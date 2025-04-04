Woman Refuses Dad’s Inheritance On Moral Grounds, Daughter Thinks She’s Throwing Away Her Future

ADVERTISEMENT

The beauty of humankind is that we are all different, so we come with differing views about literally everything. While the diversity can be fun, it can also stir up unnecessary conflicts when family members just can’t agree about the same things.

Just like the original poster (OP), who suspects that her late grandpa left her an inheritance. However, her left-wing mom thinks it’s immoral for some to receive it while others don’t and gets angry whenever OP brings up the topic for discussion!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Every person has a differing view about everything, but this can lead to conflicts among families

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster suspects that her late grandfather left her some inheritance, as he was pretty generous with all his grandkids

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Camde

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her mom finds it unfair that some people receive an inheritance while others don’t, so she is against her or her kids inheriting money

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Camde

Share icon

Image credits: muqddas65 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster wants it as she plans on buying a new house and wants to know whether she’ll have money to pay the house deposit

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Camde

Her mom lashes out in anger whenever she brings up the topic, accusing her of only loving her grandpa’s money

In today’s story, the poster shares with us the dilemma she is struggling with and seeks advice about how she can maneuver the situation without hurting her relationship with her mom. She tells us that her late grandfather had quite a successful business, and she strongly suspects that he left her an inheritance, as he was generous with all his grandkids.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has even overheard her mom and uncle talking about her grandpa’s money and knows that the inheritance that her uncle received was enough to pay off the mortgage on his £1.2m house. This enables her to believe that her mom might have received the same amount; however, that’s where the problem arises, as her left-wing mom is against her or her kids inheriting money.

ADVERTISEMENT

She feels that it’s immoral how some people receive an inheritance while others don’t, but our lady wants it as she wishes to buy a house. She has tried to bring up the subject, but it ends up with her mom getting angry and accusing her of only loving her grandpa’s money and not him. Ouch, that must hurt!

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, her mom is the executor of the will, and since OP has not even seen it, she doesn’t even know if or how much money there is for her. Caught in a conundrum, she vented online and asked netizens for advice on how to deal with the situation, mentioning that her mom is still grieving and she doesn’t want to damage their relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Such fights are quite common, as research suggests that one in five have squabbled with family over inheritance, and being transparent about it is important. Folks said that although her mom’s ideology about inheritance is quite noble, if OP’s name is mentioned in the will, then her mother can’t really do anything about it.

Even a Delaware public benefit corporation, FreeWill, says that if a beneficiary is mentioned in a person’s will, they have a legal claim to the deceased person’s estate assets. People also voiced that it would be illegal if OP’s mom stopped her from getting the money that is rightfully hers, and many even suggested getting in touch with the solicitor involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks also pointed out that even her grandpa had spoken to her about her inheritance and told her that she should put it to good use. They said that she could bring that up while she talked about the whole issue with her mom. Knowing that her father wanted it might change her mind and encourage her to at least have a conversation with OP.

A few netizens also pointed out that her mom can’t keep the will a secret as it has to be made public at some point. Some even advised her to talk to her uncle about it and get a copy of the will. That does sound like something she could do, don’t you think so? If you were in her shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online advised the poster that if her name is on the will, then she has a complete right to it, no matter what her mom believes

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon