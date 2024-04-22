We began by delving into the question of why death, especially of those close to us, can be so hard to accept, to which the expert answered by explaining that our success in life is often determined by our family ties. "Our dependence on close family is highest when we're young and decreases with age, but it never completely disappears."

Hanan further compared losing a loved one to losing a part of yourself, which is as impactful at the genetic level as it is at the identity level. "It's like losing a body part. You know you can't get it back, but the pain is extreme."

Still, people do get over it. It is a natural part of life, and it's safe to say that everyone is aware of this, at least to some extent. "However, the grieving process is essential because you want to acknowledge the relationship you had with the deceased person," added the psychologist, explaining that this process is more about being grateful for the person who was in your life rather than wishing they hadn't passed away.