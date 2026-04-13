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“In Front Of Her”: Pete Davidson Sparks Debate With Joke About Watching Adult Content Now That He Has A Daughter
Pete Davidson holding microphone on stage during a stand-up comedy performance, sparking debate about adult content.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“In Front Of Her”: Pete Davidson Sparks Debate With Joke About Watching Adult Content Now That He Has A Daughter

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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American stand-up comedian Pete Davidson, during his Saturday, April 11 show at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, wisecracked that becoming a girl dad has made it difficult for him to indulge in adult content.

Davidson welcomed his first child, daughter Scottie Rose, with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, in December 2025.

He left little room for interpretation, joking that he did not abstain and instead “powered through,” and watched explicit content “in front of her.”

Highlights
  • Pete Davidson became a father in December 2025, welcoming daughter Scottie Rose with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.
  • The comedian sparked controversy over the weekend after joking that becoming a girl dad made it difficult for him to watch adult content.
  • Netizens were divided over the joke, with some criticizing it as inappropriate and others brushing it off as humor.

Davidson’s revelation divided his viewers, with some worrying about his daughter’s future and others urging critics to not take the joke seriously.

“That’ll be nice for his daughter to look up on the internet in 16 years or so,” a detractor said, while a Davidson supporter added, “It’s a stand-up bit. Chill out.”

RELATED:

    Pete Davidson spoke candidly about how becoming a girl dad has affected his ability to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes

    Pete Davidson performing stand-up comedy on stage, holding a microphone, sparking debate about adult content and fatherhood.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

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    Saturday was the first time Davidson took the stand-up stage since becoming a father.

    “It’s weird having a little girl,” he said, before going on to admit that “it’s hard to watch p*rn in front of her.”

    Pete Davidson with his partner holding their newborn daughter, sparking debate about watching adult content.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

    He followed the quip up with, “I still did. I powered through.”

    An unimpressed social media user said the comedian could have taken the information to the “grave.”

    Pete Davidson sitting with a woman at an event, sparking debate about adult content and fatherhood.

    Image credits: Getty/Al Bello

    “Some things are better left unsaid,” another agreed.

    “He’s probably thinking, ‘OMG, that’s someone’s daughter,’” a third hypothesized.

    Screenshot of a tweet debating Pete Davidson’s joke about watching adult content now that he has a daughter.

    Image credits: EternalFather7

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    Pete Davidson and partner tenderly holding and kissing their newborn daughter in a softly lit room by window blinds.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

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    “What a creepy thing to say,” remarked a fourth.

    One sympathized with his girlfriend, saying, “So much for sparing the feelings of the mother of his daughter.”

    Pete Davidson holding his newborn daughter on a couch surrounded by teddy bears and soft blankets.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

    Those who viewed Davidson’s comment as harmless joined in on the humor.

    “Somebody’s gotta do the tough job,” one said, while a second expressed, “As a young dad, I relate.”

    “Not the hero we wanted, but the hero we deserve,” a separate user conveyed.

    Pete Davidson’s joke came three months after his girlfriend opened up about the challenges of motherhood

    Pete Davidson speaking on a talk show set, sparking debate about watching adult content with a daughter.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

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    Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson had their first night out since becoming parents on January 11. 

    The former was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder animal print dress with her hair up in the Instagram photos that she shared.

    Davidson opted for a black leather jacket over a baggy white polo shirt. 

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    According to Hewitt, what was meant to be a romantic evening didn’t sit right with her the next day.

    Man feeding baby with bottle on couch near large window, representing Pete Davidson parenting with daughter topic.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

    “Please know if you gave birth 4 weeks ago and try to go out, you will likely PAY FOR IT THE NEXT DAY,” she said via Instagram, elaborating that she felt battered because she had rushed her recovery.

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    She shared that she wanted to “be honest” about her failed attempt to return to her old way of living, as she didn’t “want to set an unrealistic example” for other new moms or make them feel they should go out despite not being ready. 

    Davidson shared what his daughter means to him and offered his perspective on Hewitt’s experience as a mother in an interview

    Pete Davidson sitting on a retro couch wearing sunglasses and a sweatshirt, sparking debate about watching adult content.

    Image credits: Instagram/reformation

    Speaking to Us Weekly in January, the comedian revealed he believes his daughter is the “biggest gift” he has ever received.

    “Nothing else matters as much or as intensely — like career, activities, hanging out with people, or what people think of me,” he added.

    Pete Davidson with family, standing near Christmas tree, highlighting topics about adult content and having a daughter.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

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    Gushing about his girlfriend, Davidson said watching her take on motherly responsibilities has been “f***ing awesome.”

    Pete Davidson and partner embracing affectionately at home, sparking debate about watching adult content after having a daughter.

    Image credits: Instagram/elsie

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply debating Pete Davidson’s joke about watching adult content now that he has a daughter.

    Image credits: theprophetbee

    “This whole time, I was very sure and knew that she would be great at being a mom. She’s very caring and, almost to a fault, puts everybody else’s needs first. So it’s really sweet to see how on top of things she is,” he noted

    Hewitt having tricks to calm their daughter impresses Davidson greatly, per his account.

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    The comedian, during his interview, also opened up about his and Hewitt’s plans to expand their family in the future.

    “We want her [their daughter] to have a friend, for sure,” he admitted. “We love the idea of her being a big sister.”

    “Absolutely gross. What is wrong with men?” a netizen commented in response to Davidson’s confession

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing men’s views on daughters and Pete Davidson sparking debate about watching adult content.

    Image credits: _lifeofriley92

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    Tweet discussing Pete Davidson sparking debate with a joke about watching adult content now that he has a daughter.

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    Screenshot of a tweet debating Pete Davidson’s joke about watching adult content now that he has a daughter.

    Image credits: theprophetbee

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    Tweet criticizing Pete Davidson for joking about watching adult content in front of his young daughter, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: zenasdicaprio

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Pete Davidson sparking debate about watching adult content after having a daughter.

    Image credits: SyndicateTrades

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    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TMZ about Pete Davidson sparking debate with a joke regarding adult content and his daughter.

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Pete Davidson sparking debate with a joke about watching adult content after having a daughter.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Pete Davidson sparking debate with a joke about watching adult content.

    Image credits: alexbiowc

    Tweet reacting to Pete Davidson sparking debate with a joke about watching adult content now that he has a daughter.

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Pete Davidson's joke about watching adult content after having a daughter.

    Image credits: BlissfulLeaf777

    Tweet discussing Pete Davidson’s comedy and his focus on parenting after having a daughter sparking debate online.

    Image credits: HBoreland83545

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    User reply on social media expressing disapproval of Pete Davidson joke about watching adult content with a daughter.

    Image credits: kudzu48

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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