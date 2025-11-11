Female solo travelers from across the internet shared the locations they felt were unsafe. Some were the usual fare, but others included the kinds of destinations most would think were perfectly fine. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Everyone’s tolerance for risk, friction and discomfort when traveling will differ. Some folks just need adrenaline and to charge off the beaten path, while others prefer a nice, comfortable resort. No matter your preferences, traveling alone will bring some more difficulties, so it can be helpful to hear how others have fared in the past.

#1 India is a tough place for solo travelers period. I did it at 24 not knowing any better - and was groped multiple times - but even the solo men I met backpacking were worn down by the constant attention, scams, etc. I think you’ll have a better experience if you have someone to travel with there to diffuse the stress and to add an extra layer of safety.



Maybe you should put this trip off until you have a travel buddy.

RELATED:

#2 India. I traveled with 2 female friends and as a woman I have never felt so powerless. It’s like men will always have the upper hand, and you’ll be constantly feel like you’re not being heard or even acknowledge. when I was in an uncomfortable situation I didn’t even know who to turn to. It was weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Delhi is a rough to city to be in. Most cities in north India. Fun fact, the further south I went, the safer I felt as a woman. I am of Indian descent, and I know that I was less of a target than the white American friends I sometimes traveled with. I’ve heard Jaipur is horrific.



But in south India, I highly recommend Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala. I wouldn’t walk around at night alone, or even walk much in general because frankly you can’t be guaranteed a sidewalk and traffic is dangerous. But I felt comfortable as a woman. When I was younger, I could only afford an auto rickshaw and those guys will try to rip you off which I didn’t mind so much because I was giving them a dollar instead of 50 cents. But I could afford a private car with driver last time I was there, you can actually get one on Uber, and it’s like 10-15 dollars for the whole day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Egypt.



Especially when you're a young woman <40 and can not pass as a Egyptian woman. All of my friends and female relatives that went there were harassed (even when their husbands were there) No offense to any Egyptians here, one of my best friends was half Egyptian and her family was amazing but it is pretty much all I have heard. I have heard a lot of bad stories about Morocco for both men and women, but women's stories seemed a lot more sexually related. Italy, Israel I have heard stories of as well but never been to either so IDK.



The places I have personally experienced a lot of harassment/cat calling was in Romania, and Hungary as well. The only country I hadn't been catcalled once or had any creepy experience was in Norway.

#5 Avoid Johannesburg at all costs.



shineyink:



As a south African female, I suggest avoiding SA altogether. But especially Johannesburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Naples, Italy. I have been all over South America and felt less safe in that pocket of Italy.



anon:



A lot of loitering by groups of men, being “bumped” in order to pickpocket me (they failed), being followed, traffic that won’t stop when you cross the road, people ignoring me and refusing to serve me in shops, people taking drugs in the street, and my female instinct was on high alert throughout.

#7 Paris. Approached and followed by numerous single men and groups of men. It was made worse by the distinct sense that no one around [cares]. I felt unconvinced that if I really needed it, people would help.



SnowyMuscles:



I was only in Paris for 10 hours and felt very vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Saudi Arabia, specifically Jeddah. I know it's not women's paradise but I had read everywhere that it is one of the safest countries in the world, crime index close to 0 blablabla. I spend 4 months there for work and the reality is that if you are not in the city center, you will get attention ALL the time, cars honking at you at stopping next to you (yes, some are taxi drivers, but many of them are not and there is no way for me to know), men shouting at me "Sister! Habibi! Come here, have fun!". I was always wearing a black abaya and sometimes even hijab.

Also, all streets are deserted which does not help. Traffic is crazy, worst drivers I've seen and I've been to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Italy...

Maybe the likelihood of something happening is low, but this is the only place where I would dread going out as a solo women.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Istanbul, I was surprised by how relentless it was. I stayed in my room for 2 days because I couldn't handle going out anymore. The men there really ruined that trip for me 😭.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not dangerous, but annoying: Walking the streets in Colombia, it's more or less socially acceptable for men to cat call women. I (American fella) had to explain to my Colombian homies a few times that it's not acceptable.



If you're blond and have long hair, well, you're gonna get it constantly, every time you leave your front door.



Side story: My grandparents visited Italy when they were younger, and my grandmother was disappointed that no one cat called her. So my grandfather paid a guy to pinch her [bottom].

