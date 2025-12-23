No matter which field you work in, all of them have such nasty little secrets. So, when a Reddit user asked employees to spill the tea about their industry, they didn’t hold back. From bizarre to shocking, we have compiled the best ones for you. Just scroll down to check them out!

#1 Work in call center software administration. When they say the call is being recorded, they mean even on hold, you are being recorded. The software picks up everything you say and a lot of what anyone in the background may say. Just cuz you can't hear us doesn't mean we don't hear you .

#2 Aviation. Mental issues will invalidate your licence. But disclosing mental issues is voluntary. So guess what. Zero people in aviation have mental issues.

#3 Pharmacy. The number of times in a day we prevent a prescriber error that could leave a patient in the hospital or dead is usually not *huge*, but it's almost never zero.

#4 I used to work in film and TV. Everyone is wearing a wig. Wrinkles and imperfections are taken out using VFX. Your favorite actor is 5 feet tall with a big head and thinning hair IRL.

#5 I’ve worked in a whole lot of restaurants; the vast majority of restaurants would fail a health inspection if they came during normal service hours.

#6 From my time in IT turning off and on your computer fixes 99% of the problems.

#7 Construction.



The world is built by the lowest bidder.

#8 Grocery store: the amount of food waste is *unfathomable*. We have the usual- out of date, opened and possibly contaminated by a customer, left out of refrigeration/out of temp by a customer somewhere in the store. The big one, though, is presentation. Damaged boxes with perfectly-sealed inner plastic are discarded rather than marked down. I once disposed of 140+lbs of ground turkey because it was darker than the company's standard. Perfectly fine to eat, no change in flavor, just browning before its sell-by date. Not donated, put in the trash. I had made meatless spaghetti the night before due to finances. I'm still salty about it years later.





Also, employees constantly leave items out of refrigeration. And corporate's first question when we show large losses (like an entire pallet left in the backroom, out of temp, for 20+hours) is always "Were you able to save any of it?". And we're one of the better ones. Be wary of any meat or otherwise highly perishable items you buy from someone whose livelihood depends on turning a profit in a notoriously low-margin industry.

#9 Some family court cases don't go through on the scheduled court dates because of an artificial court reporter shortage due to stenographer lobbying.



Stenographic court reporters have pushed for voice and digital court reporters to not be accepted in certain states and are retiring and not training new court reporters so they can charge whatever they want and only take the big-paying cases. So in states like California, where digital reporting isn't legal and voice reporting has only been accepted for like 2 years, there is a massive backlog and many cases just don't go forward. It's a classic case of boomers pulling the ladder up behind them.



Emergency hearing because your ex is stalking you and you want a RO? Sorry, Bertha wants $5.00/page and won't show up for less than a 3 hour hearing and there's nobody else available, but she can do next week, maybe. I'm a legal videographer and lawyers are livid and starting to push back, but the damage is done.



Edit: Thank you to the stenos who immediately proved my point in the comments. Not a shred of ethics.

#10 Work in the golf industry. The latest and greatest equipment isn't any better than the stuff that was available last year, or the year before, or the year before that. It's been quite a few years since there has been any actual improvement in technology. It's basically been maxed out for years now.

#11 When a professor or other scholar publishes new research in a journal, they don’t make a single cent off that publication. In some cases, publishing actually costs money.



Publishing a book also usually doesn’t make any money. It’s not a lucrative revenue stream. It’s not a revenue stream at all for the vast majority of scholars.

#12 Much of the drinkable water in the United States is only drinkable because chemicals are shipped in on a regular basis. If this shipping broke down somehow, many municipalities could go without clean drinking water within a week.

#13 I work in finance. a huge part of the financial markets doesn't create any value...

#14 "Thank you for your patience, we are experiencing higher than usual volume of calls, and your call may take longer than expected"



Yeah, about that.



No. We are experiencing a normal volume of calls, we just laid off a ton of staff during (or just after) covid, and we don't plan on replacing them anytime soon because that would cost money.



Edit: Punctuation.

#15 Worked for a giant plastics company making non woven materials. They were able to say that a certain percentage of their material was made from recycled plastic because of the defective material that was made was reground and melted back into pellets and then run through the machine again. Maybe not even defective but done so to meet the criteria for the recycled requirements. Then had to sit through monthly meetings so they could explain why plastic is so good for the environment.

#16 Longevity of manufactured electronics like appliances and tools is not really even in the top 10 things considered for the consumer. It's all about cost reductions and what price you can sell it for. If you're lucky it will be better than the prior model in maybe 1 singular way but they probably removed some of the brushes in the motor you can't see to pay for the improvement. This is how we end up with bad Korean refrigerators that last 1 week longer than the extended warranty you buy. The tech to make them last 30 years has been around forever but the will to keep it that way has evaporated. Stay away from LG and Samsung.

#17 We are unable to brainwash students. If we could, we'd get them to read the syllabus.

#18 Back from the days when I was a chef, never, ever order any beef well-done. You *will* get the oldest, nastiest piece of meat they have because they know you won't be able to tell the difference once they've burnt the hell out of it.

#19 I'm an electrician, if your house has wiring more than 35~50 years old you might want to consider a whole home rewire or, at least an electrician to inspect and replace devices, fixtures and panels depending on the quality and wear on the original work.



