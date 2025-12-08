Well, with the invention of the internet, you can do just that. After all, the net gives us a chance to anonymize ourselves, which can help in such cases when you just want to vent. And since that's what these people from today's list did, let's read up what they had to say, shall we?

Have you ever had a secret that you desperately wanted to tell someone, but just couldn't? Maybe too much was riding on it - it could've impacted your or someone's life in a significant way, or maybe it was even something (not so) little illegal ... And yet, you just couldn't help but want to yap about it.

#1 I don’t like my mom’s magic cookie bars that she’s been making since I was a child. She makes them when we come over & I count on my spouse to eat them, since he does genuinely like them 😂 She gets so excited to tell me that she made some for me, and I’m 20 years into this lie, so might as well keep it going.

RELATED:

#2 I was in college and got a written arrest for stealing flea medicine for my puppy at Walmart. I was a broke college kid and couldn’t afford the medicine so i pocketed it. Got busted walking out. Super embarrassing so never told anyone. That was 15 years ago and my pup is still here, although very old and frail. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Back in highschool, I told my family i found a stray puppy on the side of the road on my way home from work. In reality someone was giving away free puppies out of a truck in the grocery store parking lot I drive past to get home. We kept him lol and no one knows.

All people have secrets. Even if you live as the so-called open book, it’s still likely you carry some small secrets. The reasons why we don’t disclose them to anyone or only to selected people can be various. A person can be experiencing an inner storm that they doubt anyone could understand, thus they hide. They might fear staining their reputation or revealing their vulnerability. They might not be able to divulge it for legal reasons or due to shame. You get the gist; there are many underlying things that lead to a person being secretive. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I was hunting with my dad and we hadn’t seen anything all day. We rarely ever did. For some reason he was extra discouraged this day and was ready to call it quits. Hunting was his passion, but I hated it and only did it to keep him happy. I think he was starting to catch on to this. Anyways, he got out of the truck for a bathroom break and I pretended I saw a deer jump across the road. I acted all excited and he was excited to see me excited. I’ll never tell him I lied.

#5 When I was 9 I took a $20 bill from my dad's wallet while we were on vacation and pretended that I found it in the sand on the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My wife has a tendency to get distracted and leave presents laying around before wrapping them. So except for once, in the 15 years we have been together, I have never been surprised with a present. I just pretend like I never didn't see anything.

That one time though was a 60" TV she managed to hide behind the couch for like 2 weeks.

So, the fact that we have secrets is not a secret itself. What matters is how many of them a person has and how big they are. The most common secrets can be categorized into three dimensions: immorality, connectedness, and insight. The first one, just as the name suggests, is when a person holds a secret about something they consider immoral. Whether it’s harming another person or themselves, theft, or other crimes. The second one is when people keep the details of their close relationships secret. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was 15, in a time before mobile phones. My grandmother was seriously ill and my grandfather sat at her side for two days, refusing to leave her side. Sleeping in a rubbish arm chair.



We brought food in for him. My parents tried to comfort him.



Every now and again he would need the toilet, and bless him, would make us all leave the room and use a potty.



On the third day, I was alone with the two of them, and he told me he needed to leave to have a shower and take fresh air. It took him HOURS to make the decision to leave.



About 15 minutes before he returned my grandmother had gone right in front of me. It was quiet. It was peaceful. It was devastating.



I didn't tell any nurses, nor any doctors. I was in shock. I saw suffering, then a last breathe and last visit within seconds of each other.



He returned, and sat down. I left to go for a walk and try to cope with what happened. When I returned, he told me that he said his goodbyes, and held her hand whilst she left us.



Grandpa left us eleven years later believing he held her hand and was there until the very end.



I haven't told another human soul that story, and I still believe I did the right thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When I was 15 I snuck out with three people I barely knew for the weekend and went to a concert over 100 miles away from home. My mom thought I was just across town staying with a friend for a few days in the summer. Saw System of a Down, Powerman 5000, Kid Rock, KoRn and Metallica. Hell of a first concert.



