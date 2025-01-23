ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 International Pet Photography Awards have brought some of the most heartwarming and creative images to light, celebrating the bond between pets and people. This year’s competition was a huge success, with thousands of entries pouring in from all over the world—3,621 to be exact—from 41 countries. From playful dogs to elegant horses, and even a friendly little rat, photographers showcased the diversity of the animal kingdom in stunning and unexpected ways.

This year also marked an exciting addition: a new category dedicated entirely to equine photography. Joining the existing categories like Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait, this change gave photographers a chance to spotlight the beauty and spirit of horses. Scroll down to see the incredible winners and finalists!

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler

Brown dog standing in a misty lake, part of the International Pet Photographer awards, capturing a serene natural setting.

©Copyright 2024 Andrea Wafler

International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The judging panel featured some of the most respected experts in the industry. They were: Alex Cearns (Australia), Alice Loder (UK), Alicja Zmysłowska (Poland), Belinda Richards (Australia), Denise Landerberg (Sweden), Diana Lundin (USA), Elke Vogelsang (Germany), Jessica McGovern (UK), Jo Howell (Australia), Kaylee Greer (USA), Mareike Konrad (Germany), Nicole Begley (USA), Phyllis Burchett (USA), Richard Wood (New Zealand), Sam Haddix (USA), Travis Patenaude (USA), and of course, the hosts of the awards, Craig Turner-Bullock (New Zealand) and Charlotte Reeves (Australia), from Unleashed Education.
RELATED:
    #2

    Portrait Category Winner Anna Failner

    Golden retriever sitting on a forest path at sunrise, showcasing award-winning pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Anna Failner

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Action Category Finalist Celine Robel

    Dog jumping to catch an orange ball on a sandy beach at sunset; award-winning pet photography image.

    ©Copyright 2024 Celine Robel

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Janneke De Graaf earned the title of 2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year with her stunning portfolio showcasing her Basenjis. “My partner and I have four at home, three of which are bred by ourselves. Basenjis have a beautiful, quite serious expression and very elegant lines, which makes them stand out in images. Their obedience, or lack thereof, can make them challenging to pose though and a handler is almost always needed," Janneke shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno

    Dog behind a blender with pink smoothie splash, showcasing International Pet Photographer awards creativity.

    ©Copyright 2024 Mattia Gorno

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Creative Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič

    Dog lying on a rock in a misty landscape, captured by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Kuplenk Golobič

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Bored Panda got in touch with Craig Turner-Bullock, who, along with Charlotte Reeves, forms the team behind Unleashed Education—a pet photography education platform providing both online and in-person learning to students worldwide. The duo also organizes the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards, which is why we wanted to learn more about the competition.

    "The awards have now been running since 2019, and our continued inspiration behind running the awards is to raise awareness of this niche of photography and the incredible artists in this space to a wider audience, and to encourage and help those artists to grow by recognizing their work and providing feedback that will help them along in their artistic journey," Craig shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Equine Category Finalist Denise Strauch

    A horse rearing up in a field at sunset, showcasing a winning moment from International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Denise Strauch

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Equine Category Winner Sabrina Einig

    Majestic horse captured in motion during sunrise for International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Sabrina Einig

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked what sets the winning photographs apart, Craig explained that the judges look for more than just technical excellence; they seek images that stand out with something unique or evoke a strong emotional connection. "There were many images in this year's competition that did that. Our Overall winners' use of light, color composition, and posing of her subject, as well as showcasing a range of discipline and technique made her the choice for our judges."
    #8

    Equine Category Finalist Samantha Dawn Ebeling

    White horse standing in a lush forest, capturing a top entry for Pet Photographer of the Year Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Samantha Dawn Ebeling

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Pets And People Category Finalist Chohee Courtois

    Close-up of a person's eyes and a tabby cat's face, capturing a striking resemblance. Pet Photographer Awards entry.

    ©Copyright 2024 Chohee Courtois

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re thinking about entering the International Pet Photographer of the Year competition next year, Craig shared some valuable insights: "First and foremost, put your best work forward and make sure you follow the rules and pay attention to every detail. It is perhaps also worth considering the reason you are entering; is it to win overall or a category, to gain points towards becoming accredited photographer distinctions, or is it to learn from feedback and continue personal growth, or a combination of all of those things? Set a goal for yourself and compete against that, not against the other entrants.

