ADVERTISEMENT

The latest release of the Epstein files by the US Justice Department has drawn attention to Stephen Hawking, the British scientist known for his groundbreaking work in theoretical physics and cosmology.

Hawking, who made significant contributions to our understanding of black holes and the Big Bang, is referenced at least 250 times in the files.

Highlights Stephen Hawking is referenced over 250 times in the recently released Epstein files.

A viral photo, believed to have been taken in 2006, shows the British scientist with two bikini-clad women.

The photo raised questions about Hawking's behavior, given Epstein's indictment for trafficking minors.

While being named in the files is not evidence of wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, the documents from the investigation into the disgraced financier shed light on his powerful social connections.

RELATED:

Stephen Hawking’s family has addressed the photo of him with two women that was released as part of the Epstein files

Stephen Hawking sitting in a motorized chair wearing glasses and a dark jacket during a public appearance.

Image credits: David Silverman/Getty Images

In the documents unsealed this month, Hawking is pictured with two bikini-clad women holding cocktails as he lounges on a sunbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image is believed to have been taken in 2006 on the Caribbean island of St. Thomas, located near Epstein’s notorious private island, Little Saint James.

A family member of the late physicist told The Post that the women in the photo were his regular caretakers, employed to provide 24-hour care for him.

Man sitting casually outdoors, relating to Stephen Hawking family's explanation for raunchy pics in Epstein files.

Image credits: DOJ

“Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesizer, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care,” his family told the outlet.

“Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme.”

For most of his life, Hawking was paralyzed by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurodegenerative disease he was diagnosed with in 1963 when he was 21.



ADVERTISEMENT

The British astrophysicist is named more than 200 times in the documents from the investigation into Epstein’s activities

Stephen Hawking’s family posing at a formal event, sparking comic reactions over Epstein files explanation.

Image credits: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Many people were not convinced by his family’s explanation, claiming Hawking’s links to Epstein were suspicious given the financier’s subsequent arrest for s*x trafficking.

“As a carer, I never go to work in a bikini,” one netizen shared.

“That’s a long explanation for someone who didn’t do anything sketchy,” said another skeptic.

“The final frontier for him,” added a third.

“Well his family are hardly going to say he was there for a big bang are they!” quipped a separate user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Hawking with two women in bikinis holding drinks by a pool, linked to family’s explanation in Epstein files.

Image credits: DOJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Pamela Lawrence joking about caregivers modeling swimsuits, reflecting comic reactions to Stephen Hawking's family explanation in Epstein files.

“Ahh, the deleted scenes from his biopic,” another user said, referencing the 2014 film The Theory of Everything.

Meanwhile, others defended the scientist and were more cautious about jumping to conclusions about his ties to Epstein. “People will only believe what they want to believe,” one person commented.

“There’s no way he could have touched anyone and like his family said, he had carers. What are they meant to wear in hot climates woolly jumpers?” asked an additional netizen.



Hawking never faced any accusations regarding his ties to the New York financier

Stephen Hawking with family on a boat, sparking reactions related to Epstein files and raunchy pics explanation.

Image credits: DOJ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment criticizing Stephen Hawking, sparking comic reactions about Epstein files and family explanations.

Hawking was among a group of scientists who attended a conference funded and hosted by Epstein at his private island in March 2006, two years before the financier was convicted of soliciting a minor for pr*stitution.

Photos from the five-day physics conference show the renowned scientist at a barbecue and on a submarine tour of the seabed around Epstein’s island.

Epstein had the vessel specially modified for Hawking, who had never been underwater before, according to The Mirror.



Stephen Hawking with family and friends seated at a table outdoors, related to Epstein files and comic reactions.

Image credits: DOJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Steve William Lindsey expressing heartbreak over Stephen Hawking's name being compromised in Epstein files.

In an email sent by Epstein to his associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015, the financier suggested offering a “reward” to anyone close to Virginia Giuffre who could help refute her allegation that Hawking had participated in an “underage *rgy” in the Virgin Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “You can issue a reward to any of virginias friends acquaionts [sic] family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false.

“The strongest is the clinton dinner, and the new version in the virgin isalnds that stven [sic] hawking particpated in an underage *rgy.”

Hawking attended a conference funded by Epstein but was never pictured with him

Stephen Hawking at a red carpet event, dressed formally, as family addresses Epstein files photo reactions.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Virtual Reality is the Only Reality reacting with humor to Stephen Hawking's family's explanation for raunchy Epstein pics.

Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life last year, accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to sleep with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, when she was underage.

The new documents also include a suggestion from a lawyer for Giuffre that Bill Clinton “may have information” on Maxwell and Epstein’s activities because the politician had traveled with them.

Giuffre never made any public accusations against Bill Clinton or Stephen Hawking.

The English physicist passed away in 2018, one year before Epstein was arrested on s*x trafficking charges.

Stephen Hawking and group inside submarine, exploring underwater through round window in a confined space.

Image credits: DOJ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Epstein, who was found lifeless in his jail cell before his trial, was also reportedly close to other academics, including mathematician and geneticist Eric Lander. The files also show communication between the New York financier and Harvard physics professor Lisa Randall, who also once flew on his private jet.

Neither academic has been accused of wrongdoing.

Three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation were released publicly by the Department of Justice on February 2. Other high-profile figures named in the files include Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Ferguson, and Bill Gates.

People remained skeptical about the explanation provided by Stephen Hawking’s family regarding the newly released photo

Comment by Sindbad Al Bahri saying he was there to teach the law of gravity, referencing Stephen Hawking's family and Epstein files.

Text message from Bill Holmes Jr. humorously questioning muting synthetic text-to-speech amid reactions to Stephen Hawking's family explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Cairoli Oscar saying he went from a floppy disk to a hard drive, sparking comic reactions online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Aaron Kaena Rannels reacting to Stephen Hawking family's explanation for raunchy Epstein files, sparking comic responses.

Comment by Jct Tilghman saying South Park gonna be lit with reaction icons beneath the text, related to Stephen Hawking's family's explanation for raunchy pics in Epstein files.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Stavro Cristos asking if someone got a laptop dance, relating to Stephen Hawking family's explanation in Epstein files.

Comment by William Pilling mentioning Stephen Hawking's humor and a goof related to raunchy pics in Epstein files, sparking reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jeffrey Poss saying Oh they cared for him alright with laughing emojis, related to Stephen Hawking family’s explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Mike Strassberg on a social media post, describing the situation as like a family guy skit.

Comment from Nicholas Elliott questioning redaction of faces in the context of Stephen Hawking's family Epstein files reactions.

Comment on social media about Stephen Hawking's family's explanation for raunchy pics in Epstein files sparking comic reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a humorous Facebook comment reacting to Stephen Hawking's family's explanation for raunchy Epstein files photos.

Comment by John Snow expressing amusement over raunchy pics in Epstein files, sparking comic reactions online.

Comment from Chris Chumley expressing disbelief and laughter about Stephen Hawking family's explanation in Epstein files sparking comic reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Barbara Barran saying yes, our visiting nurse always wears a bikini, sparking comic reactions online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Stephen Hawking's family and reactions to raunchy Epstein files photos.

Comment by Nathan Forrest saying The final frontier for him, reacting to Stephen Hawking's family's explanation for raunchy pics in Epstein files.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Ryan Horn expressing a positive opinion on Stephen Hawking's family's explanation in Epstein files causing comic reactions.

Comment by Emily Kay questioning caretakers drinking while working and concern for disabled family member's care quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jeramy Stanton Essary stating Notice Bikini clad women not kids on social media post about Stephen Hawking family's explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT