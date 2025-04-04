Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses Dad’s Inheritance On Moral Grounds, Daughter Thinks She’s Throwing Away Her Future
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses Dad’s Inheritance On Moral Grounds, Daughter Thinks She’s Throwing Away Her Future

The beauty of humankind is that we are all different, so we come with differing views about literally everything. While the diversity can be fun, it can also stir up unnecessary conflicts when family members just can’t agree about the same things.

Just like the original poster (OP), who suspects that her late grandpa left her an inheritance. However, her left-wing mom thinks it’s immoral for some to receive it while others don’t and gets angry whenever OP brings up the topic for discussion!

    Every person has a differing view about everything, but this can lead to conflicts among families

    Woman in a turtleneck, appearing firm and expressive, discussing moral grounds and inheritance decisions in a bright room.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster suspects that her late grandfather left her some inheritance, as he was pretty generous with all his grandkids

    Text conversation about inheritance and moral reasons, with mum refusing on ethical grounds.

    Text about grandfather passing, owning a successful business, and being generous with grandkids; linked to inheritance topic.

    Text about family discussing father's inheritance after his death for moral reasons.

    Image credits: Camde

    A couple in sweaters reviewing a document, discussing moral inheritance choices, seated on a couch with a laptop.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her mom finds it unfair that some people receive an inheritance while others don't, so she is against her or her kids inheriting money

    Text discussing a relative receiving inheritance, aiding in paying off a £1.2m house mortgage.

    Text about inheritance and the importance of not wasting it, as advised by a grandfather.

    Text describing a woman's refusal of inheritance on moral grounds, believing it's unfair for some to receive money others don't.

    Image credits: Camde

    Elderly couple reviewing documents on a couch, discussing moral grounds related to an inheritance.

    Image credits: muqddas65 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster wants it as she plans on buying a new house and wants to know whether she'll have money to pay the house deposit

    Text about unknown inheritance value and its impact on buying a house, related to moral grounds and future concerns.

    Text focuses on woman's moral decision to refuse inheritance, upset daughter.

    Text from a message about inheritance, showing concerns about family and grieving.

    Image credits: Camde

    Her mom lashes out in anger whenever she brings up the topic, accusing her of only loving her grandpa's money

    In today’s story, the poster shares with us the dilemma she is struggling with and seeks advice about how she can maneuver the situation without hurting her relationship with her mom. She tells us that her late grandfather had quite a successful business, and she strongly suspects that he left her an inheritance, as he was generous with all his grandkids.

    She has even overheard her mom and uncle talking about her grandpa’s money and knows that the inheritance that her uncle received was enough to pay off the mortgage on his £1.2m house. This enables her to believe that her mom might have received the same amount; however, that’s where the problem arises, as her left-wing mom is against her or her kids inheriting money.

    She feels that it’s immoral how some people receive an inheritance while others don’t, but our lady wants it as she wishes to buy a house. She has tried to bring up the subject, but it ends up with her mom getting angry and accusing her of only loving her grandpa’s money and not him. Ouch, that must hurt!

    Also, her mom is the executor of the will, and since OP has not even seen it, she doesn’t even know if or how much money there is for her. Caught in a conundrum, she vented online and asked netizens for advice on how to deal with the situation, mentioning that her mom is still grieving and she doesn’t want to damage their relationship.

    Man lying in bed, looking thoughtful, representing moral dilemmas over family inheritance decisions.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Such fights are quite common, as research suggests that one in five have squabbled with family over inheritance, and being transparent about it is important. Folks said that although her mom’s ideology about inheritance is quite noble, if OP’s name is mentioned in the will, then her mother can’t really do anything about it.

    Even a Delaware public benefit corporation, FreeWill, says that if a beneficiary is mentioned in a person’s will, they have a legal claim to the deceased person’s estate assets. People also voiced that it would be illegal if OP’s mom stopped her from getting the money that is rightfully hers, and many even suggested getting in touch with the solicitor involved.

    Some folks also pointed out that even her grandpa had spoken to her about her inheritance and told her that she should put it to good use. They said that she could bring that up while she talked about the whole issue with her mom. Knowing that her father wanted it might change her mind and encourage her to at least have a conversation with OP.

    A few netizens also pointed out that her mom can’t keep the will a secret as it has to be made public at some point. Some even advised her to talk to her uncle about it and get a copy of the will. That does sound like something she could do, don’t you think so? If you were in her shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

    Folks online advised the poster that if her name is on the will, then she has a complete right to it, no matter what her mom believes

    Comment on inheritance, emphasizing rights over moral views.

    Comment on inheritance, discussing public will and redistributing a share if refused, with charity as an option.

    Comment on inheritance rights, discussing legal advice about will copies and solicitor contact.

    Text discussing inheritance rights and ethical considerations, addressing a woman's moral decision on family inheritance.

    Comment on will inheritance advice, discussing executor role and legal steps to find a will online.

    Text exchange about inheritance concerns related to a will, involving a mother and potential moral implications.

    Comment advising on inheritance, suggesting to order a will and consult a solicitor for reclaiming it.

    Comment discussing inheritance issues, mentioning solicitors, probate office, and resolving a will dispute with family.

    Text about a woman questioning moral grounds of refusing dad’s inheritance, advised to verify will specifics.

    Text comment discussing getting notified about legacies by probate office, relating to moral inheritance decision.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Your mom can refuse HER inheritance, but she can't refuse YOURS, if it was separate from hers. If she refuses hers, it will be divided between the other named inheritors. You need to get a lawyer so that mom HAS to turn over a copy of the will.

