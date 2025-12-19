ADVERTISEMENT

Come for the bargains. Stay for the chaos... THIS is Vinted.

The online marketplace has become a go-to for tens of millions of people looking to score great second-hand deals. But somewhere between the $5 hoodie listings and bargain bundle deals lies a whole parallel universe. Here, logic has no place and unhinged behavior reigns supreme.

Whether it's some bizarre listing, or a high-drama, low-stakes heated exchange over a $2 top, it seems there's never a dull moment on Vinted. There's even an entire online community dedicated to sharing, and laughing at, the chaos that ensues. The Idiots of Vinted Official Facebook page began with a handful of ridiculous screenshots and has quickly evolved into a thriving digital family of more than 173,000 members.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the wildest and funniest posts from the page for you to scroll through as you witness the slow unraveling of collective common sense. Grab a calming tea and buckle up. You've been warned: it's one heck of a bumpy ride!

#1

My Boyfriend Is The Only Person I Speak To Who I Don’t Send Kisses To🤣🤣🤣xx

Chat conversation on Vinted about item measurements, gender specification, and a buyer asking not to send kisses.

Amy Radmall Report

13points
parmeisan avatar
Parmeisan
Parmeisan
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I mean, it *is* really weird to be sending "kisses" after every comment to random strangers.

Vinted has clocked up an impressive user base of over 70 million people globally. But it seems the bigger it grows, the more unhinged it gets.

The online platform is increasingly featured in the media for its “lawlessness.” It’s like the Wild West of the Internet but instead of cowboys, it’s ordinary people arguing over a $10 pair of cowboy boots almost as if their lives depended on it.

But ironically, this unsupervised chaos seems to be one of the reasons buyers, sellers and lurkers are so addicted to Vinted.
    #2

    Oh Come On… Surely This Is A Bit Excessive???

    Large collection of plush Jellycat toys spread on floor in an unhinged Vinted post listing with high price tag.

    James Carter Report

    11points
    #3

    I Love The Dull Men’s Club 🤣🤣

    Unhinged Vinted post showing a giant Loki action figure next to a bare foot for size comparison on carpet.

    Katie Newill Report

    10points
    "Honestly, the wildness, the badgering... and rudeness is kind of… outrageous," wrote Cosmopolitan U.K.'s Features Editor, Jennifer Lavin. Lavin believes some buyers and users are deliberately rage-baiting each other. Meanwhile, at least one expert says the internet gives people the courage to be even ruder than they would be in real life.

    “Surprisingly, people are more emotional on the internet not less,” says Dr Bernie Hogan, an Associate Professor and Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute. “You can more get emotionally dysregulated online, because there are fewer moderating features helping you assess how to react in a situation... it's just harder to think of other people as people. There’s no disincentive to not behave poorly.”
    #4

    6 7 Poster

    Minimalist 6 7 poster listed on Vinted with a humorous description and high buyer interest shown by 247 likes.

    Ryan William Duncuft Report

    8points
    #5

    Picked Up My Vinted Parcel! I Understand Using A Bin Liner If Nothing Else But A Crisp Packet Wtf😂😂😂

    Crumpled McCoy crisps bag with a Vinted shipping label held outside parcel lockers on a paved walkway.

    Wendy New Report

    7points
    #6

    Vinted Is Getting Ridiculous Now 😂😂

    Chat conversation on Vinted with a buyer mistaking it for a dating app and seller responding humorously.

    essie Ann Report

    7points
    Ellie Muir began using Vinted in 2022 and has made over $1,300 since then. The culture and lifestyle reporter says it's been a mainly pleasant experience but things have now changed - and not for the better.

    "I’ve noticed that Vinted users have developed a slight decorum problem – social boundaries and common decency have been thrown out of the window entirely," wrote Muir.

    Her personal experience on the platform prompted the journalist to look into whether other Vinted users felt the same way.
    #7

    She Cancelled My Purchase So She Can Re Post For £1.50 More 🤦🏻‍♂️ I Only Wanted Them For Work. This Shouldn’t Be Allowed 😂

    Screenshot of a Vinted post showing a seller cancelling an order and refunding after realizing the item was priced too low.

    Carl Knox Report

    7points
    #8

    One Single Eyelash

    Single eyelash listed on Vinted, highlighting unhinged Vinted posts that make people do a second take.