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 It feels bigoted to say avoid arab nations but like Morocco, Algeria, Egypt but they do have huge issues on their views on women and their actions towards women.

#12 Palermo, Sicily. Without knowing, I had booked my first accommodation in a dodgy neighbourhood. During the day was fine, but once it got dark I was utterly terrified to walk back alone.



Met up with a guy from the US on Couchsurfing on my first day, and he had stories of starting to walk up streets at night and being blocked by gangs.



Met up with someone else for a drink that night and once I told him where I was staying he refused to let me walk home. Gave me a lift back and waited until I was safely inside.



Luckily I moved to a different apartment later on which was much safer, though I still got home pretty early and would just go for a drink in the bar below my apartment with my book.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Mobile, Alabama. I was in the downtown area and was pretty sure a couple of guys tried to follow me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Sicily in general. Men constantly catcalling, staring and talking to me. During the day I felt relatively safe, but I wouldn’t stay out long at night. This bothered me a lot.



elpislazuli:



Catania, Sicily, and being followed by packs of men who hissed at me and spat at me, in the middle of the day!

#15 Marseilles. Which is maybe not surprising but this was back when I was far less educated and aware.



eriikaa1992:



I found Marseille reeeeeally dodgy. I had a hard time walking anywhere in broad daylight without groups of men in cars cat calling me, men muttering creepy stuff under their breath at me walking past, men opening staring at me walking along snd as I would get closer to where they were sitting, saying creepy s**t to me... I couldn't even go in the supermarket without being approached by like 3 or 4 different guys all trying to hit on me. I look EXTREMELY average as well. Probably less than average since I was travelling for a few weeks.



I was staying at apartment hotel, which turned out to be a mistake- there was no reception on weekends. I had a guy down the hall from me constantly knocking on my door to see if I was 'home'. I couldn't ask to move rooms as there was no reception.



I was so over how unsafe I felt walking around that I ended up buying a bunch of food and just staying in for 2 days straight, being quiet as a mouse when old mate would come knocking.



I literally felt safer in North Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Even as a man who does mixed martial arts, some parts of Athens made me feel really uneasy and I was on high alert.

#17 I’ve been to 37 countries and I’ve been harassed at some point in every single one.



But I think Spain for me is the biggest surprise. I traveled in the Balkans first and Spain was the first Western European country I visited alone. At the time I thought it would be more progressive so harassment would be lesser… it didn’t go that way at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Amsterdam was the place I got catcalled the most and was very close to being kidnapped 🙃.



smol_brain7:



Amsterdam, but for context I was there during the weekend and the ratio of men to women was very uncomfortable. And to be fair most of the areas that I was in were full of tourists from other European Countries, so it wasn't locals that made me feel unsafe. Lots of bachelor parties that carried an eager, almost aggressive air around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Birmingham, England. I just had to stay there one night for my flight the next day. As I was walking to my hostel (like a 10 min walk) I was harassed 3 times, two guys literally put their car to the side of the road to catcall me and drive slowly behind me. Did not like those vibes.

#20 San Francisco.



I... Did not know what a tenderloin district meant and found a really glamorous looking but surprisingly cheap hotel there. (I later looked up the history of why tenderloin districts are called tenderloin districts and it all clicked into place.)



I was there for a conference in Berkley so I didn't really notice any vibe cos I wasn't there much. Conference finished, I took a day for sight seeing. Hired a car from a place about ten minutes walk from my hotel, drove across the bridge, went to Muir Woods and Harbin hot springs and saw me some naked hippies. Stayed really late cos it was just gorgeous. Drove back and dropped the car off just before midnight.



The following ten minutes were very tense indeed. The only people I saw who weren't [illegal substances] dealers or [illegal substances] takers were the police, cruising past very slowly, shining spotlights on people. I'm from the UK, I thought that only happened in films. I walked faster and faster and faster. Kept my head down. As the hotel came into sight I was going so fast I could have rivaled an Olympic speed walking champion. Made eye contact with the _enormous_ dude who was standing outside to act as a bouncer - to stop all the [illegal substances] takers and sellers from entering. All he saw was someone barreling towards him at very high speed and was obviously getting ready to repel me. I shouted, "I'm staying here! I'm staying here!" His expression cleared, he opened the door wide and shouted, "Get in! Get in!" I fell into the lobby, he slammed the door shut behind us and I felt like I'd got the last chopper out of Nam. He then, very politely because he was a hotel employee, basically asked what the [hell] did a little white girl like me think she was playing at walking through this neighborhood at midnight? He was that mix of cross and relieved, like parents get when their kid has been missing in the supermarket.