Edit: This was the Atlanta show in 2000 where James Hetfield of Metallica was injured and basically everyone else on the tour came out and played with them. Metallica did make up the show later that summer over a weekend. Seeing multiple people comment about seeing that same tour and some that were at the Atlanta show has been awesome!

#9 I sold a business years ago and sent a check to my grandma, asking her to give the cash to my cousin who was raising three very young children by himself. I asked her not to tell him who the money came from because I didn't want him to feel obligated to pay it back. I love that she took the secret to her grave, and I love that he still thinks she was the source of the money, even though she told him it was a gift from someone else, but she couldn't say who. He would never suspect it was me ☺️.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be a romantic desire, intimate behaviors, infidelity, and all things like that. And the last one, insight, is when a person has to keep certain information confidential, usually in their work life. The same research that distinguished these dimensions also said that the higher the secret ranks, the higher the connectedness. Generally, people keep the details of their intimate relationships secret, as revealing them would cause more harm.

#10 My wife ordered a battery powered hair clipper set on Amazon. She is convinced it is the longest lasting battery she has ever seen. She has told countless people to buy it based on the fact that over the past five years, she has never had to charge it. The truth is, I charge it when she is out. I think it’s so funny she thinks it has a a never ending battery.

#11 I broke the hand towel holder off the wall in the bathroom and set it lightly back in it's place, so my husband thought he broke it later that day.



He did the same thing to me, 18 years later. LOL.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 About 9 years ago I was merging into traffic during morning rush hour in St Louis. I’d made a blueberry Eggo waffle for breakfast and it slid off my lap onto my shoes while I was merging. I panicked and didn’t know what to do with it, so I opened the window and intended to just drop it, thinking it would fall directly onto the pavement.



NOPE.



The wind caught it and blew it directly onto the windshield of the car behind me while we were going 70 miles an hour. They honked and flipped me off.



I’ve felt guilty about that rogue waffle for almost a decade. If you’re the person who got hit with my blueberry Eggo I am so so sorry.

At the same time, relationships of school or work aren’t as highly ranked in the dimension, as the reveal of it wouldn’t have that much impact. Granted, the harm itself is rather a relative scale, but speaking overall, usually the closer the relationship is, the more important the secrets are. ADVERTISEMENT So, given how big certain secrets tend to be in our lives, there’s no way we can share them with the folks who know us. Some revelations would change too much, thus aren’t worthy of disclosing. And yet, sometimes you just feel an itch to tell someone. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Sometimes I take the long way home because I'm not ready to go home.

#14 My wife surprised me with a trip to Vegas for my 30th. She was working as a nurse during covid and came home after a long shift and let it slip about Vegas but she didn’t even realize what she said and just kept talking.



She asked me later on if I had any idea we were going to Vegas for my birthday but it would break her heart if I told her she let it slip. She was so happy and proud of herself keeping it a secret for so long. She’s seriously the best and has a heart of gold, I see no reason to tell her this.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 It was me who broke the side mirror when pulling out of the garage. IT WAS MEEEEE!

That’s exactly what the netizens from today’s list felt – that’s why they decided to open their hearts online. After all, if you do that anonymously, it’s likely that your real life won’t be impacted that much, as no one will learn about it. But you will get that off your chest and scratch that itch, while we get entertaining things to read. So, a win-win situation, isn’t it? Maybe you have secrets you like to share with us? Our comment section is always open!

#16 I stole a silver balloon from an arts/craft store when I was around 7, it later went out of business. I thought it was my fault :(







Edit: I didn’t have cable growing up, so I didn’t know there was a “stealing a balloon” episode of SpongeBob until one of my friends gave it to me on VHS for my birthday a year or two later- the repressed guilt coming back was a hell of a flashback.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 In highschool during a school trip me and some buddies let me smoke with them for the first time. I wanted to try it.



20 minutes later, the chaperones came to check on us and immediately noticed it. So we all got punished during the trip.



After we got back to school the next week, we all met with the principal and SRO one by one. My buddies all vouched for me saying I did not partake so I avoided expulsion. To this day my family still doesn't know what happened. Only my brother and my friends know.

