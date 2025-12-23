33 Employees Reveal The Dark, Dirty Truths About Their Industries That Are Usually HiddenInterview With Expert
It’s funny how we are so naive before getting experience in any industry, but once we start working, all the dirty secrets come tumbling out. What’s more surprising is how normalized these things are at work, because apart from the newbies, nobody is really bothered about them.
No matter which field you work in, all of them have such nasty little secrets. So, when a Reddit user asked employees to spill the tea about their industry, they didn’t hold back. From bizarre to shocking, we have compiled the best ones for you. Just scroll down to check them out!
Work in call center software administration. When they say the call is being recorded, they mean even on hold, you are being recorded. The software picks up everything you say and a lot of what anyone in the background may say. Just cuz you can't hear us doesn't mean we don't hear you .
Good, because when I'm on hold for 20 minutes is when I'm giving the most honest assessment of your company.
Aviation. Mental issues will invalidate your licence. But disclosing mental issues is voluntary. So guess what. Zero people in aviation have mental issues.
Can confirm. A lot of pilots have untreated ADHD. They can do their jobs well but can have issues at home because of it. The last thing you want, though, is a pilot with depression.
Pharmacy. The number of times in a day we prevent a prescriber error that could leave a patient in the hospital or dead is usually not *huge*, but it's almost never zero.
My father was a pharmacists from the 1940s to the 1980s, and he told me that it used to happen a lot more before doctors really understood about d**g interactions. Pharmacists’ understanding of the chemicals in medications has always been the failsafe in patient care. They’re the ones to put the brakes on when they see a patient filling multiple prescriptions for meds that could harm or k**l them if taken together, mostly from going to different doctors, but a good portion of them were prescribed in error (please remember that the years between 1940 and 1980 were long before computer networks storing all patient information so it could be seen by all practitioners the patient interacts with, so different doctors only had information given t9 them by patients—-who could be concealing to gain more meds, or simply forget all the medications they take or have taken, the names of the doctors they’ve seen, and also what allergies they may have to certain meds). He said he was taught the ones they knew about when he was in Pharmacy school (Case Western Reserve class of 1940), but that he learned countless times more than that in all the years after he graduated, as they were becoming much better understood.
One day Mr. Gower told me to deliver some medicine for a baby, but he had accidentally bottled some poison because he had been drinking since he found out that his son had died in the war. Good think I was there.
As you scroll through the list, you may wonder how some of these highly unethical things get so normalized. Well, to know more about it, Bored Panda got in touch with Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She believes that most of this stuff doesn't always start out that way.
"It usually begins as small shortcuts taken to hit deadlines, please clients, or stay competitive. When those shortcuts get rewarded, or at least ignored, they slowly become 'normal.' People look around, see everyone else doing it, and assume that’s just how the industry works," she added.
As per her, it’s not that workers lose their morals; rather, it’s that the system quietly trains them to push those morals aside to survive.
I used to work in film and TV. Everyone is wearing a wig. Wrinkles and imperfections are taken out using VFX. Your favorite actor is 5 feet tall with a big head and thinning hair IRL.
Why does Tom Cruise always come to mind?
I'm always amazed by the huge heads a lot of actors have. It makes them look more slender, proportionally - maybe that's why?
I’ve worked in a whole lot of restaurants; the vast majority of restaurants would fail a health inspection if they came during normal service hours.
Or they weren’t somehow tipped off about the inspection date. Place could look like a roach infested landfill 364 days a year, but everyone scrambles to get it spotless for the one day the inspector is coming by. They need to do more surprise inspections to see the truth, and get rid of any snitches working for them.
From my time in IT turning off and on your computer fixes 99% of the problems.
same with my car: I roll to a stop on the yellow line, switch off and on and all is fine
Cutting off the computer's electicity is the equivalent of giving a child a time out. Sometimes it teaches them to behave.
We also conversed with our expert about the huge role that the organizational culture plays in turning harmful behaviors into unspoken rules. She claimed that when a workplace culture rewards speed, profit, or obedience more than ethics or well-being, employees quickly learn what actually matters.
Apoorva also noted, "Culture spreads through everyday signals as well: who gets promoted, what leaders joke about, which problems are brushed off, and which ones cause panic. Over time, harmful behaviors stop feeling risky or wrong and start feeling normal, expected, and even necessary. New employees pick this up fast by watching others, not by reading policy documents."
In that way, culture quietly turns 'things we shouldn’t do' into 'things everyone knows you have to do,' without ever putting them in writing, she added.