That's the worst place I've ever been and I still did ok. Big gangs of Arab immigrant men around Western European train stations are not fun, but nothing compares to the tenderloin in San Francisco at midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Two come to mind:



1) St Lucia. I'm not an anxious or fearful person at all, but I felt permanently on edge there, especially in Soufriere. I couldn't quite pinpoint why, just a general off vibe somehow.



2) Barbados. Here I wouldn't say I felt unsafe so much as bothered or mildly uneasy. I really loved the island anyway, but the harassment was nonstop - couldn't walk 5mins without dudes catcalling, trying to chat me up, even sit on my beach towel. It was relentless. Again more annoying than genuinely threatening, so I wasn't on edge per se.



Both surprised me, especially because I'd been to Morocco and Egypt and didn't feel uneasy or unsafe in either.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I've traveled to about 30 countries before the pandemic, mostly alone, and the only two countries where I was physically assaulted (groping) were Morocco and Indonesia. I've lost count of countries where I was verbally harassed. And India and Turkey are the countries I want to visit but haven't because I don't think it's safe enough to go as a solo female traveler.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I will probably get downvoted, but avoid muslim countries, especially if you are attractive. If you do choose to go to them, go on a tour group with local guides and dress modestly. I have a friend who is very religiously Christian who just went to Tunisia a month ago. She obviously didn't wear any Christian religious simbols, and wasn't going to wear a headscarf. The solution she found? Pick her hair up in a bun and wear a cap on top. She had no problems, however only stayed in nice hotels and used a lot of local guides/tours.

#24 Parts of Central Asia, NW Pakistan ( wilder than the wild west). Some parts of rural Bihar and Rajasthan you get followed around by men in India - some parts of the cities too.



But hell in the right circumstances even safe places like Singapore can have predators.



I saw some bad [things] in regional China but never got harassed- a bloke beat his girlfriend? to the ground while his mates cheered on. Another when some Han Chinese were harassing Tibetan school girls was pretty rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Myanmar (Burma) Not great for females. Chance of something really terrible happening is low but chance of having a very poor experience is pretty high. I myself, male, with one other male actually diverted our trip and went to Malaysia for a while instead of Myanmar because a few of our female friends wanted to join us. Definitely wasn’t a necessary change. We would have been fine but likely increased the enjoyment of our trip for all parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I was surprised that I felt really uneasy in … Belgium (specifically Brussels; Bruges was fine). This cute little country known for being an easy solo travel destination had (in my experience) some dimly lit, covered alleyways where throngs of men liked to loiter and catcall etc. And I was the only woman on some streets after 8PM. I felt like something could happen and nobody would be aware.



whatever_duh31:



I agree with you as well on this. The first time I visited Belgium I didnt think I would feel so unsafe while walking on the streets or even main roads despite having my bf with me. The metro stations were ghastly, esp the central train stations omg it was a nightmare walk.

Never ever going to Brussels or suggesting anyone for the same!



And yes Brugges was 100% fine instead felt safer!



KeyPosition3983:



I must say i agree. I got robbed there in the city center, the main station was very creepy with a lot of shady characters around, police were very nonchalant.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Nice, France. I expected it to be beautiful but found it really sketchy, actually find this a lot with France. Have had some very scary Paris experiences as well.. particularly with an Uber driver that wanted to follow me into my hotel when he found out I was solo.

#28 Closest safety issue I ever ran into was Bergen, Norway, of all places after leaving a waterfront mid-evening folk music concert with my wife, of all things. I posted here about it a few years back, my wife and I think it was a set-up for a strongarm robbery. And we discovered the Bergen police station is closed on weekends.



Brussels was the first European city I ever set foot in. I knew there were some areas of it to avoid (funnily enough we didn't do the best job of it, once you walk out of the 'old city' it goes downhill pretty quick).



In Lisbon I bugged out of an area because I noticed that every little plaza I was in had guys of a certain look and age just scanning the crowds, and shortly thereafter a similar looking guy tried to either lure me into his car or to stop walking and come up to his window.



