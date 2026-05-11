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Woman’s Dream Trip Causes Her To Make An Impossible Choice After 5 Years Of Saving Up
A young woman, lost in thought, making an impossible choice, reflects on her dream trip.
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s Dream Trip Causes Her To Make An Impossible Choice After 5 Years Of Saving Up

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The biggest heartbreak you may face in a relationship is when you both love each other but want different things. Some people want a traditional life: a house, a family, and kids. Others, however, imagine their lives as a never-ending adventure: travel, new experiences, new people, and living life to the fullest.

One woman faced a dilemma: her dream trip for one year or her partner of three years? She spent the last five years saving up for her gap year, but when the time to get those plane tickets came, her boyfriend changed his mind about long-distance and gave her an ultimatum: me or the trip. So, she had to choose.

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    A woman spent five years saving up for a gap year, but when the time came, her boyfriend gave her an ultimatum

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    He didn’t believe that a long-distance relationship would work and asked her to choose between him and her dream trip

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    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: BakerBanner

    In the comments, the woman explained that she does want to settle down in the future, but still has a lot to do until then

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    “Long distance is WAY harder than you may think,” one commenter observed

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    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

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    The next day, the couple had an eye-opening conversation about what either of them wants

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    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: BakerBanner

    Commenters had differing opinions: some thought the couple handled this very maturely, others saw the woman as selfish

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    What do you think ?
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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can believe he thought she’d never go through with it and so didn’t bother to express his reservations until it came time to start booking anything. Just because of that, I think they’d have had a tough row to h*e because relationships require *communication*, and you can’t simply assume things! You need to say them *out loud*. I’m delighted OP isn’t missing out on her trip! Sure, she’ll get tired of certain things and maybe feel lonely now and then, especially if she’s not an extrovert, but overall, she’s gonna have a BLAST and I envy her something awful! I hope she gets to see and do everything she wants, and that it’s even enter than she’s imagined, and I also hope she meets some really nice potential suitors while she’s at it!

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breaking up was best. They really were not compatible.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can believe he thought she’d never go through with it and so didn’t bother to express his reservations until it came time to start booking anything. Just because of that, I think they’d have had a tough row to h*e because relationships require *communication*, and you can’t simply assume things! You need to say them *out loud*. I’m delighted OP isn’t missing out on her trip! Sure, she’ll get tired of certain things and maybe feel lonely now and then, especially if she’s not an extrovert, but overall, she’s gonna have a BLAST and I envy her something awful! I hope she gets to see and do everything she wants, and that it’s even enter than she’s imagined, and I also hope she meets some really nice potential suitors while she’s at it!

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breaking up was best. They really were not compatible.

    0
    0points
    reply
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