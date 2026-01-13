Today, we’re diving into a community where people are sharing things that once felt completely normal but now belong to the “good old days.” From the original McDonald’s setup to classic TV shows and long-forgotten everyday moments, these memories hit right in the nostalgia. Keep scrolling for a trip down memory lane that might make you smile, laugh, and feel wonderfully old. We all know how fast times have moved ahead, but sometimes it really hits you when you stop and think about it.

Generation Beta kids, born in 2025 and beyond, are already turning one, while Baby Boomers are now well into their 60s and beyond. If reading that made you pause for a second and feel a little older than expected, you’re definitely not alone. Time has a funny way of sneaking up on all of us.

#1 Can Anyone Else Relate?

#2 Our Security System

#3 Who Was Paul Newman?

Social media is now a massive part of everyday life, shaping how we communicate, work, and even relax. It helps us stay connected, discover new ideas, and share moments instantly. At the same time, it’s changed attention spans and routines in ways we’re still figuring out. And here’s a wild thought: it’s only been about 28 years since Google started. Imagine navigating life without quickly searching for answers. No Google Maps, no quick fixes, no late-night curiosity spirals. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Correct

#5 Can’t Be Doing That Now Thats Fer Sure

#6 Are You Old Enough To Know Why We Had Two Car Keys In The Old Days?

So many things we once thought were impossible now feel completely normal. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are perfect examples of that shift. AI is no longer some sci-fi concept reserved for movies. It’s woven into daily life through virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa. From recommending songs to answering questions, it quietly helps us all the time. In healthcare, AI assists with diagnostics and imaging. Advanced models have also pushed huge leaps in language processing and image generation. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Yep

#8 If You Saw A McDonald's In Person That Listed The Number Of Burgers Sold Under Its Golden Arches You're Really Old

#9 Who Remembers Doing This To Our Enemies As Kids? I Sure Do

#10 Someone, Please Help. What Is This?

#11 If You Say You Don't Miss The Old Pizza Hut You Are Lying

#12 Before Email …

Even everyday objects aren’t so “everyday” anymore. Many of them are now connected to the internet through Wi-Fi. Smart homes let people control lighting, locks, and security systems from their phones. Thermostats learn your habits and save energy without you lifting a finger. You can check on your house from miles away. Convenience has reached a whole new level. The idea of talking to your home used to sound ridiculous, and now it’s normal. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Well, You Edgy Trendsetters Are Grannies By Now. Any Regerts?

#14 No Holidays

#15 If This Was The Air Conditioning For You Car... You Know What I'm Going To Say

Wearable devices have also changed the way we think about health and technology. Smartwatches and even smart rings track steps, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. They gently remind us to move, breathe, or rest. Some can detect irregular heart rhythms and alert users early. What once required doctor visits and machines is now sitting on our wrists. Technology has become personal in a very literal way. It’s like having a mini health assistant with you all day. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Childhood

#17 If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic

#18 Are You "Take A Picture With Your Phone So You Can Read It" Old?

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have pushed boundaries even further. AR blends digital elements into the real world, like Pokémon Go placing characters on your street. VR, on the other hand, fully immerses users in digital environments. These technologies have transformed gaming and entertainment. They’re also being used in education, therapy, and professional training. From virtual classrooms to simulated surgeries, learning has become more interactive than ever. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Pull Down Maps!

#20 If You Know What To Put In Here, You Old

#21 Sleeping On A Water Bed Was Awesome

Robotics and automation have quietly reshaped entire industries. In manufacturing and logistics, robots handle repetitive and heavy tasks with precision. Warehouses run faster and more efficiently because of automation. In medicine, robots assist with complex surgeries, improving accuracy and recovery times. Jobs have evolved alongside these machines. While it’s changed how work looks, it’s also opened doors to new skills and roles. The factory floors of today barely resemble those of the past. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Cell Phones For Kids From The 1970s

#23 Back In The 1950s, Kindergarten Naptime Was A Non-Negotiable

#24 Caption Reads: So I Found Out About This Batman Remake That Features A Latino Joker And A Black Catwoman. Can’t Wait To See It Break The Internet…

Even movies and TV shows once imagined these advancements long before they existed. Films like Avatar showed worlds powered by technology that felt impossible at the time. What once felt like pure fantasy now feels closer to reality. Looking back, it’s fascinating to see how imagination predicted progress. The future we dreamed about slowly became the present. And honestly, it makes you wonder what today’s fiction will look like tomorrow. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I'm Old Enough To Know What This Is, And To Have Used It For A Few Years

#26 Who Recalls These Shin Shredders?

#27 There Are Only 66 Years Between These Two Photos

#28 I Miss Unloading My Groceries On To One Of These I swear these conveyors were better for actually getting stuff out of your cart. The round conveyor and the grocery cart formed this little corner that provided better access to the groceries in your cart.

With a standard conveyor belt I feel like I’m always having to lean/reach over the handlebars/child seat and it makes picking things up more difficult. I can’t even reach the things at the front of the cart leaning over like that.



It’s truly fascinating to see how far our world has come in such a short span of time. Technology keeps pushing us forward at a speed that still feels unreal. And yet, there’s something incredibly comforting about things from the old days. A familiar sound, a forgotten gadget, or an old TV show can instantly bring a smile. Nostalgia has a quiet power that pulls us back to simpler moments. It reminds us where we started. Even as the future races ahead, those memories still hold a special kind of magic. Which one of these brought a wave of nostalgia for you? Tell us about something from the past that you still miss and wish you could experience again.