Construction.
The world is built by the lowest bidder.
They also pay the lowest wages and hire people who just dont care. Its not their home, so you need to be vigilant. Also most construction workers are on Smeth
Even "luxury" homes and buildings can have serious problems.
Grocery store: the amount of food waste is *unfathomable*. We have the usual- out of date, opened and possibly contaminated by a customer, left out of refrigeration/out of temp by a customer somewhere in the store. The big one, though, is presentation. Damaged boxes with perfectly-sealed inner plastic are discarded rather than marked down. I once disposed of 140+lbs of ground turkey because it was darker than the company's standard. Perfectly fine to eat, no change in flavor, just browning before its sell-by date. Not donated, put in the trash. I had made meatless spaghetti the night before due to finances. I'm still salty about it years later.
Also, employees constantly leave items out of refrigeration. And corporate's first question when we show large losses (like an entire pallet left in the backroom, out of temp, for 20+hours) is always "Were you able to save any of it?". And we're one of the better ones. Be wary of any meat or otherwise highly perishable items you buy from someone whose livelihood depends on turning a profit in a notoriously low-margin industry.
i've never understood why grocery stores don't sell less than perfect products at a discount or simply donate them
If I had to guess I'd say potential liability. All it takes is one @$$hole claiming they got sick from the donated food and suing. So they aviod the issue by not donating.Load More Replies...
In Australia the two major supermarkets donate to programs that give to food banks etc. My sister used to work at one of the companies, Second Bite, sorting the usable stuff from unusable. They manage to save a lot of stuff. Many other stores will send damaged or unsold items to places like Not Quite Right, which sells them at a discount. My church used to be connected with a bakery that once a week let us come in after hours and take all the unsold items that we then packaged up for the community group that ran a soup kitchen and food pantry. Other groups did the same on the other days of the week. Despite all this, there is still a lot of food waste in the country. The amount of fruit and veggies that don't even make it into stores because they are 'imperfect' is insane (though some places have started to accept this and sell them at a reduced price). Or the farmers have an overabundance of one crop and can't get enough places to buy it so it just gets dumped.
Imperfect stuff is sold cheaper here in France ("anti-gaspillage") but it doesn't tend to sell that much because as far as I can determine the "minimum markdown of 33%" applies; so you know, pay just a tiny bit extra and get a proper product. Stuff that fails that will usually be donated to a food bank, by law. Not everything - it depends upon whether the product is "best before" (DDM/DLUO; meaning it's usually okay after) or "use by" (DLC: meaning it cannot be assured to be okay after and must be destroyed - selling this in a supermarket after its date is an infraction).
Laws, rules, and regulations. For everyone like you who means well, there are 100 greedy bastiches who would sell contaminated rotten meat. One old story was the store that washed old chickens in bleach water and repackaged them for sale
food waste in the USA is huge
The last time I shopped at the locally-based grocery store, I bought a "farm fresh, never frozen" turkey for Thanksgiving. Got home and popped it in the fridge. The next day, the vacuum bag the turkey was in was nearly popping with myoglobin, which means the turkey had been frozen...probably after last Thanksgiving. During that same trip, I bought bone-in chicken thighs. When I opened them, the undersides had skin on them, likely from boneless skinless chicken breasts. They didn't waste that removed skin; they made me pay for it. I took both items back. The customer service rep bemoaned the return, stating they would have to throw it away. I showed her why I was returning them, and never shopped there again.
Some family court cases don't go through on the scheduled court dates because of an artificial court reporter shortage due to stenographer lobbying.
Stenographic court reporters have pushed for voice and digital court reporters to not be accepted in certain states and are retiring and not training new court reporters so they can charge whatever they want and only take the big-paying cases. So in states like California, where digital reporting isn't legal and voice reporting has only been accepted for like 2 years, there is a massive backlog and many cases just don't go forward. It's a classic case of boomers pulling the ladder up behind them.
Emergency hearing because your ex is stalking you and you want a RO? Sorry, Bertha wants $5.00/page and won't show up for less than a 3 hour hearing and there's nobody else available, but she can do next week, maybe. I'm a legal videographer and lawyers are livid and starting to push back, but the damage is done.
Edit: Thank you to the stenos who immediately proved my point in the comments. Not a shred of ethics.
This is just more of that "No one wants to work" garbage. They don't like it when workers put themselves on an equal footing with their clients.
"In other news, the Butter Churners Union (Local #871) is on strike, demanding that their services be the only legal way of making butter," is how ridiculous these stenographers are being.
