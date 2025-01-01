ADVERTISEMENT

With a 280-character limit, there's not much room for long-winded stories, explanations or jokes on X. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has become renowned for funny, fast and fabulous clapbacks, one-liners, and witty remarks. If someone offends you, you'll need to think on your feet, and out the box, if you want to respond. Lest the insult becomes history in a matter of minutes.

As always, X users were on top form in 2024, with a bunch of epic roasts that left burn marks right into the new year. Many didn't hold back, and dished out the sassiest, snarkiest, most savage snapbacks for those who dared to troll them. So good they were that someone out there just had to screenshot. Bored Panda has scoured the net for the best posts of people getting roasted better than a Thanksgiving turkey.

#1

What Is This New Fangled Email You Speak Of?

Two social media comments featuring a roast about quitting a job over software struggles in 2024.

phaerietales Report

    #2

    Please Keep Your Advice, Give Me That 100k

    Two tweets with real roasts. One person remarks hard-earned $2k is better than free $100k. Response advises against giving advice.

    GlooomySundays Report

    aksauce14948
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Rich people: Working for your money is something to be grateful for. Also Rich people when they have to work for their money: Can’t someone else do it?

    #3

    Well Then Rip

    Text conversation with a witty roast about accepting kindness only if the person is cute.

    ConteStefanon Report

    #4

    That Should Do It

    Social media exchange with humorous roast; witty comment in response to treatment advice.

    SilverLiningCyclone Report

    #5

    This Dude Just Got Aborted

    Tweet roasting a comment about childbirth, highlighting fathers’ roles humorously, with a social media interface.

    TJiMTS Report

    cnd82019
    Occam's Chainsaw
    Occam's Chainsaw
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Announcers? Like at a sporting event? Or a doctor giving a family a medical update on their family members who just underwent a serious medical procedure? Hmmm.

    #6

    Rip Penn State

    Humorous comment exchange about class and Penn State on Instagram, showcasing funny people roasts.

    Altruistic_Basis_69 Report

    jamesuthmann
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    "I'll thank you not to refer to Princeton that way!" -- Cecil Terwilliger.

    #7

    Do It Yourself

    Twitter roast of an unskilled labor comment, gaining viral attention with over 162.4K likes.

    BostonJerry Report

    aksauce14948
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    See, I hate people who go to someone else and expect them to go real cheap because it’s “easy work”. If you’re gonna ask other people to do your chores, you should expect to have to pay for it. It’s clearly not work you *want* to do, which is why you’re not doing it.

    #8

    He Did Not Come To Play

    Screenshot of a witty exchange between two social media users, showcasing humorous real roasts of ordinary people.

    Aneriox Report

    agbonnell32
    ֆɦօօȶɨռɢ ֆȶǟʀ ⭐彡 (they/she)
    ֆɦօօȶɨռɢ ֆȶǟʀ ⭐彡 (they/she)
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Just keep in mind: a woman is the person who pushed you out of her after carrying you for 9 months!

    #9

    Why Are They So Baggy Though?

    Screenshot of a funny roast with a meme featuring cartoon characters and humorous text exchange.

    Amoeba-Resident Report

    #10

    Blaming Young People For Being Triggered

    Comments exchange highlighting funny people roasts about historical perspectives from 1960s America.

    kyno1 Report

    #11

    Might Be The Most British Insult I’ve Ever Seen

    Text exchange of funny people roasts about Tupperware, featuring emojis and witty responses.

    MinimalStrength Report

    #12

    Bone Apple Feet

    A bowl of ground beef with banana slices, part of a funny roast exchange on social media in 2024.

    bandgeekchic , x.com Report

    #13

    My Roommate Is So Unserious

    Text conversation with a humorous roast about knowing worth but going on sale, shared by a roommate.

    50FirstTates Report

    #14

    Asking Dumb Questions

    Real roast tweet about social media and pregnancy question, might impress Kevin Hart.

    Notdojaaa Report

    debandeowyn
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Can someone translate this into proper English for me?

    #15

    Worlds Greatest Comeback

    Screenshot of a humorous roast exchange in a video comment section about teeth.

    bingbonglane3285 Report

    #16

    All Of Them

    Funny people roast exchange about laying chicken eggs instead of periods with a humorous reply about mental courses.

    slow-green-turtle Report

    #17

    It Make Ya Think

    Two social media posts featuring a witty roast about God and a flood.

    dellaazeem22 , x.com Report

    peitsch331
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Yeah, and infact he wanted to just give a refresh, but oooupsie! ... Fck, that was the reset!