    Remember the judges don’t know your personal experience of capturing an image. Try to remove your own emotional connection and assess what to enter objectively. For example, you may value it because you hiked for five hours to get to a location, or perhaps a pet is no longer here, or it was really hard to connect with the animal and you managed to capture something that isn’t too bad. Unless those stories are communicated visually to bring a narrative, judges don’t know and score based on what they see in front of them. Having said all that, you also have to trust your instinct and try not to overthink every last detail, just go for it and enjoy the process, it’s really fun and can be quite addictive!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Pets And People Category Finalist Ginger Wick

    Silhouette of a woman and dog posing at sunset, representing best pet photography from international awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Ginger Wick

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Pets And People Category Winner Kerry Martin

    Woman with a plush dog on a patio, part of the International Pet Photographer Awards 2024 showcase.

    ©Copyright 2024 Kerry Martin

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Pets And People Category Finalist Rebeca Saborio

    Person and dog jumping in sync on a beach, showcasing award-winning pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Rebeca Saborio

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Portrait Category Finalist Alisha Anderson

    Gold cocker spaniel standing gracefully in an elegant hallway, showcasing professional pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Alisha Anderson

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Portrait Category Finalist Emma Pope

    Rat peeking from a terracotta pot, showcased in the International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Emma Pope

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Portrait Category Finalist Heidi Adler

    A cat and dog gently touch noses on a tree stump, captured by a pet photographer in a winning image.

    ©Copyright 2024 Heidi Adler

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Portrait Category Finalist Mirka Koot

    Ginger cat on vintage chair with a chick in a hanging cage, highlighting international pet photography creativity.

    ©Copyright 2024 Mirka Koot

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Action Category Finalist Andrea Wafler

    Dog running on a beach during sunset, capturing the essence of pet photography in an award-winning image.

    ©Copyright 2024 Andrea Wafler

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Action Category Finalist Annika Ridder

    A dog energetically jumps through water at sunset, showcasing pet photography talent.

    ©Copyright 2024 Annika Ridder

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Action Category Finalist Jaydene Chapman

    Sphynx cat with raised paw and pearl collar, featured in Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Jaydene Chapman

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Action Category Finalist Shandess Griffin

    A dog joyfully running through snow, capturing the essence of award-winning pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Shandess Griffin

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Creative Category Finalist Emma Steel

    Chihuahua casting a large dog shadow on a white wall, showcasing top pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Emma Steel

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman

    Two playful kittens; one holds a brush in its mouth. Winning photo in pet photography awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Katie Brockman

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno

    Adorable puppies on colorful cushions with a person underneath, showcasing pet photographer creativity.

    ©Copyright 2024 Mattia Gorno

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Documentary Category Finalist Sandra Lording

    Dog watching a cattle truck at sunset, captured during International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Sandra Lording

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Documentary Category Finalist Chantal Levesque

    Woman in sunglasses holding a French Bulldog, at an outdoor event, captured by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Chantal Levesque

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Documentary Category Finalist Immie Keizer-Westra

    Wet dog in a bathtub, showcasing pet photography excellence in a black and white setting.

    ©Copyright 2024 Immie Keizer-Westra

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Documentary Category Finalist Kim Miller

    Sleeping dog on a wooden floor, with a person working in the background. Pet photographer award image.

    ©Copyright 2024 Kim Miller

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams

    "Sunset scene with dogs herding sheep in a field, highlighting award-winning pet photography."

    ©Copyright 2024 Rebecca Williams

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Documentary Category Winner Rebecca Williams

    A herding dog controlling sheep under a dramatic sky, captured by top international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Rebecca Williams

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Equine Category Finalist Lina Kronholm

    Black horse standing on rocky terrain with a misty mountain backdrop, captured in the International Pet Photographer awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Lina Kronholm

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Equine Category Finalist Renate Zuidema

    White horse standing in a purple field at sunset, captured by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Renate Zuidema

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Pets And People Category Finalist Ida Levin

    Child reading with dog in serene setting, celebrating International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Ida Levin

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Pets And People Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová

    A woman seated in an autumn forest gently pets a horse, exemplifying pet photography excellence.

    ©Copyright 2024 Lenka Šilhová

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Pets And People Category Finalist Natalie Genberg

    Child in cozy outfit with Shetland Sheepdog on a vintage tricycle, showcasing pet photography awards creativity.

    ©Copyright 2024 Natalie Genberg

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Pets And People Category Finalist Paula Grekelä

    A couple kisses their dog in a sunset landscape, celebrating pet photography award.

    ©Copyright 2024 Paula Grekelä

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Pets And People Category Finalist Renate Zuidema

    Woman sitting in a field with a happy dog, from International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Renate Zuidema

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Portrait Category Finalist Denisa Albaniová

    White wolf standing against a dark rocky backdrop, showcasing pet photography excellence in an award-winning image.