So the party that has a super majority in California and can pass any law they want only cares about their special interest donors, and pays lip service to the peasants.
Well, it all makes us wonder how employees still choose to be in such organizations despite knowing all the dirty things that are done behind the scenes, doesn't it? However, Apoorva explained that most of them stay in such workplaces because their brain finds ways to make it feel tolerable. She expressed that they focus on the good parts of the job and mentally tune out the uncomfortable stuff.
"Over time, it also starts to feel pointless to push back or leave, especially when everyone around them is doing the same thing. Employees often separate who they are from what they do at work and treat the job like something they endure rather than something that defines them. These little mental shortcuts help people get through the day, but they also make staying feel like the only realistic option," she emphasized.
Work in the golf industry. The latest and greatest equipment isn't any better than the stuff that was available last year, or the year before, or the year before that. It's been quite a few years since there has been any actual improvement in technology. It's basically been maxed out for years now.
When a professor or other scholar publishes new research in a journal, they don’t make a single cent off that publication. In some cases, publishing actually costs money.
Publishing a book also usually doesn’t make any money. It’s not a lucrative revenue stream. It’s not a revenue stream at all for the vast majority of scholars.
In the US, it became allowable to include publication costs in federal grants about 10 years ago. It took a while to convince faculty it was legitimate, but if pubs are mandated in the grant, then the grant needs to cover that expense.
Thousands of dollars to publish, thousands to read. Google Elsevier and get depressed at how science is commodified.
Allegedly, if you message one of the authors of a journal article, they're generally more than happy to email you a copy of the article free of charge.
Much of the drinkable water in the United States is only drinkable because chemicals are shipped in on a regular basis. If this shipping broke down somehow, many municipalities could go without clean drinking water within a week.
Lastly, our expert also chatted about how industry-wide normalization makes reform more difficult, even for well-intentioned organizations. "That’s because no one wants to be the outlier. If cutting corners, overworking staff, or bending rules is seen as 'standard practice,' any company that tries to stop risks looking inefficient, naïve, or uncompetitive," she added.
Moreover, Apoorva believes that there’s also a shared mindset of 'this is just how it’s done,' which lowers the urgency to change. She stressed that accountability also gets fuzzy. When everyone’s doing it, responsibility feels spread so thin that no single organization feels compelled to take the first step, she narrated.
"So even well-meaning companies can end up maintaining the status quo, not because they want to, but because the industry itself quietly punishes anyone who tries to break the mold," Apoorva concluded.
I work in finance. a huge part of the financial markets doesn't create any value...
"Thank you for your patience, we are experiencing higher than usual volume of calls, and your call may take longer than expected"
Yeah, about that.
No. We are experiencing a normal volume of calls, we just laid off a ton of staff during (or just after) covid, and we don't plan on replacing them anytime soon because that would cost money.
Edit: Punctuation.
Nothing to do with Covid, call centers have always been understaffed since they existed. They're set u to deliberately weed out callers who they think might be able to solve their problems in other ways. I'm sure they must exist, but for me it's more like "do you really think I'd be spending all this time on hold if there was any chance I could fix it some other way?". Worst of all are those that tell you to use the website or app, when the most likely reason for calling is that I've been locked out of the website or app with no way of restoring access and I've been through your suggested fixes until I got to the bit that said "if you're still unable to restore access please call...".
"Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line until it is no longer important to you."
Worked for a giant plastics company making non woven materials. They were able to say that a certain percentage of their material was made from recycled plastic because of the defective material that was made was reground and melted back into pellets and then run through the machine again. Maybe not even defective but done so to meet the criteria for the recycled requirements. Then had to sit through monthly meetings so they could explain why plastic is so good for the environment.
This is recycling if the discard stuff was going to waste. Cullets are part of many industries.
Well, now we know why these nasty secrets keep being repeated from one generation of employees to the next. I guess it's all just a vicious circle that nobody can break, don't you think? Anyway, that's it from our end, dear readers. Now you have a lot of insider knowledge about the industries mentioned in the list.
However, if you are aware of any others, don't hesitate to type away in the comments. You know we always love to hear from you!
Longevity of manufactured electronics like appliances and tools is not really even in the top 10 things considered for the consumer. It's all about cost reductions and what price you can sell it for. If you're lucky it will be better than the prior model in maybe 1 singular way but they probably removed some of the brushes in the motor you can't see to pay for the improvement. This is how we end up with bad Korean refrigerators that last 1 week longer than the extended warranty you buy. The tech to make them last 30 years has been around forever but the will to keep it that way has evaporated. Stay away from LG and Samsung.
