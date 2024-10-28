Influencer’s ‘Worst Fear’ Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian influencer shared her “worst fear” coming true after announcing her proposal on social media.

Mikaela Testa, a 25-year-old who boasts more than 2 million followers on TikTok, confirmed the news of her engagement to boyfriend Maxwell Krause on Thursday via an Instagram post.

The next day, the social media star posted a clip on TikTok to share a detail she wasn’t thrilled about.

“My biggest fear in the world happened tonight,” she said in the video that has amassed more than 200K likes. “My boyfriend asked me to be his wife tonight while I didn’t have my nails done.

“He begged me because he made a reservation at the bar we met at in Japan and I was lazy and I was like, ‘Baby, let’s just order some room service, let’s stay in the room, look at this beautiful view — let’s watch the view and stay in our pajamas.”

Krause tried to compromise by offering to order some “nice steaks,” but Testa said she preferred fries and fruits instead.

The influencer later went on to talk about how she couldn’t have asked “for a better outcome.”

“I have so much anxiety, I am so happy it happened in private where I could feel comfortable and just live in the moment with this beautiful view in my favorite city, in my favorite country,” she said.

She later gushed that Krause did “so amazing on this ring. Princess cut, that is so me. Gold, that is 100 percent me, with diamonds around the band. I can’t believe this man is so perfect.”

For Testa, her bodybuilder boyfriend is her ideal match, making her the “happiest woman alive right now.”

“We love each other so much. It just feels right,” she said. “We just love each other so unconditionally, we never fight.

“And when you know, you just know.”

Other influencers and fans sent their congratulations to the Australian social media star

One noticeable figure, Anna Paul, wrote, “Ahhhhh crying. This makes me so so so so happy. Congratulations.”

“When you naur you naur!” one person joked. “Congrats (:”

“You deserve this kinda love,” said influencer Kat Clark. “So happy for you xxx.”

“I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU IN A WEDDING DRESS,” gushed a user.

Another shared how she viewed Testa as an inspiration, saying, “as a bpd girl thank you for demonstrating that there can be light at the end of all the hurt and that the awful things that we often feel don’t have to consume us.”

Others, however, were more content to bring up the past.

“He looks so much like atis…” someone said.

Another added, “He looks like Anna Paul’s brother.”

One comment also read, “I’m shocked someone married this D List narcissist!”

The internet pair had been dating for approximately two hours before getting engaged

Testa and Krause met online back in 2022 and continued texting throughout 2023 when they finally met in person in Japan for the now 25-year-old’s birthday in March.

Their meeting came after Testa’s public split with Atis Paul, the brother of TikTok sensation Anna Paul, who was also the first to break his silence.

Paul told his Instagram followers that the pair “love each other so much and decided to be friends now.”

He added, “Everything is perfect between us. We both agree it’s better this way.”

Testa was initially less transparent about how she was feeling, merely mentioning that her fans’ support made her “so emotional” during an Instagram Q&A.

However, she did open up in an interview with White Fox After Hours last year.

“It was seriously hell — like I had never been through something so bad ever,” she said, adding that she hadn’t spoken in-depth about the breakup.

“No one’s allowed to say anything because it will open up a wound but it’s healed.”

Many people commented on Testa’s TikTok video that she was deserving of her happiness

