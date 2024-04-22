ADVERTISEMENT

Death is an unavoidable part of our life cycle, and whether we like it or not, it catches up with all of us. Saying that one final goodbye to someone close to you is never an easy burden, but people have always found ways to make it just a bit better.

There is a lot of beauty in that. For example, if you were to take a walk through a cemetery and observe all that's around, you'd probably notice some very unique ways in which people choose to honor their loved ones. But of course, you can also do that without leaving your home because there's a subreddit just for this purpose. Scroll down to see the best pictures posted there!

More info: Reddit

#1

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

hot-dog-bun-pbj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

darthbreezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
38 minutes ago

This is both infuriating and heartbreaking at the same time 🥺💔🏳️‍🌈

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

ChicagoColecoChick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Cemeteries have quite a unique feel compared to most other places we visit. After all, their purpose is to be the final resting place for those who have passed away, so they often offer a calm shelter from an otherwise chaotic world.

This subreddit, CemeteryP***, is exactly the kind of place where people who appreciate this calmness and the sights it brings meet. The group has over 143,000 members, yet there are only two rules: asking members to include context with their submissions and upload their sightings in static images. 

Everything else, just like in the rest of the Safe For Work P*** Network on Reddit, flows smoothly without the need for any strict guidance, so if you go there looking for drama, you're probably in the wrong place.
#4

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

JPetty97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

iwantathestral Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

CabinSeason Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The views in these cemeteries are definitely fascinating, but the color tone is usually still quite a bit more gloomy for those who are affected by the losses personally. And yet, death is actually a very interesting subject with many different views on it.

To discuss this aforementioned subject, Bored Panda reached out to Hanan Parvez, a psychologist with a deep passion for better understanding the human mind and sharing that knowledge with the rest of us.
#7

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Resident_Gur5529 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

hailsaison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
46 minutes ago

"The graveyard's most popular and romantic statue is the one on the Mazzone grave. The effigies depict the two Mazzone siblings dancing together. Mario died while serving as a pilot during World War II, and his sister Maria died just before her wedding. Their mother wanted to represent them finally reunited in the afterlife, Mario wearing his uniform, and Maria wearing her wedding gown."

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Far-Lingonberry2651 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
mcathenae
MCathenaE
MCathenaE
Community Member
3 minutes ago

https://www.advocate.com/news/daily-news/2011/09/21/love-and-marriage-display-eternity

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

We began by delving into the question of why death, especially of those close to us, can be so hard to accept, to which the expert answered by explaining that our success in life is often determined by our family ties. "Our dependence on close family is highest when we're young and decreases with age, but it never completely disappears."

Hanan further compared losing a loved one to losing a part of yourself, which is as impactful at the genetic level as it is at the identity level. "It's like losing a body part. You know you can't get it back, but the pain is extreme."

Still, people do get over it. It is a natural part of life, and it's safe to say that everyone is aware of this, at least to some extent. "However, the grieving process is essential because you want to acknowledge the relationship you had with the deceased person," added the psychologist, explaining that this process is more about being grateful for the person who was in your life rather than wishing they hadn't passed away.
#10

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

TXINMOFLO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Wonderful. A stone to make visitors think, see, and know.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

bunnhii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

lol. An old joke; and long one of my favorites- I've threatened doctors with it many times.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

fairydust0777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I wonder if she had any stated preferences for this- her stage name instead of birth- etc.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Unique gravestones like the one we see in these pictures can help people cope with loss and better remember those they have lost. Creating a headstone that's different from the rest makes it stand out and, in a way, gives it a personality that reminds people of the person it's meant for.

But at the same time, the decision to have something unique might have been the wish of the deceased themselves, as a lot of people tend to be very particular about these details. "So, if you see a unique shade of grey on a gravestone, it could just be that the person buried there liked that color. It's about how the deceased wants others to see them after death," said Hanan, joking that the human need for looking good extends beyond our lives.

#13

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

legolarry27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
mcathenae
MCathenaE
MCathenaE
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Why would they make Divine's marker so dull? No wonder people have jazzed it up...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

0_0casper0_0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
moconnell
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I wonder what the image is made out of, it's held up remarkably well.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

delicateflowerdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
5 minutes ago

LOL! Imagine- born in 1930 - and flexible enough to put LOL on your stone!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Getting over a loss like that is not easy. However, rituals like prayers and visiting the grave to talk to that person can help reassure people that the deceased is now someplace better, which often plays a big role in helping them reach the acceptance stage of grieving.

And yet, in many cases, it seems that people find it easier to let go of someone who has passed away than get over a breakup. "It's because once a person dies, there's no hope of getting them back. In contrast, one could always get back with their ex," explained Hanan, summarizing that most people eventually find ways to recover from a loss without too much difficulty.
#16

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

ritualofsong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

ashtonpar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I wander through cemeteries whenever I can. There are always stones like this to open doors.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Mission-Lab4751 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

So, in the end, there is a lot of uniqueness and beauty, not only in life but also in death. There is a lot we cannot change or predict, and while it may not make us happy, loss is something that all of us have to deal with regardless. But instead of being sad about it, it's better to appreciate what we have while we have it. And when it's gone, take solace in whatever it leaves behind, be it nice memories, captivating stories, or unique gravestones.

What did you think about these pictures? Have you ever seen some headstones that would fit in this list? Tell us all about them in the comments below!
#19

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

kiiofnyx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

chancellorhelmut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

twilight_zone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

1taylor111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Naive-River-4237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

forensickid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

participationmedals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

IntrudingAlligator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

IceHorse69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Ahhnyuh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 minute ago

died somewhere before 1870; this would have been a very unusual marker for those days.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

skiingbeing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
donnawyatt
Donna Wyatt
Donna Wyatt
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Saw the story of them on season 15 of evil lives here. So incredibly sad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

spookystarbuck11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Cold-Impression1836 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

Asmallrock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

soil_witch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

jenny08_1015 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

NevillesRemembrall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

boheme013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

MachineGunTeacher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

jimmyjamz91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I think it's beautiful that they're side by side like this. Rest in peace! 🤍🥋

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

summertimemagik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Interesting-Tombstones-Graves-Cemeteryporn

theyll_have_tabouli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