    Georgïa Sho Report

    7points
    #9

    Good Idea

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing declined low offers and a final high offer for a Black Gymshark oversized hoodie.

    Robert Liberli Report

    6points
    Muir found several people with horror stories to share. One told of how the second-hand t-shirt they'd bought off Vinted arrived wrapped in a Pampers diaper. The buyer, known only as Sophie, said that she's also had a few "prickly and strange" encounters with other Vinted users.

    “I’ve had people message me demanding that I ship the item the same day because they need it the day after, even though I have a day job,” she told Muir. “I find that people can be quite bossy in general... you wouldn’t treat an actual store employee like that, but I think people just hide behind screens.”
    #10

    The Brass Neck Of Some People 🤣🤣🤣

    Chat screenshot of unhinged Vinted posts showing a lowball offer and a humorous seller response on a dress listing.

    Hady Surachman Report

    6points
    #11

    Surely There Was A Better Place To Take A Picture Of It?

    Red Liverpool football jersey with Carlsberg logo laid on dirty floor in unusual Vinted post listing.

    Jess Hobson Report

    5points
    #12

    Am I Missing Something Here🤣

    Photo of PS5 controllers listed on Vinted with a humorous description that has people doing a second take.

    Jay Mihai Report

    5points
    Another Vinted user told of one experience on Vinted that was such a nightmare even the police got involved. Rhiannon Picton-James had ordered a second-hand luxury brand cardholder on the platform. Instead of a cardholder, the buyer received a broken Gucci watch.

    Picton-James claims the buyer admitted to accidentally sending the wrong item but they didn't seem interested in rectifying things.

    “The woman sent me a barrage of messages saying she’d reported me to the police and registered the item as stolen,” the buyer told Muir. “She said that if I ever take the watch anywhere to get the battery changed, they will know I’m a thief!”
    #13

    At 35, I've Never Felt So Old Since This Whole 67 Thing 😂😂

    Receipt showing a coupon code listed for sale on Vinted with 20 buyers recently sending offers.

    Dan Schofield Report

    5points
    #14

    Think We Can All Relate To This 🤣

    Text message exchange showing a humorous Vinted conversation about urgently sending a package with funny unhinged posts.

    Stephanie Pearson Report

    5points
    #15

    Limited What Now?

    Hand holding a small sealed package with a humorous Vinted post listing an unhinged item for sale.

    Kester Chessy Report

    5points
    Someone on the motherhood app Peanut posted the following question in an online forum: "Does anyone else think Vinted is getting worse?"

    There was no shortage of wild answers. "I ordered a bundle that all of the baby clothes were advertised with tags on. It turned up and the clothes were dirty (they had food and baby sick on), no tags and bobbly with wholes in," read one response.
    #16

    Another Classic Reddit Find.. 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

    Screenshot of unhinged Vinted posts showing quirky user reviews and unusual seller responses on the secondhand selling platform.

    Amy Radmall Report

    5points
    #17

    Seen This Gem What A Bargain

    Worn and heavily damaged vintage Carhartt jacket with multiple tears, displayed on wooden floor in a Vinted unhinged post.

    Haroon Aziz Report

    5points
    #18

    Not So Much As An Idiot Post (As Such) But I Thought I’d Have A Little Fun With My Local Inpost Delivery Driver 🤣

    Small yellow rubber duck inside a metal locker with a black plastic bag, part of unhinged Vinted posts making people do a second take.

    Claire Stirling-Johnson Report

    5points
    "I literally had this yesterday, something sold as 'very good condition' came with nail varnish on it, seams ripped, rips on the arms, thread coming loose," revealed another angry Vinted user.

    "Absolute state," continued the rant. "They told me to return it but the drop off for it isn't convenient for me so I've had to keep it! And when I left them negative feedback, they replied and said no idea how that happened, so sorry. What do you mean no idea how that happened? What a joke."
    #19

    I Think Someone's Telling Porkies

    Worn red leather waist belt with gold tone buckle listed on Vinted showing signs of heavy use.

    Kaye Devereux Report

    5points
    #20

    They Wanted Me To Open Up An Unopened Item, To Prove It Was Unopened 🥴 For Reference, Its A Gift Set That Can't Be Sold Unless Its Sealed

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing a buyer and seller debating proof of an unopened item in a humorous exchange.

