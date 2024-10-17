Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Caught Trying To Swipe Son’s Inheritance For New Family, Teen Laughs As Grandparents Cut Him Off
Family

Dad Caught Trying To Swipe Son’s Inheritance For New Family, Teen Laughs As Grandparents Cut Him Off

Funny how family love can get really flexible when money’s involved. When there’s a chunk of inheritance on the table, people start showing their true colors and you’re left fighting to keep your cash out of reach while dodging guilt trips from relatives who think they deserve a cut.

When family members come up with sneaky schemes to dip into your pot of gold, things get really messy. Just ask our Redditor—he knows all about it, as his dad wants to swipe the inheritance his mom left him to use on his half-sister.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When inheritance is up for grabs, family loyalty takes a backseat, and everyone’s eyeing the prize

    Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A 16-year-old found himself at the center of family drama when his dad tried to swipe the inheritance his late mom had left him

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The teen’s half-sister needs expensive treatment for her rare medical condition and dad wants to dip into his son’s inheritance to pay for it

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PlentyBluejay273

    The teen gets shamed by his dad and stepmom for refusing to let his dad use his inheritance, after saying his mom specifically left him that money to pay for college

    Our Redditor is a 16-year-old teen who finds himself at the center of a heated family dispute. His mom tragically passed away when he was just 7, but she left behind a sizable inheritance that was supposed to secure his future —college, emergencies, you know, the usual responsible stuff. The will was crystal clear: no one could touch the money unless it was for him. So, in theory, the kid was set, right? Well, not so fast.

    The OP’s (original poster) dad remarried, gained one stepdaughter, and had another daughter with his new wife. Life seemed pretty normal until the 4-year-old half-sister was diagnosed with a rare medical condition. Not life-threatening, though. So, what’s a parent to do? Find a pricey, hard-to-access treatment that could help, of course. Problem solved? Not really.

    The price tag for this treatment was insane. Something like “sell a kidney” kind of insane. So, Dad thought, why not dip into his son’s inheritance? He’ll understand, right? Spoiler alert: the son didn’t understand. At all.

    When the OP said no, the guilt trip express pulled into the station. His dad shamed him for putting college above his half-sister’s health, and his stepmom piled on, asking how he would live with himself if they didn’t get his sister the treatment she needed. If I ever need any lessons in emotional manipulation, I know who to turn to, Mom.

    But our teen wasn’t having it. He knew the money was meant for him, and his mom’s will had laid it all out. He even checked with his grandparents, who backed him up fully, armed with a copy of the will. When he told his dad, “I will never forgive you if you take the money,” the family drama exploded.

    Image credits: Nathan Cowley / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The grandparents, furious at the dad for his behavior, cut ties with him completely. No more help, no more car repairs for free, nothing. When Dad found out, he was livid, but at that point, the damage was done. Our Redditor? He just laughed and said, “I told you so.” Honestly, I probably would have done the same.

    Of course, the OP’s dad and stepmom were furious at him, calling their son heartless and selfish for refusing to help his half-sister, probably trying to make him feel guilty for not giving up his future for her.

    Psychologists say guilt trips are the ultimate manipulation tool. They’re a way to make someone feel awful about their decisions, even if they are totally justified. And when it’s their family pulling the strings? That’s just a whole new level of emotional warfare. The trick is learning to spot it and not let it get to you. Because here’s the thing: emotional manipulation only works if you let it.

    And our OP sure wasn’t. He set his boundaries, and honestly, that’s a life skill we could all use a little more of. Learning to say no, especially to family, isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s necessary. At the end of the day, it’s about knowing what you’re worth and standing firm when someone’s trying to make you feel like the bad guy for doing what’s best for you.

    So, is the OP the jerk in this scenario, or is Dad the one who crossed the line? What would you do if you were in his shoes? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

    Netizens side with the teen, saying he’s not a jerk for not wanting to give up his future to pay for his half-sister’s treatment

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    21khan6573 avatar
    AKA AKA
    AKA AKA
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i bet you any of these YTAs who say that they would 'give the money in a heartbeat 'would be very different if they acctually were in this situation.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stealing for a good cause doesn't make it ok. Dad needs to face the legal consequences of his actions

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
