and has started working on his torso.

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    Following his recent appearance with bare arms, viewers remained divided

    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms covered in tattoos after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about $200k.

    Image credits: Jeff Daly/Getty Images

    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about how he has $200k.

    Image credits: robertjl619

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    As images of Davidson’s updated look spread, reactions ranged from supportive to critical.

    “Pete Davidson really said new skin, new era. $200K for peace of mind is money well spent,” one user wrote.

    “I mean, he did look like a high school desk,” another added, while a third wrote, “Now it just looks like varicose veins,” one comment read.

    Pete Davidson showing off bare tattooed arms, baffling internet with questions about how he has 200k dollars.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

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    “Looks like when I erase my homework page,” another joked.

    Now, as the results of the process are visible, Davidson has been candid about how difficult the whole ordeal has been.

    “It’s terrible,” he told Page Six, describing how the removal works. “They burn off your skin, and then you’ve got to do it 10 more times.”

    Pete Davidson on stage holding a microphone, showing bare arms with tattoos after tattoo removal.

    Image credits: Laugh Trax

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    Social media reply about tattoos noting internet baffled after Pete Davidson shows off bare arms post tattoo removal.

    Image credits: norasaysthings

    He further noted how long and repetitive the process can be, explaining that multiple sessions are required for each tattoo.

    “They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks. You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times,” he said in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2025.

    Davidson revealed the tattoo removal process had been terrible and painful

    Pete Davidson in red shirt and cap holding a microphone, showing bare arms after tattoo removal, internet baffled by $200k cost.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning how Pete Davidson has $200k, part of an internet discussion.

    Image credits: projectchaney

    Tweet about tattoo removal costs and confusion over how Pete Davidson has $200k, replying to news post on social media.

    Image credits: FightClubJ1999

    Despite the discomfort, Davidson has continued with the treatments, even joking that tattoo removal might be a smart business to invest in.

    I think if you can invest in any business, you should invest in the tattoo removal business.”

    Davidson has also opened up about why he got so many tattoos in the first place, linking it to a difficult period in his life.

    “I was a sad boy… it was a weird time,” he admitted, recalling how common tattoos had become at the time.

    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms with tattoo removal, wearing red shirt, sunglasses, and gray sweatpants at event.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

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    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet buzz about how he has $200k.

    Image credits: HeidiBriones

    Over the years, many of his tattoos made headlines, especially those tied to his relationships.

    He had ink dedicated to former partners, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Cazzie David, most of which are now being removed.

    However, some of his tattoos appear to hold lasting significance.

    Pete Davidson shows off bare arms after tattoo removal, posing shirtless next to a woman in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    Image credits: elsie

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    Pete Davidson sitting on a couch showing bare arms with fading tattoos after tattoo removal in a bright room.

    Image credits: elsie

    Davidson previously shared that he plans to keep only “two or three”, including one of Hilary Clinton.

    “What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up… ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’” he recalled in an appearance on The Breakfast Club in August 2025, adding, “Of course not… Hillary stays.”

    His other tattoos were based on friendships, family, idols, and TV shows & movies quotes.

    “His tattoos were so bad,” wrote one user

    Tweet by JohnDoeTrader mocking people who look like an etch-a-sketch, expressing relief that sanity is prevailing online.

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    Tweet showing a reaction to Pete Davidson revealing bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking $200k internet buzz.

    Image credits: Tg_Moscow

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    Tweet about Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal, with user commenting on how bad his tattoos were.

    Image credits: deezynutz69

    Tweet discussing tattoo removal commitment and patience, referencing Pete Davidson's bare arms after tattoo removal news.

    Image credits: emma_ava_

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing tattoo removal and the question of how Pete Davidson has $200k, showing a casual reply.

    Image credits: MiladySpice

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    Tweet from Yeah, Can't Relate replying to nypost, reacting to Pete Davidson showing bare arms after tattoo removal.

    Image credits: yeahcantrelate

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Pete Davidson showing off bare arms after tattoo removal.

    Image credits: dom_kwok

    Pete Davidson showing bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about how he has $200k.

    Image credits: bfosteriii

    Tweet discussing Pete Davidson's tattoo removal process and its extensive and expensive nature after showing bare arms.

    Image credits: Shigobaba6015

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    Pete Davidson showing bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about how he has 200k.

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    Social media comment on Pete Davidson’s bare arms showing faded tattoo patches after tattoo removal.

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    Social media comment questioning how Pete Davidson has 200k after showing bare arms post tattoo removal.

    Image credits: ytinifinity

    Tweet discussing tattoo removal and money, highlighting Pete Davidson's bare arms after tattoo removal online.

    Image credits: Tg_Moscow

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    Pete Davidson showing off bare arms after tattoo removal, sparking internet curiosity about $200k wealth.

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    Image credits: statueofcritic

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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