Nope.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I got robbed (well my car did) in Bern Switzerland which I think was unusual. But that was the most unsafe I’ve felt in Western Europe because of that. Real bummer. They stole a lot of high end items out of my trunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Osaka, Japan.



I mention it because Japan in general is famous for being safe.



People made a lot of strange comments and didn't have much awareness on what makes solo women uncomfortable…



I felt safer most other places in Asia.

#31 Shinjuku, Japan - I think this is partially my fault because I'd been to Japan once before and its known for being very safe for tourists, so I ventured a little beyond the 'known' areas to find something I was craving that time alone. To my surprise I was followed and catcalled for a bit and it shook me up bc its definitely not something I was expecting.



Have since resolved to stay in the touristy areas if I'm travelling alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Salzburg! I was followed by men multiple times. Thought I was being paranoid, but when I stopped, they stopped. I changed direction, they changed direction, etc. On one occasion I was propositioned. I wasn't expecting it.



Brussels - I felt uneasy, especially in the area surrounding the main train station. I didn't go out after dark. I wouldn't go back.

#33 I didn’t feel safe in San Jose, Costa Rica. Most of the locals were friendly but a few incidents made me feel on edge. Fortunately I made some friends so I wasn’t alone all the time but so many random older guys would target me because I looked young. One guy even shouted “the young one!” while making obscene gestures toward me. Another guy attempted to follow us into the building where we were staying, trying to invite himself up for a smoke because two of the girls were smoking. I felt so relieved when one of them handed him a cigarette and lit it for him before ushering him away and shutting the door in his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Rome Italy. A lot of cat calling and leering which makes me understand the stereotype why women from Rome are so hard.



I tried to “protect” myself by doing guided tours and activities (as opposed to just wandering). After one of the guided tours I still don’t know if he was part of our group or not though he claimed he was and was with the others, an Italian man followed me and kept trying to get me to come visit more landmarks together with him. I said no multiple times and kept walking but he ended up following me for hours and I was too young and shy to scream at him to F off. I had my guard up the entire time, he kept trying to get us to then go have a drink. I finally stopped somewhere with him and watched my drink like a hawk the entire time. Finally he was content he succeeded in having a “date” and then was talking about continuing to meet up and I just said I didn’t want to give strangers my phone number. He lost his [cool] and called me every English swear word he knew, I just left as quick as I could



I also dined alone during the trip and several waiters gave me a lot of freebies deserts, appetizers, or shots and also tried to get me drunk.



Overall it was a place I felt I could not blend in whatsoever as a solo female.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Bhutan, which was very unexpected.



The locals were great(except my guide), but the tourists were really creepy, trying to talk their way into my hotel room(after making polite conversation in an elevator for 30 seconds), taking random pics, and trying to get me to leave my husband(I had a bf at home but wore a fake wedding ring).



My guide made several really weird statements and I actually thought about leaving all together. There was some sort of concert the evening I landed and I was exhausted. He was insistent that we go the concert and that he spent so much money on the tickets. It was really weird and uncomfortable. He made weird jokes and innuendoes, talking about spending a cold night in a tent with a woman traveler and I was just not happy. I should have asked for a different guide and still am unhappy with my lack of assertiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Copenhagen, Denmark. I was staying in a hostel near a train station (private bedroom, shared bathrooms). First, some male guests in the hostel were weird - I wondered if some of them were really guests (you could go upstairs to different floors without any card/key). One dude randomly hanged around the hallway, just standing there, not even lounging on the wall, and looking at me. I couldn't go back to my room because I didn't want him to see where I was sleeping, so I stayed in the lobby for an hour... One day, instead of going to the city center to have dinner, I walked around the neighbourhood : lots of shady guys, lofs of [illegal substances] dealing (imo), saw knives half hidden under sweatpants... I skipped dinner and hurried back to my room, locked the door, placed a chair under the handle, and slept with lights on...

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Vienna..the amount of harassment I endured was a lot. Someone wanted to peel my skin and wear it (I am brown skinned) because they found it exotic. They wouldn't leave me alone and kept saying it again and again (they were drunk and in a club, I was sober, so extra terrifying)..This was mild..there were way worse situations were I felt so unsafe. Never visiting that city ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Lisbon! The sexual harassment there was unlike any other European city.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Just a list of places I felt unsafe in:



Milan, Italy.



Cannes, France.



Paris, France.



Cologne, Germany.



Lisbon, Portugal.



Casablanca, Morocco.