    #18

    Common Gamer Fate

    Tweet roasting a gamer with a dentist joke in 2024.

    DariusBearVT Report

    #19

    Techbros Inventing Things That Already Exist Example #9885498

    Social media exchange with a humorous roast about tech and self-driving cars.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 , x.com Report

    #20

    As The Crowd Cheered On

    Headphones falling apart over a sink, humorously roasted about music taste in 2024.

    shamansufi , 2nd_St Report

    #21

    "Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent?"

    Humorous exchange on BBC post, highlighting a roast about the British accent.

    actually-bulletproof Report

    aksauce14948
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    I love how Americans just think that the original English was with an American accent.

    #22

    Being Delusional In The Internet Just Screams For An Insult

    Comment exchange about beauty with a humorous roast reply. Keywords: Funny-People-Roasts-2024.

    just-a-regulargamer Report

    #23

    Here For My Speedboat Prescription

    "Social media post with funny people roasts discussing doctors and insurance approvals humorously."

    mstheman34 Report

    #24

    This Gen Is So Cooked

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange with humorous replies, highlighting funny roasts.

    MothersMiIk Report

    biache34
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Soon to be 20, bodycount at 0 and I'm perfectly fine ! Don't let other people tell you that your worth is defined by your bodycount, high or low.

    Actually Made Me Laugh

    Man with glasses being humorously roasted, featuring funny people roasts theme.

    PasDad Report

    #26

    Pronouns Are An Integral Part Of English

    Tweet roast humorously highlighting pronoun usage misunderstanding.

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Is 'Timpool' the stupid world's version of 'Deadpool'?

    #27

    The Spiritual Sucessor To Veggietales Facts

    Twitter posts about funny people roasts with humorous comments on parenting and children's hobbies.

    QuezonCheese Report

    #28

    Never Trust A DNA Test

    Colorful designer with vibrant outfit, embodying a humorous style as part of funny people roasts 2024.

    deverz Report

    #29

    That's A Weirdly Accurate Insult

    Twitter exchange featuring funny people roasts in 2024 with humorous replies.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #30

    Logically Laid To Rest

    Customer review and witty restaurant manager reply highlighting funny people roasts.

    bbrk9845 Report

    #31

    The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

    Humorous Twitter exchange about the meaning of "trinity," showcasing real roasts of ordinary people's comments.

    thegovtknows Report

    biache34
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    "Don't always believe prefixes" would make a great t-shirt !

    #32

    Accurate But Sad

    Man standing at the cliff edge with a humorous roast in the comments below, featuring traditional attire.

    reddit.com Report

    "Victimized By The Patriarchy"

    Two humorous tweets discussing kids' responses to gender expectations, highlighting funny people roasts.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #34

    I Have No Words

    Social media post showcasing real roasts with humorous math miscalculation from 2023 to 2003.

    sandiercy Report

    xterminal
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    "just coz you're Asia" was he talking to John Wetton or Carl Palmer?

    #35

    That’s One For The Roster

    Social media comment exchange featuring humorous real roasts between ordinary people.

    J_Anders99 Report

    #36

    Sunny Day In England Must Be Rare Huh

    "Funny People Roasts: Screenshot with humorous comment about weather events in Portugal and Europe."

    juorukeiju Report

    #37

    He Really Does

    Man in a suit facing the camera with humorous online comments.

    Morad2004 Report

    #38

    I Don't Have A Clever Title

    A humorous hand gesture in bed sparks laughter about funny people roasts.

    brianpricciardi Report

    #39

    Nah, Bro Did Her Dirty

    Social media post humorously detailing a large number of video replies, showcasing funny people roasts.

    Da_JonAsh Report

    #40

    Apply Cold Water To Burnt Area

    Text exchange making a humorous roast about someone's dry conversation, suggesting they'd suit a lizard as a pet.

    No-Nectarine-468 Report

    Am I Hearing Boss Music?

    Tweets about family trees with a humorous roast on ancestry complexity.

    SamppaY Report

    #42

    Does This Text I Just Received Qualify?

    Text message roast, humorous comment about becoming unattractive early, fits the theme of funny people roasts.

    siddnill Report

    #43

    Pig Bank Better Than Bofa

    Reddit post with a funny roast about banks, humorously comparing Bank of America to a piggy bank.

    _Rooftop_Korean_ Report

    #44

    Their Bio Didn’t Lie Either

    Screenshot of humorous online roasts discussing age and parenting, part of Funny People Roasts 2024.