People expect to pay for new shingles every x years, and while wiring doesn't really "go bad" in the walls, don't expect everything to last forever or be designed for modern compatibility with ever growing technology and better and better installation practices and improved quality of life and added regulations and safety standards.



You know how everyone, especially boomers complain about quality of modern junk being bad by design? Yeah, not refuting planned obsolescence but a big part of why the newer appliances and devices fail to meet or exceed advertised life spans is improper grounding and lack of surge suppression.



Older homes were designed for analog appliances and incandescent bulbs, not the digital age and LEDs.





------------

Oh, and if you live in a mobile home please be aware those don't ever have to meet building codes most places in the USA and are only required to meet national DMV/DOT standards for electrical safety... Which, incidentally was never intended for permanent residences.



Ask your local fire department, those death traps go up right at about 25~35 years after manufacture like clockwork from electrical fires all the time and rarely take more than 15 minutes from initial spark to being a burnt rectangle of dirt where your everything used to be. I speak from personal experience on that one.

#20 Trawling is literally underwater strip mining and no one will do anything about it.



Former employee of a subsidiary owned by a major USA seafood company. We are decimating the oceans for pollack and market it as “sustainable”. Bycatch is real and fisheries are in massive decline due to it. We throw over millions of pounds of fish and other sea life (bycatch) for a fish (pollack) that had no commercial value until it was discovered it could be used as a cod substitute as well as other substitutes. We literally destroy crab fisheries to harvest pollack to sell it back as fake crab (surimi). Salmon, halibut and rockfish are on the decline and the communities that rely on it are powerless because their very own community corporations and development corporations own CDQ’s that get money from trawling. Basically biting the hand that feeds you. Voters refuse to vote against party line and keep voting in Republicans whose top contributor is the seafood industry yet voters complain something needs to be done about trawling. And the boards and agencies that are supposed to manage all this are appointed by the same machine that keeps trawling going. You can’t even make this up.



Edit: this is happening in the USA (Alaska).

#21 I work for a big box retailer. We have bins at the front for people to recycle their plastic shopping bags. Each morning they are taken to the back of the store and emptied into the garbage compactor.



The amount of perfectly good product that is thrown away on a daily basis is astonishing.

#22 Used to do medical billing. And the number of billing mistakes is mind blowing. And the average American does not understand how the billing systems work, let alone what an EOB is. So most end up just paying what their statement says, even when the EOB says they owe less.

#23 I work in hospitality. While I always change out blankets between clients in the spa, a lot of people dont. The same blanket can be used on multiple people before it gets washed, and a lot of owners encourage that to keep the laundry volume down.

#24 No members of Congress or Senators ever read the bills before voting. It would be impossible, and they’re much too busy. They rely on their staffers, and their staffers rely on the committee staff.

#25 You want dirty? Factories where your food is made. Yes, there are inspections every year. The factory has a window of time that the “unannounced” inspection will happen and everyone is on their best behavior, cleaning up and taking care of issues. As soon as the inspection is over it’s right back to cutting corners and ignoring nasty things.

#26 I worked for a jet engine manufacturer. I was in a position where I got all the incident reports that affected our engines. Bird strikes were a daily occurance somewhere in the world. They would run DNA to find out the species as there was usually not much left. there wasn't usually any damage unless it was a someting like a goose or ibis.



One airline sticks in my mind. Somebody set off the fire suppression foam in the hangar. One of the planes was getting a new sound system installed so all the access doors were open. the report said "every nook and crannie" was full of foam. Both engines had to come off wing for a tear down and overhaul. the foam is corrosive. The funny part, It happened again a month later. Same airline same hangar.

#27 Ecommerce here:



A lot of the stuff you buy is off aliexpress. Way more than most people realise.



Saunas, hot tubs, red light masks, you name it - most brands are sourcing from Ali express.

#28 Eyeglasses. They are extremely marked up, even the cheapest frames we get for $10 will be sold for $100. That’s not even including the ridiculously marked up lenses.

#29 Environment consulting goes through a ton of single use plastic. Always feels a bit ironic doing testing borings to check closed landfill contamination and then go back to the shop and fill a dumpster with the push probe casings.

#30 I've dumped more gallons of unburned jet fuel into the atmosphere than you'll put into your car in your lifetime.

#31 Mathematics professor here. At least in my college, the highest level classes are mostly taught by the worst teachers. They don't explain things because they can't relate to people who need things explained. The higher ups figure that people taking these courses don't need explanations. The students who worked their way up to these courses are screwed.

#32 Most of the recycle bins you see in downtown areas and walkable areas are thrown in with the regular trash. Most municipalities aren't going to spend a lot of money just to buy a separate recycle truck.

#33 Science still does not understand how some anesthesia works exactly.

#34 I live in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Retired banker. When they lay people off, they do it in small batches so it doesn't get put on the news.



They also will replace you with overseas workers if you quit or retire.



They will try and NOT hire within the Bay Area because we are to expensive to pay. Yet, when the whole business went down several years ago regarding bad practices, they let the CEO got with a GOLDEN PARACUTE over millions of dollars. Who won here?