Trieste, Italy (including the late evening train between Venice and Trieste).



London, UK.



Birmingham, UK.



Manchester, UK.



Vienna, Austria (but only in a not-nice suburb on the outskirts of the city).



The reason for my feelings of unease in all of these places came from a certain demographic of men who loitered around and followed me, stared at me like I was a piece of meat, made awful comments or otherwise acted in threatening ways. Always be safe ladies, and if some gut feeling tells you that a place isn't safe then trust that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Austin, Texas. Got followed by a huge dude who was walking opposite me, looked at me and said “you some kinda goth or somethin?” And so I diverted and somehow ended up at the same intersection for several blocks and couldn’t shake him until I finally went into a shop to hide.

#41 Vietnam (Saigon), Myanmar (the border was just hordes of men wanting me to travel with them so I left), parts of Lisbon seemed shady, and the empty alleys at night freaked me out lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 River walk in San Antonio… I had seen pics and it looked amazing. Our reality was the opposite … it was around 8pm on a week night in March about ten years ago. Place was deserted and it just felt really sketchy and unsafe … I was with my hubby so would have felt even more at risk had I been alone.

#43 I don't know how many places are too dangerous for solo female travellers but for sure many feel uncomfortable in Morocco and India from my experience, though I did meet them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Mid-twenties female friend visited a beach area in Malaysia alone. The women in the shops would ask her "Where is your husband?" When she laid out on the beach, near every man would approach her to talk, even though she was laying there with her eyes closed. Fed up, she made the next guy sit down next to her so other guys wouldn't harass her. She said he must remain quiet and respectful and she would chat with him once she had finished her nap. He must then get up and walk down the beach alone while she went in the other direction and they would not meet again.



She was very much a take-charge person but said she wouldn't bother going to the beach there again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 As a woman I would go with option 2 in those places. I hear North Africa is the most unsafe destination for women. I don't speak the language and I am a distracted person, I live in one of safest country of the world so I don't think I developed street smart skills, also I am afraid to get food poisoning and not knowing what to do, so I would prefer not to go alone there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I wouldn’t say unsafe but I wish I knew the level of street harassment I’d encounter in San Pedro Belize I would have went somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I’ve traveled to a lot of places people told me were too dangerous for women alone. Most places should be fine if you keep your wits about you and be knowledgeable of local laws, customs, and most importantly, scams. You’re already quite well traveled and seem to have a good head on your shoulders. 😊



That said, I did spend a couple months in India with my male partner at the time, and would not want to ever return alone, at least outside the far north. I never felt in danger per se, but the staring, photos without my consent, and hard selling really got to me in a bad way. There were a couple instances where I may have narrowly evaded danger, but no real way to tell. I have always trusted my instincts and will exit any situation that seems off (good advice in general: always have an exit strategy!). It felt terrible with a male partner, so I can only imagine it would be the same or worse if I were to go alone. However, I met plenty of women on the road who had little to no trouble there, so ymmv. It’s a wonderful country with endless things to see and do.



I have heard from folks across the gender spectrum about the trials and tribulations of traveling alone to Egypt, though I cannot speak from personal experience.



The biggest surprise imo was Nepal. I was told it would be very similar to India in terms of staring, photos etc, but I found it very comfortable and so rewarding. Easily one of my favorite countries overall!

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Okay everyone. This whole thing about India needs to be taken into context. And the context is this:



India is a HUGE country with a MASSIVE population. Think if all of Europe was a country - that is what India is. Many different cultures, languages, cuisines and customs and combined into one country. Therefore, it is a very diverse place and one can have a wide variety of experiences there.



The North of India is the most unsafe for women. All these stories about rapes and kidnappings and honour killings? Most of them come from North India. This is also the moist touristy area of India because of Delhi, Agra, Rajasthan, the mountains etc.



As a solo woman traveller, I would urge you to avoid north and central India. Instead, go to the North East or the South. Or even the West. The Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands are also a great place to go for diving.



There’s many great options in india as a solo woman traveller if you’re willing to forgo the usual tourist stuff like the Taj Mahal and Delhi. Because that’s usually the most unsafe area of India. So as an Indian, please come to my country but come to the safer parts!



Edit: some things you could do -



Go to the cloud forests of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Massive waterfalls and incredible treks.



