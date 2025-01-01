ADVERTISEMENT

With a 280-character limit, there's not much room for long-winded stories, explanations or jokes on X. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has become renowned for funny, fast and fabulous clapbacks, one-liners, and witty remarks. If someone offends you, you'll need to think on your feet, and out the box, if you want to respond. Lest the insult becomes history in a matter of minutes.

As always, X users were on top form in 2024, with a bunch of epic roasts that left burn marks right into the new year. Many didn't hold back, and dished out the sassiest, snarkiest, most savage snapbacks for those who dared to troll them. So good they were that someone out there just had to screenshot. Bored Panda has scoured the net for the best posts of people getting roasted better than a Thanksgiving turkey.