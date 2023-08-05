49 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today
“Young people always think they know everything!” Well, sometimes older people do too. And while it’s nice to receive some sage wisdom from Grandma or Grandpa, times are constantly changing, and they don’t always realize what a different world young people live in today.
Below, you’ll find a list of tweets that people from younger generations have shared, noting the least helpful advice they’ve ever gotten from Baby Boomers. Don’t get me wrong, I love my parents and grandparents with all of my heart, but I would rather ask them for gardening and baking advice than career advice… Enjoy scrolling through these tweets, and keep reading to find a conversation with Jean and Laura of the OK Boomer podcast!
My Gen X parents said this all the time when I was being tormented by a boy in middle school. I cringe looking back on how many times they told me he probably liked me, or joked that I wasn't allowed to date him. I was a socially inept tween and he was a minor bully who found an easy target. I didn't need dating advice, I needed the jerk to not be sitting directly next to me in multiple classes.
Baby Boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964. They came along when the birth rate spiked following World War II and are now between 59-77 years old. As the longest-living generation in history thus far, Baby Boomers have been able to secure quite the legacy. They continue to hold substantial economic and political power, even as they age, and there’s no question that their life experience has allowed them to amass wisdom that can be beneficial for youths.
However, just because Baby Boomers know about many things doesn’t mean they know about everything. The world has changed drastically since they were born, and it can be difficult to keep up with rapidly changing technology and an ever-changing world as we grow older. Baby Boomers have been deemed the “gloomiest generation” by a Pew Research Center poll, and have been known to emphasize the importance of being goal oriented and having a strong work ethic. However, for some, this means maintaining the “American Dream,” which many younger adults have realized is much different today than it was 40 years ago.
No kidding, and that 500$ you accrued and managed to save up is gone before febuary as u had to use it for GAS to get to ND from work the month of January and because of your job being closed a handful of days for holiday you couldn't afford gas with the shorted pay
While you might view the Baby Boomer generation fondly, if you, your parents or your grandparents are part of it, there are some people out there who aren’t the biggest fans of this older generation. We’ve all heard the “OK, Boomer” phrase, which punctuated social media during 2020 and 2021, often in response to older generations sharing conservative political views online. “In essence, the meme emerged as a shorthand for Gen Z to push back against accusations of being a ‘fragile’ generation unable to deal with hardship,” Crystal Abidin and Jing Zeng explain in a piece for the Conversation.
“‘OK Boomer’ is a consequence of existing intergenerational discord, not its cause,” Abidin and Zeng went on to explain. “Gen Z faces growing threats such as climate change, political unrest, and generational economic hardship. Memes like ‘OK Boomer’ are ways to express intergenerational everyday politics to consolidate a shared awareness of the perceived failure of the Boomers.”
Yeah, this would be indicative of a problem with that person today
If you’re part of a younger generation, you may not be a fan of unsolicited advice from Boomers who don’t know what it’s like to be freshly out of university seeking a job nowadays. But of course, there are plenty of Boomers out there who aren’t out of touch. So to gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to a couple of our favorites: Jean Mader and Laura Bettinger of the award-winning OK Boomer podcast.
That just makes it easier to blanket every employer in the area. Email every single place your resume. You can even do it with a single email, just use BCC. Will you get a job out of it? Maybe. But it's low effort, all you need to do is scrape the email addresses. In the meantime you can still be doing targeted applications where companies are advertising positions.
Jean and Laura created their show as a response to the famous phrase “OK Boomer,” which has become a dismissive act of ignoring a comment a Boomer says. “Instead of feeling upset or put off by eye rolls, we are here to gently remind Millennials and Boomers we are all OK! Let’s laugh and lean in together,” the hosts explain.
I'm 60, ex-marine-engineer and I still sometimes buy Lego. It's therapy.
