Woman’s Dream Trip Causes Her To Make An Impossible Choice After 5 Years Of Saving Up

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The biggest heartbreak you may face in a relationship is when you both love each other but want different things. Some people want a traditional life: a house, a family, and kids. Others, however, imagine their lives as a never-ending adventure: travel, new experiences, new people, and living life to the fullest.

One woman faced a dilemma: her dream trip for one year or her partner of three years? She spent the last five years saving up for her gap year, but when the time to get those plane tickets came, her boyfriend changed his mind about long-distance and gave her an ultimatum: me or the trip. So, she had to choose.

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A woman spent five years saving up for a gap year, but when the time came, her boyfriend gave her an ultimatum

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

He didn’t believe that a long-distance relationship would work and asked her to choose between him and her dream trip

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Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

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Image source: BakerBanner

In the comments, the woman explained that she does want to settle down in the future, but still has a lot to do until then

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“Long distance is WAY harder than you may think,” one commenter observed

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

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The next day, the couple had an eye-opening conversation about what either of them wants

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

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Image source: BakerBanner

Commenters had differing opinions: some thought the couple handled this very maturely, others saw the woman as selfish

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