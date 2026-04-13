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The world is scary enough without people still adding to it with their creepy and unsettling pics. But here we are... For some reason, human beings seem to have a bit of an obsession with stuff that makes the hair on our neck stand on end.

Experts put it down to us wanting to experience fear and thrill from the safety of our own homes or environments. It's a complex mix of mix of psychology, biology, and evolution, they say. We actively seek out the thing we don't really want to see. If you're sitting there thinking, "even me," you've come to the right place - but you probably already know that.

Bored Panda has put together a list of unsettling images that might earn you a badge for the "No Sleep Club." Many are ordinary objects that somehow took an eerie turn, as if auditioning for a horror movie. From a yam shaped like a hand, to a headless woman performing on stage, there's enough here to leave you feeling more than a little on edge. Note: these images are best viewed in the dark.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Way This User Censors Faces

Young woman smiling next to a person with a distorted, creepy faceless appearance in a car selfie, weird photo.

GreenandBlue12 Report

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What on earth is wrong with us? In a world filled with bad and depressing news, we could be using the little bit of free time we have to reset our nervous systems. Hot bubble baths, long walks on the beach, browsing through dreamy photos of faraway places, that kind of thing.

But here we are, scrolling through creepy, unsettling, and scary photos - by choice...

It's human nature, say the experts. According to researchers from Harvard University, one of the reasons we seek out horror is to experience stimulation.
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    #2

    Rabbits In Colorado Spotted With Tentacle-Like Growths On Their Heads From Rare Virus

    Rabbit with a strange, black, curly growth on its face sitting in dry grass, a creepy and weird photo.

    reddit.com Report

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    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Googled are warts and quite horrible as will impair vision and ability to eat

    0
    0points
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    #3

    This Was Fun To See On The Front Door Of My Airbnb

    Shadowy face with glowing eyes and eerie mouth behind a door window, creating creepy and weird photo vibes.

    Fostersmomma Report

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    Exposure to terrifying acts, or photos, can stimulate us — both mentally and physically, positively and negatively. We get scared or anxious (negative) but also excited or joyful (positive).

    "For instance, watching a horror video simultaneously activates both types of stimulation, with the most pleasure experienced at the most fearful moment," explain the researchers. "The biochemical inside our bodies also changes when we consume horror. Fright can trigger the release of adrenaline, resulting in heightened sensations and surging energy."
    #4

    This Yam Shaped Like A Human Hand

    Comparison of a normal human hand next to a creepy and weird large dirty hand, illustrating eerie and unsettling photos.

    fjhforever Report

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    #5

    A Factory Farm

    Rows of chickens tightly packed in a dark farm cage creating a creepy and weird atmosphere perfect for heebie-jeebies.

    SatyamRajput004 Report

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    #6

    Hello There

    Creepy and weird photo of a horse statue with a raised hand-like hoof, creating eerie heebie-jeebies effect.

    cinwald Report

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    Psychologists say that at its core, fear is an adaptive survival response.

    "When we sense danger, the amygdala activates, triggering the body’s fight-or-flight system. Heart rate spikes, adrenaline floods the system, and our senses sharpen," explains Dr. Melisa Arias-Valenzuela, founder and clinical director of Uprise Psychology & Wellness.

    Arias-Valenzuela goes on to say that unlike real threats, spooky experiences are “safe dangers.” Basically, we can enjoy the physiological thrill without actual risk. Harmless fear, if you will. In psychology circles, this paradox is called benign masochism.
    #7

    How My Sister Dries Her Hair Extensions

    Creepy and weird photo of black hair strands hanging from a bathroom cabinet above a sink with soap dispenser nearby.

    Independent_Two_7211 Report

    9points
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    #8

    Should I Call The Cops?

    Freddy's fast food box and receipt both showing the word help written, creating a creepy and weird photo effect.

    My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…

    frickmeplease Report

    9points
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    #9

    A Wasp Colony Constructed Their Nest Around A Mask That Was Being Kept In Storage

    Large creepy and weird wasp nest resembling a haunting human face inside a wooden structure, evoking eerie feelings.

    pschyco147 Report

    9points
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    A few things need to be in place for us to be able to actually enjoy watching horror movies, reading scary stories or scrolling through creepy photos like the ones featured here.

    In their paper, The Psychology Behind Why We Love Or Hate Horror the Harvard researchers note that we must possess what's known as a psychological “protective frame” to be able to derive pleasure from being horrified. These frames fall into three different categories.
    #10

    Gasped When I Saw This Hoodie Drying In The Garage!

    Cluttered storage room with ladder, hanging clothes, coiled cables, and a green plastic bin, creating a creepy and weird atmosphere.

    Cheesenip20 Report

    9points
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    #11

    Why Are My Photos Printing Like This!!!