When asked about the topic of unwanted or toxic advice Boomers tend to give, Jean and Laura had a sense of humor. “You don’t want advice from the 1960’s? Really?” the hosts asked. “You get what you get, and you don’t get upset. Life is hard, get a helmet.”
“We’re just trying to help,” Jean and Laura noted. But if you don’t want their advice and simply want older generations to listen, the hosts are open to that too. “We can respect that!”
My father (76) insists that his method of getting a mortgage would work for us kids. He got his mortgage in 1970, for a $10,000 loan which was about 4 times his annual income by borrowing the deposit from his dad. That home is now worth about 20 times MY annual income and no bank in the land would loan on that. But sure, dad.
When it comes to what Jean and Laura want younger generations to understand about Boomers before dismissing or making fun of them, they told Bored Panda, “Give us grace with all of our tech traumas, challenges with the grocery store self-checkouts, and attempts to order DoorDash on a small phone with tiny print."
"Thank you for fixing our Wi-Fi and letting us share cute photos of you on Facebook," they added.
That article that suggested lentils were a great alternative to meat to save money…
We also asked the Boomer ladies if they expect younger generations to adopt some of the behaviors and views that they often make fun of once they get older. “We can only hope… Just wait! What if your kids hate vegan? What if they come to your house for dinner and want a big juicy steak?” the hosts asked with a laugh. “See how you feel when your kids roll their eyes when they hear you reminisce about TikTok! And Threads and ChatGPT! And just wait until some snarks, ‘OK, Millennial!’ at you!”
“That’s how men are.” No, that’s how you allow them to be.
Eeehhh, I'm gonna agree a little with the "boomers" on this one. It's generally daily exercise that's recommended and it's not a cure-all but it definitely is helpful. It's not like it does nothing...
But despite the resentment that some younger people hold towards Baby Boomers, Jean and Laura maintain a positive attitude. “We are all OK! Let’s lean in and laugh together,” they told Bored Panda.
If you’d like to hear more wise words from these ladies and hear some advice from Boomers that you actually will appreciate, be sure to listen to the OK Boomer podcast!
Not really. I have a pretty useless English degree from majoring in what I loved... Should have just got to massage therapy school from the get go. On one hand I had a lot of experiences I wouldn't have otherwise had, on the other I'm still paying loans my younger more naive self took out thinking of get a great job editing books right out the gate. Instead I ended up going back to become a massage therapist, which it turns out I'm pretty good at too. So yeah, not bad advice to be realistic about your major if you're going to school anyway.
I love the Boomers in my life with all of my heart, but I know exactly which topics to avoid bringing up with my parents to ensure that our relationship remains healthy. We hope you’re enjoying these tweets, pandas, and be sure to upvote all of the ones you can relate to. Let us know in the comments what the best advice you’ve ever received from a Boomer was, and then if you want to check out a Bored Panda article discussing things Boomers are right about, look no further than right here!
My aunts was - “ if you want to be rich and successful like me, finish school” . I told my mum when I got home and she laughed her a*s off cos that Aunty married an ‘old money’ guy she met in Fiji 😂
You know, I don’t have kids, but when I was younger, I guess I just assumed that all women just absolutely did not drink or smoke during pregnancy. I was very naïve, but the boomer generation probably knew significantly less than we do now about the impacts of this, so I am sure it was more prevalent (edit: reworded for clarity)
The head of the RBA in Australia "maybe we should just look at more people sharing houses or staying longer with their parents"
8 shots in 5 minutes?! That's to hardcore a drinking game for me.
Sigh. I'm so tired of the boomer vs younger generation articles.
Agreed, I gave up and just came down here to voice my frustration on the boomer bashing articles... again. Starting to find it almost offensive.
Most of this is not actual advice anyone has ever given, it's just idiots ranting and trying to blame someone else for their own incompetence and stupidity.
I have never heard any of this so called 'Advice'
I'm pretty sure a lot of these are just lumping everyone older than a millennial into the baby boomer generation and forgetting that there's a whole generation in between.
