Hillary Clinton’s Jaw‑Dropping Epstein Claim About Trump As She Refuses To Defend Bill In Congress Clash

Hillary Clinton appeared before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday, February 26, to testify about her connections to Jeffrey Epstein, however, beforehand, she accused lawmakers in a social media statement of failing to hold Donald Trump accountable for the same.

Clinton’s deposition came a day before that of her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, for whom she did not offer any words of defense.

Highlights Ahead of her testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Hillary Clinton claimed lawmakers were deflecting attention away from Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Chaos erupted during Clinton’s deposition after a photo was reportedly taken and leaked from the confidential proceedings, briefly halting the session.

Bill Clinton is also set to appear before the committee in what has been described as an adversarial session, despite his request for a public hearing.

Trump is referenced 38,000 times in Epstein-related records released by the Department of Justice between December 2025 and January 2026.

The president said in a statement earlier this month that it was time for the country to move on from the Epstein files.

Hillary Clinton blasted lawmakers for protecting Donald Trump amid Epstein files scandal

Hillary Clinton looking serious during a congressional clash discussing Epstein claims and Trump in a political setting.

Image credits: Getty/Johannes Simon

Chaos broke out during Hillary Clinton’s deposition when the committee failed to fulfill its commitment to confidentiality.

According to The New York Post, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Clinton and allegedly leaked it to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson.

Group of representatives at a podium outside Congress discussing Hillary Clinton Epstein claim about Trump and refusing to defend Bill

Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado

Clinton’s lawyer asked for the proceedings to be stopped as the photo began circulating on social media. The deposition resumed within an hour.

Ahead of her deposition, Clinton lashed out at the House members, saying, “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers.

Congress members seated around a table during a clash involving Hillary Clinton's Epstein claim about Trump and Bill Clinton.

Image credits: bennyjohnson

“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement,” she continued.

“It would ask him directly, under oath, about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.”

Woman in glasses and black shawl speaking outdoors during a political event about Hillary Clinton Epstein claim involving Trump.

Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado

Donald Trump is reported to have fallen out with Epstein in the mid-2000s, after being friends for decades.

Hillary Clinton testifying about Jeffrey Epstein, appearing serious during a Republican Oversight Committee hearing.

Image credits: bennyjohnson

During their friendship, the billionaire real estate mogul-turned-politician and the disgraced pe*ophile were photographed together at several high-profile parties, with some of the pictures even appearing in the Epstein files.

Tweet by Gina Milan discussing Lauren Boebert leaking a photo of Hillary Clinton and lawyers in Epstein congressional testimony.

Speaking at the Oval Office in February, the president said the DOJ found “nothing” about his links to Epstein’s crimes, as he urged Americans “to get onto something else.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein talking in a social setting, related to Epstein investigation and Ghislaine controversy.

Image credits: DOJ

Despite Hillary Clinton’s denial of any association with Epstein, she received a $20,000 donation from him in 1999 while fundraising for the Democratic National Committee.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, years after Epstein had been convicted of predatory acts.

Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has also been public knowledge

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton walking during a formal event, highlighting Epstein claim about Trump in political clash.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Flight logs for Epstein’s private jet in the released files indicate that the former U.S. president traveled on it for trips to the Virgin Islands, Portugal, Siberia, Japan, and China.

Clinton, however, claims these trips were for charitable work.

Photographs disclosed by the DOJ show him in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted, as well as swimming with Maxwell and an unidentified woman.

On Friday, February 27, Clinton will become the first former president in living memory to appear before a congressional committee in what can be described as an adversarial interview.

Tweet discussing Hillary Clinton's jaw-dropping Epstein claim about Trump amid Congress clash over Bill Clinton.

Image credits: MickeyBitsko22

Hillary Clinton speaking at a podium during a congressional clash, addressing Epstein claims involving Trump and Bill Clinton.

Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

Clinton will be questioned by the committee behind closed doors, much like his wife, despite stating in a post on X that he wanted the proceedings to be open to the public.

Former President Bill Clinton receives neck massage from human-trafficking victim linked to Epstein trip in 2002.

Image credits: drhossamsamy65

“If they want answers, let’s stop the games and do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about,” he said.

This came after the Clintons had initially resisted their depositions.

Hillary Clinton pointed to her experience supporting global victims before her testimony

Man relaxing in a hot tub with blurred area, related to Hillary Clinton's jaw-dropping Epstein claim about Trump controversy.

Image credits: DOJ

“In Southeast Asia, I met girls as young as 12 years old who were forced into p**stitution and rap*d repeatedly. Some were dying of AIDS. In Eastern Europe, I met mothers who told me how they lost daughters to trafficking and did not know where to turn to,” Clinton said in her pre-testimony statement.

Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton's wedding with Hillary Clinton Epstein claim about Trump referenced.

Image credits: playboyreview

“In settings around the world, I met survivors trying to rebuild their lives and help rescue others, with little support from people in power who often turned a blind eye and a cold shoulder,” the statement continued.

Linking it to Epstein, she added, “If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he’s far from alone. This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It’s a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Clinton said her “heart breaks” for his victims and that she is “furious on their behalf.”

To conclude her message, Clinton challenged members of the committee to be worthy “of the trust of the American people,” saying they expect “you to use your power to get to the truth and to do more to help survivors of Epstein’s crimes, as well as millions more.”

“I hold very little hope that the Clintons will ever be held to account for the things they’ve done,” a netizen expressed

Tweet by Lawho Zaher discussing arrest likelihood related to Epstein Island, referencing Clinton and Lauren with laughing emojis.

Image credits: Tizzy717

Tweet by Peggy D replying to @nypost, commenting perhaps she was acting as a journalist in a political discussion about Clinton and Epstein claims.

Image credits: PeggyD2

Tweet reply discussing Hillary Clinton and Democrats in context of Epstein and Trump claims during Congress clash.

Image credits: GonzoNub

Tweet from Chelene Nightingale calling for Hillary Clinton's deposition to be public amid Epstein claims involving Trump.

Image credits: ChelNightingale

Screenshot of a tweet demanding a public and live-streamed Congressional hearing involving Hillary Clinton and Bill.

Image credits: CrazzzyKc

Screenshot of a tweet replying to Hillary Clinton mentioning serious crimes and ongoing deposition related to Epstein claims about Trump.

Image credits: Iamjoekher

Twitter reply from Jeffery Majors timestamped Feb 26, 2026, related to Hillary Clinton's Epstein claim about Trump.

Image credits: JefferyMajors2

Tweet reaction on a social media platform showing user responding with surprise to Hillary Clinton's Epstein claim about Trump.

Image credits: JodyPricha52382

Tweet by Felicia Przybocki commenting on Hillary Clinton, discussing Epstein claims involving Trump, on social media platform.

Image credits: FeliciaP1204

Tweet by Ally replying to political figures about a deposition halt and Rep. Boebert’s legal trouble, with a thinking emoji.

Image credits: AllyJKiss

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Clintons with a focus on Hillary Clinton's Epstein claim about Trump.

Image credits: ZachMann79

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a paused hearing linked to Hillary Clinton's Epstein claim about Trump.

Image credits: gatorgar

Twitter post discussing witnesses, Hillary Clinton, and the impact on Oversight investigations after Boebert's actions.

Image credits: kingstonp99

Screenshot of a tweet by Rob Oviatt reacting to ongoing political drama involving Hillary Clinton, Epstein, and Trump claims.

Image credits: RobOviatt1

Screenshot of a tweet discussing integrity and oversight related to a deposition photo leak amid a congressional clash.

Image credits: GoonerZuby