#18 My mom gave me her old phone when I was 12. She deleted the messages off the phone but not off the SIM card. I came across them when I was bored months later. It was my parents sending intimate texts to each other (just text, it was a 3310). I shiver when I remember this.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I had both “avoid highways” and “avoid tolls” toggled on and didn’t know it and that is why the cross country trip took longer than expected. I’m sorry. I will never admit this truth out loud.

#20 When I was 14, my sister threw a highschool party when my dad was out of town. I came home from a friends house to find a bunch of random people in my bedroom, playing my Xbox and in my closet.



I called the cops, told them I didn’t want anyone in trouble but wanted to party to end. They came, rang the door bell, and the entire party scattered out our back door into the woods lol.



She still thinks it was my buddy’s mom who dropped me off at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I wrecked my car 4 years ago from playing Pokemon GO while driving.

#22 When my mom remarried my new step dad put all his stuff in our garage, including his treasured Porsche. I was 9 and playing with fire and burned the garage to the ground. Not one thing of his survived. The fire inspector said it was pool chemicals that got mixed with peat moss. I've never said a thing.

#23 When I was little I remember hearing my mom stress over money and I put all my cash in her purse. It was maybe $5 total, but I was like 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When I was 7 years old I stole a Costco pecan pie out of my dad's truck that he had bought for a family party for Thanksgiving. I hid under our lemon tree and ate as much as I could and then dug a hole on the far corner of our property and buried the evidence. To this day, my dad questions whether or not he had actually bought the pie or just forgot to grab it. I will never tell.



My siblings and I were not allowed to have sweets or anything with too much sugar growing up so I saw my opportunity and took it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When my son was first born I called my public health office to put him up for adoption.



He was 5 days old. He was a very much planned and wanted baby and I had every mean to take care of him. Unbeknownst to me it was the beginning of a battle with Postpartum OCD and I hadn't slept more than a couple hours for those 5 days, to the point I was hallucinating. Only 5 days in, and I couldn't take it anymore.



The public health nurse came to my home immediately. She put my baby to sleep in his bassinet then sat with me for hours at my kitchen table as I wailed to her everything I was afraid of. Thankfully, she knew I didn't want to put my baby up for adoption. I just needed help. She referred me to emergency therapy, a program made just for postpartum mothers.



My son is 2.5 years old today and thinking about that day still makes me physically sick. I love him more than anything and he lives an amazing life, with a now healthy and happy mom. Thank GOD for that nurse!

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I stole a dime from church so I could get a bottle of Pepsi. I was 11. I remember it clearly. We were poor. And of course I wanted it. No joke.

#27 I once catfished the guy who hurt me on a dating app, messaged him for weeks, had him thinking he found his dream girl. Set up a time and place for a first date then blocked him right before.





Edit because my wording was confusing: I knew the guy irl before this. He was a close friend of mine. I catfished him over a year later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Yes Uncle Phil, I DID use your nice hair gel to make my toy horses manes and tails look fabulous. No regerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Not that crazy, but my college roommate (ROOMIE 1) decided to up and break our lease to move in with his gf (who he cheated on WEEKLY)... I had a TV in my room from a previous roommate (ROOMIE 2) who ROOMIE 1 became buddies with. The day ROOMIE 1 moved out, he came to collect the TV on the grounds that since it was technically ROOMIE 2's TV, and he was now best buds with ROOMIE 2 (more of a lapdog, really), he was taking the TV.



I probably should've resisted more than I did-- because it was nonsense - but I was already wrapped up in trying to find a new place to live since I wouldn't be able to afford to stay in the apartment by myself.



After ROOMIE 1 left, I went to the apartment complex office and told them we had to break the lease, and they were actually really cool about it. They even gave us (well, ME) our entire deposit back.



When ROOMIE 1 asked me about the deposit, I told them we lost it due to breaking our lease early, and he just accepted it.. So he got to keep that old TV, and I got $600 (which was HUGE for a broke college student).. I debated telling him years later-- not out of guilt, but really to gloat and rub it in his face for being such a jerk about the TV. But ROOMIE 1 was definitely the type of person to make a big stink over it and demand the money back (probably plus interest), sooooo...



