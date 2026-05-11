Woman’s Dream Trip Causes Her To Make An Impossible Choice After 5 Years Of Saving Up
The biggest heartbreak you may face in a relationship is when you both love each other but want different things. Some people want a traditional life: a house, a family, and kids. Others, however, imagine their lives as a never-ending adventure: travel, new experiences, new people, and living life to the fullest.
One woman faced a dilemma: her dream trip for one year or her partner of three years? She spent the last five years saving up for her gap year, but when the time to get those plane tickets came, her boyfriend changed his mind about long-distance and gave her an ultimatum: me or the trip. So, she had to choose.
A woman spent five years saving up for a gap year, but when the time came, her boyfriend gave her an ultimatum
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
He didn’t believe that a long-distance relationship would work and asked her to choose between him and her dream trip
Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)
Image source: BakerBanner
In the comments, the woman explained that she does want to settle down in the future, but still has a lot to do until then
“Long distance is WAY harder than you may think,” one commenter observed
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
The next day, the couple had an eye-opening conversation about what either of them wants
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
Image source: BakerBanner
Commenters had differing opinions: some thought the couple handled this very maturely, others saw the woman as selfish
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I can believe he thought she’d never go through with it and so didn’t bother to express his reservations until it came time to start booking anything. Just because of that, I think they’d have had a tough row to h*e because relationships require *communication*, and you can’t simply assume things! You need to say them *out loud*. I’m delighted OP isn’t missing out on her trip! Sure, she’ll get tired of certain things and maybe feel lonely now and then, especially if she’s not an extrovert, but overall, she’s gonna have a BLAST and I envy her something awful! I hope she gets to see and do everything she wants, and that it’s even enter than she’s imagined, and I also hope she meets some really nice potential suitors while she’s at it!
I can believe he thought she’d never go through with it and so didn’t bother to express his reservations until it came time to start booking anything. Just because of that, I think they’d have had a tough row to h*e because relationships require *communication*, and you can’t simply assume things! You need to say them *out loud*. I’m delighted OP isn’t missing out on her trip! Sure, she’ll get tired of certain things and maybe feel lonely now and then, especially if she’s not an extrovert, but overall, she’s gonna have a BLAST and I envy her something awful! I hope she gets to see and do everything she wants, and that it’s even enter than she’s imagined, and I also hope she meets some really nice potential suitors while she’s at it!
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