Listen, I don’t mind replacing a fridge or washer/dryer every twenty or so years. But every four or five? Or less? Given the cost of those major appliances I can’t afford to do that, and finding someone who can repair them—-IF they can be repaired—-is a crapshoot. When you find someone who’s good at it and charges a fair price instead of gouging you for every penny, you hope beyond hope they don’t close up shop, retire, or move. What I'm trying to say is planned obsolescence can be a lot more palatable if the obsolescence takes a while to happen, especially with the expensive stuff.Load More Replies...
When you get to be my age, "planned obsolescence" acquires a whole new context.
I've had my Amana refrigerator for almost 25 years. I had to replace both thermostats and the door gasket, but it's still chugging along and doesn't demand internet access. My GE gas range is about the same age. One burner's ignition doesn't work, and the oven is about 25ºF higher than the dial reads.
GM and Ford did it in the 70s and 80s
Phoebus cartel
We are unable to brainwash students. If we could, we'd get them to read the syllabus.
Ha! I would make an exception for religious private schools, though. I've seen a ton of brainwashed kids come from them. What's frustrating is that here in rural American South, it's really difficult to find a non-religious private school and the public schools are less than desirable. It's tough for non-believer parents to find a good school for their kids.
Back from the days when I was a chef, never, ever order any beef well-done. You *will* get the oldest, nastiest piece of meat they have because they know you won't be able to tell the difference once they've burnt the hell out of it.
Glad I don’t have to worry about this one. I have never been able to stand well done beef anyway. Even as a child, when my mother would make me a piece of shoe leather—-sorry, a well done piece of beef—-because she liked it well done and thought it was healthier for me to eat beef that was practically cremated, I would end up begging my father for bites of his rare beef that he finally told my mother to just start making mine rare, because I was eating a huge chunk of his.
I'm an electrician, if your house has wiring more than 35~50 years old you might want to consider a whole home rewire or, at least an electrician to inspect and replace devices, fixtures and panels depending on the quality and wear on the original work.
People expect to pay for new shingles every x years, and while wiring doesn't really "go bad" in the walls, don't expect everything to last forever or be designed for modern compatibility with ever growing technology and better and better installation practices and improved quality of life and added regulations and safety standards.
You know how everyone, especially boomers complain about quality of modern junk being bad by design? Yeah, not refuting planned obsolescence but a big part of why the newer appliances and devices fail to meet or exceed advertised life spans is improper grounding and lack of surge suppression.
Older homes were designed for analog appliances and incandescent bulbs, not the digital age and LEDs.
Oh, and if you live in a mobile home please be aware those don't ever have to meet building codes most places in the USA and are only required to meet national DMV/DOT standards for electrical safety... Which, incidentally was never intended for permanent residences.
Ask your local fire department, those death traps go up right at about 25~35 years after manufacture like clockwork from electrical fires all the time and rarely take more than 15 minutes from initial spark to being a burnt rectangle of dirt where your everything used to be. I speak from personal experience on that one.
Working electrical in my parents 50's home. Every outlet is 2 wires going to the circuit breaker (replaced from the fuse box 20 years ago, was nice to be able to run the toaster and microwave at the same time). So my Dad added grounded outlets, and grounded to the s***w in the junction box instead of to the circuit breaker. I installed a bathroom vent fan, went to wire it and the light switch/two outlets had way more hot wires twisted together than there should have been- everything on that circuit came in and through that.
I do have to get my house rewired. We removed the sheetrock in the bath as part of the remodeling process, and I found clothbound wires. Yikes.
I have some wiring from 1968. It's cloth coated rubber. The stuff you *do* *not* *touch* as the rubber is fine if left alone, but will crumble if disturbed. Thankfully a little more recently a three-phase loop was installed in the attic and most stuff using more modern cabling is tapping off of that (at random). Unfortunately the person that did it paid no attention to the cable colours, so I've seen live on the green/yellow and neutral on the brown (and earth nowhere). Just this year I discovered why the 3+N+E socket under the sink (that I have tapped for more sockets in the kitchen) has no current on phase 3. I was looking for a lose connection, but no... It's because it's a four core cable (originally 3+E) where one of the wires was repurposed to be neutral. There literally IS no third phase there. By the door is a socket with all three phases, but it's 3+E so I can't tap off of that due to no neutral. [sigh] Standards? What standards?
