ADVERTISEMENT

The world is scary enough without people still adding to it with their creepy and unsettling pics. But here we are... For some reason, human beings seem to have a bit of an obsession with stuff that makes the hair on our neck stand on end.

Experts put it down to us wanting to experience fear and thrill from the safety of our own homes or environments. It's a complex mix of mix of psychology, biology, and evolution, they say. We actively seek out the thing we don't really want to see. If you're sitting there thinking, "even me," you've come to the right place - but you probably already know that.

Bored Panda has put together a list of unsettling images that might earn you a badge for the "No Sleep Club." Many are ordinary objects that somehow took an eerie turn, as if auditioning for a horror movie. From a yam shaped like a hand, to a headless woman performing on stage, there's enough here to leave you feeling more than a little on edge. Note: these images are best viewed in the dark.