    JfkDidTheHolocost Report

    #45

    British Food

    Person preparing potato with cheese and baked beans at a food stall, illustrating real roasts of ordinary people.

    stevebustasemi Report

    xterminal
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    jfc imagine spending a night in the same house as a Rottweiler who just ate that many beans

    #46

    "He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy"

    Social media comments discussing Spanish appearance with humorous tone for funny people roasts.

    ivory_ghostt Report

    #47

    Sorry For The Bad Censoring

    Screenshot with witty roasts: "Feminist detected, opinion rejected," and a sassy comeback gaining popularity.

    nderneat Report

    This Is An Old Classic

    Funny people roasts in a Reddit comment exchange about self-reflection and disappointment.

    Brntrogdork Report

    #49

    Dating App Pickup Line Backfires

    Funny people roasts in a text chat exchange about card game metaphors.

    DonjiDonji Report

    peitsch331
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Hm, I don't regulary play cards, but as I remember, the Joker one is the best in most of games.

    #50

    I Blame Dula Peep For This Ice Cream Combo Being Viral

    Vanilla ice cream with olive oil and salt; real roast of an unusual food combination.

    h3xenbrenner2 Report

    #51

    Who's Fighting For Fourth Place?

    Twitter roast exchange: "You have 2 braincells and both fighting for 3rd place," reply to an insult query.

    Wrong-Bodybuilder105 Report

    biache34
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited)

    You're the kind to bring the piano closer to the stool. OR : You look like you'd know what markers taste like.

    #52

    May Be The Best Response Ive Ever Read

    Twitter exchange with witty comebacks, showcasing funny people roasts.

    rebecca8633xx Report

    #53

    Roast Belt

    Social media roast about a quick pot roast joke with reactions from users.

    BirthdayBoyStabMan Report

    #54

    “Sorry I Only Speak American 🇺🇸”

    Funny people roasts 2024: Twitter exchange about UK vs US soda colors and American language response.

    Borgenschatz Report

    Leopards Shaming Faces Or Something

    Online exchange highlighting funny people roasts with a focus on grammar mistakes.

    UserNameTaken96Hours Report

    #56

    I Don't Play With This

    Text exchange with a clever roast, featuring a surprise response about sending a message to someone's wife.

    hereticbrewer Report

    #57

    Fair Take Tbh

    Text post humorously roasting Instagram creators, highlighting "Funny People Roasts 2024."

    roary-wilder Report

    #58

    Peak "Tradimento"

    Altoona Style Pizza images with American cheese, humorously described as a roast of local cuisine.

    RohitaKadambi Report

    #59

    This Is A Good One

    Smiling woman receives a humorous roast about her eyebrows in a social media post.

    SquirrelMaster21 Report

    #60

    The Hotel Owners' Heartfelt Absence

    Text exchange humorously roasting convention hotel staff and anime fans, 2024.

    Treetoptimber Report

    tylorva
    Alex Helm
    Alex Helm
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    My experience of various nerdy conferences is that the staff love them because the people tend to be polite, friendly and funny,

    #61

    A Whole One

    Funny roast post about needing a bigger boat.

    Artistic-Reveal2223 Report

    On A Post Asking Where The Stereotype About British Women Being Ugly Started

    Funny people roast British-French humor debate in an online comment thread.

    AutisticFloridaMan Report

    #63

    Participation Trophy Wife

    Funny social media roasts about trophies and participation awards with high upvotes.

    badomenbaddercompany Report

    #64

    When Data Is Beautiful

    Online dating stats visualization humorously depicting minimal matches, illustrating funny people roasts in 2024.

    s1n0d3utscht3k Report

    #65

    Found On TikTok

    Two funny comments roasting people about brushing teeth and sensory issues.

    cnedhhy24 Report

    #66

    This Is Some Cartoon Type Things

    Person wearing headphones with funny roast about their hair in comment below.

    Fair_Association8235 Report

    #67

    My Fiancée Roasted Me

    Text conversation of humorous people roasts about hairline jokes.

    Isaiahmd14 Report

    #68

    My 8 Y.o Cousins Way Of Calling My Sister Fat

    Funny roast message: "If there was a food tsunami you would be a superhero," on a smartphone screen.

    Excellent_Bit5724 Report

    #69

    Another Day, Another Ksi Being Roast

    Lyric video cover of "Thick Of It" with a funny roast comment below.

    OldFirefighter3293 Report

    #70

    Imagine Being Roasted By A Nerd

    Text exchange with humorous roast about a bald person's head shape, featuring clever PI joke.

    Oct_um Report

