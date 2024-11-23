Husband Defends His Office After Wife Suggests It Should Become A Guest Room After Baby’s Birth

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Architectural Digest proclaimed that millennials have offed the concept of a guest room. Apparently, fewer young homeowners were choosing to have a guest room in their house. However, the family in this story is the exception.

This pregnant wife enjoyed hosting others, so she asked her husband to convert his office/game room into another guest room before the baby came. The husband disagreed, saying that the house should serve the people who live in it and not its guests. What’s more, he valued having his office. So, he decided to check in with netizens: how could he and his wife resolve the argument?

Bored Panda got in touch with the husband in question, u/Competitive_Crew759, and he kindly agreed to give us some updates about the guest room situation. Read our short chat with him below!

A pregnant wife asked her husband to give up his office and game room to make space for a guest room

Image credits: Samsung Memory / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The husband disagreed, as he wanted the room for himself, and offered other alternatives

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yevhenii Deshko / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Competitive_Crew759

Image credits: Competitive_Crew759

The couple hasn’t bought the Murphy bed yet, but they will be hosting about 20 people during the holidays

It’s been a month since u/Competitive_Crew759 posted his story on Reddit. Naturally, we were curious to know whether his last update about getting a Murphy bed came to fruition. “We have not gotten it yet but we are looking at models,” the Redditor told Bored Panda.

“We are hosting the holidays this year and figured we would get it after everyone left so that we can start remodeling the baby’s room at the same time,” he added. Since the couple hosts their family and friends often, there are some unwritten rules about who sleeps where already.

“Our families usually prefer to get one of the guest rooms if available and we typically give priority on a first-come, first-served basis. They don’t expect anything but they both have dogs that need to be kept separate which they always insist on bringing (a little annoying but we manage),” the Redditor told Bored Panda.

“We also have two dogs, so it becomes a bit crazy when everyone is here,” the OP said honestly. “This year, we have about 20 people coming and I’m sure some of them will stay the night in addition to the people that are staying the whole week. So, all the beds and the three pull-out couches will likely be in use,” he added.

Image credits: Competitive_Crew759

The author told us more about why having the room for himself is so important

u/Competitive_Crew759 has had a large computer setup capable of 3D rendering and animation since college days. That’s when he met his now-wife. So, a room in their home for his computer and 3D printing activities was paramount.

“Recently, I started a small side hustle on Etsy using my 3D printer and my digital modeling/sculpting skills to sell holiday decorations and experiment [with] lamp ideas,” the Redditor shared. “I used to create props for video games, so this seemed like something I could excel at.”

Unfortunately, setting up a side hustle at home also meant that the room became messier than before. “It has basically become a small business office,” the Redditor explained. “Before the Etsy shop, I did a lot of freelancing as a 3D rendering artist and animator from my home office.”

And, of course, u/Competitive_Crew759 spends his time gaming in the office room as well. “Most nights (but not all) I will spend at least an hour here after my wife goes to bed to game or work on one of my side hustles.”

“We have wildly different sleep requirements, so I usually lie with her until she falls asleep and then I stay up for a few more hours in my office, which is close enough to the bedroom that she can call me for help if needed. I can say with confidence that this is the room I spend the most time in,” the author declared.

Image credits: Competitive_Crew759