But even now I REALLY want to gloat about it to this jerk.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I tell people that I don't like receiving gifts. I actually do enjoy receiving gifts, its just that everyone is so terrible at it. I would rather not have to fake excitement over some stuff you bought. Why doesn't anyone know me? I'm quite open.

#31 When my husband was gone, I lied to everyone about him not having life insurance that he left behind. I just didn’t want people in my business. His crazy ex wife and kids tried to come around after not speaking for 9 years. I’m taking it to the GRAVE!!! 😭.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My aunt’s husband tried to hurt me when I was in grade school. My parents weren’t home from work so I’d stay with my aunt. One day she went out to buy groceries, left me with my cousin and her husband. My cousin was napping, while I was doing homework. I stand up to go to the bathroom and out the corner of my eye, I see her husband bare in his room. He gestures me to come closer. Thankfully my aunt was arriving, I could hear her car in the driveway. He quickly put on his boxers. I was so confused by that interaction till years later.



She divorced him and apparently he hurt a few people in our family. He’s gone now, nobody went to his funeral, not even my cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My wife was born with an organic memory issue, her short.term memory doesn't work as well as most people. I've noticed it's gotten worse the last 2 years.it could be the early onset of alzheimers but it's too early to tell for sure or do tests but she has one coming up in a few months



She knows she has a memory problem and is extremely sensitive about it. She has this uncanny ability to fill in or.cover over gaps in her memory

There is nothing that can be done.



I just.accept it. it's harder than it sounds. It can be incredibly frustrating, and everyone, including her family, corrects her.I dont.



I am a better person as a result. I think I have greater empathy for her and in general.

Its kind of this shift in attitude from being mad frustrated and patronizing.to trying to see the world.from her eyes and the struggle she must.go.through, I dont say these things out loud, of course. SO I mentioned it here



I love her more than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I ate the Reese's out of my kids Halloween candy. .

#35 Well seeing as to no one will see this. I was hurt by someone close to our family when I was 5 and again by a different guy also close to our family when I was 11 but didn't register it at the time bc we never had Internet or basic television and knowledge about anything. When I was 12 I moved to the city where my mum was and realized it but it was too late. I never told anyone. Idk I guess I felt disgusted with myself for trusting them and getting to close I guess. I mean I a child but idk I just have this idk I can't seem to tell anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My daughter and her husband came to visit and when they left my wife told me she knew our daughter was pregnant. She could tell by looking at her. But she guessed they were going to keep it secret until Christmas to surprise us. Told me if I ever told them we knew she was pregnant before they were ready to announce it she would end me. So being fearful for my life I have never told anyone. They did announce it that Christmas so we acted like it was a big surprise. I will take this secret to my grave. Except now you all know.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Bill you know that perfect head shot with a snowball that exploded right on top of your head as you were getting on the bus on the way back from the ski trip… That was me..

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My biological mother left us two months after I was born. My father allowed my stepmother to mistreat me, and he joined in on the violence.



I was removed from the home at 5 because of this, and was raised by my maternal uncle & his wife. They were excellent parents for the most part.



This year, I visited my uncles grave for the first time in 20 years (I live 1400 miles away now). This is one of those massive cemeteries that go on for miles, no one else was there, it was a Monday morning & raining. While I was there, I saw my biological father’s grave nearby.



I cursed him & literally urinated on his headstone. It felt cathartic at the time, but I’m embarrassed by how gross & juvenile it is. I thought I was “above” such behavior. I’m still not sure how I feel about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I'm the only person who actually knows how my mom left us.





I told the rest of my family that her diabetes got her.... but she took too many illegal substances.





Her heart was broken after my little brother left us 3 months earlier and she just stopped using discretion or moderation. The rest of the family had their suspicions, but I just kept lying. I definitely can't tell anyone the truth after that performance. .

#40 I know I am a total jerk for this, but back when I was a user, I used to clean homes for a living and I would always check the bathroom and kitchen cabinets for pills. If I found any, I took some. Sometimes one, sometimes five, if they had a bunch.



I look back on all the selfish, stupid stuff I did when I was using to everything and anything, and have so much guilt for my actions. Your brain really goes crazy when you’re chasing the next hit.



Edit: been sober for seven years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT