Instead Of Watching TV, I Went Back To My Workbench And Made This

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, it’s nice to relax, but it’s more rewarding to make something. So last night, I worked on a new "flat 3D jewelry piece," a technique I haven’t used in over 10 years. It took about 5 hours of sawing, grinding, filing, sanding, and polishing, but it was worth it!

You can find it in my Etsy store down below!

More info: Etsy

leaping fox

Share icon

This is what happens when I ignore the TV and go back to my workbench instead …

I have been wanting to do another “flat ” 3D jewelry sculpture. Its been at least 10 years since I made my magpie pin ..so I drew this fox on a piece of flat silver stock, used a jewelers saw to cut it out and then used a barrel bur to do the major grinding. i used variety of other smaller burs to get into the tighter spots and by 2 AM I had filed, sanded and polished my way to this fox pen/pendant.

sawing out the outline

Share icon

rough grinding

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

more grinding

Share icon

using files to found out the curves

Share icon

sanding sticks and felt wheels get it to a smoother finish

Share icon

after about 5 hours and a final polish with the big buffs.. its done

Share icon