    Rebecca Stacey-mitchell Report

    5points
    #21

    I Just Love Vinted

    Package of Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters cereal wrapped in plastic, shared in unhinged Vinted posts causing a second take.

    It gets to a point where you look forward to the packaging aesthetics 🫠 and then score them out of 10.

    I mean, im all for saving the planet, use recycling... but let's tip it off packing a pair of leggings with a nice kelloggs box, make it extra secure with a biodegradable nappy/doggy sack 😅😇😍

    I still gave 5* 😁 ... epic!

    Donna Turnbull Report

    4points
    #22

    Why Mark As Very Good Then Upload This!! 🙈🙈😭

    Worn grey boys North Face reversible puffer jacket listing with zipper issues on resale platform Vinted post.

    Jodie Hedley Report

    4points
    #23

    Whilst Browsing Vinted For Presents

    Black quilted fabric with a stitched label describing the Norton Legend motorcycle brand in a second take Vinted post.

    Scarlett Rose Thurnby Report

    4points
    #24

    I’m Not Sure That Offering It To Me For £11 When It’s Already £11 Is That Much Of A Good Offer

    Vinted listing showing a seller from Newport, UK, with price and buyer protection details on the screen.

    Katie Baylis Ward Report

    4points
    #25

    Turin Shroud

    Faded Jack Wills sweatshirt with visible stains and wear featured in unhinged Vinted posts causing double take.

    Vicky Dicianni Report

    4points
    #26

    I Purchased A Pandora Ring With Box For My Daughter's Christmas

    Empty Vinted package held in front of locker slot showing unhinged Vinted posts that surprise buyers.

    Go to the lockers to collect and low and behold...empty package, it has been ripped open and ring removed. Absolutely unreal! So I've reported to Vinted and emailed Inpost. I'll also ask if CCTV is available from the shop next to the lockers.
    Just wondering if anyone has experienced this before? What was the outcome? I don't want the seller or myself to be out of pocket for thieving *******

    Donna Fairbairn Report

    3points
    #27

    Am I Missing Something Here? 😳😂 Surely Not?! 😂🤣

    Eclairs wrapper listed for sale on Vinted, highlighting unhinged and surprising second take posts.

    Lelia Whitehouse Report

    3points
    #28

    Here The Idiot Is Inpost 💩

    Close-up of mailbox with droplets on surface and one open compartment, illustrating unhinged Vinted posts moments.

    yesterday at heavy rain I should fight to get my parcel which was on the top shelf on the very bottom 🤨 thank you lovely driver 🤬( it was on Aldi parking and I should ask some random people for help. No one was able to get it there but one kind lady borrow me a cucumber from her shopping and thank God I was able to get it to my package 😂)

    Boni Aleksieva Report

    3points
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    My new pet peeve— “borrowed me …”. Someone lends you something or you borrowed something. But never borrowed me 🤬

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I dunno. I've let people borrow me cucumber in the past..... 😉

    #29

    I Didn’t Expect To Be Posting In Here So Soon After Joining 😂😂

    Chat conversation on Vinted with order cancelled, refund completed, and seller updating price for a brand new item.

    So I make a purchase yesterday for 2.50, woke up this morning to this message 🤦 surely you shouldn’t be able to cancel an order because you suddenly fancy an extra 2.50 After the transaction has been made.

    ADDITIONAL INFO/UPDATE: the seller has since sent me another message stating she will accept £3 after cancelling my order of £2.50 and sending me a message saying she wants £5. The plot is thickening 😂😂

    Chris Wrend Report

    3points
    #30

    Sometimes It's The Little Things That Bug Me

    Screenshot of a Vinted post listing a boys' tracksuit with buyer messaging about the clothing size on the resale app.

    Aisha Morrell Report

    3points
    #31

    Best You Can Do On Something That's New And Retails At £300?

    Screenshot of a Vinted negotiation chat showing a declined offer and a seller refusing a low price in a Vinted post.

    Think you're punching above your weight pal.
    Thanks for your generous offer but think I'll pass

    Kelly Barrington Report

    3points
    #32

    Anyone Else Get Silly Offers Like This? I’m Sure They Don’t Need 20p That Bad.😂

    Screenshot of a Vinted post showing a grey bomber jacket with declined price offers and negotiation options.