I have, however, added more sockets in the living room (for the hifi, TV, Pi, etc) and run that plus the sockets in the bedroom through a 30mA RCD and 15A breakers. Prior to that, the only protection was a 650mA master RCD. Yes, this is a place where sockets have *no* fuses at all, but light switches do. Don't ask me, I have no idea...Load More Replies...
I was having trouble with my hot water service not working and the electrician realised it wasn't the service (thank goodness, because it was brand new) but that the safety switch kept being tripped by it. He said the whole fuse box was a mess, obviously done by an amateur, and he had to redo it. I'm very glad that it at least did have a safety switch.
Trawling is literally underwater strip mining and no one will do anything about it.
Former employee of a subsidiary owned by a major USA seafood company. We are decimating the oceans for pollack and market it as “sustainable”. Bycatch is real and fisheries are in massive decline due to it. We throw over millions of pounds of fish and other sea life (bycatch) for a fish (pollack) that had no commercial value until it was discovered it could be used as a cod substitute as well as other substitutes. We literally destroy crab fisheries to harvest pollack to sell it back as fake crab (surimi). Salmon, halibut and rockfish are on the decline and the communities that rely on it are powerless because their very own community corporations and development corporations own CDQ’s that get money from trawling. Basically biting the hand that feeds you. Voters refuse to vote against party line and keep voting in Republicans whose top contributor is the seafood industry yet voters complain something needs to be done about trawling. And the boards and agencies that are supposed to manage all this are appointed by the same machine that keeps trawling going. You can’t even make this up.
Edit: this is happening in the USA (Alaska).
I work for a big box retailer. We have bins at the front for people to recycle their plastic shopping bags. Each morning they are taken to the back of the store and emptied into the garbage compactor.
The amount of perfectly good product that is thrown away on a daily basis is astonishing.
In Australia, the supermarkets had a nation-wide 'soft plastic recycling' program for a while. Until there were a couple of fires at the places the plastic was being stored and it was discovered that nothing was being recycled, just left in warehouses for years because the company didn't know what else to do with it. Some states now have new programs, but understandably many people are sceptical about whether it is actually being recycled (they do appear to be on the level though). My state hasn't got a new option, though some areas are trialling one.
Used to do medical billing. And the number of billing mistakes is mind blowing. And the average American does not understand how the billing systems work, let alone what an EOB is. So most end up just paying what their statement says, even when the EOB says they owe less.
There is another listicle with an itemized bill for snake bite, $200k
In the health insurance business, the only important EOB (Explanation of Benefits) is the stockholders' report.
I work in hospitality. While I always change out blankets between clients in the spa, a lot of people dont. The same blanket can be used on multiple people before it gets washed, and a lot of owners encourage that to keep the laundry volume down.
No members of Congress or Senators ever read the bills before voting. It would be impossible, and they’re much too busy. They rely on their staffers, and their staffers rely on the committee staff.
Fundraising their next campaign, unfortunately. That’s an issue that is long past due needing reform.Load More Replies...
Reaching under the table for the lobbyist's money.
Most rely on their campaign contributors' lobbyists to tell them how to vote.
That's why house/senate rules need a waiting period between a bill being introduced and voting in. Politicians can read it and listen to their constituents who read it.
You want dirty? Factories where your food is made. Yes, there are inspections every year. The factory has a window of time that the “unannounced” inspection will happen and everyone is on their best behavior, cleaning up and taking care of issues. As soon as the inspection is over it’s right back to cutting corners and ignoring nasty things.
The same happens in childcare. In Victoria, Australia, the 'spot checks' can happen without warning, but the full evaluation meant you were given a rough estimate of about 6 months, then formal notification four weeks before. Many places would hire extra staff so they could get more cleaning done, prepare their quality improvement plan and actually have the correct or over ratio to children. This meant assessors were not seeing the real situation. This assessment only happens every five years or so. They have recently changed to only one week notice, hoping to improve this, but I'm not sure if it actually will.
I used to be a Public Servant in Victoria inspecting child care centres. We had to visit unannounced, at least once a year to inspect every facet of the centre. I hope the situation hasn't deteriorated, but I fear it has.Load More Replies...
Tyson has high turnover because workers lose fingers. Look at Ford during the Depression. Men would die, get chucked out into the snow, and the next hungry fellow brought in to replace them. SCOTUS approves
I worked for a jet engine manufacturer. I was in a position where I got all the incident reports that affected our engines. Bird strikes were a daily occurance somewhere in the world. They would run DNA to find out the species as there was usually not much left. there wasn't usually any damage unless it was a someting like a goose or ibis.
