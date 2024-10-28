Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Influencer’s ‘Worst Fear’ Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done
Couples, News

Influencer’s ‘Worst Fear’ Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t DoneInfluencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-8

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian influencer shared her “worst fear” coming true after announcing her proposal on social media.

Mikaela Testa, a 25-year-old who boasts more than 2 million followers on TikTok, confirmed the news of her engagement to boyfriend Maxwell Krause on Thursday via an Instagram post.

The next day, the social media star posted a clip on TikTok to share a detail she wasn’t thrilled about.

Highlights
  • Mikaela Testa's worst fear came true when she was proposed to with bare nails.
  • Testa was proposed to by her boyfriend Maxwell Krause privately in Japan.
  • Fans and influencers congratulated Testa on social media regarding the engagement news.

An influencer said her “worst fear” came true when her boyfriend proposed to her this past Thursday

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikkimouse404

“My biggest fear in the world happened tonight,” she said in the video that has amassed more than 200K likes. “My boyfriend asked me to be his wife tonight while I didn’t have my nails done. 

“He begged me because he made a reservation at the bar we met at in Japan and I was lazy and I was like, ‘Baby, let’s just order some room service, let’s stay in the room, look at this beautiful view — let’s watch the view and stay in our pajamas.”

Krause tried to compromise by offering to order some “nice steaks,” but Testa said she preferred fries and fruits instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikkimouse404

The influencer later went on to talk about how she couldn’t have asked “for a better outcome.”

“I have so much anxiety, I am so happy it happened in private where I could feel comfortable and just live in the moment with this beautiful view in my favorite city, in my favorite country,” she said.

She later gushed that Krause did “so amazing on this ring. Princess cut, that is so me. Gold, that is 100 percent me, with diamonds around the band. I can’t believe this man is so perfect.”

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikaelatesta

For Testa, her bodybuilder boyfriend is her ideal match, making her the “happiest woman alive right now.”

“We love each other so much. It just feels right,” she said. “We just love each other so unconditionally, we never fight.

“And when you know, you just know.”

Other influencers and fans sent their congratulations to the Australian social media star

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikkimouse404

One noticeable figure, Anna Paul, wrote, “Ahhhhh crying. This makes me so so so so happy. Congratulations.” 

“When you naur you naur!” one person joked. “Congrats (:”

“You deserve this kinda love,” said influencer Kat Clark. “So happy for you xxx.”

“I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU IN A WEDDING DRESS,” gushed a user.

Another shared how she viewed Testa as an inspiration, saying, “as a bpd girl thank you for demonstrating that there can be light at the end of all the hurt and that the awful things that we often feel don’t have to consume us.”

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikkimouse404

Others, however, were more content to bring up the past. 

“He looks so much like atis…” someone said.

Another added, “He looks like Anna Paul’s brother.” 

One comment also read, “I’m shocked someone married this D List narcissist!” 

The internet pair had been dating for approximately two hours before getting engaged

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikaelatesta

Testa and Krause met online back in 2022 and continued texting throughout 2023 when they finally met in person in Japan for the now 25-year-old’s birthday in March.

Their meeting came after Testa’s public split with Atis Paul, the brother of TikTok sensation Anna Paul, who was also the first to break his silence.

Paul told his Instagram followers that the pair “love each other so much and decided to be friends now.”

He added, “Everything is perfect between us. We both agree it’s better this way.”

Testa was initially less transparent about how she was feeling, merely mentioning that her fans’ support made her “so emotional” during an Instagram Q&A.

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Image credits: mikkimouse404

ADVERTISEMENT
@mikaelatesta♬ original sound – Mikaela Testa

However, she did open up in an interview with White Fox After Hours last year.

“It was seriously hell — like I had never been through something so bad ever,” she said, adding that she hadn’t spoken in-depth about the breakup. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one’s allowed to say anything because it will open up a wound but it’s healed.”

Many people commented on Testa’s TikTok video that she was deserving of her happiness

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Influencer's 'Worst Fear' Came True After Boyfriend Proposes When Her Nails Weren’t Done

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

-8

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-8

Open list comments

7

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP seriously stop with all the useless influencer s**t. It's getting old

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kris-carter2012 avatar
Kitty
Kitty
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The internet pair had been dating for approximately two hours before getting engaged what!?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP seriously stop with all the useless influencer s**t. It's getting old

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kris-carter2012 avatar
Kitty
Kitty
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The internet pair had been dating for approximately two hours before getting engaged what!?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda