Family Tries To Manipulate 20YO To Share Inheritance With Stepsis, Called Selfish When She Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

They say money talks, but in some families, it screams “Let’s see how greedy we can get.” As soon as there’s a sniff of cash, suddenly everyone’s got an opinion on fairness, and the relatives you barely know start popping up like ads on a free streaming service. Add a will to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a front-row seat to some top-tier family theatrics.

One Redditor recently found herself caught in the middle of a family inheritance dispute messier than a spaghetti dinner without a napkin.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When it comes to inheritances, family bonds get tested harder than a college student during finals week

Share icon

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One college student inherited a large amount of money from her grandmother, but her stepsister thinks she’s entitled to a part of the cash

Image credits: TheHottieBrunette

The woman refuses to share her inheritance with her stepsister, as she uses the money to pay for college, but is being called selfish by her family for being “unfair”

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP (original poster), a 20-year-old college student, unexpectedly received a life-changing inheritance from her late grandmother. It was enough to cover her tuition and give her financial breathing room during a time when most people are surviving on ramen noodles and thrift store finds.

The OP’s half-sister, a 24-year-old woman from her dad’s side, discovered the inheritance and demanded a slice of the pie. Why, you might ask? Well, apparently, “It’s only fair, we’re family.”

But grandma wasn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat for this half-sibling. They met maybe twice, and let’s just say their relationship could be summed up as “nonexistent.”

Yet, suddenly, stepsis dearest felt entitled to a share of the inheritance and even roped in other family members to guilt-trip the OP into giving her a cut. I don’t know about you, but I’d be pretty mad at this point.

Because, you see, when it comes to an inheritance, it’s all about what’s legally outlined in the will. If grandma specifically named the OP as the sole beneficiary, then that’s the final word, no matter how much the half-sibling stomps her feet.

Sure, it might feel unfair to the other sibling, but a will is a legally binding document designed to honor the wishes of the person who passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the law is different from country to country, and even from one state to another, legal experts say that courts rarely overturn a clear directive unless there’s evidence of foul play. So, sorry, stepsis, unless you’ve got a lawyer and some solid proof, that ship has sailed.

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So, when the OP refused to share, she got stuck between accusations and manipulations. Her half-sibling claimed she was being selfish, and her dad’s side of the family pressured her to “do the right thing.” Sounds like emotional manipulation to me. You know, that art of using subtle tactics to control or influence someone’s emotions, to make that person do what you want. And boy, did the OP’s family have a talent for it.

Suddenly, she was the villain for wanting to keep her inheritance, and they were the innocent victims just asking for a “fair” share. Emotional manipulation is a type of mistreatment that’s about making someone question their own decisions, to control how they feel and what they do.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, in our story, or in the context of inheritance disputes in general, it can involve guilt-tripping, victimizing, or making someone feel morally obligated to share something they rightfully own.

But is it really selfish to hold onto something that was clearly left to her with purpose? Grandma, who was deeply close to the OP, had the chance to include the half-sibling in her will but didn’t. So why would our OP feel guilty for honoring Grandma’s wishes? After all, wills are there for a reason, and this one seems pretty straightforward.

So, what would you do in the poster’s shoes? Would you share the cash or keep it all to yourself? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she doesn’t have to share the money, as her grandma could have added the stepsister to the will if she really wanted to

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Melinda Gimpel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)