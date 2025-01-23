International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards: 64 Best Images Of 2024Interview
The 2024 International Pet Photography Awards have brought some of the most heartwarming and creative images to light, celebrating the bond between pets and people. This year’s competition was a huge success, with thousands of entries pouring in from all over the world—3,621 to be exact—from 41 countries. From playful dogs to elegant horses, and even a friendly little rat, photographers showcased the diversity of the animal kingdom in stunning and unexpected ways.
This year also marked an exciting addition: a new category dedicated entirely to equine photography. Joining the existing categories like Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait, this change gave photographers a chance to spotlight the beauty and spirit of horses. Scroll down to see the incredible winners and finalists!
Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
The judging panel featured some of the most respected experts in the industry. They were: Alex Cearns (Australia), Alice Loder (UK), Alicja Zmysłowska (Poland), Belinda Richards (Australia), Denise Landerberg (Sweden), Diana Lundin (USA), Elke Vogelsang (Germany), Jessica McGovern (UK), Jo Howell (Australia), Kaylee Greer (USA), Mareike Konrad (Germany), Nicole Begley (USA), Phyllis Burchett (USA), Richard Wood (New Zealand), Sam Haddix (USA), Travis Patenaude (USA), and of course, the hosts of the awards, Craig Turner-Bullock (New Zealand) and Charlotte Reeves (Australia), from Unleashed Education.
Portrait Category Winner Anna Failner
Action Category Finalist Celine Robel
Janneke De Graaf earned the title of 2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year with her stunning portfolio showcasing her Basenjis. “My partner and I have four at home, three of which are bred by ourselves. Basenjis have a beautiful, quite serious expression and very elegant lines, which makes them stand out in images. Their obedience, or lack thereof, can make them challenging to pose though and a handler is almost always needed," Janneke shared.
Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno
Creative Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič
Bored Panda got in touch with Craig Turner-Bullock, who, along with Charlotte Reeves, forms the team behind Unleashed Education—a pet photography education platform providing both online and in-person learning to students worldwide. The duo also organizes the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards, which is why we wanted to learn more about the competition.
"The awards have now been running since 2019, and our continued inspiration behind running the awards is to raise awareness of this niche of photography and the incredible artists in this space to a wider audience, and to encourage and help those artists to grow by recognizing their work and providing feedback that will help them along in their artistic journey," Craig shared.
Equine Category Finalist Denise Strauch
Equine Category Winner Sabrina Einig
When asked what sets the winning photographs apart, Craig explained that the judges look for more than just technical excellence; they seek images that stand out with something unique or evoke a strong emotional connection. "There were many images in this year's competition that did that. Our Overall winners' use of light, color composition, and posing of her subject, as well as showcasing a range of discipline and technique made her the choice for our judges."
Equine Category Finalist Samantha Dawn Ebeling
Pets And People Category Finalist Chohee Courtois
If you’re thinking about entering the International Pet Photographer of the Year competition next year, Craig shared some valuable insights: "First and foremost, put your best work forward and make sure you follow the rules and pay attention to every detail. It is perhaps also worth considering the reason you are entering; is it to win overall or a category, to gain points towards becoming accredited photographer distinctions, or is it to learn from feedback and continue personal growth, or a combination of all of those things? Set a goal for yourself and compete against that, not against the other entrants.
Remember the judges don’t know your personal experience of capturing an image. Try to remove your own emotional connection and assess what to enter objectively. For example, you may value it because you hiked for five hours to get to a location, or perhaps a pet is no longer here, or it was really hard to connect with the animal and you managed to capture something that isn’t too bad. Unless those stories are communicated visually to bring a narrative, judges don’t know and score based on what they see in front of them. Having said all that, you also have to trust your instinct and try not to overthink every last detail, just go for it and enjoy the process, it’s really fun and can be quite addictive!"
Pets And People Category Finalist Ginger Wick
Pets And People Category Winner Kerry Martin
Pets And People Category Finalist Rebeca Saborio
Portrait Category Finalist Alisha Anderson
Portrait Category Finalist Emma Pope
Portrait Category Finalist Heidi Adler
Portrait Category Finalist Mirka Koot
Action Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
Action Category Finalist Annika Ridder
Action Category Finalist Jaydene Chapman
Action Category Finalist Shandess Griffin
Creative Category Finalist Emma Steel
Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman
Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno
Documentary Category Finalist Sandra Lording
Documentary Category Finalist Chantal Levesque
Documentary Category Finalist Immie Keizer-Westra
Documentary Category Finalist Kim Miller
Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams
Documentary Category Winner Rebecca Williams
Equine Category Finalist Lina Kronholm
Equine Category Finalist Renate Zuidema
Pets And People Category Finalist Ida Levin
Pets And People Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová
Pets And People Category Finalist Natalie Genberg
Pets And People Category Finalist Paula Grekelä
Pets And People Category Finalist Renate Zuidema
Portrait Category Finalist Denisa Albaniová
Portrait Category Finalist Elena Marchi
International Pet Photographer Of The Year 2024 Janneke De Graaf
Action Category Winner Regine Jensen
Action Category Finalist Anne-Laurie Léger
Action Category Finalist Anne-Laurie Léger
Action Category Finalist Chohee Courtois
Action Category Finalist Gaétane Marchand
Creative Category Finalist Sabrina Naayen
Creative Category Finalist John Geven
Creative Category Finalist Katie Brockman
Creative Category Finalist Katie Brockman
Creative Category Finalist Padraig Maguire
Creative Category Finalist Padraig Maguire
Documentary Category Finalist Elina Björklund
Documentary Category Finalist Katie Hall
Documentary Category Finalist Milan Tykal
Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Kostka
Equine Category Finalist Valerie Buller
Equine Category Finalist Emma Steel
Equine Category Finalist Emma Steel
Equine Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová
Equine Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová
Equine Category Finalist Samantha Dawn Ebeling
Pets And People Category Finalist Sanne Wammes
Pets And People Category Finalist Fenna Haarmans
Portrait Category Finalist Rachel Hendrie
Portrait Category Finalist Kaori Stewart