One airline sticks in my mind. Somebody set off the fire suppression foam in the hangar. One of the planes was getting a new sound system installed so all the access doors were open. the report said "every nook and crannie" was full of foam. Both engines had to come off wing for a tear down and overhaul. the foam is corrosive. The funny part, It happened again a month later. Same airline same hangar.
I know someone who ruined his own private airplane by putting out a small fire with a fire extinguisher not approved for aircraft. Like in this description, the foam is very corrosive! It was a very expensive mistake.
Ecommerce here:
A lot of the stuff you buy is off aliexpress. Way more than most people realise.
Saunas, hot tubs, red light masks, you name it - most brands are sourcing from Ali express.
Eyeglasses. They are extremely marked up, even the cheapest frames we get for $10 will be sold for $100. That’s not even including the ridiculously marked up lenses.
When I go to the optometrist, I always ask for a copy of my prescription and say no thanks to new glasses. Then I either go online to buy them or have new lenses put in old frames. Saves a ton of money!
And you know the old frames fit comfortably.Load More Replies...
Im the kind of clutz who destroys glasses. How do I getva copy of the prescription?
Last time I went to the optometrist, I was only shown the cheap wall of frames. I got mine for $45. My parents went to the same place a couple of weeks later, and they weren't even told/shown any of the cheap frames, they were directed to the wall that was in another room, where the cheapest frames were $200. I don't know what made the difference, maybe because they look like retirees who might be on a bigger budget, but all of us were on pensions. Maybe it was just a different sales person, idk, but it is so odd to me.
Environment consulting goes through a ton of single use plastic. Always feels a bit ironic doing testing borings to check closed landfill contamination and then go back to the shop and fill a dumpster with the push probe casings.
The #1-5 recycling number is a scam. Sure it's recyclable, but it may not be economically feasible to recycle it and it may end up in a landfill.
I've dumped more gallons of unburned jet fuel into the atmosphere than you'll put into your car in your lifetime.
Mathematics professor here. At least in my college, the highest level classes are mostly taught by the worst teachers. They don't explain things because they can't relate to people who need things explained. The higher ups figure that people taking these courses don't need explanations. The students who worked their way up to these courses are screwed.
I've taken calculus more than once, and for the life of me I don't understand proofs. I want to solve it. I solved it. I failed the class 🙅♂️
At my college, some of the Professors had such heavy accents. I could barely make out a word (there was a foreign Professor Exchange going on).
Colleges put the emphasis on publishing research papers and getting research grants far above teaching skill. And if it labels itself a "research university", this is triply true.
In one of my upper math courses the professor had I think three PhDs in mathematics and was to smart to relate to the stupid students and only worked with the ones who could already do the work.
Most of the recycle bins you see in downtown areas and walkable areas are thrown in with the regular trash. Most municipalities aren't going to spend a lot of money just to buy a separate recycle truck.
The truck here is sectioned into two compartments with two bin-lifter things. One is for the normal waste, and one is for the recycling bin. Normal waste goes to landfill. Recycling is hand-sorted (every so often they invite people to tour the facility). They decided to accept everything potentially recyclable and sort it themselves because far too much plastic was being thrown out because people were "what the hell is PU and PET?". So now we just chuck *all* plastic into the recycling.
Really depends where you are. There are ways of finding out which facilities are used and how likely they are to recycle.
My county had small recycle bins and a recycle truck, occasionally I saw it and they had to separate it on route. More often I saw them dump it in my big bin and put it all in the dump truck. I do not think they even do the recycle bins anymore.
Science still does not understand how some anesthesia works exactly.
That’s fine by me. If it works and doesn’t k**l me, I’m good with it.
and I don't understand how color TV works
Oh not again please. Science understands perfectly well how anaesthesia works, down to the level that is needed. There is a limit to how much detail about molecular/cell/neurone responses in the body that we can go to in any sort of drüg research, anaesthetics drügs are in general no more or less understood than any other type (actually there are some types where we know a lot less than with those).
I live in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Retired banker. When they lay people off, they do it in small batches so it doesn't get put on the news.
They also will replace you with overseas workers if you quit or retire.
They will try and NOT hire within the Bay Area because we are to expensive to pay. Yet, when the whole business went down several years ago regarding bad practices, they let the CEO got with a GOLDEN PARACUTE over millions of dollars. Who won here?