    ©Copyright 2024 Denisa Albaniová

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Portrait Category Finalist Elena Marchi

    Black and white image of a dog sitting on a modern bridge, showcasing pet photography excellence in 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Elena Marchi

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    International Pet Photographer Of The Year 2024 Janneke De Graaf

    Dog standing majestically on a rock in a dramatic setting, captured by an award-winning international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Janneke De Graaf

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Action Category Winner Regine Jensen

    Greyhound in desert landscape with flowing red cape, representing a winning entry in pet photographer awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Regine Jensen

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Action Category Finalist Anne-Laurie Léger

    A Belgian Malinois dog walking gracefully in front of a blurred white building, captured by a pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Anne-Laurie Léger

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Action Category Finalist Anne-Laurie Léger

    Dog joyfully running through water at sunset, captured by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Anne-Laurie Léger

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Action Category Finalist Chohee Courtois

    Golden retriever jumping in sequence to catch a ball in a grassy field, showcasing pet photography excellence.

    ©Copyright 2024 Chohee Courtois

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Action Category Finalist Gaétane Marchand

    A joyful dog with black and tan fur running on grass, showcasing winning pet photography of 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Gaétane Marchand

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Creative Category Finalist Sabrina Naayen

    Elegant portraits of six Sphynx cats, showcasing in the International Pet Photographer awards, 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Sabrina Naayen

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Creative Category Finalist John Geven

    Kittens playing in a mirrored room, a unique composition by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 John Geven

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Creative Category Finalist Katie Brockman

    A playful black dog peeks up in a series of four images, showcasing creativity and humor in pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Katie Brockman

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Creative Category Finalist Katie Brockman

    Black and white dog framed by circular pattern, showcasing award-winning pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Katie Brockman

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Creative Category Finalist Padraig Maguire

    Black and white portrait of a dog with artistic blur, featured in International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Padraig Maguire

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Creative Category Finalist Padraig Maguire

    Black and white image of a dog standing, highlighting its sleek silhouette, from the Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Padraig Maguire

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Documentary Category Finalist Elina Björklund

    Jockey with a horse in racing gear, highlighting a captivating moment from the Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Elina Björklund

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Documentary Category Finalist Katie Hall

    Sled dogs traversing snowy landscape in black and white, showcasing International Pet Photographer award-winning style.

    ©Copyright 2024 Katie Hall

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Documentary Category Finalist Milan Tykal

    Greyhound racing on sand in white vest at pet photography awards 2024, chasing lure with determination and speed.

    ©Copyright 2024 Milan Tykal

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Kostka

    Fluffy dog jumping over a blue hurdle in a competition, showcasing pet photography skills at sunset.

    ©Copyright 2024 Rebecca Kostka

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Equine Category Finalist Valerie Buller

    A black horse runs through a forest in a blurred, artistic capture by an international pet photographer.

    ©Copyright 2024 Valerie Buller

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Equine Category Finalist Emma Steel

    Black and white photo of a horse, showcasing curves and textures, from International Pet Photographer Awards.

    ©Copyright 2024 Emma Steel

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Equine Category Finalist Emma Steel

    Black and white portrait of a horse, showcasing stunning details, from the International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Emma Steel

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Equine Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová

    Close-up of a brown and white horse's back, featured in the International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Lenka Šilhová

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Equine Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová

    Two horses in a dark studio setting, highlighting the artistry of pet photography.

    ©Copyright 2024 Lenka Šilhová

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Equine Category Finalist Samantha Dawn Ebeling

    White horse with long mane photographed against a black background, showcasing pet photographer talent.

    ©Copyright 2024 Samantha Dawn Ebeling

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Pets And People Category Finalist Sanne Wammes

    A woman in a white dress with a horse in an autumn forest, capturing a serene moment.

    ©Copyright 2024 Sanne Wammes

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Pets And People Category Finalist Fenna Haarmans

    Person riding a horse along the beach at sunset, captured for the International Pet Photographer Awards 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Fenna Haarmans

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Portrait Category Finalist Rachel Hendrie

    Three cacti in orange pots, placed on round tables, artistically photographed, resembling animal textures.

    ©Copyright 2024 Rachel Hendrie

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Portrait Category Finalist Kaori Stewart

    Wolf gracefully navigating snowy terrain in an award-winning pet photography image from 2024.

    ©Copyright 2024 Kaori Stewart

    International Pet Photographer of the Year Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!