70 Epic Burns Of 2024 That Turned Insults Into High Art
With a 280-character limit, there's not much room for long-winded stories, explanations or jokes on X. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has become renowned for funny, fast and fabulous clapbacks, one-liners, and witty remarks. If someone offends you, you'll need to think on your feet, and out the box, if you want to respond. Lest the insult becomes history in a matter of minutes.
As always, X users were on top form in 2024, with a bunch of epic roasts that left burn marks right into the new year. Many didn't hold back, and dished out the sassiest, snarkiest, most savage snapbacks for those who dared to troll them. So good they were that someone out there just had to screenshot. Bored Panda has scoured the net for the best posts of people getting roasted better than a Thanksgiving turkey.
What Is This New Fangled Email You Speak Of?
Please Keep Your Advice, Give Me That 100k
Rich people: Working for your money is something to be grateful for. Also Rich people when they have to work for their money: Can’t someone else do it?
Well Then Rip
That Should Do It
This Dude Just Got Aborted
Announcers? Like at a sporting event? Or a doctor giving a family a medical update on their family members who just underwent a serious medical procedure? Hmmm.
Rip Penn State
Do It Yourself
See, I hate people who go to someone else and expect them to go real cheap because it’s “easy work”. If you’re gonna ask other people to do your chores, you should expect to have to pay for it. It’s clearly not work you *want* to do, which is why you’re not doing it.
He Did Not Come To Play
Just keep in mind: a woman is the person who pushed you out of her after carrying you for 9 months!
Why Are They So Baggy Though?
Blaming Young People For Being Triggered
Might Be The Most British Insult I’ve Ever Seen
Bone Apple Feet
My Roommate Is So Unserious
Asking Dumb Questions
Worlds Greatest Comeback
It Make Ya Think
Yeah, and infact he wanted to just give a refresh, but oooupsie! ... Fck, that was the reset!
Common Gamer Fate
Techbros Inventing Things That Already Exist Example #9885498
As The Crowd Cheered On
"Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent?"
I love how Americans just think that the original English was with an American accent.
Being Delusional In The Internet Just Screams For An Insult
Here For My Speedboat Prescription
This Gen Is So Cooked
Actually Made Me Laugh
Pronouns Are An Integral Part Of English
The Spiritual Sucessor To Veggietales Facts
Never Trust A DNA Test
That's A Weirdly Accurate Insult
Logically Laid To Rest
The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
Accurate But Sad
"Victimized By The Patriarchy"
This should be number one. Really funny and so accurate.
I Have No Words
"just coz you're Asia" was he talking to John Wetton or Carl Palmer?
That’s One For The Roster
Sunny Day In England Must Be Rare Huh
Don't be stupid. An hour at the most.
He Really Does
What was the name of that from Men in Black? Edgar? Or ...?
I Don't Have A Clever Title
Nah, Bro Did Her Dirty
Apply Cold Water To Burnt Area
Am I Hearing Boss Music?
Does This Text I Just Received Qualify?
Pig Bank Better Than Bofa
Their Bio Didn’t Lie Either
British Food
jfc imagine spending a night in the same house as a Rottweiler who just ate that many beans
"He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy"
Sorry For The Bad Censoring
This Is An Old Classic
Dating App Pickup Line Backfires
Hm, I don't regulary play cards, but as I remember, the Joker one is the best in most of games.