Go for a tiger safari in Tadoba or Bandhavgarh. Or go see the last of the one horned rhino in Kaziranga



Go relax in the backwaters of Allepy or the tea estates of Munnar in Kerala. Go to an elephant sanctuary



Go diving in the Andamans



Go see to ruins of Hampi or party on the beaches of Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Pakistan, India, Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Stay away from the Horn of Africa.

#51 Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

Located about 130 kilometers from Srinagar, the Gurez Valley is a beautiful combination of landscape, mountains and rivers.

It lies deep in the Himalayas and many travelers are unaware of this hidden gem even today.

Due to its close proximity to the "line of control" between India and Pakistan, this place is extremely dangerous and unsettled.

The threat comes even from random mines. In addition, the Gurez valley is also prone to avalanches, which have claimed the lives of many people in the region, including several soldiers. It is said that 80 mines were found in the area in 3 days.

However, the danger of this zone is offset by its incredible and picturesque beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I felt unsafe in some parts of Costa Rica, like Jaco and San Jose even though the country itself is considered safe. I also didn’t feel safe in parts of Barcelona and Paris, and even some parts of Rome in the evening were pretty scary (especially around the railway station).

#53 Queenstown, New Zealand. I (F,27) didn't expect to get almost coaxed to some form of intimacy by the owner (M, 50+?) of a very scenic bnb. He invited me to the lounge one night, I thought it was just for a chat, but then he started talking about explicitly sexual stuff and at the end, asked if he could massage my back coz I "looked tensed" which was obv a result of my internal alarm bells ringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I lived in the UK for 5 years. I can't count how many times I had gotten harassed there by men compared to the rest of my life living in Metro Manila. But also compared to all my travels throughout the rest of southeast Asia. I think because westerners are just so much more confrontational, [stuff] like that happens. In Southeast Asia, we tend to keep to ourselves and have a much more hospitable and friendly approach towards foreigners.



BUT although there was much harassment, I also have not experienced so many people standing up for me. For more than half those harassment in the UK, a stranger stepped in to call them out and make sure I was okay. So I guess the that confrontational character goes both ways ❤️.

#55 NYC, maybe I am naive, but I definitely felt unsafe and I wasn't expecting that.



Sacramento, California too. I wasn't expecting to feel unsafe in either location, but I was.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 When I was in Iceland (supposedly one of the safest countries in the world) another solo female traveller was attacked and punched on the street for no reason. Was a bit more on edge walking around after that. But goes to show bad things happen in every country.

#57 Italy/Tuscany/Livorno. I felt very unsafe/uncomfortable. Of course, not everyone has the same experiences, but as a single woman, you need a thick skin to not get bothered by the cat calling and people following you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Palermo. Extremely uneasy after certain hour. Huge different from Rome which I wouldn’t say was super safe either.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Frankfurt Germany. So many men on the streets with no women.

#60 A hot springs in Colorado. I was there for three weeks for therapy. (I’ve solo traveled my whole life and had very few problems.) Some local guy that I had chatted with asked me to go out for ice cream with him but only if stayed in my bathing suit and I didn’t bring my phone or wallet or towel or anything. (I can’t eat ice cream. Allergies. Which I had told him the day before.) I said no because it sounds like how women are [ended]. He grabbed my arm and tried to drag me away. Luckily, I was able to hold my ground and my voice got louder and I again said no. He had grabbed my arm hard enough that he actually took one of those silicone bracelets off my wrist. Freaked me out, though. And I’m not going back there alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Münich, Frankfurt, Vienna was sleazy but the ppl were nice, Budapest subways at night (but that kinda goes for anywhere) but the main city at night was beautiful and full of tourists. As for Belgium, Antwerp was alright but Gent was amazing and felt so safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Santorini in the winter. It was EMPTY, especially the beautiful white seaside towns - except for tons of male construction workers.



Nothing sketchy happened other than some staring, but I was constantly on my guard and wouldn’t recommend it as a relaxing destination for a solo girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Dublin, Ireland. Something about the city just had me on high alert all the time and i was always really anxious. idk why specifically. The rest of the country and other cities in Ireland i was fine tho lol.

#64 Quatar.

#65 Honestly the worse place for a solo female traveler to be is the place you're scared. Predators smell fear, no matter where you are.



My experiences of sexual harassment outside of America were:



Greece & Turkey



In Muslim countries I was respected and treated with deference. Everyone is different.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Seattle day and night unfortunately.