    Blurry creepy photo of a child with distorted face and reaching hand, evoking creepy and weird feelings.

    It is a brand new HP Envy 6100e series. I am using HP everyday photo paper and the ink that came with the box for setup. I tried having the paper face both sides.

    squidlord55 Report

    9points
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    #12

    These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock

    Green digital clock display shows distorted numbers resembling creepy or weird shapes on a white appliance panel.

    christmasskids Report

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    The first is the safety frame — we need to believe that we are physically safe.

    "For example, although the evil entity in a movie might be committing terrifying acts in front of our eyes, we can derive pleasure from the horror as long as we believe that the evil entity is physically distant from us and hence cannot cause harm to us," say Harvard's Haiyang Yang and Kuangjie Zhang.

    However, they add that if we start to believe that the evil entity is coming out of the screen to hurt us, then the experience stops being fun.
    #13

    My Nephew Refuses To Go To Our Local Park Because He's Terrified Of This Thing

    Tree trunk shaped like a creepy upside-down human figure in a garden, evoking eerie and weird photo vibes.

    sKullsHavezzz Report

    8points
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    #14

    Noticed This Face In The TP Holder While Washing My Hands

    Metal toilet paper dispenser with unusual locking mechanism in a clean bathroom, creepy and weird photo for heebie-jeebies theme.

    Keecatface Report

    8points
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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG that terrified me when zoomed in

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    #15

    My Pupils Are Rectangular

    Close-up of a wide-open human eye with visible blood vessels, evoking creepy and weird feelings.

    Ocirederf94 Report

    8points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Laptop Nailed To A Tree In The Woods

    Laptop with broken screen and keyboard stuck in a tree trunk surrounded by green forest, creepy and weird scene.

    I moved to a new house a few months ago and was exploring the woods on the property and came across this laptop nailed to a tree.

    Nuke_Lear Report

    8points
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    #17

    Moving Out Of House. Left Something In The Crawlspace For When The New Residents Start To Snoop

    Mannequin head with long hair staring from open floor hatch, creating creepy and weird photo with heebie-jeebies effect.

    plasma2002 Report

    8points
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    #18

    Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

    Smudged window with an eerie face-like mark, overlooking a playground at sunrise, creating a creepy and weird atmosphere.

    itch-the-anus Report

    8points
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    #19

    Noticed These Faint Differently Sized And Aligned Footprints On My Toiletseat, I Live Alone

    Faint dirty footprint resembling creepy and weird photo on a toilet seat causing heebie-jeebies effect.

    Prints are facing away from the bathroom door, I've had no visitors in 4 months.... and I'd think I'd remember someone standing on my toilet....

    SGC-UNIT-555 Report

    8points
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    #20

    Headless Woman Performing In A Coney Island Sideshow In 1945

    Woman seated with a strange mechanical contraption covering her head in a creepy and weird vintage photo.

    Imaginary-Season-483 Report

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    #21

    Mossy Mannequin In The Forest

    A creepy moss-covered figure sitting at a mossy table in a dense forest, evoking eerie and weird vibes.

    allesumsonst Report

    8points
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    #22

    In 2019 A Mysterious Individual Wearing A TV Head Mask Was Caught On Camera Leaving Old Television Sets On People's Porches At Night In Virginia

    Person wearing a creepy vintage computer monitor on their head standing outside at night in a weird spooky scene.

    OuterRim777 Report

    8points
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    #23

    Found This And Feel Like It Fits Here. Looks Like A Ghost Ship

    Foggy night scene with a creepy old ship silhouette and dim streetlights creating a weird, eerie atmosphere.

    mj9wd Report

    8points
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    #24

    Today, A Couple Of Vultures Appeared At The Window Of The Surgical Center Where I Work

    A creepy and weird photo of a dark bird standing behind a glass window creating eerie reflection effects.

    A patient said he was scared. It was like they were waiting for him to rest in peace.

    drpedrico Report

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    #25

    Travis, A Chimpanzee Who Eventually Went On To Horrifically Maul His Owner’s Friend, Holding A Baby

    Creepy and weird photo of a person in a chimpanzee costume holding a baby in a white chair indoors.

    Hyxenflay7737_4565 Report

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    #26

    Someone Has Been Living In The Basement Of Our Student Complex

    Cluttered, creepy basement room with old mattress, blankets, purple pipes, and a table full of tools and miscellaneous items.

    In our building, we have been dealing with several break ins these past few months, so yesterday when it happened again we finally called the police. We live in a really old building with several weird entrances and a creepy basement. When the police came, we investigated all the entrances, and found one that leads to a hidden area in our basement. Then, we found this secret room hidden behind some curtains. The person even made their own improvised heating system tapping into our power.

    moriart_ Report

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    #27

    Abandoned Hospital With The Power Still Running

    Deteriorated and creepy abandoned medical exam room with mold, peeling walls, and damaged floor in dim lighting.

