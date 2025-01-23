If you’re thinking about entering the International Pet Photographer of the Year competition next year, Craig shared some valuable insights: "First and foremost, put your best work forward and make sure you follow the rules and pay attention to every detail. It is perhaps also worth considering the reason you are entering; is it to win overall or a category, to gain points towards becoming accredited photographer distinctions, or is it to learn from feedback and continue personal growth, or a combination of all of those things? Set a goal for yourself and compete against that, not against the other entrants.

Remember the judges don’t know your personal experience of capturing an image. Try to remove your own emotional connection and assess what to enter objectively. For example, you may value it because you hiked for five hours to get to a location, or perhaps a pet is no longer here, or it was really hard to connect with the animal and you managed to capture something that isn’t too bad. Unless those stories are communicated visually to bring a narrative, judges don’t know and score based on what they see in front of them. Having said all that, you also have to trust your instinct and try not to overthink every last detail, just go for it and enjoy the process, it’s really fun and can be quite addictive!"