    Ashya Ali-p Report

    3points
    #33

    Think They'll Take £20? 😂😂

    Single Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate listed on Vinted, showing price, demand, and buyer offers on the marketplace.

    Lewis Matthew Report

    3points
    #34

    I Tried To Take A Picture Of Some Boots For Vinted On Timer Delay. Failed

    Black and white cat on wooden floor with person wearing lace-up black boots in the background, unhinged Vinted posts context.

    Madelaine Bennett Report

    3points
    #35

    Forbidden Advent Calendar

    Damaged InPost delivery locker with broken doors and torn Scan & Go sign outdoors.

    Alexandra Mihai Report

    3points
    #36

    Now This Is The Weirdest Thing I've Found Selling On Vinted 🤣

    Peeling banana with a cooked spaghetti hoops sausage inside, a humorous unhinged Vinted post that surprises viewers.

    Dug-gie Kerr Report

    3points
    #37

    So I’ve Just Had Somebody Asked Me Why It’s £20 To Post To Their Home

    Checkout screen on Vinted showing delivery options with an unreasonably high £20 shipping fee for shipping to home.

    as you can see they live in London, surely must be something wrong, as no way would it cost that much

    Michelle Boon Report

    3points
    #38

    Smells More Like Talc? Isn’t Baby Powder, Talc 😂

    Vinted post showing a perfume review with user describing a scent mix-up and Vinted support reviewing the issue.

    Kaylee Struthers Report

    3points
    #39

    Some People’s Idea Of Good Condition, Not Even Cheap At 16.00!🙄

    Worn pair of beige Gabor Sport loafers with visible stains and creases in a Vinted second take post.

    Sally Winslow Report

    3points
    #40

    Fake Or Real? You Be The Judge 🤣

    Worn Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with orange circle highlighting damaged heel area on wood floor background on Vinted listing.

    Jade Annabel Komorowski Report

    3points
    #41

    🤣🤣🤣

    Hand holding empty Quality Street tin listed on Vinted in unhinged Vinted posts that had people doing a second take.

    Shannon Louise Report

    3points
    #42

    I Received A Face Mask 😷 🤣🤣

    Close-up of a hand holding a damaged grey plastic package with a face mask inside in a messy room setting.

    Charmaine McCusker Report

    3points
    #43

    Oh She Gon' Get Dragged On TikTok!!! 👀😂😂

    Screenshot of an unhinged Vinted conversation showing a heated dispute between buyer and seller over item condition.

    Natascha Suessbier Report

    3points
    #44

    Stop The World, I Want To Get Off 😂

    Handwritten numbers on lined paper listed as an original art poster in a Vinted post with many recent offers.

    Sherry Mesina Report

    3points
    #45

    Not Exactly Idiot Coded But Very Strange?

    Cow jawbone with teeth displayed on patterned fabric in an unusual Vinted post prompting a second take from viewers.

    Was searching for some cow print things and this was thrown in. As per the description it was found on a ancient Roman archaeological site and is over 100 years old (as per google translate anyway)

    I mean okay I guess there’s something for everyone out there 😂😂

    Edit; people have reminded me things of this nature can be used in rituals and for religious purposes or collections and that’s fair. I apologise. I was just a bit surprised to see it on vinted

    Sandra Shaughnessy Report

    3points
    #46

    😂😂😂😂 Am I Missing Something Here?

    Empty Pepsi Max can listed as a novelty item on Vinted, highlighting unhinged Vinted posts that surprise buyers.

    Sophie Mansell Report

    3points
    #47

    Bargain

    Kit Kat chocolate bar listed for sale on Vinted with an unusual price in unhinged Vinted posts.

    Josh White Report

    3points
    #48

    Ummm. Am I Missing Something Here?

    Crumpled White Company London branded gift bag for sale on Vinted, part of unhinged Vinted posts collection.

    This would be a total of around £8 for a well used paper bag. I’ve got tonnes of used paper bags….could I be making a small fortune??? I mean look at the state of it!

    Evelyn Lou Lou Report

    3points
    #49

    Do I Need Glasses?

    Essence Lash Princess mascara shown on Vinted listing with an unusually high price, sparking second take reactions.

    Autumn Robb Report

    3points
    #50

    Just To Make Members Aware, Anybody Selling These Limited Edition Dart Boards Are Making Profit On Behalf Of Charity

    Limited edition PaddyPower dartboard in green packaging, featured in unhinged Vinted posts that caught attention online.

