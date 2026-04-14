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IT professionals might be the most underestimated people in our society. They are not just the nerds who know the difference between the red, yellow, and white cables on the back of your TV. They have access to your entire digital life, your passwords, your history, your secrets, and they know exactly how to find what you are trying to hide. Crossing one is, to put it mildly, a very bad idea.

One wife was about to find out that she had a very powerful IT professional living under her roof. When her cheating ways landed her in some seriously hot water, she discovered very quickly that he was the one who had boiled the kettle.

More info: Reddit

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As the old saying goes, “He who underestimates the IT guy will pay the price,” or something like that

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

An IT pro, Bob, had suspicions about his wife for nearly a year before he quietly decided to stop wondering and start finding out for himself

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He installed a keylogger on the home computer and every time she logged in to chat with her lover, he was watching every single second of it

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Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He spent the entire night building a website to expose her, explicit content included, and emailing the link to everyone they knew, including her employer and the lover’s wife

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Bob tried to take her back despite everything but the screenshots of what she said about her lover were something he could never get past, and he eventually disappeared entirely

Bob, a savant IT guy, started getting suspicious about his wife’s social circle. One of her closest friends had been caught cheating and had tried to drag his wife down with her. Things settled and Bob let it go, but nearly a year later, after her high school reunion, the red flags started flying again. He confided in a friend, jokingly mentioned a keylogger, and then told him to drop it and not tell anyone. The friend dropped it.

A couple of months later, that same friend woke up to a group message from Bob with a link, sent to literally everyone they knew. Then came a group email with the same link, recipients open copied, including his wife’s workplace. The friend opened it and found a hastily built website, captioned with snarky comments, containing weeks’ worth of screenshots and videos pulled directly from the home computer.

Bob had installed a keylogger that recorded the entire screen, and whenever his wife logged in to chat with her lover, he watched every second of it. The evidence was extensive. Videos, chat logs, solo content, and the thing that truly broke him—screenshots of his wife telling her lover how much bigger and better he was than her husband.

Bob had spent the entire night building the website, emailing it to everyone, including the lover’s wife, family, and employer, and drinking himself into the ground. The friend called him immediately and spent considerable effort convincing him to take it down before it destroyed everything: careers, children, and marriages. He was just logging in to remove it when his wife burst into the room screaming.

She had been woken up by her mother, who had already seen the page. Hundreds of people watched it. Bob eventually tried to take his wife back despite everything, but the comments about her lover’s prowess were something he could never get past. He left, disappeared, gained weight, moved away, and burned every bridge on the way out. The friend has not heard from him since.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What Bob did has a vengeful legal name, and it involves the non-consensual sharing of intimate images. Unsurprisingly, it is a criminal offense in the majority of US states and many countries worldwide. Penalties include fines, probation, and in some jurisdictions, serious jail time. Building a website and emailing it to hundreds of people, including employers, is gross. But it is also prosecutable.

Rick Reynolds, LCSW, says that vengeance will never bring healing; it only brings further damage to the relational bond. It can never change the past, and it can only cloud the future. Bob spent an entire night torching every relationship in his life simultaneously. His wife cheated. He responded by making sure hundreds of people saw her naked. Neither of those things fixed anything.

Dr. Kathy Nickerson adds that when you discover infidelity, your brain is already flooded with stress chemicals, and adding alcohol into that equation, which is a depressant, makes everything significantly worse and actively slows down the healing process. Bob was drunk, sleep-deprived, and running entirely on rage and cortisol when he made every single decision that night. It shows.

The tragedy of this story is that the wife’s betrayal was real and devastating, and Bob’s pain was completely legitimate. But he came out of it having gained weight, lost friends, burned bridges, and moved away from everyone he knew. She ended up with a bowling ball face, according to our narrator, but Bob ended up entirely alone. Cheating is unforgivable. Revenge, it turns out, is also not free.

Do you think Bob went too far? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet couldn’t look away from this car crash and was a little sorry for Bob who has now dug two graves