Baby Boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964. They came along when the birth rate spiked following World War II and are now between 59-77 years old. As the longest-living generation in history thus far, Baby Boomers have been able to secure quite the legacy. They continue to hold substantial economic and political power, even as they age, and there’s no question that their life experience has allowed them to amass wisdom that can be beneficial for youths.

However, just because Baby Boomers know about many things doesn’t mean they know about everything. The world has changed drastically since they were born, and it can be difficult to keep up with rapidly changing technology and an ever-changing world as we grow older. Baby Boomers have been deemed the “gloomiest generation” by a Pew Research Center poll, and have been known to emphasize the importance of being goal oriented and having a strong work ethic. However, for some, this means maintaining the “American Dream,” which many younger adults have realized is much different today than it was 40 years ago.