    Whilst it's not breaking any rules it is morally in the gutter.

    If you donated £2 or more to Prostate Cancer UK you could collect a board from Paddy Power for free. Within hours they were up for sale.

    Some will applaud making such a large profit but I just wanted to let people know what the deal was just in case anybody comes across these over the next few days.

    es Evans Report

    3points
    #51

    I Have Ti Be The Idiot Of Vinted To Ifht This Was Not What I Expected It To Be 🤣🤣

    Two unusual Vinted listings showing a clear plastic item and a pink plush toy, highlighting unhinged Vinted posts.

    Marie Donnachie Report

    3points
    #52

    What Would A Reasonable Offer Be?

    Vinted bundle offer screen showing a buyer trying to offer £10 on 33 items priced at £173 with a required minimum of £103.80.

    Like if these were your items, what would you be okay accepting? I don’t want to send an offer too low and they feel offended, but I also don’t want to chance it and pay full price if they’re happy for me to offer lower🤣. £173 is the original price with no offers at all as they don’t have their bundles on.

    Edit: I asked her if she takes offers, and she sent me an offer for £120, I asked if she was sure as I didn’t want to lowball her. She was happy with this, so I bought for £120.

    Kayleigh Fletcher Report

    3points
    #53

    People Who Do This Make Me Not Want To Buy Their Item, Just Because I Like Your Listing Does Not Mean I Want To Buy It Right Now/ Or Even Buy It At All!

    Conversation on Vinted showing a seller politely following up after a long delay with a potential buyer.

    Katie Dico Report

    3points
    #54

    What Do I Do Here? I’m Not A Shop But Not Sure What To Say

    Notification of a Vinted message requesting to return a skirt that does not suit the buyer after purchase.

    Tilly Brown Report

    3points
    #55

    I Just Got One. No Reviews And Not Selling Anything

    Chat message on Vinted asking if an item will fit a 5’7 slim 20-year-old brother for a funny bet.

    Audrey Williamson Report

    3points
    #56

    Ive Got No Words

    Beige fluffy Crocs with worn inner lining displayed on grey carpet, featured in unusual Vinted posts collection.

    Lisa Bessford Report

    3points
    #57

    New With Tags Guys

    Pink girls converse baby shoes in EU size 22 listed on Vinted, new without tags, with buyer protection included.

    Lucy Ann Report

    3points
    #58

    I’ve Ordered A Fleece From Vinted. Been Sent A Leaflet!!!! Anyone Else Had This Issue Sellers Profile Now Deleted Was Meant To Be A £200 Fleece Ralph Lauren

    Grey shipping package and local magazine on a soft surface, illustrating unhinged Vinted posts that make people do a second take.

    Connie Cheri Greenman Report

    3points
    #59

    I’ll Never Understand Negative Feedback For Things Out Of A Sellers Control

    Screenshot of an unusual Vinted post review highlighting a locker malfunction causing items to be returned to the seller.

    (they also confirmed “everything is ok” the day before)

    Jessica Penkethman Report

    3points
    #60

    I Know They're Only £2.75 But Good Condition, Really?

    Worn brown fabric Skechers boots with visible hole and zipper, featured in unhinged Vinted posts causing second take.

    Kat Bianco Report

    3points
    #61

    I Got One!

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing a buyer asking for a deal on cards and a seller declining due to reservation issues.

    Reserved these 95 cards for buyer, said she’d buy on Friday. Friday comes and goes, so I check in to make sure she still wants them otherwise i’m removing reservation because I had a lot of interest prior to me reserving them.
    Cue me being called names because shes messed me about and i’ve been honest with her🙂
    I ❤️ people

    Jasmine Steele Report

    3points
    #62

    I Thought I Had Seen It All 😅

    Multiple cardboard toilet roll tubes stacked on a gray shelf, featured in unhinged Vinted posts that surprise viewers.

    Emily Lamb Report

    3points
    #63

    Anyone Paying £116 For A Primark Demogorgon Onesie? Really Amazing Offer Ready For Volume 2. I Bought Mine Today For £25 In Primark 🤣

    Primark Stranger Things Demogorgon fleece all-in-one costume hanging against white doors on Vinted listing.