#29 This Was The Only Star Trek When I Was Growing Up. Happy 59th Birthday Star Trek

#30 You Were Probably Sitting In This When You Learned Your Times Tables

#31 I Saw A Far Side Book For The First Time In The '80's, It Was So Funny I Started Laughing As I Read It In The Book Store. I Like The Alien Cartoons The Best

#32 And We Loved Them

#33 Remembering When This Was The Pistachio Nut Experience

#34 Anyone Else Find It Creepy When Richard Dawson Kissed Contestants On The Lips?

#35 Eww Seemed normal back in the day.



#36 Who Ate Their Corn On The Cob With These Babies When You Were A Kid?

#37 Have You Ever Driven A Car Or Truck With 3 On The Tree?

#38 If This Was Your First Experience With Asian Foods If you grew up in the 60s, this was probably the only Asian food you got to taste. That, and maybe a fortune cookie. Those hard noodles were terrible.



#39 Who Else Took A Box To School And It Was Empty Before Lunch

#40 I'm 52 And Just Realized After Hearing Long Tenured Coworkers Talking Abt How Back In The Day At The Grocery Store We Work At, We Didn't Have Barcodes That my 1st job at 13yo I used a dategun to price everything. I started working b4 barcodes were invented/implemented. [Heck], I'm Old 😞



#41 Land Line Caller ID

#42 Up At The Cottage You Could Buy A Bag Of These For About A Nickel And I Would Eat Them One At A Time With Each Flavour

#43 Hanging Out At The Local Gas Station. 25 Cents A Pack....

#44 Who Remembers This Freakishly Strong Girl From Their Childhood?

#45 The Crochet Doll That Sat On Top Of The Toilet To Hide The Extra Toilet Paper

#46 What Would Archie Say? I am old enough to be shocked.



#47 Can You Smell This Photo?

#48 Sometimes A Core Memory Is Unlocked

#49 I'm Amazed At How Many Don't Know What This Is

#50 Did You Have A Rotary Dial Wall Phone That Was Rented From The Phone Company? The Rental Price Was Part Of Your Monthly Bill

#51 Anyone Else Prefer This?

#52 Guy With A Parachute That You Threw Up In The Air And It Float Back Down To Earth. 1970s

#53 My Favorite Show When I Was 4

#54 Some Of Us Old Folk May Know Why Johnny And Venus Were Drinking On The Job

#55 If You Know Who This Is

#56 What We Wanted In Elementary vs. What Kids In Elementary Want Today

#57 If You Know What Song Played On Dave TV... You Got Some Miles On You

#58 Who Remembers These ? Can’t Believe How Bad I Wanted One

#59 If This Was Your James Bond, You Belong Here

#60 Most 70s And 80s Kids Went On A Family Road Trip In Something Similar To This

#61 When Steve Martin Unveiled “King Tut” On Saturday Night Live In 1978

#62 I Could Not Stand This Show, The Depression Was Real

#63 If You Had A Crush On Maria You May Have Fallen And Can't Get Up

#64 David Letterman Was Our Local Weatherman While I Was Growing Up In Indianapolis In The 1970's

#65 I Came Across This. I Haven’t Seen Once Since The 1970s

#66 Hey Gen X! That Time We Gate Kept So Hard They Pushed This On Us 😂

#67 You May Be Old If You Really Miss This

#68 Before "So Say We All" There Was "By Your Command"

#69 I Got A Clock Radio For My Birthday As A Kid That Looked A Whole Lot Like This One I used to have it on at night with the sound low so my parents wouldn't hear it to listen to the late night radio shows. Late night radio was magical in those days.



#70 I Can Still Smell It!

#71 Liquid Cavity Fuel. I Can Still Taste The Can It Was Packaged In

#72 If You're A Certain Age, This Was Passed Amongst Your Friend Group Like It Was Illegal

#73 Do You Recall As A Kid When A Root Beer Barrel Was A Treasure Unto Itself?

#74 Arrow Head Erasers

#75 Who Else Grew Up With These?

#76 There Was A Time When This Wasn't A Part Of Your Life

#77 Happy 94th Birthday To Barbara Eden!

#78 If You Know Whose Number This Belongs To Then You Can Also Probably Tell Us Where It Was Posted

#79 My Grandmother Would Have This Little Rain Bonnet In Her Purse

#80 Of Course I Wore Tube Socks

#81 Who Had One Of These?

#82 We Could Repair Flats On Our Bicycles

#83 Who Knows The Names Of These Two?

#84 Always Enjoyed Seeing 'Gene Gene' The Dancing Machine, On The Gong Show. Late '70s

#85 What Is The Name Of This Sandwich? Extra Points If You Name The Cartoon

#86 This Brings Back Some Memories

#87 Anybody Have One Of These?

#88 Did Anyone Else’s Grandma Buy You These?

#89 Old Enough To Have Boiled Your Salisbury Steak?

#90 Larry, Darryl, And Darryl

#91 My Grandparents Got These Every Month. Some Of The Jokes Were Funny

#92 Who Had A Vertibird?

#93 Sure Could Go For A Coffin Full Of Dem Bones

#94 You're Old If This Family Was A Part Of Your Mornings Before School

#95 If You Know Who These Dudes Are, You Get Aarp Membership Applications In The Mail, Eh?

#96 The Red Balloon 🎈

#97 If You Know You Know!

#98 Who Drank This In The Early 80s?

#99 Did You Watch Him In Grade School