    True_explores Report

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    #28

    Took This Photo While Walking The Dog Tonight. We Don't Have A Cat

    Creepy night photo of a house with glowing eyes peering from a dark window, evoking eerie and weird feelings.

    btown1987 Report

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    #29

    This Halloween Decoration

    Creepy and weird photo of a hanging ghoul figure with a white mask and long black limbs on a porch ceiling.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #30

    Scientist Holding A Basketball Covered With Vantablack, The World's Blackest Substance

    Person in protective suit and respirator holding a perfectly black object that creates a creepy and weird visual effect.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    8points
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    #31

    The Passer-Through-Walls (Le Passe-Muraille) Sculpture In The Paris Catacombs

    Creepy and weird photo of a decayed humanoid figure crouching inside a dark, stone-arched underground tunnel.

    Bodhi_II Report

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    #32

    This Snowman

    Creepy snow sculpture with eerie face and hollow eyes in a snowy urban setting, evoking weird and creepy vibes.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

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    #33

    Found This Weird Photo Of Little Me And Some Unknown Child In A Penguin Mask

    Two children pose by a fence, one wearing a bird mask, creating a creepy and weird photo vibe.

    genevawesomeart Report

    8points
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    #34

    Driving Down A Side Street And Glanced Down An Ally And Had To Do A Double-Take

    Child bending backward in narrow alleyway between brick and stone walls, creating a creepy and weird photo scene.

    Cabingirl957 Report

    7points
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    #35

    Setenil De Las Bodegas In Spain

    Narrow street with a large rock ceiling overhead, creating a creepy and weird atmosphere perfect for heebie-jeebies.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #36

    Hotel Room Escape

    Worn bathroom door with chipped paint and scratches next to white towel and tiled wall, creepy and weird photo.

    siorourke Report

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    #37

    Was Gonna Fix A Cable To An Accesspoint On The Top Floor In My Old House And Found This Behind The Wall???

    Small creepy statue on a concrete ledge against a cracked wall, evoking eerie and weird vibes in dim lighting.

    kajola1969 Report

    7points
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    #38

    Found This Note Taped Under A Panel In This Storage Cabinet, Previous Owner Just Trolling Me?

    Hand holding a creepy note saying "Don't look under the floor" inside a white cabinet for spooky photo content.

    issaquahhighlands Report

    7points
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    #39

    Reflection Of Light That Shows Up On My Wall

    Faint creepy face-shaped shadow on a living room wall creating a weird and eerie atmosphere in the home.

    FumblinginIgnorance Report

    7points
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    #40

    This Man And His Child Are Riding Around In My Town At Night In Canada

    Creepy clown costume with bright orange hair riding a decorated tricycle on a dimly lit street at night.

    sniffedcatbum4kitkat Report

    7points
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    #41

    I Was Getting Ready To Leave Work When I Looked At The Security Cameras

    Surveillance image showing a glowing figure standing in front of a car at night, evoking creepy and weird photo vibes.

    I almost fainted. I work alone. That's MY car. The store had be closed for almost an hour at this point.

    CGC2000 Report

    7points
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    #42

    Found A Tombstone Marker In My Yard

    Old weathered gravestone partially covered in dirt and leaves, creating a creepy and weird photo capturing eerie vibes.

    Found underneath a fallen tree. 1976-1980.

    QuiggieQuarrell Report

    7points
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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pet buried under their favourite tree

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    #43

    My Dog Looks Like A Paranormal Creature

    Ghostly face faintly visible through the window, creating a creepy and weird photo that gives the heebie-jeebies effect.

    coffee-loop Report

    7points
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    #44

    I Was Walking Out In A Corn Field This Morning, It Was Foggy And Overcast, And I Thought This Was Pretty Creepy. No Wind. Silent

    Foggy dirt path through dry, withered cornfield creating a creepy and weird atmosphere for heebie-jeebies.

    Under_Ach1ever Report

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    #45

    Statues At Vezio's Castle In Italy

    Hooded creepy sculpture with a hollow face overlooking a serene lake and mountains, evoking a weird and eerie vibe.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    7points
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    #46

    Someone Wearing A Full-Face Prosthetic Mask To Avoid Being Identified By CCTV And Facial Recognition

    Close-up of a man with a black knit hat and coat on a city street, evoking creepy and weird photo vibes.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    7points
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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair I would too, I hate all the videos etc capturing you

    1
    1point
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    #47

    This Specimen For Sale On Fb Marketplace

    Creepy and weird dirty doll with exaggerated facial features and outstretched arms sitting on a wooden bench outdoors.