    Emily Lamb Report

    3points
    #64

    What Exactly Am I Buying Here

    Man wearing dark jacket and beanie, selfie taken on a train, illustrating unhinged Vinted posts that surprise viewers.

    Shane Heppenstall Report

    3points
    #65

    Not A Idiot But Made Me Laugh

    Receipt showing 18 arcade tickets for sale on Vinted, illustrating unhinged Vinted posts that make people do a second take.

    Georgina Marie Report

    3points
    #66

    Ok Greg X

    Screenshot of a Vinted chat with a buyer willing to pay more for a Grey White Fox Hoodie listing.

    Georgina Marie Report

    3points
    #67

    People Going Crazy. Vinted Bp

    Red gas bottle placed on a pavement, listed for sale on Vinted, featured among unhinged Vinted posts causing double takes.

    Abdul Samad Report

    3points
    #68

    So They Are Age 4-5

    Vinted listing for a girls leggings bundle with detailed size and condition description, including buyer protection option.

    Hang on, what jumper?
    A brown what for sale?
    Wait, no they are size 1-2.
    Or hang on, are they 2-3?
    My brain hurts 🤣

    Rebecca Pullin Report

    3points
    #69

    Wtf Why Is There A Check???

    Man wearing jeans as a top in unhinged Vinted post showing unusual clothing use for sale listing.

    Will Naylor-Bridger Report

    3points
    #70

    Save You Nipping Out On Christmas Morning!!🤣🤣🤣

    Various used and non-working batteries displayed in a Vinted listing, highlighting unhinged Vinted posts humor.

    Gareth Truby Report

    3points
    #71

    Am I The Idiot Here. Wtf Is This 😂

    Cluttered home computer setup with dual monitors, headphone mic arm, and a person wearing a hoodie in a Vinted post.

    Ryan William Duncuft Report

    3points
    #72

    It’s Vinted Not Onlyfans!😳

    Chat conversation on Vinted with buyer asking for a picture of a bra listing, seller replies no.

    Pam Crawford Report

    3points
    #73

    Who Would Want This In Their House?! 😂

    Unhinged Vinted post showing a reborn baby boy doll in sheep-patterned pajamas with a wide open mouth expression.

    Jane Norris Report

    3points
    #74

    I Should Think So For A Tenner! 😂

    Close-up of Cadbury Creme Egg listings with colorful foil wrappers on a Vinted app unhinged post.

    Kelly Reynolds Report

    3points
    #75

    Thought I’d Share Some Laughs Today

    Conversation on Vinted about heel height, with buyer humorously noting they asked the same question a year ago.

    Jenny Lewis Report

    3points
    #76

    I Was The Idiot 😆😆 Late Night Scrolling In Bed And Thought I Was Seeing Things Thinking These Dresses Were Holding Hands, Thought That Was My Queue To Go To Sleep 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Screenshot of Vinted listings showing various sequin dresses for sale in different styles and conditions.

    Johanna Clarke Report

    3points
    #77

    40p In The Shop 😆

    Yellow and black JD bag listed on Vinted, shown on a soft beige surface with price and buying options visible.

    Marcus Urey Report

    2points
    #78

    How About, No?

    Chat conversation showing negotiations on Vinted with offers and declines between £140 and £150 on a £180 item.

    Robert Quinn Report

    2points
    #79

    How I Collected My Parcel Yesterday. 🤣

    Frozen item held in packaging with barcode labels, featured in unhinged Vinted posts causing a double take.

    Holly Ann Report

    2points
    #80

    Just Ordered An Adult Happy Meal, I Got The Socks.....but Never Thought, I Could Have Made A Killing On The Bag And Salt....... Seriously??

    McDonald's Grinch Salt seasoning packets with packaging featuring Grinch-themed McShaker Fries bags on sale online.

    Craig Wilshaw Report

    2points
    #81

    What Am I Missing Here? 😂🤣😂 X

    Unusual Vinted posts showing a chaotic pile of baby gear and a brightly colored baby walker on a red carpet.

    Kitta Balmforth Report

    2points
    #82

    Anyone Ever Feel Like People Know About This Group And Message You Hoping To Appear On Here 😂🙈

    Chat exchange on Vinted about sending boys infant dinosaur shoes with buyer insisting on same-day postage.

    Natalie Ruth Report

    2points
