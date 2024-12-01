Instead Of Watching TV, I Went Back To My Workbench And Made This
Yeah, it’s nice to relax, but it’s more rewarding to make something. So last night, I worked on a new "flat 3D jewelry piece," a technique I haven’t used in over 10 years. It took about 5 hours of sawing, grinding, filing, sanding, and polishing, but it was worth it!
leaping fox
This is what happens when I ignore the TV and go back to my workbench instead …
I have been wanting to do another “flat ” 3D jewelry sculpture. Its been at least 10 years since I made my magpie pin ..so I drew this fox on a piece of flat silver stock, used a jewelers saw to cut it out and then used a barrel bur to do the major grinding. i used variety of other smaller burs to get into the tighter spots and by 2 AM I had filed, sanded and polished my way to this fox pen/pendant.