    My friend and I were looking up “dolls for sale” on Facebook to try and find the weirdest ones. We found a lot of creepy looking dolls but this has got to be one of the weirdest-scariest things I’ve seen for sale online.

    goblinwitch95 Report

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    #48

    My Local Production Of Frozen Fashioned This Little Number For Sven

    Person wearing a creepy and weird deer costume with antlers in an industrial workshop setting giving heebie-jeebies feeling.

    parisiteriley Report

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    #49

    I Found This Red Target In My Basement

    Dimly lit corner with red spiral graffiti on walls and stacked cardboard boxes in a creepy and weird photo setting.

    The people who lived in my house before were really strange. They were talking about a ghost in the basement who'd come out if we were to close up the old well in the basement. It's probably something they put on the wall.

    SnooBananas6894 Report

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    #50

    This Mask Someone Put On The Free Table At The Local Dump (That Is Now Hanging Up On My Back Porch)

    Creepy and weird mask with tribal patterns hanging in a dense forest, evoking eerie and unsettling feelings.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

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    #51

    The Stairs In Peru

    Group of hikers navigating a steep, narrow stone staircase on a mountain, a creepy and weird photo inducing heebie-jeebies.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    6points
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    #52

    Found A Message In The Clouds

    Creepy and weird photo showing a cloud reflection that looks like a ghostly pause button in the sky.

    I was taking pictures of the sunset and noticed the Text Selector was activating on this picture. Used the "Add to note" button and found it was some Chinese characters that translate to "Waiting for you".

    mike_jenks Report

    6points
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    #53

    45 Night Shifts As A Lone Security Officer In One Of The Permanently Closed Cinemas In UK

    Wooden chair mysteriously suspended in front of blue emergency exit door, creating a creepy and weird visual effect.

    Asadahmedmalik87 Report

    6points
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    #54

    This Guy Sitting In Front Of My Car With A Camera On The Steering Wheel, Just Staring At Me

    View from car interior showing a dark vehicle with glowing headlights parked outside, creating a creepy and weird scene.

    I go to the grocery store this morning and I'm just sitting smoking a cigarette, and this dude pulls in directly across from me (in an otherwise empty lot since it was 5:30am) and he has a very obvious camera attached to his steering wheel, pointing directly at me. And he just sits there, and stares, for like twenty minutes. I finally work up the strength and courage to actually go into the store, and when I came back out after a very quick shopping experience, he was gone.
    No, this is not a joke. No, I don't know him. Yes, the pictures aren't great. Have you ever tried to inconspicuously take a picture of someone, over your steering wheel? Mine is pretty high, but not high enough that I could take pictures through it, so I had to put my phone right in my face and act like I couldn't see my screen, so I could have the camera high enough to take a snap of him. I ended up getting more of my dash than anything, but I did what I could.
    This is just so weird.

    mustangkitty427 Report

    6points
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    #55

    This Guy Made Himself A Custom Mask During The Pandemic

    Man with an unusual mask over his mouth in a grocery store aisle, creating a creepy and weird photo effect.

    Background_Coast_244 Report

    6points
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    #56

    Baby Getting Their Passport Picture Taken

    Toddler sitting on a chair covered with a white sheet, creating a creepy and weird photo with heebie-jeebies effect.

    flyart Report

    6points
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    #57

    Picked My Car Up From The Mechanic Only To Find This In My Back Seat

    Backseat of a car with a mysterious silver-wrapped object and a creepy black mask, creating a weird and creepy vibe.

    Xalmoxiss Report

    6points
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    #58

    Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints

    Dusty bookshelf with eerie shadow hand shapes, creating a creepy and weird photo effect to give the heebie-jeebies.

    YvngHag Report

    5points
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    #59

    I Woke Up And Found This Weird Dark Green Stain On My Pants. No Where Else Just There

    Green spot on grey fabric creating a creepy and weird visual effect, perfect for spooky and heebie-jeebies photo collections.

    Gazers22 Report

    5points
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    #60

    I Forgot To Grab My Watch Before Work This Morning

    Close-up of an arm with an unusual circular patch of pale skin, one of the creepy and weird photos to get the heebie-jeebies.

    grandmastoasted Report

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    #61

    Weird Object In The Sky?

    Spiral light in the night sky above apartment buildings creating a creepy and weird photo with eerie atmosphere.

    Dies_Iraeee Report

    5points
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    #62

    For Almost 2 Months Now This Trash Can On My Route Has Been Filled With Unmarked VHS Tapes. I’m Afraid Of What’s On Them

    A container filled with old VHS tapes stacked haphazardly, evoking creepy and weird nostalgia vibes.

    relpmeraggy Report

    5points
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    #63

    Any Idea What Made These?

    Dog in an orange vest standing on frozen lake with strange, creepy footprints appearing on the ice ahead in snowy forest.

    Bushwhacked for miles behind a farm house i’m renting… found these circles in the snow above a frozen pond, deep into Green Mountain National Forest. Oddly immaculate.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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